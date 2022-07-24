Aces beat Sparks 84-66, clinch playoff berth
LAS VEGAS — Kelsey Plum hit four 3-pointers and finished with 29 points and A’ja Wilson scored 28 to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 84-66 Saturday night and clinch a playoff spot.
Las Vegas (20-8) has won five of its last six games and is one game back of league-leading Chicago, the defending WNBA champion and the only other team to have clinched a 2022 postseason berth.
Jackie Young added 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Aces and Chelsea Gray scored 10 points.
Wilson scored the first seven points and Plum the final four in an 11-0 run that made it 57-53 late in the third quarter and Las Vegas led the rest of the way. Jordin Canada scored to cut the Sparks’ deficit to two points about 2 minutes into the fourth but Riquna Williams and Wilson scored five points apiece in a 10-0 spurt that made it 69-57 midway through the period. The Aces led by at least nine points the rest of the way.
Chennedy Carter led the Sparks (12-15) with 15 points. Canada and Liz Cambage scored 11 points apiece and Nneka Ogwumike and Katie Lou Samuelson each scored 10.
Pete Rose to appear on field in Philadelphia next month
PHILADELPHIA — Pete Rose will make an appearance on the field in Philadelphia next month for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball.
Rose agreed to the lifetime ban in August 1989 after an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team.
Baseball’s career hits leader will be part of Phillies alumni weekend, and will be introduced on the field alongside many former teammates from the 1980 World Series championship team on Aug. 7.
A 17-time All-Star, Rose got 826 of his 4,256 hits during his five years playing for the Phillies from 1979-83.
Rose’s latest application for MLB reinstatement was rejected by Commissioner Rob Manfred in 2015.
Piercy leads rainy 3M Open by 4 after marathon third round
BLAINE, Minn. — Scott Piercy shot a 5-under 66 at rain-soaked TPC Twin Cities on Saturday in round that was delayed more than 6 1/2 hours to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the 3M Open.
Playing through a painful blister on his right heel, the 43-year-old Piercy had a 18-under 195 total. He has four PGA Tour victories.
“I’ve had my struggles and to like prove and show that I can still do it and can do it is a big confidence boost,” Piercy said
Emiliano Grillo was second after a 67. Tony Finau and Doug Ghim were tied for third, five strokes back. They each shot 65.
Play was suspended for 6 hours, 38 minutes. Tee times were moved up and the field played off split tees in threesomes, however play was suspended at 10:57 a.m. and didn’t resume until 5:35 p.m.
Piercy played through the blister that he said developed yesterday after wearing a new pair of shoes.
After opening with two pars, Piercy birdied the next five holes before play was suspended. The run began with an 18-foot putt on the par-4 third. . Piercy converted the next four birdies, all with putts inside 15 feet.
Hamlin takes Pocono pole, Kyle Busch makes 1-2 start for JGR
LONG POND, Pa. — The trio of drivers that will start sixth, seventh and eighth Sunday at Pocono Raceway are as intriguing to watch as the ones leading the field to green.
Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, and Martin Truex Jr. are all winless. Blaney and Truex are hanging on to playoff spots by mere points -- not victories -- and there are only six races left until the playoff field is set.
In other words, for the drivers with a 0 in the win column, like Wallace, like Kevin Harvick, like Aric Almirola, time is running out to earn a checkered flag and snag that automatic spot in the field.
“This is the year you finally have to win to make the playoffs,” said Almirola, of Stewart-Haas Racing.
There are 14 drivers already in with six races remaining before the 16-driver field is set. Blaney is 105 points above the cut line and Truex is 68 points above the line. Harvick is the first one out at 68 points behind the cut line.
“Points always matter,” Harvick said.
Starting position, not so much, especially at the 2½-mile track in a 400-mile Cup Series race. Harvick should hope not, at least: The SHR driver starts 26th in the No. 4 Ford.
Denny Hamlin turned the fastest lap at 169.991 mph Saturday and is joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson start third and fourth. Chris Buescher, whose only career Cup win was at Pocono in 2016, starts fifth.
Yankees reliever King out for season with fractured elbow
BALTIMORE — Yankees reliever Michael King instantly knew something was very wrong.
Walking off the mound after a pitch Friday night, the right-hander simply said to manager Aaron Boone: “My elbow.”
Boone’s worst fears were realized Saturday when the valuable member of New York’s bullpen was ruled out for the season with a fractured right elbow. The injury occurred when he threw an 0-2 slider to Baltimore’s Ramón Urías.
King returned to New York on Saturday getting and was getting an MRI/CT Scan to get a clearer picture of the injury. Boone did not know if there was any ligament damage and expected to get more information Saturday night or Sunday.
Newgarden continues Penske dominance at Iowa with 4th win
NEWTON, Iowa — Josef Newgarden extended the Team Penske dominance at Iowa Speedway, winning the first race of a weekend doubleheader Saturday for his fourth victory at the shortest track on the IndyCar schedule.
Newgarden raced to his series-best fourth victory of the season and moved from fourth to second in the tight IndyCar championship fight. Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson finished eighth and had his lead in the standings sliced to 15 points over Newgarden.
Newgarden had been 44 points out of the championship lead going into the race on the 0.894-mile oval and can make up even more ground when IndyCar completes its doubleheader Sunday.
Team Penske drivers have won six of the last seven races at Iowa, which landed local grocer Hy-Vee as title sponsor of the doubleheader entertainment extravaganza that includes a pair of races and musical performances by Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.
Pato O’Ward finished second for Arrow McLaren SP and was followed by pole-sitter Will Power of Penske and Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing as Chevrolet took the top four spots. Earlier Saturday, Power won the pole for both races to move him one away from Mario Andretti’s record of 67.
Scott Dixon, who last week tied Andretti for second on the IndyCar win list with 52, finished fifth for Chip Ganassi Racing. Dixon was followed by six more Honda drivers, including Ganassi teammate Alex Palou and Romain Grosjean of Andretti Autosport.
Chandler Smith wins NASCAR trucks at Pocono, playoffs set
LONG POND, Pa. — Zane Smith clinched the regular season NASCAR Truck Series championship and Chandler Smith took the checkered flag Saturday at Pocono Raceway.
Chandler Smith won his second race of the season driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports and is one of only two drivers in the playoff field with multiple wins this season. He led 49 of 60 laps on the 2½-mile tri-oval track.
“We’ve been going through a little bit of a struggle recently,” Chandler Smith said.
It was clear sailing at Pocono.
Zane Smith and Chandler Smith (they are not related), Ben Rhodes, John Hunter Nemechek, Stewart Friesen, Christian Eckes, Ty Majeski, Carson Hocevar, Grant Enfinger and Matt Crafton are in the playoffs. The run to the championship opens Friday at Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Majeski, Crafton, Rhodes and Eckes all drive for ThorSport Racing. Crafton will race for a fourth series championship.
Zane Smith was the Truck Series runner-up in each of the past two seasons and hoped his success -- he has three wins -- over the first 16 races can better position him to win his first championship. One caveat: NASCAR’s Trucks’ regular-season points leader has not won the season championship in each of the past four years.
He finished 13th on Saturday.
NHRA Funny Car leader Robert Hight tops qualifying at Sonoma
SONOMA — Funny Car leader Robert Hight took the No. 1 qualifying position Saturday in the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals in a bid to became first NHRA driver to win four straight races at Sonoma Raceway.
Hight’s run of 3.825 seconds at 332.75 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro held up from Friday night for his third No. 1 qualifier of the season and 74th overall. He has five victories this season, taking the last two events.
“There’s a lot on the line, but we’re going to take it one round at a time,” Hight said. “You’ve got to try to be perfect and you have to be aggressive out there. To win rounds and come out on top, you’ve got to be on edge, and I’ve got the best guys in the world for that. We’re very confident right now because we’ve won the last two races and we qualified No. 1 here, but there’s a lot of good cars right now.”
Leah Pruett topped the Top Fuel field, Erica Enders was fastest in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey led the Pro Stock Motorcycle lineup.
Coming off a victory last week in Colorado, Pruett had a run of 3.689 at 327.59 on Friday for her first No. 1 qualifier of the season and 12th in her career.
Enders, the Pro Stock points leader, picked up her third No. 1 qualifier of the year with a 6.506 at 210.97 in a Camaro on Saturday.
Power wins a pair of poles at Iowa to close in on Andretti
NEWTON, Iowa — Will Power swept both poles for the IndyCar doubleheader at Iowa Speedway to move within one of Mario Andretti’s all-time record.
Power dominated Saturday’s quirky qualifying session in which his first lap set his starting spot for the race later that afternoon. His second lap put him on the pole for Sunday’s race.
The Iowa haul put Power at 66 poles for his career; Andretti’s record is 67 poles.
“This qualifying session, all season, I was like, ‘This is where I can really make some damage, I can really, really put myself in a position to get there,’” Power said. “That was a big step for me.”
The Australian driver for Team Penske had targeted this weekend as an event where he could close the gap on Andretti. His only other pole this season was in May on the road course at Indianapolis.
“These two poles are key. I was thinking about them all season,” Power said. “Put a lot of focus on this race for that reason. If I got those two, it’s very realistic I could get that record.”
Last week, Scott Dixon tied Andretti for second on the all-time IndyCar wins list with 52 career victory. Power has five more chances this season to snatch another Andretti mark.
Busch gets antsy for contract resolution with Gibbs, Toyota
LONG POND, Pa. — Kyle Busch pulled a yellow M&M’s polo over another shirt before he walked onto the stage to celebrate o ne more victory as a team owner in the NASCAR Truck Series.
He’s antsy for a fashion makeover -- in the form of new sponsor merchandise -- for 2023.
Busch is down to his final months wearing the M&M’s gear until the shirt gets tossed aside like an old Snickers wrapper. The wait for a new deal with Joe Gibbs Racing dragged on into Pocono Raceway with the two-time Cup champion seemingly no closer to a contract resolution.
M&M Mars, which has sponsored Busch since he joined the Gibbs organization in 2008, is out of NASCAR at the end of the season. Much like a bite into some crispy M&M’s, Busch, JGR and Toyota are feeling the crunch.
“We’re all working as hard as we can, obviously, and the goal hasn’t changed,” Busch said Saturday. “And that goal is for me to be able to continue at Joe Gibbs Racing with Toyota and to have that chance to continue to race for wins and race for championships.”
Thanks to signage around the track, Busch couldn’t ignore what he was losing at the end of the season. Yes, his No. 18 Toyota boasts the familiar candy paint scheme, but Sunday’s Cup race is titled the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 and its logo took over the flagstand. Mars Wrigley’s offices and its plant in Hackettstown, New Jersey, are less than an hour’s drive east of Pocono Raceway
Busch also has to worry about the future of KBM, a wildly successful Truck Series program run out of a 77,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina.
Sainz helps Leclerc edge Verstappen for French GP pole
LE CASTELLET, France — Charles Leclerc used help from Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. to beat Formula One leader Max Verstappen and take pole position for the French Grand Prix on Saturday.
Sainz had nothing at stake since he was starting from the back of the grid after multiple engine-part changes, so Ferrari used him to give Leclerc a tow on his two runs in Q3.
Leclerc was up by just .008 seconds from Verstappen after his first run. The team worked seamlessly on Leclerc’s second run as he beat his own leading time and finished .3 seconds ahead of Verstappen and .46 clear of Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.
“It was a great lap. I have to say thanks to Carlos for the help. It was great teamwork,” Leclerc said. “It’s quite tricky to get it exactly right, in the first lap we were maybe a bit too close. In the second lap we adapted and it was a bit better.”
Lewis Hamilton qualified in fourth for Mercedes.
Leclerc thanked Sainz on the team radio after his seventh pole of the season and 16th of his career. It was also a good sign of Ferrari working together, after Leclerc expressed frustration at team orders in Monaco and at the British GP.
Karrie Webb leads Annika Sorenstam in Senior LPGA
SALINA, Kan. — Karrie Webb shot a 6-under 66 in windy and hot conditions Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over playing partner Annika Sorenstam in the Senior LPGA Championship.
Webb had six birdies in the bogey-free round in 100-degree heat and wind gusting to 30 mph. She was at 9 under with a round left at Salina Country Club.
“It was very challenging today,” Webb said. “I managed my game really well. I actually didn’t play the par 5s great, I only made two birdies on those, but bogey-free on a day like today is a pretty good effort.”
Sorenstam had a 68.
Brewers agree to $20.5M Ashby deal through 2027, add McGee
MILWAUKEE — Left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee agreed Saturday to a $20.5 million, five-year contract through 2027, and the NL Central leaders made a short-term addition in former San Francisco reliever Jake McGee.
Ashby’s deal includes club options for 2028 and 2029. The 23-year-old is 2-7 with a 4.56 ERA and one save in 12 starts and six relief appearances, striking out 83 in 69 innings.
He would not have been eligible for arbitration until after the 2024 season, and the options could cover two seasons in which he potentially would be eligible for free agency.
Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said negotiations with Ashby had been going on for several months.
“We feel really good about investing in that type of person and player,” Stearns said. “He feels really good about the Brewers. When you combine those two things, you’re able to get to agreements like this that I feel can benefit both sides.”
Ashby made his big league debut in June 2021, and he went 3-2 with a 4.55 ERA in four starts and nine relief appearances. He is the nephew of Andy Ashby, who pitched for five major league teams from 1991-2004.
Mets get catcher Perez from Pirates, 2nd trade between teams
NEW YORK — The New York Mets acquired catcher Michael Perez from Pittsburgh for cash on Saturday, the second day in a row the NL East leaders made a trade with the Pirates.
The 29-year-old Perez was designated for assignment on Friday. A lefty hitter, he batted .150 with six home runs and 11 RBIs in 39 games and 107 at-bats this season.
In parts of five seasons with the Pirates and Tampa Bay, he is hitting .175 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs.
On Friday, the Mets got designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach from the Pirates for rookie reliever Colin Holderman.
Mets infielder Travis Blankenhorn was designated for assignment to make room for Perez. Blankenhorn was selected from Triple-A Syracuse and started at DH on Friday night in a 4-1 loss to San Diego.
Tootoo denies knowing about alleged 2003 team sexual assault
Jordin Tootoo is the third member of Canada’s 2003 world junior hockey team to deny any involvement in an alleged group sexual assault.
Tootoo, who was a member of the silver-medal winning team and played in the NHL for several seasons with Nashville, Detroit, New Jersey and Chicago, issued a statement Saturday calling for a full investigation into the “disturbing allegations.”
“I don’t recall knowing or hearing about the incident in question during or after the tournament,” Tootoo wrote on Twitter. “I was shocked when I heard about it in the media and will cooperate fully with any investigation.”
Regional police in Halifax, Nova Scotia, have opened an investigation into the incident that allegedly happened when the city hosted the international tournament 19 years ago. Hockey Canada said it learned about the alleged sexual assault Thursday and immediately informed Sport Canada and Halifax police.
Carlo Colaiacovo and P-A Parenteau issued statements Friday saying they were not involved in the alleged sexual assault and they would participate in any investigations.
In 2015, Tootoo wrote a memoir titled “All The Way,” in which he discussed his experiences playing for Canada at the world juniors, including how the team was made up of “horny young men” and how “a few of the guys would get a couple of girls after practice and head into one of the rooms.”
Tootoo acknowledged Saturday that his memoir touched on the team’s sexual exploits, but also said he was struggling with alcohol addiction at the time. It was in that context that he said he couldn’t recall knowing or hearing about the alleged sexual assault.
Pera stuns Kontaveit in Hamburg for 2nd title in 7 days
HAMBURG, Germany — American player Bernarda Pera stunned top-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-4 to win the Hamburg European Open on Saturday for her second title in seven days.
The 81st-ranked Pera, who won her first WTA title in Budapest last week, saved three of the four break points she faced and took four of the six she created to beat Kontaveit, the world No. 2.
It was Pera’s 12th straight victory going back to the Budapest qualifiers after losing her previous five matches.
Kontaveit was playing in her 16th career final and her first since February in Doha. She had been going for her seventh singles title in the final against Pera.
But Pera avenged her loss to Kontaveit in their only previous meeting in June in the first round at Wimbledon.
Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and fellow youngster Lorenzo Musetti booked their places in the men’s final by winning their semifinals later Saturday.
The 19-year-old Alcaraz prevailed over Alex Molcan 7-6 (2), 6-1 and the 20-year-old Musetti defeated Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Euro 2022: France reaches semis, ends Dutch title defense
ROTHERHAM, England — France ended its run of quarterfinal eliminations in major tournaments by beating the Netherlands 1-0 after extra time to advance to the semifinals of the Women’s European Championship for the first time on Saturday.
Eve Périsset converted a penalty in the 102nd minute, following Dominique Janssen’s foul on Kadidiatou Diani that was awarded by video review, to end the title defense of the Dutch.
The French exited at the quarterfinals stage in their last five international tournaments — Euro 2013, the World Cup in 2015, the Olympics in 2016, Euro 2017 and the World Cup in 2019 — but the curse is over.
They completed the lineup of teams in the semifinals, where Germany awaits on Wednesday. Host nation England and Sweden meet on Tuesday.
France has only ever reached the semifinals of a major tournament once before — the World Cup in 2011.
An exciting, end-to-end game went to extra time only thanks to profligate French finishing and the brilliance of Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, filling in once again for Sari van Veenendaal following the Dutch captain’s campaign-ending shoulder injury against Sweden in the group stage.
Bronzetti reaches first final on tour at Palermo Ladies Open
PALERMO, Sicily — Lucia Bronzetti reached her first final on tour by rallying past fellow Italian Jasmine Paolini 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Palermo Ladies Open on Saturday.
Paolini double-faulted to hand Bronzetti a 5-3 lead in the third set and a chance to serve it out — which Bronzetti did at love.
The 78th-ranked Bronzetti wasn’t expecting to get this far.
“If you had told me at the start of the week, I wouldn’t have believed it,” she said.
In Sunday’s final on the red clay of the Country Time Club, Bronzetti will face fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo or sixth-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu.
Clarke & Broadhurst tied for 9 under at Senior British Open
GLENEAGLES, Scotland — Darren Clarke’s bid for a first senior major title wobbled as he lost his overnight two-shot lead at the Senior British Open and Paul Broadhurst pulled level at 9 under overall after the third round on Saturday.
Clarke needed a birdie on the last hole to catch Broadhurst, who posted a 4-under 66 to Clarke’s 69 at Gleneagles.
“I’ve gone out there and I’ve played nicely all day. I’ve given myself chance after chance. I’ve hit good putts,” Clarke said. “I’ve hit 17 greens leading the tournament and played lovely. At least one decided to go in at the last.”
Clarke dropped shots on the 12th and 13th holes but steadied himself to stay in contention for another trophy after winning the British Open’s Claret Jug in 2011.
“It would be pretty cool to have both of them sitting beside each other,” he said. “I would love to win the Senior Open as well as the main Open.”
But Clarke and Broadhurst face a tough final round on Sunday with New Zealand’s Steven Alker and American Jerry Kelly — both senior major champions — in a tie for third and only one behind them at 8 under.
Four-time major champion Ernie Els and three-time major winner Padraig Harrington are three strokes off the pace at 6 under, along with Colin Montgomerie, Stuart Appleby and Thongchai Jaidee.
Yana Wilson wins US Girls’ Junior, beating Clemente 3 and 2
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Yana Wilson won the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship on Saturday, rallying to beat Gianna Clemente 3 and 2 in hot conditions in the 36-hole final at The Club at Olde Stone.
The 15-year-old Wilson, from Henderson, Nevada, earned a spot next year in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.
The 14-year-old Clemente is from Estero, Florida.
Wilson pulled even with a birdie win on the par-5 27th and took the lead with a par victory on the par-4 28th. She took the par-3 31st and par-5 33rd with birdies and ended the match with a par halve on the par-3 34th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.