Meyers Taylor, Friedrich claim World Cup bobsled victories
SIGULDA, Latvia — Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. got her first World Cup women’s bobsled win in nearly three years on Sunday, her 19th career victory on the circuit.
She teamed with Lake Kwaza to finish two runs in 1 minute, 41.88 seconds. The British sled driven by Mica McNeill and pushed by Adele Nicoll was second in 1:42.10, and Canada’s team of Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski was third in 1:42.12.
Meyers Taylor and Kwaza were tied with the Russian sled of Nadezhda Sergeeva and Yulia Belomestnykh after the first heat. But the Russians crashed in their second run, finishing 15th.
It was Meyers Taylor’s first women’s World Cup bobsled win in her last 11 starts, her most recent victory coming in February 2019 at the Americans’ home track in Lake Placid, New York. That doesn’t include her three wins in the Women’s Monobob World Series — one person in the sled — this season.
Kwaza won a World Cup gold for the second time; her other was in that Lake Placid race with Meyers Taylor in 2019.
Kaillie Humphries, the other U.S. women’s pilot on the World Cup circuit this season, took the weekend off to extend her holiday break.
Latvia, Germany win World Cup luge golds; US grabs a bronze
WINTERBERG, Germany — Latvia won gold in a World Cup luge team relay on Sunday, with Austria second and the U.S. grabbing third.
The Latvian team of Eliza Tiruma, Kristers Aparjods and the doubles sled of Marlins Bots and Roberts Plume finished in 2 minutes, 24.294 seconds. Austria’s team of Madeleine Egle, Nico Gleirscher and the doubles sled of Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller was second in 2:24.652.
The Americans — Summer Britcher, Tucker West and the doubles team of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman — got the bronze in 2:24.802. Germany, on home ice, managed only fourth in 2:24.955.
It was the second team relay medal of the season for USA Luge, which grabbed silver in the season-opening relay on the new track in Yanqing, China, that will be used for the Beijing Olympics next month.
Germany found the top of the podium in the women’s singles race earlier Sunday, with Julia Taubitz (1:53.167) rallying to overtake fellow German slider Natalie Geisenberger (1:53.408) in the second heat to claim the gold.
Egle was third for Austria. Taubitz moved 102 points ahead of Egle in the women’s overall World Cup standings with five races remaining; the margin between the two had been 72 entering Sunday.
Britcher was fifth in the women’s race, good enough to ensure that she will be selected for the U.S. Olympic team. When officially selected — USA Luge will nominate its full team later this month — Britcher will become a three-time Olympian.
“Beijing here I come,” Britcher tweeted.
Brittney Arndt was 12th and Ashley Farquharson 16th for the U.S. women. Emily Sweeney did not finish for the Americans, crashing out in her second heat after posting some of the fastest split times of anyone in the race.
US over Canada easily, Russia beats France at ATP Cup
SYDNEY — The United States beat Canada and defending champion Russia defeated France at the ATP Cup on Sunday, with the the Americans taking a much easier route.
John Isner and Taylor Fritz beat their Canadian singles opponents and then clinched the match in doubles for a 3-0 win.
Isner beat Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-4 in 66 minutes to give the Americans the early lead. Schnur was a late replacement for Denis Shapovalov, who withdrew from the opening singles match Sunday due to fatigue. The Canadian is recovering from having contracted COVID-19 at a recent tournament in the Middle East.
Fritz then came from a set down to beat No. 11-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4 and clinch the match before the Americans won the doubles 6-4, 6-4 over Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov.
Russia, meanwhile, needed the deciding doubles match to clinch victory over France.
Roman Safiullin beat Arthur Rinderknech of France 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 before No. 35-ranked Ugo Humbert evened the match with an upset 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (2) win over No. 2 Daniil Medvedev.
But Medvedev and Safiullin came back to beat two fresh opponents in the doubles — Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin — 6-4, 6-4.
Blackhawks’ Fleury out of protocol
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list.
Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks.
Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goaltender Collin Delia was reassigned to Rockford of the American Hockey League.
The Blackhawks host the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.
The Rangers announced that Panarin was added to the list shortly before the start of their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has 10 goals and 26 assists in 31 games this season.
The Lightning got goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and forward Anthony Cirelli back from the COVID-19 protocol. Vasilevskiy, 17-4-3 with a 2.14 GAA, was added to the list last Sunday and missed three games. Cirelli, also back after missing three games, has nine goals and nine assists in 28 games.
Panthers’ Sam Bennett banned 3 games for hit to head
NEW YORK — Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett was suspended three games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for an illegal check to the head of Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette during a game Saturday.
Bennett, who scored twice during Florida’s 5-2 win, injured Paquette with his hit 3:09 into the first period. Paquette took possession of the puck in front of his own net and turned up ice to make a pass when Bennett glided in and drove a shoulder into Paquette’s head.
Paquette left with a neck injury and did not return. Bennett wasn’t penalized on the play.
The 25-year-old Bennett is considered a repeat offender under terms of the league’s collective bargaining agreement and will forfeit just under $162,000. He has 11 goals and six assists in 26 games this season.
Chelsea takes a stand, pioneers end to all-seater EPL games
LONDON — Coming to watch his beloved Chelsea since the 1960s, Gary Owen has witnessed first-hand the changing matchday experience.
From the dangers that saw soccer fans penned behind barbed wire — and threatened with electric fences — to stadiums becoming too placid, the 63-year-old Owen had been lamenting the loss of the raw passion of Stamford Bridge.
No longer.
For the first time since Premier League stadiums were ordered to be all-seater in 1994, Owen and thousands of other Chelsea supporters could legally stand again on Sunday — without being ordered to sit.
Chelsea’s stadium was the pioneer as trials began with the visit of Liverpool with what’s called “safe standing” in the Shed End where Owen had a ticket, and in a stand behind the other goal.
“It brings back the old days,” the 63-year-old Owen said. “It might create a bit more atmosphere. Football now has gone a sort of corporate way, so you lose the old-fashioned atmosphere.”
It would have been hard to keep fans off their feet as Chelsea conjured a comeback to draw 2-2 with Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic scoring in a high-intensity clash with Liverpool.
“Sitting is like being in your front room, which is not the same,” Owen said. “I think a lot of grounds you go into, they’ve lost the atmosphere when you used to come here 30 years ago, this place used to go mad, jumping at the rafters. But now it’s really, really quiet from what it used to be.”
All-seater stadiums became mandatory in the top two tiers of English football following safety recommendations made after the crush at Liverpool’s 1989 FA Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium that led to the deaths of 97 fans.
Sod used for bowl game donated for Fort Mohave youth field
FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. — The Guaranteed Rate Bowl ended with Minnesota winning the college football bowl game against West Virginia, 18-6, but a Colorado River community in western Arizona also emerged with a win.
Long before the game was played Tuesday night, bowl officials decided the sod temporarily installed at Chase Field in Phoenix would be donated for use as a sports field at a new Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River facility.
The facility is expected to open sometime this year in the Bullhead City suburb of Fort Mohave, the Mohave Valley Daily News reported.
“What a gift, right? It’s there for the game, gets taken out the night of and trucks start coming our way,” said Matt Hanrahan, board chairman of the local Boys & Girls Clubs and a coordinator of the installation project.
Fiesta Bowl Charities, the philanthropic arm of the nonprofit Fiesta Bowl organization that oversees both the Fiesta Bowl and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, each year donates a field — 80,000 square feet (7,432 square meters) of sod — to a worthy recipient.
“We have this beautiful turf that we bring in to transform Chase Field’s baseball diamond into a football field. Rather than just tossing it, we recycle it and donate to somebody in need,” said Jose Moreno, the Fiesta Bowl’s chief marketing officer.
Two convoys of flatbed trucks drove 240 miles (386 kilometers) to deliver half of the 80,000-square-foot (7,432-square-meter) playing surface Wednesday night and Thursday.
The remaining truckloads of sod are expected to be delivered to the previously undeveloped 8-acre (3-hectare) site early this week.
Burnley’s Matt Lowton hit by bottle during loss at Leeds
LEEDS, England — Stuart Dallas and Dan James scored second-half goals as Leeds beat Burnley 3-1 to help its Premier League survival chances on Sunday.
Jack Harrison’s first-half opener for Leeds was canceled out by Maxwel Cornet’s fine free kick. During the Burnley celebrations, defender Matt Lowton was hit by a plastic bottle thrown from the home fans.
A thumping drive from Dallas put Leeds in front in the 77th minute and James sealed the team’s first league win since the end of November with a stoppage-time header.
Leeds halted a run of three straight losses and climbed eight points clear of Sean Dyche’s side, which remains third from bottom in the relegation zone.
Messi among 4 PSG players with COVID, 3 more Liverpool cases
Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain players announced Sunday as testing positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team’s return to playing after a brief winter break.
PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino is uncertain when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will be able to return to France, or whether he can recover in time to play away to Lyon in the league next Sunday.
Leading clubs across Europe, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, have been depleted by coronavirus infections — reflecting a wider surging case numbers on the continent spurred by the omicron variant.
England has been the most affected as the Premier League has played on through the Christmas holidays amid a wave of postponements.
Liverpool announced three further suspected coronavirus cases ahead of kickoff at Chelsea on Sunday with goalkeeper Alisson, forward Roberto Firmino and defender Joel Matip isolating. Manager Jürgen Klopp had already entered isolation so missed the trip to London.
PSG coach Pochettino hopes Mbappe agrees new long-term deal
PARIS — PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino still hopes star striker Kylian Mbappe agrees to a new long-term contract, even though he is now free to sign for another club next season.
Mbappe’s contract runs out in June and since the start of January he has been a free agent, meaning he can leave for nothing at the end of the season.
“The club knows his situation, our wish is that he stays at the club for several years,” Pochettino said Sunday at a pre-game news conference ahead of Monday’s French Cup game at third-tier Vannes. “We hope that Kylian continues to be just as efficient and that it’s a favorable outcome for everyone.”
Last summer, PSG withstood an aggressive bid from Real Madrid reported to be around 200 million euros ($227 million) for Mbappe, who starred for victorious France at the 2018 World Cup. PSG’s sporting director Leonardo said Mbappe wanted to leave, but the move eventually fell through as Madrid backed away.
Mbappe has easily been French league leader PSG’s best player this season, notching nine goals and eight assists in the league and scoring four goals in the Champions League for a total of 15 goals in 24 games in all competitions.
His PSG tally has risen to a prolific 126 in 151 games since joining along with Neymar in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth 180 million euros ($205 million). He had his best season in the last campaign with 42 goals overall.
Although Mbappe failed to score at the European Championship last summer, he has since shone for France by scoring the winner in the Nations League final against Spain. Karim Benzema scored the other goal in a 2-1 win with a magnificent curling strike.
