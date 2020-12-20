Lakers finish preseason undefeated
PHOENIX — Anthony Davis scored 35 points, LeBron James added 20 and Los Angeles finished the preseason undefeated with a 114-113 win over the Suns.
Davis shot 11 of 16 from the field, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 15 points for the Lakers.
The Suns were winless in four preseason games. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 27 points.
The Suns jumped out to a 39-21 lead in the first quarter and led by as many 21 points during the first half. But the reigning NBA champs slowly cut into the deficit, pulling within 69-56 at halftime and 92-91 by the end of the third quarter when Davis hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
New Suns point guard Chris Paul, who was acquired in a trade with the Thunder last month, missed the game because of right ankle soreness.
AP source: Rose Bowl denied exemption to allow fans for CFP
The Rose Bowl was denied a special exemption from the state of California to allow a few hundred fans to attend the College Football Playoff semifinal Jan. 1, putting the game staying in Pasadena in serious doubt.
A person involved with organizing the game told The Associated Press the Tournament of Roses’ request was denied earlier this week.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff were still finalizing a plan for what to do with the game. A decision was expected before the playoff teams are selected Sunday, the person said.
If the game is moved a likely site would be AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The CFP offices are located in suburban Dallas.
Coaches and school officials with playoff contenders have complained about the Rose Bowl being unable to accommodate players’ family members because of California’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Army beats Air Force 10-7, wins Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy
WEST POINT, N.Y. — Jakobi Buchanan scored on a 1-yard run with 73 seconds left, and Army rallied past Air Force 10-7 on Saturday to win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the ninth time.
With time winding in the fourth quarter, Army drove 80 yards to the Air Force 1 and Buchanan delivered. Arik Smith’s interception on a deflected pass sealed it for the Black Knights.
Quinn Maretzki kicked a 24-yard field goal early in the second quarter for Army’s other points.
The Falcons beat Army 17-13 at home last year, stopping the Black Knights on fourth down at the goal line to escape.
Haaziq Daniels found Kyle Patterson for a 10-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the third quarter to give Air Force a 7-3 lead.
The Falcons (3-3) began the season with a dominant 40-7 win over Navy and were poised to capture their record 21st CIC. But after falling behind, Army’s Jabari Moore stopped the Falcons’ attempt to seal it with an interception at the goal line to set up the winning drive for the Black Knights, who have won nine straight at home.
NHL eyes division play only; Sharks to Arizona
The NHL is preparing for a pandemic-altered regular season limited to divisional play while trying to determine if the league’s seven Canadian teams will be allowed to play in their country.
Taxi squads also are coming back as part of a tentative return-to-play plan reached Friday, and at least one team won’t be opening its season at home.
The San Jose Sharks will open training camp and start the regular season in Arizona, a person with knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because details of the plan haven’t been made public.
The deal has already received support from the NHL Players’ Association, and features a 56-game regular season beginning Jan. 13. Training camps for the seven teams that didn’t qualify for the playoffs last season would open Dec. 31, with the remaining 24 teams opening camps Jan. 3.
The Sharks missed the playoffs, and their status is in limbo because Santa Clara County has banned contact sports through at least Jan. 8. The Sharks will follow in the steps of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, who are closing out their season in Arizona.
Ball State contains Patterson, tops Buffalo 38-28 to win MAC
DETROIT — Drew Plitt threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the first half, and Ball State kept Buffalo star Jaret Patterson under control in a 38-28 victory over the 23rd-ranked Bulls on Friday night in the Mid-American Conference title game.
The Cardinals (6-1) won their first MAC championship since 1996, the year before the title game originated. They held Patterson to 47 yards on 18 carries after he’d been averaging over 200 a game. Patterson left with an apparent right leg injury in the third quarter, but he was able to return in the fourth.
By then, Buffalo (5-1) was playing catch-up. The game turned when Ball State scored three touchdowns in the final 5:55 of the first half to take a 35-21 lead.
The Bulls trailed by 10 and had the ball in the red zone when running back Kevin Marks dropped a fourth-down pass in the final quarter.
Buffalo, which hadn’t played a game closer than 19 points in this short season, was trying for its first MAC title since 2008. That year, the Bulls knocked off an undefeated and nationally ranked Ball State team for the championship. The Cardinals returned the favor this time.
Shropshire, UAB beat Marshall 22-13 in C-USA title game
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Trea Shropshire had five receptions for 180 yards — including a 71-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter — and Spencer Brown had 30 carries for 149 yards rushing to help UAB beat Marshall 22-13 on Friday night for the Blazers’ second Conference USA championship in the last three years.
Tyler Johnston III was 12-of-22 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns for UAB (6-3).
UAB became the first school to reach the championship game for the third straight season, all on the road. The Blazers, who resumed their football program in 2017 after it was cut following the 2014 season, won the title at Middle Tennessee in 2018 and lost at Florida Atlantic last year.
Grant Wells was 8-of-23 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns for the Thundering Herd (7-2).
Florida State/Wake Forest football game canceled
Florida State’s football game Saturday at Wake Forest has been canceled because a positive test and contact tracing left the Seminoles without enough offensive linemen to play.
Florida State finished the season 3-6 overall and 2-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Wake Forest is 4-4 overall and 3-4 in the ACC.
The canceled game was a late addition to the schedule after the conference juggled postponements and make-up games.
Wake Forest saw games against Duke, Miami and Notre Dame fall off the schedule. Florida State had matchups against Clemson (Nov. 21) and Virginia (Nov. 28) called off the day of the games due to coronavirus concerns.
Mewis named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year
CHICAGO — Samantha Mewis is the 2020 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year.
U.S. Soccer made the announcement Saturday.
Mewis, a 6-foot midfielder, garnered 45% of the vote. Crystal Dunn finished second and Lindsey Horan third.
Mewis, 28, played in eight of the nine Team USA games this year, with six starts. She scored four goals at the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament.
Mewis played all five games for the North Carolina Courage at the NWSL Challenge Cup before joining Manchester City in England in early August. She scored six goals in 17 matches there and helped her team win the delayed FA Cup with a 3-1 victory over Everton on Nov. 1.
Saints receiver Thomas to miss rest of regular season
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints placed receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve on Saturday, a move that allows the Saints to give a healthy player Thomas’ active roster spot for their final three regular-season games while resting their star receiver for the playoffs.
Thomas, the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year, has been bothered by an ankle injury since Week 1 of the season and already had been ruled out on Friday for Sunday’s game against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. It will be the seventh time this season Thomas had been scratched from the lineup.
Under current NFL rules adopted in response to the coronavirus pandemic, players may return from injured reserve after as few as three games. The Saints also placed 2019 All-Pro returner Deonte Harris on injured reserve. Harris had been inactive the previous three games because of a neck injury.
Thomas will finish the 2020 regular season having played in seven games, catching 40 passes for 438 yards and no touchdowns. That comes one season after his NFL-record 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine TDs.
Tiger’s son makes TV debut and looks just like he’s at home
The guy with a swoosh on his shirt and a Tiger head cover on his driver looked pretty good.
So did Tiger Woods.
Charlie Woods, the 11-year-old son of the 15-time major champion, made his national TV debut Saturday in the PNC Championship. And according to his dad, he played just like he does at home.
Never mind that he had some 250 people following along, more than his dad had watching him at the Masters. Charlie confidently twirled his club before shots, quickly picked up the tee on his drives and even pumped his fist on the par-5 third hole with a 3-wood into 3 feet for eagle.
They finished the scramble format at 10-under 62, four shots behind Matt Kuchar and son Cameron.
“I don’t really care about my game,” Woods said. “I’m just making sure that Charlie has the time of his life. And he’s doing that.”
Charlie Woods is the youngest to play in this 36-hole event that began in 1995 for major champions and their sons, and now includes all family members. He loves the game enough to start playing in a few junior events, and he had no qualms playing before a crowd or the cameras.
A television camera was position some 15 feet away to the right of Charlie on the opening tee at The Ritz-Carlton Club at Grande Lakes, and he was a little quick with his swing, pulling it to the left. They used his father’s tee shot and wedge into 2 feet — Charlie made the birdie putt.
That was the last time Team Woods used Tiger’s tee shot on a long hole until No. 15. It helped that the 11-year-old was able to use a forward tee, 100 yards ahead of the PGA Tour players on some holes.
Sei Young Kim takes 1-shot lead in LPGA Tour finale
NAPLES, Fla. — Sei Young Kim is in position to defend her title in the CME Group Tour Championship, take player of the year honors, win the money title and possibly even move to No. 1 in the world.
Kim took a one-stroke lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko into the final round of the LPGA Tour season, shooting a 5-under 67 on Saturday in warmer conditions at Tiburon Golf Club to reach 13-under 203. Ko had a 69.
“Really good chance to chase everything,” Kim said. “If I play well tomorrow, good chance.”
For Kim to take the No. 1 spot in the world from Ko, she would have to win Sunday and have Ko finish solo 10th or worse. Ko has held the top spot for 73 weeks in a row.
Georgia Hall was third at 10 under after a 68.
Lexi Thompson (71), Brooke Henderson (66), Charley Hull (66), Minjee Lee (66) and Austin Ernst (69) were 9 under.
QB Allen ruled out for Monday night game against Steelers
CINCINNATI — Quarterback Brandon Allen is out for the Monday night game against the Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals said Saturday.
Ryan Finley is expected to start in his place.
Allen, 0-3 as a starter since rookie Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury, hurt his knee late in last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and hasn’t practiced this week.
Finley, who has been the backup to Burrow, has played sparingly after the team decided to start Allen, a former practice team player, instead of him after Burrow was injured.
Finley is 10 for 19 for 75 yards and two interceptions in 2020.
Baffert directs Spielberg to win in Los Alamitos Futurity
LOS ALAMITOS — Spielberg edged pacesetter The Great One by a nose in the $200,500 Los Alamitos Futurity on Saturday, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his seventh straight victory in the Grade 2 race.
Ridden by Flavien Prat, Spielberg ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.56 and paid $5.80, $3.60 and $4.80 as the 19-10 second choice in the field of six.
The 2-year-old colt overcame a two-length deficit in the final eighth of a mile to prevail. Spielberg has two wins in six career starts and earnings of $257,200.
Giants take another virus hit; assistant out
The New York Giants took another coronavirus hit, with offensive assistant coach Stephen Brown testing positive and the team facing the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Browns is in isolation and the team said Saturday it is working with the league’s chief medical officer regarding close contacts.
The training center remains open, and the Giants are following their usual practice and meeting schedule.
Already out for Sunday night’s game because of COVID issues are offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and cornerback James Bradberry. Garrett tested positive and Bradberry was deemed at high risk because of close contact with someone who tested positive.
Illinois hires Bielema as coach to lift struggling program
Bret Bielema, who led Wisconsin to three Rose Bowls before a disappointing run at Arkansas, is returning to the Big Ten and his home state to coach Illinois.
The Illini hired Bielema to replace the fired Lovie Smith on Saturday, hoping he can turn around a program with nine consecutive losing seasons.
Illinois said Bielema will receive a six-year contract with an annual salary starting at $4.2 million, and begin work immediately.
He will be a guest of athletic director Josh Whitman’s when Illinois plays at Penn State on Staurday.
A native of western Illinois, the 50-year-old Bielema is 97-58 in 12 years at Wisconsin and Arkansas.
Golovkin stops Szeremeta, sets middleweight defense record
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Gennady Golovkin made his record 21st defensive of his middleweight titles Friday night, knocking down previously unbeaten Kamil Szeremeta four times before their fight was stopped after the seventh round.
Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) surpassed Bernard Hopkins’ division record for title defenses and retained his IBF and IBO 160-pound belts with a one-sided victory in his first fight in 14 months.
The Kazakh star ended the longest ring absence of his 14-year professional career with a systematic dismantling of Poland’s Szeremeta (21-1) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
The 38-year-old Golovkin accepted this mandatory title defense to get back in the ring after a lengthy stretch of inactivity. He also returned to a measure of his dominant form against Szeremeta, who was gamely overmatched.
Golovkin started out with an effective jab that evoked memories of his best years in the ring, and he knocked down Szeremeta with a low left hand in the final instants of the first round.
Australian Open: 14-day quarantine for players confirmed
MELBOURNE, Australia — The Victorian state government has confirmed that all players at the Australian Open will be required to quarantine in Melbourne for 14 days before the delayed start of the Feb. 8-21 first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.
The government said Saturday that quarantine plans have been endorsed by the Chief Health Officer and that it would work with Tennis Australia to finalize a COVID-safe plan that “ensures the safety of all parties . . . rigorous infection prevention and control measures will be central to these arrangements.”
Qualifying for the men’s singles draw in Melbourne will take place in Doha, Qatar and for the women’s in Dubai, both from Jan. 10-13. The Australian Open junior tournament will not be held until later in 2021.
Players are expected to arrive in Melbourne from mid-January, undertaking a mandatory two-week quarantine period that permits them to train for a maximum of five hours per day at Melbourne Park, site of the Australian Open.
MSU quarterback Rocky Lombardi looks to transfer
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Rocky Lombardi, the quarterback who led Michigan State to its two victories, is looking to transfer to another school.
Lombardi told the Detroit Free Press that he’s placed his name in the transfer portal.
He started nine games in four seasons, including victories this season over Michigan and Northwestern, which eventually won the Big Ten West.
NBA fines Bryant $45,000 for contact with official
NEW YORK — The NBA fined Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant $45,000 for repeatedly making inappropriate contact with an official the league announced Saturday.
Bryant, who received a technical foul as part of the incident, was aggressively attempting to confront Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, who had committed a Flagrant Foul 1 against Bryant on the play.
The incident occurred with 8:42 remaining in the third quarter of Washington’s 97-86 preseason loss to Detroit on Thursday night.
Liverpool and Everton back as EPL frontrunners after wins
LONDON — It’s like the clock has been wound back 35 years with Liverpool and Everton as the English league frontrunners.
Seeing Liverpool at the top of the Premier League is a more familiar sight. A 7-0 rout of Crystal Palace on Saturday was the type of ruthless attacking display that helped Jürgen Klopp end the team’s 30-year title drought last season.
Everton hasn’t won the league since 1985 and 1987 when they sandwiched a runner-up season to its neighbor. A 2-1 victory over Arsenal was Everton’s third success in eight days, taking Carlo Ancelotti’s side up to second, five points behind the champions.
Everton can be overtaken by either Tottenham or Leicester, who meet on Sunday. Staying in the top four would be significant not only as a sporting achievement but also financially for Everton, given the club reported losses of 140 million pounds ($185 million) in the last financial year — in part due to the pandemic.
Liverpool and Everton are among only four of the 20 Premier League clubs allowed fans — albeit only 2,000 —- due to coronavirus restrictions. Southampton was also allowed a crowd on Saturday but still lost to Manchester City 1-0.
Surprisingly, though, it is Southampton in fifth place — a place and a point ahead of Pep Guardiola’s expensively assembled City side that won the 2018 and 2019 titles.
Kilde beats US skier Cochran-Siegle to take 2nd win in Italy
VAL GARDENA, Italy — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde returned to the top of the overall World Cup standings on Saturday after winning the classic Saslong downhill for his second victory in two days.
After triumphing in Friday’s super-G, the defending overall champion from Norway finished the downhill against a backdrop of the Italian Alps 0.22 seconds ahead of Ryan Cochran-Siegle.
The American earned his first career podium finish as he led a strong showing by the U.S. ski team, with Bryce Bennett in fourth, Jared Goldberg in sixth and Travis Ganong in 14th.
Former downhill world champion Beat Feuz of Switzerland trailed by 0.54 in third, and Kilde’s Norwegian teammate, Kjetil Jansrud, shared fourth place with Bennett.
In his nine-year World Cup career, the 28-year-old Cochran-Siegle had previously racked up five top-10 results, including an eighth place in Saturday’s super-G.
Olympic champion Goggia gets 1st downhill win in 22 months
VAL D’ISERE, France — Sofia Goggia had a gutsy run to win a women’s World Cup downhill on Saturday for her first victory in the discipline in almost two years.
A day after finishing runner-up to Corinne Suter in a race on the same hill, the Olympic champion from Italy turned the tables and beat the Swiss World Cup downhill champion by 0.24 seconds.
Coming into this weekend, Goggia had not been on a downhill podium since winning in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in February 2019.
Gladbach’s Marcus Thuram spits in opponent’s face
LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram spat in an opponent’s face and overshadowed Robert Lewandowski winning a top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash for Bayern Munich against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.
Thuram faces a lengthy ban after spitting on Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch after an argument between the pair over a tackle in a game which Hoffenheim won 2-1.
Thuram went to ground following a challenge from Posch. Thuram then spat from close range at Posch, who reeled back in shock, wiping his face. Thuram walked away with Posch in pursuit as the game continued before the referee eventually intervened. Thuram was issued a red card and Posch a yellow.
Thuram’s ban could be longer than the five games served by Schalke defender Ozan Kabak after he spat in an opponent’s direction in September but missed.
Messi equals Pelé’s 643 club goals, Barça held by Valencia
BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi reached another personal scoring milestone in Barcelona’s 2-2 draw with Valencia in the Spanish league on Saturday.
Messi’s 643rd career goal for Barcelona since his 2004 debut matched Pelé’s tally for Santos from 1957-74. Messi is Barcelona’s and the Spanish league’s all-time leading scorer.
Pelé congratulated the Argentina forward on social media: “Like you, I know what it’s like to love wearing the same shirt every day. Like you, I know that there is nothing better than the place we feel at home.
“Congratulations on your historic record, Lionel,” Pelé said. “But above all, congratulations on your beautiful career at Barcelona. Stories like ours, of loving the same club for so long, unfortunately will be increasingly rare in football.”
The latest setback by Barcelona left Ronald Koeman’s team in fifth place and eight points adrift of league leader Atlético Madrid, which got two goals by Luis Suárez to beat Elche 3-1.
Messi canceled out Mouctar Diakhaby’s opener for Valencia when he scored in first half injury time moments after Jaume Domènech saved his penalty shot. Jordi Alba recovered the rebound of Domènech’s save and crossed it to the far post where Messi headed it in.
Central defender Ronald Araújo scored his first career goal for Barcelona with an acrobatic kick for 2-1 at Camp Nou in the 53rd.
Ulsan wins Asian Champions League beating Persepolis 2-1
DOHA, Qatar — Ulsan Horang-i of South Korea came from behind to defeat Persepolis of Iran 2-1 and become the champion of Asia for the second time on Saturday.
Two goals from Brazilian striker Junior Negrao gave the Tigers the win in the Asian Champions League final in Doha.
Ulsan also won in 2012.
The result left Iran still searching for a first continental championship since 1993, Persepolis also lost in the 2018 final. South Korea has a record 12 titles, five more than Japan.
2021 Iditarod race in Alaska to be about 140 miles shorter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will be about 140 miles (225 kilometers) shorter than normal as a result of complications stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
Race officials announced Friday that teams will no longer embark on a 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) journey to Nome but instead will take a roughly 860-mile (1,384-kilometer) loop that starts and ends in Willow.
Mushers and their sled dogs will turn around near the mining ghost town of Flat and make their way back to Willow, Alaska’s Energy Desk reported.
Every musher must also test negative for the coronavirus before the race begins. They will also be tested again during the race. Facial coverings and social distancing will be mandated at checkpoints, according to race officials.
The Iditarod is scheduled to start on March 6, 2021, in Anchorage, with a restart scheduled for Willow the next day. Race officials said they would soon announce the finalized details about where exactly in Willow the race will start and begin.
