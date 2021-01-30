Editor’s Note
Due to an earlier deadline of 8 p.m. throughout the pandemic, some games might not make it into the print edition of the Valley Press. Please find the following full stories on our website at www.avpress.com: Women’s College Basketball — UCLA vs. Arizona State.
Hall of Fame exhibit features Dodgers’ World Series win
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — The Baseball Hall of Fame has opened an exhibit honoring the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2020 World Series championship, including game-used items from several players.
The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to win the franchise’s first Series title in 32 years.
Among the items donated by the team are: the ball used by Clayton Kershaw for the opening pitch of Game 1 in the first neutral-site World Series in history; a bat used by World Series MVP Corey Seager in Game 6; and a road jersey worn by Mookie Betts in Games 3, 4 and 5. Other items are Max Muncy’s batting helmet and manager Dave Roberts’ jacket and face mask worn throughout the Series played during the coronavirus pandemic.
Items from Rays players Randy Arozarena, Ji-Man Choi and Brett Phillips also are included.
The “Autumn Glory” exhibit will be on display at the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, through the 2021 postseason.
Wild’s Fiala suspended 3 games for boarding Kings’ Roy
NEW YORK — The NHL suspended Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala for three games without pay Friday for boarding Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy.
The players were chasing a loose puck into the corner in the second period Thursday night when Fiala shoved Roy from behind, sending him face-first into the boards. Roy was down for several minutes before being helped off the ice and did not return.
Fiala was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct. He’ll forfeit $77,586.
“It will be on multiple videos, teaching clips for young players, older players, junior players, pro players on basically what not to do,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said after the game. “I feel bad for Roysie. I don’t even know if there’s any intent on the Fiala thing, it just happened. But we have to know by now that we can’t do that.”
Texans hire Culley as coach amid drama surrounding Watson
HOUSTON — David Culley has been hired as the coach of the Houston Texans.
The longtime assistant gets his first head coaching job for a team in turmoil with a source telling The Associated Press this week that star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade.
The 65-year-old Culley becomes the fourth coach in Texans history, replacing Bill O’Brien, who was fired after the team opened the season 0-4.
“It was imperative to find a head coach that our entire organization could rally behind and David is unquestionably that leader,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said in a statement.
“David’s infectious energy, passion for the game and ability to command a room was clear from the start. As he shared his vision for how a head coach should lead a football team, it further solidified our belief in him. His mentality of being selfless and willing to accept any challenge while investing in each person within our program resonated with all of us.””
The Texans interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Buffalo assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, former Detroit coach Jim Caldwell, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis and Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady before landing on Culley — the only African American among the seven head coaches hired this offseason. The only other minority candidate who was hired as a head coach this offseason was the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh, the league’s first Muslim head coach. He is of Lebanese descent.
Houston’s coaching search has been under scrutiny after the team did not initially request to interview Bieniemy, and Sports Illustrated reported that the decision upset Watson.
The quarterback was already unhappy that owner Cal McNair did not take his opinion into account when hiring Caserio, according to reports from ESPN and the NFL Network. Houston requested to interview Bieniemy after reports surfaced that Watson was upset.
Culley, who has been with the Ravens since 2019, has worked as an NFL assistant since 1994, also spending time with Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Kansas City and Buffalo. He began his career as a college assistant and spent 1991-93 at Texas A&M.
Viktor Hovland vaults into Farmers lead at wet Torrey Pines
SAN DIEGO — Viktor Hovland birdied his final for a 7-under 65 on Torrey Pines’ tough South Course on a rainy, miserable Friday, giving him a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Famers Insurance Open.
Hovland finished his round after play resumed following a suspension of about an hour due to wind and rain on the blufftop municipal course overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
The 23-year-old Norwegian closed with a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 ninth to reach 9 under.
Hovland leads a group of six at 8 under, including first-round co-leader Patrick Reed and Jon Rahm, who won this tournament in 2017 and finished second to Marc Fleishman last year.
Reed shot an even-par 72 on the South Course a day after firing an 8-under 64 on the easier North Course. Rahm shot a 5-under 67 on the North Course.
Also at 8 under were Tony Finau, who had a 5-under 67 on the North; Ryan Palmer, who carded a 2-under 70 on the North; Adam Scott, who had a 3-under 69 on the South; and Lanto Griffin, who shot 2-under 70 on the South.
The weather is supposed to clear up for the weekend rounds on the South Course. The course will host the U.S. Open in June for just the second time.
NHL postpones 2 Vegas-San Jose games
The NHL has postponed Vegas’ two games next week against the San Jose Sharks over concerns about the coronavirus.
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and three coaches are in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and unavailable. Vegas also had a game against St. Louis that had been scheduled for Thursday postponed.
The games against the Sharks had been scheduled to be played Feb. 1 and 3 in Glendale, Arizona, where the Sharks have been based because of coronavirus rules in Santa Clara County.
The games will be made up later this season in San Jose. The Sharks opened the season with an eight-game road trip and were scheduled for their first home games next week against Vegas.
Now the Sharks will return to the Bay Area on Saturday for the first time since starting camp in December in Arizona. San Jose has a four-game trip in Southern California and will now play its home opener at the Shark Tank on Feb. 13 against Anaheim.
Oregon women’s basketball team postpones two games
The No. 11 Oregon women’s basketball team has postponed a pair of games during a program pause because of the Pac-12’s COVID-19 protocols.
The Ducks’ games Friday night at Utah and Sunday at Colorado have both been postponed. Oregon (11-3, 9-3) was coming off victories at home over Washington and Washington State last weekend.
MLS sets new negotiation deadline, warns of possible lockout
Major League Soccer has extended its deadline for negotiating adjustments to the existing collective bargaining agreement until Feb. 4 and warned it is prepared to lock out players if a deal isn’t reached by then.
“Given the impact of COVID-19 on how clubs will need to operate during preseason, we must finalize an agreement in the coming days in order to provide teams and players adequate time to prepare for the opening of training camps,” the league said in a statement Friday.
The league set the new deadline of 11:59 p.m. EST, Feb. 4 after the Major League Soccer Players Association submitted a proposal just hours ahead of the original deadline. The union proposed extending the current collective bargaining agreement with the league through the 2026 season.
The league’s proposal includes playing players their full salaries in 2021 in exchange for an extension through the 2027 season.
“In our discussions with the MLSPA, we have emphasized the importance of the two-year extension to allow the league and clubs to recover a portion of the losses incurred in 2021 as a result of the pandemic while protecting the long-term health of the League by providing stability which promotes ongoing investment,” the league said.
MLS has said it lost nearly $1 billion last season due to the pandemic as it played in mostly empty stadiums and with increased costs for testing and charter flights. The league invoked a force majeure clause last month to reopen negotiations over the CBA, citing ongoing uncertainty because of the COVID-19 crisis.
The league’s new season is set to open April 3 with preseason training camps allowed to begin on Feb. 22.
Army coach Magarity to retire at end of season
Army women’s basketball coach Dave Magarity will retire at the end of the season.
The school announced the decision Friday.
Magarity, who turned 71 this past Tuesday, has coached over 1,000 games in his 40-plus years in men’s and women’s basketball. Earlier this month, Magarity coached against his daughter, Maureen, who is the head coach of Holy Cross. She won both of the games they played. This was the first coaching matchup of a father and daughter in Division I history.
“I discussed my decision with my wife Rita and my family, as well as with Athletic Director Mike Buddie and my coaching staff this past summer,” Magarity said. “I felt after 47 years as a college coach it was the right time.”
He started his coaching career at his alma mater of St. Francis in Pennsylvania in 1974 as an assistant before getting the head job there in 1978. Magarity was then an assistant at Iona before getting the head coaching job at Marist where he spent 18 years before stepping away for a couple of years. Magarity led Marist to the NCAA Tournament in 1987.
He came back as an assistant on the women’s team at Army.
He took over the program in 2006 when head coach Maggie Dixon died of arrhythmia, probably caused by an enlarged heart.
Griffey hired as MLB senior adviser for youth development
NEW YORK — Ken Griffey Jr. has been hired as a senior adviser to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.
The Hall of Fame outfielder will work in baseball operations and on youth baseball development. He is tasked with improving diversity at amateur levels, Major League Baseball said Friday,
Griffey will work as an MLB ambassador at youth initiatives and at its special events, including the postseason and the All-Star Game.
“We welcome the perspective and insights that Ken gained as an historic player, as a parent, and as someone who has spent his life in and around our great game,” Manfred said in a statement.
Griffey was a 13-time All-Star who hit .284 with 630 home runs and 1,836 RBIs in 22 seasons for Seattle (1989-99, 2009-10), Cincinnati (2000-08) and the Chicago White Sox (2008). He was elected to the Hall in 2016.
Japan prime minister says he’s determined to hold Olympics
TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, despite growing uncertainty as coronavirus cases rise at home, renewed his determination Friday to host the postponed Tokyo Olympics this summer as a symbol of human victory over the pandemic.
Suga, speaking from Tokyo at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, also called for a transparent investigation by the World Health Organization into the pandemic, saying it is key to learning lessons to prepare for future pandemics. He also promised to expand an initial $130 million contribution to a fund to help developing countries acquire coronavirus vaccines.
“We are holding the Olympics and Paralympics this summer,” Suga said. “I am determined to achieve the games as a proof of human victory against the pandemic, a symbol of global solidarity and to give hope and courage around the world.”
Serena Williams, Nadal, Halep win at Adelaide exhibition
ADELAIDE, Australia — Serena Williams was preparing to play Naomi Osaka at an Adelaide exhibition tournament on Friday. But first things first — after 14 days in quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic regulations in Australia, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion took her daughter to the zoo.
Williams said she’d been crossing off the 14 days of quarantine on a calendar, having spent the time with her three-year-old daughter Olympia.
“We went to the zoo,” Williams said of her first movements outside of quarantine. “I am so glad it’s over because to be in a room (for so long) with a three-year-old and being her best friend is definitely difficult, especially after training and working out.
“Honestly, I wouldn’t trade anything, spending hours and hours and hours with her was really fun.”
The visit must have been a good pre-match tonic for Williams. She beat Osaka 6-2, 2-6, 10-7. Both players showed obvious signs of rustiness, hitting set-up winners out of play or netting relatively easy shots.
Hatton recovers to shoot 64, moves into contention in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Tyrrell Hatton bounced back from an opening-round 76 with eight birdies and an eagle for an 8-under 64 to easily make the cut at the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday and move into contention for back-to-back titles on the European Tour.
Hatton, who won in Abu Dhabi last week to move up to a career-high No. 5 in the world, was 4 under overall — six strokes behind second-round leader Thomas Detry (67).
Robert MacIntyre (68) was a shot back in second place, with Tommy Fleetwood (68) in a three-way tie for third with Justin Harding (70) and Kalle Samooja (68).
A crowded sprint to get seasons in for college runners
Moving traditional fall sports to later in the calendar due to COVID-19 includes some consequences unrelated to the pandemic itself.
That has been evident this week as Big Ten runners have prepared for Saturday’s cross country championships at Shelbyville, Indiana, with snow blanketing much of the Midwest.
“In terms of training for it, obviously we can’t get on grass,” Wisconsin coach Mick Byrne said. “The Zimmer cross country course (on campus) is covered in snow as are most of our regular training sites. Obviously we’ve had some snow around here. Most of what we do is outside on the roads or bike paths.”
The Division I board of directors announced in late September that NCAA championships for cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s water polo would take place in the spring of 2021 rather than the fall of 2020.
Some leagues such as the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 went ahead and played traditional fall sports in the fall anyway. The Big Ten was among the conferences that chose to wait until 2021.
The Big Ten cross country championship typically would take place in late October or early November rather than at the end of January. Saturday’s forecast in Shelbyville calls for temperatures in the 30s with an 80% chance of precipitation.
Packers fire Pettine, Mennenga after playoff loss to Bucs
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine and special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga were fired Friday after the team’s second straight NFC championship game loss last Sunday.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur made the announcement late Friday afternoon. Both firings were first reported by NFL Network.
Pettine had been the Packers’ defensive coordinator for three seasons — taking over one year before LaFleur’s arrival. Mennenga had been special teams coordinator for each of LaFleur’s two seasons as head coach.
The moves come after the Packers gave up a 39-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Scotty Miller with 1 second left in the first half of a 31-26 NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“It was man coverage, definitely not the right call for the situation,” LaFleur said after the game. “You can’t do stuff like that against a good football team and expect to win.”
LaFleur had chosen to keep Pettine after the Packers gave up 285 yards rushing in a 37-20 NFC championship game loss at San Francisco last season, continuing their struggles to slow down the run.
Seahawks name Shane Waldron new offensive coordinator
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks hired Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, the first time in his career he’ll be responsible for running an offense and calling plays.
Waldron’s hiring was announced Friday, more than two weeks after the Seahawks fired Brian Schottenheimer. Seattle set a franchise record for points scored last season but there were clear philosophical differences between Schottenheimer and coach Pete Carroll.
Waldron, 41, spent the past four seasons as the passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. Now he gets to run an offense for the first time with one of the top quarterbacks in the league in Russell Wilson at the controls.
Mike Vrabel stays in-house for Titans’ new coordinators
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel has promoted from within, moving Todd Downing to offensive coordinator on Friday.
And Vrabel also named Shane Bowen the defensive coordinator after he handled the job for the Titans without the title throughout the 2020 season.
Vrabel also announced that Luke Steckel will replace Downing as tight ends coach with Ryan Crow taking over Bowen’s duties as outside linebackers coach. Matt Edwards now is assistant for special teams, and the Titans added Kenechi Udeze as assistant defensive line coach.
Lions add Staley, Brunell, DeLeone to new coaching staff
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions on Friday added Duce Staley, Mark Brunell and Mark DeLeone to their coaching staff.
Staley joins new coach Dan Campbell’s staff as running backs coach and assistant head coach. Brunell will be the team’s quarterbacks coach, and DeLeone will coach inside linebackers.
This is Staley’s 11th season as an NFL coach. He spent the past decade with the Philadelphia Eagles — he was a special teams quality control coach before taking over the running backs in 2013. He was also a running back as a player for the Eagles from 1997-2003 and the Steelers from 2004-06.
Brunell played quarterback from 1993-2011 for Green Bay, Jacksonville, Washington, New Orleans and the New York Jets.
DeLeone is entering his 10th season as an NFL coach. He spent the past two seasons as the inside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears. Before that, he spent six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, serving as a defensive quality control coach from 2013-14, assistant linebackers coach from 2015-17 and inside linebackers coach in 2018. He was a defensive assistant with the New York Jets in 2012.
Michigan has 11 positive tests from Jan. 23-29
The University of Michigan athletic department reports 11 positive test results for COVID-19 from Jan. 23-29.
The school paused its whole athletic department last weekend after several positive tests for a new COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate. The school said then that it was pausing athletic activities “until further notice and up to 14 days.”
In its latest testing update Friday, the school said there were 3,215 student-athletes, coaches and staff tested from Jan. 23-29. There were 11 positive tests, all athletes.
Wainwright, Cardinals finalize $8M deal for 17th season
ST. LOUIS — Pitcher Adam Wainwright is returning to the St. Louis Cardinals for a 17th season.
The 39-year-old right-hander and the Cardinals finalized an $8 million, one-year contract on Friday, a deal agreed to earlier this week.
Wainwright will match Bob Gibson (1959-75) for the second-most seasons with the Cardinals among pitchers, one behind Jesse Haines (1920-37).
Wainwright was 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA last season, striking out 54 in 65 2/3 innings. He is 167-98 with a 3.38 ERA in his career, earning three All-Star selections and two Gold Gloves.
He made $1,851,852 in prorated pay from a $5 million base salary last year plus $1.2 million in earned bonuses.
Phillies make it official, sign J.T. Realmuto to 5-year deal
PHILADELPHIA — two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $115.5 million, five-year contract on Friday.
Realmuto is scheduled to speak to reporters on Monday.
Realmuto gets $20 million next season, of which $10 million is deferred, with $5 million each payable in 2026 and 2027, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Realmuto gets $23,875,000 in each of the final four years.
Indians re-sign 2B Hernández to $5 million contract for ‘21
CLEVELAND — César Hernández is returning for a second year with the Cleveland Indians, who re-signed the free agent second baseman to a $5 million, one-year contract after his strong 2020 season with the club.
Hernández agreed earlier this week to the deal, which includes a 2022 club option. The contract was finalized Friday after he completed medical tests.
The 30-year-old Hernández led the AL with 20 doubles last season, his first with Cleveland after seven with the Philadelphia Phillies. He batted .283 with three homers, 20 RBIs and 35 runs in 58 games of the abbreviated season.
Tigers finalize $2 million, 1-year deal with C Ramos
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with catcher Wilson Ramos on Friday.
Ramos played 45 games last season with the New York Mets, hitting .239 with five home runs and 15 RBIs. Ramos was an All-Star in 2016 for the Washington Nationals and in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The 33-year-old Ramos could give Detroit a boost after its catchers struggled last year. Jake Rogers hit .125 in 35 games, and Grayson Greiner batted .118 in 18 games. Austin Romine hit .238 but agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs recently.
Dartmouth reinstates 5 sports, accused of violating Title IX
Dartmouth College is reinstating five sports that it eliminated and will do an external review of the athletic department’s policies, practices, and governance, after being accused of not offering equal intercollegiate participation opportunities to women as compared to men.
The Hanover, New Hampshire, school in July announced that it was getting rid of women’s and men’s swimming and diving, women’s and men’s golf, and men’s lightweight rowing to help address a projected $150 million financial deficit because of the coronavirus pandemic and give them more flexibility in admissions.
Dartmouth said Friday that the sports were being reinstated after the school learned that elements of data used to confirm compliance with Title IX, the federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in programs and activities at universities receiving federal funding, may not have been complete.
Kentucky Derby winner Authentic wins Horse of the Year honor
Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Authentic was honored as Horse of the Year at the 50th annual Eclipse Awards on Thursday night.
The ceremony was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Authentic received 224 out of 238 first-place votes. Monomoy Girl received seven votes. Swiss Skydiver, the filly who beat Authentic by a neck in the Preakness, finished third with six votes. Vekoma received one vote.
Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, Authentic also won 3-year-old male honors. The colt won five of seven starts last year, including a 1 1/4-length victory in the Kentucky Derby over odds-on favorite Tiz the Law.
Another Baffert-trained colt, Improbable, won the Eclipse for older dirt male. A third Baffert trainee, 3-year-old Gamine, was honored as female sprinter of the year.
Baffert was nominated for trainer of the year, but lost to Brad Cox. Other human winners were: Irad Ortiz Jr. as jockey of the year; Alexander Crispin as apprentice jockey; Godolphin as owner of the year; WinStar Farm as the year’s top breeder.
Flock, Dukurs wrap up skeleton World Cup overall titles
IGLS, Austria — Latvia’s Martins Dukurs wrapped up his 10th World Cup men’s skeleton season championship Friday without doing anything. Austria’s Janine Flock had to work a bit harder on the way to clinching her second seasonlong title.
Flock was second in the women’s skeleton World Cup season finale, more than good enough to give her the points crown. Flock also won the seasonlong title in 2014-15.
Russia’s Elena Nikitina won the race, followed by Flock and Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands. Katie Uhlaender was 13th for the U.S., with Kendall Wesenberg 15th and Sara Roderick 16th in her World Cup debut.
Dukurs didn’t even race Friday and was still assured the season title since most other top contenders joined him in skipping the race to prepare for the world championships. They start next weekend in Altenberg, Germany.
Host Germany wins 5 medals on 1st day of luge worlds
KONIGSSEE, Germany — Germany won five of the nine available medals on the first day of luge’s world championships Friday, including a podium sweep in the women’s sprint race.
Julia Taubitz was first, Anna Berreiter second and Dajana Eitberger third for the Germans in the women’s sprint. Natalie Geisenberger was fourth, giving Germany a 1-2-3-4 finish.
Summer Britcher was the top U.S. finisher, placing seventh.
In the doubles sprint, Germany’s Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won the gold, followed by Latvia’s Andris Sics and Juris Sics, with Germans Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken taking third.
The men’s sprint world title went to Austria’s Nico Gleirscher. In second place was Semen Pavlichenko, a Russian who competed as a neutral entrant because Russia is currently banned from using its name, flag and anthem at major events like Olympics and world championships as part of the sanctions from a doping scandal. Olympic champion David Gleirscher of Austria was third.
Women’s World Cup downhill race postponed by poor weather
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — The World Cup race planned Saturday has been rescheduled due to weather conditions, meaning Sofia Goggia will take her four-race winning streak in downhill to the world championships next month.
The International Ski Federation said Friday that the downhill at Garmisch-Partenkirchen cannot take place because difficult weather conditions at the German resort prevented a mandatory training run this week.
The Garmisch weekend program is now super-G races on back-to-back days, with its downhill pushed back to Feb. 26 at Val Di Fassa, Italy.
Goggia has won four straight World Cup downhills, joining Lindsey Vonn as the only racers to achieve the feat in the past 25 years.
The downhill medal race at the world championships is scheduled Feb. 13 at Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. The championships run Feb. 8-21.
Thomas, Johnson on USA Basketball’s next AmeriCup roster
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — NBA veterans Isaiah Thomas and Joe Johnson are on USA Basketball’s roster for the final round of AmeriCup qualifying next month.
The Americans have already clinched an AmeriCup berth but still have two more games to play, against Bahamas on Feb. 19 and Mexico on Feb. 20. Those games will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
USA Basketball said Friday that Joe Prunty will coach the Americans in those games, assisted by Othella Harrington and Yale coach James Jones.
The Americans will train in San Juan from Feb. 13 through Feb. 18, and plan on releasing the full roster for the two qualifying games next week.
Ex-Salvadoran soccer boss facing bribery charges in US case
NEW YORK — A former soccer federation president for El Salvador is being taken to New York City to face U.S. corruption charges in the long-running FIFA bribery scandal.
Salvadoran authorities had arrested Reynaldo Vasquez in 2016 as part of an international roundup of top officials of soccer’s governing body. He denied the charges while putting up a failed extradition fight in El Salvador.
The 65-year-old Vasquez could make a remote court appearance in New York as early as Friday afternoon. His attorney declined comment.
Vasquez is charged in a sprawling investigation accusing dozens of key global soccer figures in what U.S. prosecutors said were schemes involving hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks. Many of the defendants have been extradited to the United States in recent years and ended up pleading guilty.
A 2015 indictment charged Vasquez with wire fraud and money laundering charges that carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Prosecutors say he took bribes in exchange for awarding media and marketing rights for games played by the Salvadoran national soccer team.
