Betts joins Rodríguez, Guerrero in July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby in Seattle on July 10, joining Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero in the eight-man competition.
Elected to start in the All-Star Game for the National League, Betts leads the Dodgers with 20 home runs. Betts announced Friday he will make his first derby appearance.
Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., who topped all players in votes, said he will not participate for a third time.
“I think this year I’m going to take a break from it,” Acuña said through a translator. “I think there’s other players out there that deserve to be part of it and want to be showcased in it, but I think this year I’m going to take a break.”
Juan Soto won last year’s derby at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, edging Rodríguez 19-18 in the final round.
The Dodgers have never had a derby winner. Joc Pederson reached the final round in 2015 at Cincinnati, losing to Todd Frazier.
AP source: San Diego State tells Mountain West it is not exiting
SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University informed the Mountain West on Friday that it is not withdrawing from the conference, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday due to the sensitivity of the situation.
SDSU faced a deadline of late Friday night to give a one-year notice of withdrawal without having its exit fee doubled from approximately $17 million to about $34 million.
The Aztecs hope to join either the Pac-12 or the Big 12 but have not received a formal invitation. Talk of SDSU potentially moving to the Pac-12 intensified after Southern California and UCLA announced last summer that they will move to the Big Ten in August 2024.
However, the Pac-12 isn’t expected to announce any expansion plans until it finalizes a TV contract, which isn’t expected until sometime in the summer.
San Diego State, a charter member of the Mountain West, didn’t immediately respond to a Public Records Act request for a copy of the letter it sent the Mountain West on Friday. It was the fifth letter in an exchange between the two parties.
On June 13, SDSU President Adela de la Torre sent a letter to the conference and its member schools “to formally notice” that the school “intends to resign” effective June 30 or at an agreed-upon later date, and asked for a one-month extension of the deadline due to “unforeseen delays” involving other conferences.
Commissioner Gloria Nevarez responded that the league interpreted the letter as a notice of departure and that the league would withhold the school’s 2022-23 distribution, estimated at $6 million, and apply it toward the exit fee.
De la Torre responded that her first letter wasn’t an official notice of resignation. Nevarez replied that the league wouldn’t grant a waiver of the deadline and reserved the right to interpret SDSU’s first letter as a resignation.
Van Gundy, Kolber, Rose and Young are among roughly 20 ESPN personalities laid off
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday as part of job cuts by the network.
ESPN had planned this additional round involving on-air talent to prevent further reductions to off-air staff after two rounds of mandated cuts by its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company.
Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February that the company would reduce 7,000 jobs either through not filling positions or layoffs.
Friday’s announcement resembled what happened in April of 2017, when reporters and hosts were informed at one time that they would no longer be on the air.
“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun. This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead,” ESPN said in a statement. “This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”
NCAA mulls proposal to shorten transfer portal window to 30 days
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Board will consider a proposal to shorten the transfer window from 60 days to 30 after data showed most transfers enter the portal in the first few days it is open.
The window was created this year in an attempt to limit the amount of time athletes can move from one school to another and be immediately eligible to compete.
Current rules give football players 45 days to enter the portal, starting the day after the CFP brackets are set. There is a second open period from April 15-30.
Athletes in winter sports have 60 days to enter the portal, while athletes in spring sports have a 45-day window. Both windows open when the NCAA Tournament selections are made.
The board also approved two scholarship rule modifications this week.
NFL addressing gambling suspensions with training and conversations with players’ union
NFL chief compliance officer Sabrina Perel has been busy this spring.
As the leader of the NFL’s efforts to educate the approximately 17,000 players, coaches, team personnel and others about the league’s gambling policies, she’s in the middle of an annual pilgrimage of sorts.
With training camps opening in less than a month, she’s already visited with more than a dozen NFL teams, and leaves them with the same parting message: “You need to follow the policy at all times. … because this truly does impact the entire team.”
The reason the NFL has been motivated to get its personnel on the same page was again in the spotlight Thursday when the league suspended four more players for violations of its gambling policy. Three received at least yearlong bans for betting on NFL games and one a six-game suspension for wagering on non-NFL games.
It brings the total to 10 players disciplined over the past two years as the league vows to increase training efforts across the board with an eye toward protecting the integrity of the game.
Aregawi clocks fifth-fastest men’s 5,000 meters in history to win Diamond League meet at Lausanne
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Berihu Aregawi ran the fifth-fastest men’s 5,000 meters in track history on Friday to beat Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei at the Athletissima meeting.
Aregawi raced clear of Cheptegei over the last two laps to win a compelling duel in 12 minutes, 40.45 seconds. The 22-year-old Ethiopian, who was fourth in the 10,000 at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, never let Cheptegei get too close on his shoulder and broke clear 50 meters from the finish. Cheptegei set the world record of 12:35.36 three years ago. Track greats Kenenisa Bekele and Haile Gebrselassie are second and third on the all-time list.
With the top American and Jamaican sprinters at home for national trials ahead of the world championships in August, the men’s distance runners took center stage on the latest stop on the Diamond League circuit.
Olympic 1,500-meter champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen eased to victory in 3:28.72, a meet record in Lausanne but more than seven-tenths of a second slower than his European record set on his home track in Oslo two weeks ago.
Franco, Carroll, Ryan on track to receive most from $50 million bonus pool
NEW YORK — Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco is on track to receive the largest amount from this year’s $50 million pre-arbitration bonus pool based on his regular-season statistics.
Franco is projected to get $896,755, according to WAR calculations through June 26 that Major League Baseball sent to teams, players and agents in memo Friday that was obtained by The Associated Press.
Arizona rookie centerfielder Corbin Carroll would get $834,131, followed by Minnesota right-hander Joe Ryan ($739,015), Texas catcher Jonah Heim ($690,039), Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan ($680,600), Arizona shortstop Geraldo Perdomo ($638,768), Atlanta right-hander Elder Bryce ($634,912), Chicago Cubs left-hander Justin Stelle ($614,798) and Seattle right fielder Julio Rodríguez ($594,527).
A total of 100 players will receive the payments, established as part of last year’s collective bargaining agreement and aimed to get more money to players without sufficient service time for salary arbitration eligibility. The cutoff for 2023 was 2 years, 228 days of major league service.
Keys beats Gauff to reach Eastbourne International final against Kasatkina
EASTBOURNE, England — Madison Keys advanced to the Eastbourne International final by beating seventh-ranked Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3 Friday.
It was Keys’ first grass-court victory over a top-10 player since beating Angelique Kerber for the Eastbourne title in 2014.
Keys took control of the first set by breaking Gauff to 3-2 in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament. After fighting off a break point of her own in the next game, she eventually closed out the set with another break.
An early break in the second set put Gauff up 2-1, but she gave the game right back with three straight double-faults. Keys then broke again to go up 5-3 and clinched the win on her fourth match point in the next game.
Keys will next face ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina, who beat Camila Giorgi 6-2, 7-5.
In the men’s semifinals, fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo was on the brink of beating American Mackenzie MacDonald when rain stopped play. Cerundolo led 2-6, 7-5, 5-2 when the match was halted. It will resume Saturday, when Tommy Paul will also play Gregiore Barrere in the other semifinal.
Iga Swiatek withdraws from Bad Homburg Open with fever and possible food poisoning
BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Bad Homburg Open on Friday with a fever and possible food poisoning, three days before the start of Wimbledon.
Swiatek was scheduled to play in her first career grass-court semifinal match on Friday against Lucia Bronzetti, who gets a walkover to Saturday’s final.
“I’m so sorry but I have to pull out of my match today. I had a restless night because of some fever and possible food poisoning,” Swiatek said in a statement on Instagram. “I’m not able to perform today and I need to take care of myself. I hope I’ll be fine soon. Your support in Bad Homburg was amazing, thank you. It was a pleasure to play here. And I hope I will be back.”
Swiatek, the French Open and U.S. Open champion, had been upbeat this week about adapting to play on grass, historically the surface which had brought her the least success. Following her French Open victory, Swiatek was on a 10-match win streak after beating Anna Blinkova in the Bad Homburg quarterfinals on Thursday.
Swiatek has been drawn against Zhu Lin in the first round of Wimbledon.
Bronzetti will play Katerina Siniakova in the final after Siniakova won two matches in one day.
Siniakova completed a 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 win over second-seeded Liudmila Samsonova in a quarterfinal match which resumed Friday after it was suspended Thursday following the second set because of fading light.
The Czech player was back on court soon after to earn a 6-2, 6-2 win over American player Emma Navarro in just over an hour.
Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is reinstated by Churchill Downs after deaths of 2 horses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs reinstated trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. on Friday, nearly two months after indefinitely suspending him when two of his horses died suddenly at the home of the Kentucky Derby.
Joseph is allowed to enter horses in races and apply for stalls at all Churchill Downs Inc. tracks immediately.
The decision comes after an investigation by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and the release of necropsy reports of the two horses that died under Joseph’s care.
Necropsies did not find any conclusive causes, according to the commission website. Sudden deaths are rare and the causes often unexplainable.
“We remain deeply concerned about the condition of Parents Pride and Chasing Artie that led to their sudden death,” said Bill Mudd, president and COO of Churchill Downs Inc. “However, given the details available to us as a result of the KHRC investigation, there is no basis to continue Joseph’s suspension.”
AL West-leading Rangers acquire once-dominant closer Aroldis Chapman in a trade with the Royals
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers acquired Aroldis Chapman in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Friday, adding a once-dominant closer to their bullpen as the AL West leaders chase their first division title in seven years.
The 35-year-old Chapman wasn’t of much use to the last-place Royals, where the left-hander landed this season after a six-year stint with the New York Yankees. Just before that, he split 2016 between the Yankees and Cubs, helping Chicago win its first World Series championship in 108 years.
Kansas City gets left-hander Cole Ragans, who had been called up from Triple-A Round Rock earlier in the day, and minor league outfielder Roni Cabrera.
The Texas bullpen has been hot and cold while the Rangers have spent most of the season in first place coming off six consecutive losing seasons.
Chapman had two saves in 31 appearances for Kansas City, which is buried in last in the AL Central, more than 10 games behind the fourth-place Chicago White Sox.
The Cuban reliever who routinely tops 100 mph has seen a slight uptick in velocity this season. Chapman has averaged 101.65 mph on his sinker, up from 100.25 last year. His fastball average is 99.61 mph, up from a career-low 97.46 in 2022.
A’ja Wilson, who helped the Las Vegas Aces win their 1st WNBA title, signs a 2-year extension
LAS VEGAS — A’ja Wilson has signed a two-year extension with the Las Vegas Aces, the team announced Friday.
“We’re excited to have A’ja in an Aces uniform for the next two years,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “Her body of work speaks for itself — her impact on the game, on the community of Las Vegas and with her teammates. Everybody who is around her knows how special she is, and it is great to have her remain in the fold.”
Wilson, who led the team to its first WNBA championship last season, has helped the Aces to a 14-1 record this year.
“When the Aces made me their first-ever draft pick, they entrusted me with a lot,” Wilson said. “I’m happy to still be in Las Vegas, winning games, playing at a high level, but also being a part of a community that has embraced me and my teammates over the past six years, and made this city a second home for me.”
Wilson was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 WNBA draft out of South Carolina and won rookie of the year that season. She was the league MVP in 2020 and 2022.
Utah to get a PGA Tour event for first time since 1963
IVINS, Utah — The PGA Tour is returning to Utah next year for the first time since 1963, adding to its fall schedule as it switches back to a calendar year.
The Black Desert Championship makes its debut in the fall of 2024. The FedEx Cup Fall is for players trying to secure PGA Tour cards for the following season or acquire enough points to qualify for some of the $20 million tournaments.
It’s the second new tournament to the 2024 schedule. The PGA Tour previously announced the Myrtle Beach Classic next spring, which would be held the same week as an elevated event.
Black Desert Resort, with Utah’s red rock mountains as the back drop, also will host a new LPGA Tour event starting in 2025.
The PGA Tour first was held in Utah in 1930 when Harry “Lighthorse” Cooper won the Salt Lake Open. Utah last held a tournament in 1963 when Tommy Jacobs won the Utah Open Invitational.
Kokrak shared LIV lead with DJ after wild travel plan to Spain
SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Jason Kokrak had to go through four countries over three days to reach Spain and then managed a 4-under 67 to share the lead with Dustin Johnson in LIV Golf-Valderrama.
Johnson was coming off a tie for 10th in the U.S. Open two weeks ago for his best finish in a major this year. He played bogey-free over his last 16 holes at Valderrama as he goes for his second LIV win this year.
Kokrak was supposed to leave his home in northern Ohio on Monday until flight cancellations led to an unusual itinerary. He wound up going from Cleveland to Detroit to Amsterdam to Frankfurt, Germany, and then on to Malaga in the south of Spain. He arrived Wednesday morning. His golf clubs got there Thursday evening.
He played Valderrama for the first time with six birdies and a pair of bogeys.
Anirban Lahiri was one shot behind after a 68.
Belmont Park cancels thoroughbred racing Friday due to poor air quality
NEW YORK — Belmont Park canceled its thoroughbred racing card on Friday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in Canada.
The New York Racing Association announced the decision early in the afternoon after consulting with the New York State Equine Medical Director, its management and veterinary staff.
“NYRA monitors the air quality closely all the time and there was a dramatic decline late this morning,” spokesman Pat McKenna said.
The track remained open for simulcasting.
This is the second time the wildfire have caused Belmont to cancel a card this month. The other happened days before the Belmont Stakes on June 10.
Racing is scheduled to resume Saturday with a 10-race card.
NCAA adopts new gambling guidelines that include permanent bans, more lenient reinstatement policies
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA is updating its reinstatement process for athletes involved in sports wagering.
The new guidelines adopted this week by the Division I Legislative Committee calls for a permanent collegiate ban if any player is found to have bet on their games, influenced the outcome of those games, bets on other sports at their school or knowingly provided information to someone engaged in sports betting.
If a player places a bet on another school competing in the same sport the athlete competes in, they could be suspended for half of a season and would be required to complete an educational program on sports wagering rules before becoming eligible for reinstatement.
Previously, athletes lost an entire college season for sports gambling, though those policies were adopted prior to the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling that paved the way for today’s rapid expansion of legalized gambling, sports books and gaming on mobile devices.
NCAA committee considers increasing transition cost to FBS from $5,000 to $5 million
INDIANAPOLIS — Football Championship Subdivision schools soon could be paying more — a lot more — to move to the NCAA’s top level of competition.
The Division I Council is considering a proposal that would increase the transition fee from $5,000 to $5 million, effective upon approval of the measure. All Football Bowl Subdivision schools also would be required to provide 90% of the allowable scholarships in 16 sports, including football, over a rolling two-year period.
The measure also calls on FBS schools to offer at least 210 scholarships per year at a price tag no lower than $6 million.
If approved, the new rules would take effect Aug. 1, 2027, for current FBS members and FCS schools applying to make the move by 2024-25. Schools that apply after 2024-25 would have to meet the requirements before the end of the two-year transition process.
It also would immediately eliminate the FBS attendance requirement.
“These requirements will directly benefit college athletes competing in Division I sports by requiring significant investment in scholarship opportunities,” Mid-American Conference commissioner and Council chair Jon Steinbrecher said. “Over the past several years, the NCAA’s collected data about spending at FBS schools indicate that these requirements are reasonable and attainable for the majority of impacted athletics programs.”
The council also approved measures requiring all Division I schools to establish policies and procedures to give health care administrators with authority to oversee the school’s health care and attesting that they have completed review of the school’s support services for mental and physical health, safety and athletic performance. Both take effect Aug. 1, 2024.
Saudi Arabia is being considered by the women’s tennis tour for possible business
LONDON — Like other sports, women’s tennis is looking into the possibility of getting into business with Saudi Arabia. And while holding a tournament there is not imminent, WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said Friday that he visited that country with some players in February as part of the evaluation process.
“It’s a very difficult and very challenging topic that’s being, obviously, measured by many, many different groups right now,” Simon said at an event in London to mark the 50th anniversary of the meeting that led to the founding of the WTA.
He acknowledged there “are still tons of issues in Saudi Arabia” with regard to women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights.
“I think where we are right now (is): We’ve had conversations. We’ll continue to have conversations,” Simon said.
Simon’s comments came a few days after the St. Petersburg, Florida-based WTA announced it was setting up a “pathway to equal prize money” so women earn the same as men at certain tournaments by 2027 and others by 2033. Simon said Tuesday additional money would come from incremental boosts by the events themselves and from revenue projected to arrive from broadcast, data and sponsorship rights via WTA Ventures, the tour’s commercial enterprise that launched in March.
“I’m not saying that Saudi is a place we should be doing business with or not yet. It’s still being evaluated,” he said Friday.
The men’s tennis tour, the ATP, has been in contact with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, officially named the Public Investment Fund. The PGA Tour, European tour and the fund, which backed the LIV Golf series, said on June 6 they would combine their commercial businesses. Saudi soccer clubs have been bringing in top players from Europe.
Formula One leader Verstappen frustrated despite pole position for Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen lashed out at the race stewards for being too strict during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday, despite the Dutch driver clinching his fourth straight pole position.
Verstappen and other drivers were annoyed at having lap times deleted for failing to stay within track limits, on a circuit where visibility is poor in some places. His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who is second behind Verstappen in the championship standings, was eliminated from Q2 after having his lap time deleted for going off track limits.
Verstappen also had earlier lap times deleted, as did other drivers.
“It’s clearly not that easy and I don’t think we’re all idiots out there,” said Vestappen, the two-time F1 champion. “Today, it was very silly. It made us look like amateurs with the amount of laps that were being deleted and some of them were so marginal. ... It was not a good look today. People will say, ‘you should have kept the car in the white lines’. If it was that easy, you can take my car and try it, but you probably wouldn’t get up to speed in time.”
Verstappen was later summoned by race stewards for allegedly impeding Haas driver Kevin Magnussen on Turn 1 during the first part of qualifying, but was cleared without a penalty.
The runaway championship leader put his Red Bull on pole for the sixth time this season and 26th overall. He finished a narrow 0.048 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, whose teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. had the third-quickest time.
