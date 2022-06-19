Naomi Osaka won’t play at Wimbledon, citing Achilles tendon
Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon on Saturday, citing a lingering problem with her left Achilles tendon and marking the second consecutive year she’s decided to sit out the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
The four-time major champion and former No. 1-ranked player posted a photo of herself on a grass court and wrote on Twitter: “my Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time.”
Osaka has not played an official match since losing in the first round of the French Open to Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-4 on May 24. During that match, for which she said she took a painkiller, Osaka tried to stretch her tendon by tugging on the toe of her shoe at changeovers and squatting to flex her lower leg between points.
After that defeat, Osaka said she was leaning toward missing Wimbledon because the professional tennis tours aren’t ranking points awarded — a response to the All England Club’s decision to bar all players from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine.
“I’m not sure why, but I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it’s more like an exhibition. I know this isn’t true, right? But my brain just like feels that way. Whenever I think something is like an exhibition, I just can’t go at it 100%,” Osaka said then. “I didn’t even make my decision yet, but I’m leaning more towards not playing, given the current circumstances.”
Eugenie Bouchard, who was the runner-up at the All England Club in 2014, announced Friday on social media that she would not play at Wimbledon because there are no ranking points available. Bouchard is working her way back from surgery on her right shoulder.
Osaka did not play at Wimbledon a year ago as part of a mental health break she took after pulling out of the French Open before her second-round match.
Nelly Korda eagles 18th to take lead in LPGA Meijer Classic
BELMONT, Mich. — Defending champion Nelly Korda made a 22-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th for a 6-under 66 and the third-round lead Saturday in the LPGA Meijer Classic, with six majors champions topping the leaderboard.
Making her second start since returning from a four-month break because of a blood clot in her left arm, Korda also eagled the par-5 eighth and had three birdies and a bogey. She was at 18-under 198 at Blythefield Country Club.
Jennifer Kupcho, two strokes ahead of playing partner Korda entering the day, had a 69 to drop a shot back. She rebounded from her first bogey of the week — on the par-4 17th — with a two-putt birdie on 18.
The second-ranked Korda tied for eighth two weeks ago in the U.S. Women’s Open in her first event since early February. She also is the defending champion next week in the KPGA Women’s PGA at Congressional.
Kupcho won the major tournament at Mission Hills in the California desert in early April for her first LPGA Tour victory.
Brooke Henderson, the ShopRite LPGA Classic winner Sunday in New Jersey and 2017 and 2019 champion at Blythefield, was third at 15 under after a 67.
Lexi Thompson, the 2015 winner, had a 68 to get to 14 under. Minjee Lee, the U.S. Women’s Open winner, shot a 66 to join Lydia Ko (65) at 13 under.
Atthaya Thitikul was 12 under after a 67.
AP sources: Atkinson decides not to coach Charlotte Hornets
SAN FRANCISCO — The Charlotte Hornets will have to begin their search again for a head coach because Kenny Atkinson changed his mind and will stay with the NBA champion Warriors after all.
Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday that Atkinson will remain with Golden State as an assistant coach and won’t become the new coach of the Hornets.
Both spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither Atkinson nor the Hornets revealed any details of the talks or agreement publicly. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he wouldn’t discuss it until the Hornets announced Atkinson’s hiring.
The move comes more than a week after Atkinson had agreed to a four-year contract. But the contract was never signed, one of the people said.
ESPN first reported that Atkinson had decided not to take the Charlotte job. His decision means Charlotte joins Utah as the lone NBA teams without coaches in place.
The Hornets have three picks, including two in the top 15, of Thursday’s draft and Charlotte may have to make the No. 13, No. 15 and No. 45 selections without a coach in place.
Todd Gilliland wins NASCAR Truck race on dirt at Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Todd Gilliland pulled away off a late restart to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Saturday night on Knoxville Raceway’s half-mile dirt oval.
Racing for father David Gilliland in his lone Truck start of the season, Gilliland took the lead from John Hunter Nemechek shortly before John Wood spun to bring out the final caution with nine laps to go.
On the restart with four laps left, Gilliland started on the outside in David Gilliland Racing’s No. 17 Ford and steadily pulled away for his third career series victory. After four full seasons in the Truck Series, he moved up to the Cup Series this year with Front Row Motorsports.
Nemechek was second in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 4 Toyota, followed by Zane Smith, Ty Makeski, Stewart Friesen, Derek Kraus, Matt Crafton, Grant Enfinger and Tyler Ankrum.
Defending series champion Ben Rhodes, the winner this season in the dirt race at Bristol, overcame overheating problem to finish 10th. USAC National Midget champion Buddy Kofoid was 11th in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 truck.
Verstappen edges Alonso to win pole for Canadian Grand Prix
MONTREAL — Max Verstappen overcame slick conditions to win his second pole of the season, and Fernando Alonso used the wet track to earn his first front row start in a decade in rainy qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix.
The Saturday run for Verstappen, the reigning Formula One champion and current points leader, was no surprise even though its the Dutchman’s first career pole at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Instead, it was 40-year-old Alonso who brought the crowd to its feet with a thrilling run to qualify second. He jumped ahead of Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton as time expired and drew a rousing ovation from the rain-soaked spectators.
“It is an unbelievable weekend so far for us,” said the Alpine driver. “The car was mega. I was so comfortable driving this car, and the fans pushed me to make an extra push.”
But can he convert it into his first F1 victory since 2013 on Sunday, when weather conditions are expected to be greatly improved and the track dry?
“I think we’ll attack Max in the first corner,” the Spaniard smiled. He later added he’d be content finishing fifth.
Sainz qualified third for Ferrari, while teammate Charles Leclerc didn’t bother taking his car out after the first group. Leclerc has already been handed a 10-place grid penalty for changing his engine ahead of Sunday; Leclerc was 15th overall but will start at the back of the grid alongside Yuki Tsunoda, who also changed an engine.
Salinas takes in No. 1 spot in Top Fuel at Thunder Valley
BRISTOL. Tenn. — Mike Salinas took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying Saturday in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals as he chases his third straight victory at Bristol Dragway.
Salinas powered to the top in the final qualifying session with a 3.767-second run at 327.59. He has three victories this season.
“I’ve won on Father’s Day here before (in 2019) and it would be very special to do it again,” Salinas said. “This place has a special place in my heart. I don’t know why it likes me so much, but it’s just beautiful here. (But) I think tomorrow you’ll be surprised with how fast these cars go. I think they’re going to be in the low 3.70s.”
Robert Hight topped the Funny Car field, Aaron Stanfield was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Angelle Sampey took the top spot in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Hight stayed on top with his 3.971 at 310.98 from Friday in a Chevrolet Camaro. Stanfield’s jumped to No. 1 on Saturday, going 6.638 at 206.57 in a Camaro. Defending event winner Sampey improved on her run from Friday with a 6.874 at 196.04 on a Suzuki.
Marlins beat Stallings in arbitratration; Judge & Fried left
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins beat Jacob Stallings in salary arbitration on Saturday, and the catcher will earn $2.45 million this season rather than his $3.1 million request.
The decision gave teams a 9-3 advantage with just two cases remaining to be heard next week, involving New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Atlanta left-hander Max Fried.
Richard McNeill, Gary Klendellen and Fredric Horowitz made the decision on Stallings, a day after hearing arguments.
Stallings hit .246 last year for Pittsburgh with career bests of eight homers and 53 RBIs, earning $1.3 million. He entered Saturday with a .199 average, two homers and 21 RBIs.
No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons. The timing was set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.
Losing in earlier decisions were Atlanta outfielder Adam Duvall ($9,275,000), Braves third baseman Austin Riley ($3.95 million), injured Atlanta reliever Luke Jackson ($3.6 million), St. Louis outfielder Tyler O’Neill ($3.4 million), Kansas City infielder Nicky Lopez ($2.55 million), Miami right-hander Pablo López ($2.45 million), Milwaukee right-hander Adrian Houser ($2,425,000) and Cincinnati pitcher Lucas Sims ($1.2 million).
Northwestern’s Pete Nance transferring to North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Northwestern forward Pete Nance says he’ll transfer to North Carolina.
The 6-foot-10, 225-pound senior announced his commitment to play his fifth year for the Tar Heels in a social-media post Saturday. It’s a significant addition for UNC, offering a potential replacement for departing starter Brady Manek from a run to last season’s NCAA championship game.
Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats last year, including 45.2% from 3-point range.
The Tar Heels return four starters in big man Armando Bacot, guards Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, and versatile swingman Leaky Black. But Nance offers size with the ability to stretch defenses after UNC lost the 6-9 Manek, who transferred from Oklahoma and averaged 15.1 points while shooting 40.3% on 3-pointers.
Berrettini facing Krajinovic in Queen’s Club final
LONDON — Matteo Berrettini was unfazed by a rain delay in beating Botic van de Zandschulp on Saturday to reach the Queen’s Club final for a second straight year and deftly handled a marriage proposal.
The defending champion beat Van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-3 to extend his winning streak to eight games.
During his on-court interview, the second-seeded Italian was propositioned from someone in the crowd.
“ Let me think about it,” a smiling Berrettini responded.
Berrettini has won 19 of his last 20 grass-court matches with the only loss coming to Novak Djokovic in last year’s Wimbledon final.
In Sunday’s final he will play Filip Krajinovic of Serbia, who knocked out two-time champion Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-3. Krajinovic hadn’t won a tour match on grass until this week.
Jabeur ends Gauff’s run in Berlin to book final with Bencic
BERLIN — Coco Gauff missed out on reaching a first grass-court final on Saturday when the 18-year-old American lost to Ons Jabeur 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the semifinals of the Berlin Open.
Cheered on by fans waving Tunisian flags amid a heatwave in Berlin, Jabeur recovered from 3-1 down in the first set and dominated the second to set up a final against Belinda Bencic on Sunday.
“You have to be this good to beat Coco, you know. She’s a great player,” Jabeur said. She added she had “no expectations” of her first grass tournament of the season and paid tribute to the Tunisian fans. “Everywhere I go they’re always here, they’re chanting all the time, it’s amazing,” she said.
Jabeur will play her fourth final in a season where she has reached a career-high ranking of fourth in the world and became the first African and first Arab player to win a WTA 1000 event at last month’s Madrid Open. The tournament in Berlin is her first since a surprise first-round loss at the French Open.
Next week, Jabeur is heading to Eastbourne, where she will team up with Serena Williams in doubles on t he American’s return after a year out.
Gauff’s run in Berlin was the closest she has yet come to a title on grass, a surface on which she hadn’t previously reached any quarterfinals, though she has twice reached the fourth round at Wimbledon. Her quarterfinal win over last year’s Wimbledon runner-up, Karolina Pliskova, was a particular highlight.
Top-ranked Medvedev to play Hurkacz in Halle final
HALLE, Germany — Back-to-back finals in grass-court tournaments would be an excellent Wimbledon warmup for any player. But Daniil Medvedev can’t play at the All England Club this season.
The top-ranked Medvedev beat Oscar Otte 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the final of the Halle Open, a week after he was runner-up at ‘s-Hertogenbosch. Otte had set point at 5-3 in the first set but Medvedev broke back before forcing the tiebreaker.
The Russian will play Hubert Hurkacz in Sunday’s final after the big-serving Polish player beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).
Wimbledon starts in nine days without Medvedev or any other players from Russia and its ally Belarus. Wimbledon’s decision to impose the ban over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine broke with the other Grand Slams and with the men’s and women’s tours, which won’t award ranking points for the grass-court major.
That hasn’t stopped Medvedev building momentum on grass, though. His win over Otte left him 6-1 on grass this season, with the only loss a shock upset to then-205th-ranked Tim van Rijthoven at last week’s ’s-Hertogenbosch final in the Netherlands.
South African teenager Potgieter wins British Amateur
LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England — South African teenager Aldrich Potgieter built an enormous lead over 18 holes and withstood a big rally by Sam Bairstow to win the British Amateur on Saturday at Royal Lytham & St. Annes and secure his spot in three majors.
Potgieter had a 4-under 66 in the morning round to take a 7-up lead over Bairstow, only for the English golfer to claw his way back into the mix. Potgieter’s lead was down to two holes with four to play when Bairstow took double bogey on the 15th that ended his hopes.
The 17-year-old South African closed it out with a par on the 16th.
“On this golf course, going bogey free on the first 18 holes was incredible for me. I played really well and everything worked out well,” Potgieter said. “I knew Sam was going to do better than he did this morning. He wasn’t going to give up. I just had to play steady and keep my lead.”
Potgieter became the youngest British Amateur champion since 16-year-old Matteo Manassero in 2009, and the third South African winner in 127 years of the championship.
The victory gets him into the British Open next month, along with the Masters and the U.S. Open next year.
Colorado residents win annual Mount Washington Road Race
PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. — A pair of Colorado residents repeated as winners of the 61st annual Mount Washington Road Race on Saturday, which had to be cut in half because of the treacherous weather conditions at the summit of New England’s highest peak.
Joseph Gray, 38, of Colorado Springs, topped the men’s field for the sixth time in 27 minutes, 33 seconds, on the 3.8-mile (6.1-kilometer) course from the base of the mountain to the halfway point of the Mount Washington Auto Road.
Kim Dobson, 38, of Eagle, Colorado, topped the woman’s field for a record seventh time, finishing in 31:59.
The race is normally 7.6 miles (12.2 kilometers).
The temperature at the summit of the New Hampshire mountain was in the 20s, with 75 to 85 mph sustained winds, race spokesperson Randy Zucco said. Even at the start of the race, it was no picnic — with drizzle, high winds and temperatures in the 50s that dropped to the low 30s at the finish line, he said.
Amber Ferreira, 40, of Concord, New Hampshire, was second in the women’s field in 34:32, while Kim Nedeau, 42, of Leverett, Massachusetts was third in 35:26.
Brewers DFA two-time All-Star OF Cain as he reaches 10 years
CINCINNATI — On the same date that he reached 10 years of major league service, the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday designated for assignment two-time All-Star outfielder Lorenzo Cain.
Cain, 36, hit .179 with one home run and nine RBIs over 43 games this season.
“It just got to a point where it’s probably time,” Cain told a small group of Brewers’ beat writers. “I haven’t been performing like I would’ve liked, but the situation is what it is. I’ve had a great career. I can’t really be upset about anything, but, yeah, it’s time. I wish all my teammates the best, coaches, trainers, everybody that I’ve played with or met throughout my entire career, I wish them nothing but the best. It’s been a really fun ride for me for sure.”
Cain is in the last year of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed in January 2018 as a free agent. Milwaukee is responsible for the $10,897,121 remaining of this season’s $18 million salary. He is unlikely to be claimed off waivers because of his salary. If he is released, any team can sign him for a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum.
Waiting until Saturday allowed Cain to be fully vested in the players’ pension fund.
The center fielder played a key role for the 2015 World Series champion Kansas City Royals before signing with the Brewers, the team that originally drafted him before trading him in December 2010 to the Royals. He helped Milwaukee reach postseason play each of the past four seasons.
Léon Marchand lights up swimming worlds with 400 medley win
BUDAPEST, Hungary — When Budapest last hosted the swimming worlds in 2017, Léon Marchand was watching at home.
On Saturday, the 20-year-old French swimmer thrilled spectators in the Hungarian capital with a European record as he almost took Michael Phelps’ world record in the men’s 400 medley.
Marchand’s time of 4:04.28 was the second fastest ever swum after Phelps’ 4:03.84 at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
It also meant he became the second French swimmer to win a medal in an individual medley at a worlds after his father Xavier, who won silver in the men’s 200 medley in Perth in 1998.
“It’s very special because my dad supported me every day. He gave me so much advice about swimming, about just everything. I‘m just very happy to bring him this medal and, yes, we keep going, this swimming family,” said Marchand, who referred to valuable lessons learned from his father.
“He told me very early that swimming is very hard. To be at this level today, you need to train a lot. You need to be quite serious and just dedicated to swimming.”
The mentality suits Marchand and his family.
“Because they have to wake up with me every day to bring me to training,” he said with a laugh.
Marchand also races for Arizona State University, where he is coached by Bob Bowman, who also coached Phelps. He shone in his first ASU season at college championships in Atlanta in March, when he set an NCAA record in the 200 medley and won the 200 breaststroke.
Fraser-Pryce equals world-leading time to win 100 in Paris
PARIS — Three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce equaled her world-leading time of the year in winning the 100 meters in 10.67 seconds at the Diamond League meet in Paris on Saturday.
She was unchallenged at Stade Charlety as she matched her time at the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya last month. She also beat Jamaican countrywoman and two-time reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah’s meet record of 10.72, set last year.
The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce will go for a 10th world championship gold medal in Eugene, Oregon, next month.
Winfred Yavi of Bahrain triumphed in the women’s 3,000 steeplechase in a world-leading and personal best time of 8:56.55.
Olympic bronze medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh also set a world-leading mark for 2022 in the women’s high jump at 2.01 meters as she led a 1-2-3 for Ukraine with Iryna Gerashchenko and Yuliya Levchenko.
South African sprinter Luxolo Adams won the men’s 200 commandingly in 19.82. Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic was second in 20.03.
American Devon Allen won the men’s 110 hurdles in 13.16, and Nigerian Tobi Amusan clinched the women’s 100 hurdles in 12.41 ahead of Bahamian Devynne Charlton.
Frenchman Benjamin Robert pleased the crowd with a late surge to overtake Australian Peter Bol and win the men’s 800 in 1:43.75, while Ethiopian Selemon Barega cruised to victory in the men’s 5,000 in 12:56.19.
Olympic champions Steven Gardiner and Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the men’s and women’s 400, in 44.21 and 50.10, respectively.
Van Uytvanck to face Errani in Veneto Open final
GAIBA, Italy — Top-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck will face Italian veteran Sara Errani in the final of the inaugural Veneto Open.
The 47th-ranked Van Uytvanck beat Harmony Tan 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday.
Errani, a French Open finalist a decade ago who is ranked No. 213, defeated sixth-seeded Diane Parry 6-3, 6-4.
The 35-year-old Errani said her game on the grass courts is benefitting from her experience playing doubles and padel — a game popular in Italy that is played on courts about 25% smaller than those used in tennis and which prizes volleying.
Beal says little about free agency but wrist making progress
In a couple weeks, Bradley Beal’s future might look a lot clearer.
At this point, the Washington star isn’t tipping his hand.
When asked Saturday about how he expects the start of free agency to go, he replied: “Crazy probably — like it always is.”
When asked how he expects his own contract situation to play out, his response was the same: “My situation? Crazy probably.”
The Wizards’ offseason hinges on what Beal ultimately does. With a player option next season, he can become a free agent, and although he indicated earlier this year he was leaning toward re-signing with Washington, there are certainly other teams that would gladly have him.
That was made clear when Beal was asked how many people have tried to recruit him to their teams.
“A lot,” he said. “You know I can’t give you names.”
Beal was at a ribbon-cutting event Saturday for the Benjamin Banneker basketball court refurbishment project in Washington. Beal, who won the 2018-19 NBA Cares Community Assist Award, told the youngsters in attendance he wanted the courts to be something the community could enjoy.
‘From the very beginning’: Nationals retire Zimmerman’s 11
WASHINGTON — Seventeen years and 11 days after Ryan Zimmerman was the first player ever drafted by the new-to-town Washington Nationals, and a little more than eight months after he appeared in his last game for the franchise, his No. 11 became the first jersey number retired by the club.
During a ceremony before Saturday’s game between Washington and the Philadelphia Phillies, the man known as “Mr. National” removed a blue uniform shirt with “11” on the back and handed it to his father, who handed it off to clubhouse and equipment manager Mike Wallace.
Then a plaque with Zimmerman’s name and number were unveiled on a façade of the upper deck in foul territory between home plate and right field at Nationals Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.