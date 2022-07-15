Yankees bring back INF/OF Tyler Wade in deal with Angels
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees reacquired utility player Tyler Wade from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday for a player to be named or cash.
The speedy Wade was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The 27-year-old hit .218 with 22 runs, five doubles, a homer and eight RBIs in 67 games with the Angels this season before being designated for assignment on July 3. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on July 8.
Wade was acquired by the Angels from the Yankees for a player to be named or cash on Nov. 22. Over parts of six major league seasons (2017-22), he has a .214 batting average with 24 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 41 RBIs in 331 games bouncing around the infield and outfield.
He was selected by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2013 amateur draft and played his first five big league seasons in New York.
“Excited to get him back in the organization,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Obviously, the defensive versatility that he brings. His ability on the base paths. You know, not on the roster right now, but could certainly envision him at some point if the need arises playing a role for us, and a significant one. So, excited to get him back with us. He’s been an important part of the team the last few years.”
Oregon tight end, social media star, dies of head injury
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb has died after falling and striking his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake near Eugene, Oregon, authorities said.
The 22-year-old who was expected to play his fifth football season at the University of Oregon this fall was found about 100 yards (91 meters) down a steep trail Wednesday afternoon at Triangle Lake. He was unresponsive and could not be revived by paramedics or bystanders, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in statement.
More specific details about his death weren’t immediately available but authorities said it appeared to be accidental.
Webb was also a social media star. His TikTok account, where he often posted about his life and athletic achievements, had more than 550,000 followers.
Triangle Lake and the nearby Lake Creek Falls are a popular destination for swimmers who navigate naturally formed rock slides by inner tube and swim in several swimming holes.
Webb was expected to compete for starting tight end this fall with Terrance Ferguson and Moliki Matavao, The Register-Guard reported.
During his four seasons at Oregon, Webb recorded 31 receptions, 296 yards, and four touchdowns. His first career touchdown was arguably his most famous play, a 20-yard catch over a defender on a ball thrown by Justin Herbert in the 2019 season opener against Auburn.
The player nicknamed “Spider” was a consensus four-star out of Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento; a top 10 tight end and top 300 prospects by ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports; and the No. 1 tight end in California by ESPN and 247Sports in 2018, the newspaper reported.
Multiple Oregon coaches and players acknowledged Webb’s death on social media Wednesday night.
“So full of life in every moment of the day,” Oregon football coach Dan Lanning tweeted. “Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”
Like his late grandfather, Donald “Spido” Webb, Spencer was a multi-sport athlete. He was invited by Oregon men’s basketball coach Dana Altman as a practice player when the Ducks were depleted by injury during the 2018-19 season, but didn’t end up joining the team, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Webb is survived by his older brother, Cody, who became Spencer’s legal guardian 10 years ago, sister-in-law, Alicia, aunt and uncle, who all helped raise him.
Corey Seager replaces George Springer on AL All-Star roster
NEW YORK — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was picked Thursday to replace Toronto outfielder George Springer on the American League roster for next week’s All-Star Game.
Seager is an injury replacement for Springer, who has been nursing a sore elbow. However, Springer was in the Blue Jays’ starting lineup for Thursday night’s game against Kansas City.
Seager will also participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday at Dodger Stadium. He spent his first seven major league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Seager has 21 homers this year, including a majors-best streak of five straight games with a longball that ended Wednesday.
Springer has been bothered by a sore right elbow since late June. He left a June 21 game against the White Sox and sat out the next three games, returning June 26 against Milwaukee.
“Our team comes first,” Springer said. “This is something I’ve been managing for a while. It’s four or five days of extremely valuable time to let this thing rest and get ready to go for the second half.”
Agent Casey Close sues radio host over Freeman allegation
NEW YORK — Freddie Freeman’s former agent and his company sued a radio host for libel on Thursday, alleging Doug Gottlieb falsely claimed Casey Close never informed the first baseman of the Atlanta Braves’ last contract offer.
Close and Excel Sports Management filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, alleging defamation by libel. They accused Gottlieb of “false, disparaging and derogatory” comments in a tweet they claimed was made “in a grossly irresponsible manner without due consideration for the standards of information gathering and dissemination ordinarily followed by responsible parties.”
The 58-year-old Close is a principal of Excel and one of three managing partners. He has represented several hundred baseball players, including Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.
Gottlieb, 46, is affiliated with Fox Sports, the Pac-12 Network and CBS Sports, according to the suit.
“Although we gave Mr. Gottlieb an opportunity to retract his false statement, he failed to do so,” Close said in a statement. “The complaint sets the record straight as to what occurred during the negotiations with the Atlanta Braves.”
Jason Stewart, a producer at Fox Sports Radio Network, referred a request for comment to John Tehranian, whom Stewart said was a lawyer for Gottlieb. Tehranian did not respond to a phone message and email.
The suit alleges Close has received death threats from people he believes to be Braves fans.
Former All-Pro OT Mitchell Schwartz announces retirement
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former All-Pro offensive tackle Mitch Schwartz, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years in 2019, announced his retirement Thursday because of lingering effects from a back injury.
The 33-year-old Schwartz, who had played in 134 consecutive games with Cleveland and Kansas City, hurt his back against Buffalo in October 2020. He had surgery in the offseason and skipped last year in the hopes of making a full recovery.
Schwartz said in a statement that “I’m currently feeling as good as I have since then, but it’s clear my body won’t ever be the same. The nerve pain down my legs is no longer a daily occurrence but might never fully go away.”
Schwartz’s durability was downright legendary. He played 7,849 snaps between the start of his career, when the Browns selected him in the second round of the 2012 draft, and his injury in Week 6 of the 2020 season. Along the way, Schwartz became the anchor for an offensive line that helped the Chiefs rally past San Francisco in the Super Bowl.
Schwartz was voted a first-team All-Pro in 2018.
He also was picked to the second team on three occasions.
“Winning the Super Bowl was the pinnacle of my career,” he said. “I’ve met so many great people and forged relationships that will last a lifetime. Football was a big part of my life and always will be. I love the game and have a passion for sharing my knowledge. But I never defined myself as a football player.”
Indeed, the affable offensive lineman has built a massive following as much for his cooking demonstrations as his often-searing critique of the NFL. “Mitch in the Kitch” videos are posted on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and his own blog.
The Chiefs released Schwartz prior to last season when it became clear he wouldn’t be able to play.
“I’ve enjoyed so much my time in the NFL and walk away feeling fulfilled,” said Schwartz, whose brother Geoff played six NFL seasons. “I have other interests that I’ll have more time to explore: food/cooking and my ‘Mitch in the Kitch’ series, travel, golf, horology. But most importantly, I’ll have more time with my wife, Brooke, and our two little dogs.”
Feds sue Cubs, allege changes to Wrigley not ADA-compliant
The federal government sued the Chicago Cubs on Thursday and accused the team of failing to make Wrigley Field accessible to those with disabilities when the century-old ballpark was modernized in a half-billion dollar project that added luxury seating, bathrooms and restaurants.
The lawsuit filed by U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr. says the team’s 1060 Project “has had a significant adverse impact on individuals with disabilities and their ability to access Wrigley Field.” It asks for compensatory damages and civil penalties and demands that the team fix the problems to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
According to the lawsuit, the renovations that began in 2014 and were projected to cost more than $550 million removed the best wheelchair seating in the stadium, failed to include it in new premium clubs and stuck it in the last row of the bleachers, where it is blocked by drink rails or fans standing up to cheer.
“Although this project significantly enhanced the gameday experience for many fans, particularly those able to take advantage of premium clubs and other luxury accommodations, the same cannot be said for fans with disabilities,” the lawsuit said.
The Cubs said in a statement that they are disappointed that the lawsuit was filed and said they hope the matter can be resolved amicably. The team said the renovation of the ballpark, a national and city landmark, “greatly increased” accessibility in accordance with the law and the historic preservation standards, with 50% more accessible seating options, 11 more elevators and enhanced audio assistance for fans with hearing impairments.
“We will defend Wrigley Field and our position it meets accessibility requirements for fans,” the team said, adding that it has worked with the Justice Department since it initiated a review in 2019 and offered to voluntarily enhance accessibility.
“Wrigley Field is now more accessible than ever in its 108-year history,” the team said. “The Friendly Confines today is more welcoming than ever to fans with accessibility needs.”
Built in 1914, Wrigley Field is the second-oldest ballpark in the major leagues and a longtime holdout against many of the newer trends in sports stadiums. The 1060 Project aimed to provide fans with the amenities — and the team with revenue — of a modern stadium while maintaining its traditional charm.
NTSB: Dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit golfers’ van
DALLAS — A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people, and he had methamphetamine in his system, investigators said Thursday.
The National Transportation Safety Board said two days after the March 15 collision in rural West Texas that its early findings suggested that the 13-year-old was driving the pickup that struck the van carrying University of the Southwest students and their coach back to Hobbs, New Mexico, from a golf tournament in Midland. But the NTSB said in a preliminary report released Thursday that DNA testing confirmed that the father, 38-year-old Henrich Siemens, was driving and that toxicological testing showed the presence of methamphetamine in Siemens’ blood.
“This was a very difficult investigation to determine some of the facts based on the catastrophic nature of the damage and the post-crash fire,” Robert Molloy, the NTSB’s director of highway safety, said at a news conference.
Siemens and his son died in the crash along with six members of the men’s and women’s golf teams and their coach, who was driving the van, which was towing a cargo trailer.
