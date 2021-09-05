Gragson holds off Burton in OT to win Xfinity at Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Noah Gragson held off Harrison Burton in a two-lap overtime shootout at at Darlington Raceway on Saturday for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season.
Gragson began his week by extending his deal to drive the series for JR Motorsports in 2022 and capped it with his third career win — and first ever at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”
“This is Darlington, I can’t believe it,” Gragson said.
It looked like no one, including Gragson, would be able to outrun Cup Series star Denny Hamlin late in the race. But a caution came out with 10 laps to go and when Hamlin went into pit, there was a tire already over the wall waiting — a no no in the NASCAR rule book — and he was sent to the back of the those on the lead lap.
Gragson had a final challenge after a caution came out on the 144th of 147 laps because of debris on the track. He shot out in front in the high lane closest to Darlington’s famed wall as Burton tried to go low.
Burton pulled alongside Gragson on both overtime laps, but could not move in front.
Burton held on for second while Austin Cindric was third. Justin Haley finished fourth followed by Jeb Burton, Justin Allgaier, Cup Series regular Tyler Reddick, Jeremy Clements, Myatt Snider and Alex Labbe making up the top 10.
Hamlin finished 12th after leading 43 laps, the most of any driver. Hamlin, however, gave himself a solid preview of the track — and its repaved and repaired turn two — for Sunday night’s Southern 500 and the first NASCAR Cup Series playoff race.
Hamlin is seeded seventh in the 16-man playoff field.
Pulisic uncertain for World Cup qualifier vs Canada
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Christian Pulisic is uncertain for the United States’ World Cup qualifier against Canada on Sunday night, and goalkeeper Zack Steffen remains sidelined by back spasms.
Pulisic is regaining fitness after testing positive for COVID-19 and missed Thursday’s qualifying opener at El Salvador, a 0-0 draw. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Pulisic had made progress and was to be evaluated again later Saturday to determine whether he will be on Sunday’s game-day roster.
“We’ll see if he’s ready,” Berhalter said.
Pulisic, a 22-year-old attacker, missed Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Aug. 22 and a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Aug. 28. He resumed training with the U.S. on Monday and remained in Tennessee when the team traveled to Central America.
Steffen won’t play Sunday, according to Berhalter. The 26-year-old is Ederson’s backup at Manchester City. He hasn’t played since City’s 1-0 loss to Leicester in the Community Shield on Aug. 7.
Europe rides foursomes rout to early lead at Solheim Cup
TOLEDO, Ohio — Defending champion Europe rode a dominant performance in the alternate-shot format to surge to a 5 1/2-2 1/2 lead at the Solheim Cup on Saturday.
The Europeans took 3 1/2 of a possible four points during the foursome matches and split the afternoon four-ball session to for some early momentum in their push to win on U.S. soil for just the second time in the event’s 31-year history.
The three-point margin tied the biggest lead after one day in the 17 editions of the Solheim Cup. The Americans led by three after Day 1 in both 1998 and 2017 on their way to comfortable victories.
Playing in front of a decidedly pro-U.S. crowd at Inverness due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Europe hardly looked intimidated by the stakes or the stage, hanging tough on a taut day in which seven of the eight matches made it all the way to the 18th green.
Europe’s advantage could potentially have been even bigger if not for an inadvertent rules violation by Madelene Sagstrom during her and teammate Nanna Koerstz Madsen’s four-ball match against top-ranked Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing.
The match was all square at the par-5 13th when Korda sent a 20-foot eagle putt curling right to left toward the hole. It hung on the lip as Korda dropped to her knees in exasperation. Sagstrom bent down and picked Korda’s ball up quickly. Too quickly.
Kiffin to miss Ole Miss opener with positive COVID-19 test
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin will miss the opener against Louisville with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
Kiffin announced the positive test on Saturday, two days ahead of the Rebels’ opener in Atlanta.
Kiffin, his staff and his players are all fully vaccinated. He said no other members of the team are expected to miss the game because of COVID-19.
“I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms,” Kiffin said in a statement released on Twitter. “So much so, I debated over being tested, but I’m relieved that I did.
“I’m proud of our program’s commitment to vaccination and as a result there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game. We will continue to monitor our team closely and take responsible measures if any symptoms arise.”
Rain wipes out qualifying at NHRA U.S. Nationals
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Heavy rain Saturday wiped out the final two qualifying sessions of the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.
The fields for the eliminations Sunday were set from the single qualifying session Friday when the father-daughter duo of John and Brittany Force dominated.
The 72-year-old John Force had a run of 3.877 seconds at 330.72 mph in Funny Car in a Chevrolet Camaro. Brittany Force led in Top Fuel with a 3.684 at 334.57.
Brittany Force is trying to qualify No. 1 for the sixth straight race and eighth time this season. Last month in Topeka, Kansas, the Forces became the first father-daughter winners on the same day in NHRA history.
Kyle Koretsky took the top spot in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec grabbed the No. 1 position in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Koretsky had a 6.572 at 208.07 in a Camaro, and Krawiec ran a 6.826 at 199.40 on a Buell.
Pistons get DeAndre Jordan in multiplayer deal with Nets
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons acquired veteran center DeAndre Jordan in a multiplayer trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.
The Pistons also received four second-round picks and cash considerations from the Nets in exchange for forward Sekou Doumbouya and center Jahlil Okafor.
The 33-year-old Jordan signed a free-agent deal with Brooklyn on July 6, 2019, part of a big summer for the Nets that also included Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joining the team.
Jordan averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 57 games last season. He made 43 starts, but he had dropped out of the rotation by the end of the year.
The 6-foot-11 Jordan made his NBA debut in 2008 and spent his first 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. He also has played for Dallas and the New York Knicks, averaging 9.4 points and 10.6 rebounds over 932 career games.
Jordan’s departure comes one day after LaMarcus Aldridge rejoined the Nets five months after having to retire because of an irregular heartbeat. Aldridge, 36, is a seven-time All-Star who has averaged 19.4 points in a career that began when he was the No. 2 pick in the 2006 draft.
Steady Europe takes early lead over U.S. at Solheim Cup
TOLEDO, Ohio — Defending champion Europe took the early lead at the 2021 Solheim Cup, winning three of the opening four alternate-shot matches on Saturday morning to take a 3 1/2- 1/2 lead over the U.S.
The teams of Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren, Mel Reid and Leona Maguire and Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen all earned 1-up victories. Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall rallied on the 18th to earn the other half point in a format the Europeans have frequently dominated at the biennial event.
There will be four four-ball matches in the afternoon.
The morning matches were tight, with no team leading by more than two holes at any point in idyllic conditions at Inverness.
Europe has long thrived in foursomes. The last time the Americans won the morning session alternate-shot format on the event’s first day was in 2009.
Travel limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic left the Europeans with few supporters in a decidedly pro U.S. crowd.
Reid and Maguire, a Solheim Cup rookie, more than held their own against world No. 1 Nelly Korda and older sister Jessica. The Europeans took the lead when the Kordas made a mess of the par-4 fourth. They pushed the advantage to 2-up after the Americans posted a double bogey on the par-4 sixth and closed it out when Maguire calmly rolled in a 3-foot par putt on the 18th.
COVID-19 cases force postponement of Spirit-Thorns match
PORTLAND, Ore. — Saturday night’s National Women’s Soccer League game between the Portland Thorns and the Washington Spirit has been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Spirit players.
Four players on the Spirit tested positive, according to a statement released by the league earlier Saturday. The team had traveled to Portland on Thursday.
The league said it would release information about when the game would be rescheduled in the coming days.
Merritt Paulson, owner of the Thorns and Major League Soccer’s Timbers posted an apology to fans on Twitter and said the team would work with the league to prevent similar issues in the future.
Canada upsets US in Rugby World Cup qualifier
ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland — Canada ended a 12-match winless streak against the United States by winning the first leg of their Rugby World Cup qualifying series 34-21 on Saturday.
The Canadians rallied from a 14-10 halftime deficit with three successive converted tries to lead 34-14 only to concede a late third try to the Americans.
The teams meet against next Saturday in Glendale, Colorado. The aggregate winner will face Uruguay in October for a place in the 2023 World Cup in France. The loser will meet Chile to determine who progresses to a playoff.
Even after having two forwards sin-binned in the first 20 minutes, penalty-plagued Canada led until the end of the first half when U.S. flanker Jamason Fa’anana-Schultz was mauled over the tryline. The U.S. led 14-10 but lost its most experienced player, No. 8 Cam Dolan, to a head injury.
Tunisia, Ivory Coast win to advance to AfroBasket final
KIGALI, Rwanda — Naturalized citizen Matt Costello had 17 points and 12 rebounds to help Ivory Coast beat Senegal 75-65 to advance to the final of the African basketball championship against defending champion Tunisia on Saturday.
Costello, who played briefly for the San Antonio Spurs in the 2017-18 season, was tasked with slowing down Senegal center and NBA veteran Gorgui Dieng, who had a game-high 24 points but fouled out when he was assessed a technical for pushing the former Michigan State player from behind in the waning seconds.
Tunisia beat Cape Verde by an identical score of 75-65 in the other AfroBasket semifinal in host city Kigali, Rwanda. The final is Sunday.
In a battle of former NBA centers, Tunisia’s Salah Mejri helped contain Cape Verde’s Walter “Edy” Tavares by scoring 14 points and blocking five shots. Mejri played four seasons for the Dallas Mavericks.
Real Madrid’s Tavares, selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft, finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
Verstappen thrills home crowd with Netherlands GP pole
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Dutch driver Max Verstappen took a brilliant pole position for the Netherlands Grand Prix and sent his Orange Army of fans into raptures on Saturday.
Then a DJ pumped out loud dance music as they savored Verstappen’s performance and lapped up the seaside sunshine. They came to see him in top form and he delivered.
The Red Bull driver’s final lap was just good enough to beat Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton by .04 seconds and his teammate Valtteri Bottas by .034.
Verstappen’s orange-clad fans stood and roared when he went past the main grandstand area and sealed his season-leading seventh pole — four more than Formula One record holder Hamilton.
“Unbelievable, we were just flying today,” Verstappen said. “It’s an amazing feeling to get pole position here. The crowd is incredible.”
Verstappen led Bottas by .3 seconds and Hamilton by .35 after their first runs. They all improved in their second stints and Verstappen did enough for his 10th career pole and sixth in the past seven races.
Hamilton missed out on a record-extending 102nd career pole but leads Verstappen by three points in the standings as he aims for a record-extending 100th F1 win on Sunday.
Sancho to miss England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers
LONDON — England will not play Jadon Sancho in its World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland after the Manchester United forward sustained what the national team described Saturday as a “minor knock” in training.
The injury ruled Sancho out of the 4-0 win over Hungary on Thursday and he has returned to United.
England said Sancho is expected to recover in time for United’s home match against Newcastle in the Premier League next Saturday. That could be the game where Cristiano Ronaldo makes his first appearance for United following his move from Juventus.
The 21-year-old Sancho moved to United from Borussia Dortmund in the offseason for $100 million.
England coach Gareth Southgate will not call up a replacement for the games against Andorra at Wembley Stadium on Sunday and Poland away on Wednesday.
England leads its qualifying group by five points after winning all four of its games so far.
Kotkaniemi goes to Hurricanes after Canadiens pass on match
MONTREAL — Jesperi Kotkaniemi is now a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.
Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said Saturday the club won’t match Carolina’s one-year, $6.1 million offer for the 21-year-old restricted free agent forward.
“Carolina has used a tool available to them in the collective bargaining agreement and we accept that decision,” Bergevin said in a statement.
Montreal will receive first- and third-round picks in the 2022 draft from the Hurricanes.
Later, the Canadiens acquired center Christian Dvorak from the Arizona Coyotes for a 2022 first-round draft choice and a 2024 second-round pick.
The six-foot-two, 201-pound Kotkaniemi, taken third overall by Montreal in the 2018 draft, had five goals and 15 assists in 56 regular-season games last season. The Finn added five goals and three assists in 19 playoff games.
Carolina’s offer sheet was a response to Montreal trying to poach Carolina’s Sebastian Aho the same way two years ago. Montreal signed Aho to a $42.3 million, five-year offer sheet in the summer of 2019. Carolina quickly matched.
Nicolai Hojgaard leads Italian Open after twin brother’s win
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — Nicolai Hojgaard shot a 65 to take a one-stroke lead Saturday entering the final round of the Italian Open — a week after identical twin brother Rasmus won on the European Tour in Switzerland.
“Seeing Rasmus win is a big motivation. I’m just trying to follow in his steps a little bit,” Nicolai said. “Hopefully I can get it done tomorrow.”
Of the two 20-year-olds from Denmark, Rasmus has so far been the more successful with three European Tour victories, including his European Masters title in Crans-Montana last weekend.
But Nicolai, who began the day three strokes off the lead and is still chasing his first Tour triumph, had a mistake-free round that featured four birdies and an eagle after he drove the green at the par-4 16th.
Nicolai is attempting to make the Hojgaards the first brothers to win back-to-back events on the European Tour.
Raikkonen out of Netherlands GP with coronavirus, Kubica in
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be replaced by Robert Kubica for the Netherlands Grand Prix.
The 41-year-old Raikkonen, who is retiring from Formula One at the end of the season, tested positive following on-site testing at the Zandvoort track.
“In accordance with COVID-19 protocols he will take no further part in this event. All contacts have been declared,” F1 said in a statement on Saturday. “The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact.”
Alfa Romeo said that 2007 F1 champion Raikkonen was showing no symptoms.
“He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel,” the team said in a statement on Saturday. “There is no further impact expected for the team for the remainder of this event.”
There was a third and final practice session Saturday ahead of qualifying later in the day. The race is on Sunday.
The 36-year-old Kubica has not raced since the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP in 2019. It will be his 98th start and first for Alfa Romeo, where he is a reserve driver.
Roglic on brink of 3rd straight Spanish Vuelta title
MOS, Spain — Primoz Roglic has only the decisive stage’s time trial left to win his third consecutive Spanish Vuelta title after finishing the rugged 20th stage runner-up to Clement Champoussin on Saturday.
Roglic leads Enric Mas by 2 1/2 minutes before Sunday’s time trial over 34 kilometers (21 miles) from Padrón to the medieval city of Santiago de Compostela, destination of the St. James Way pilgrimage trail.
“I’m looking forward to the time trial tomorrow,” Roglic said. “We’ve been waiting for this so finally here we are.”
Roglic is favored to hold onto his commanding lead, despite his bad memories from the 2020 Tour de France, where he lost the yellow jersey on a decisive time trial to fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.
Roglic won the time trial gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and the Vuelta’s first time trial on its opening stage. Mas, however, is a pure climber who does his damage in the mountain.
Champoussin took his first professional win by claiming the 202-kilometer (125-mile) ride from Sanxenxo to Mos in 5 hours, 20-plus minutes. The French rider for AG2R blew past Roglic and three other riders who were caught off guard with less than two kilometers left on the final ascent.
