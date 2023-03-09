Boeheim’s career at Syracuse ends, Autry takes over
Basketball Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure as coach at Syracuse ended Wednesday, with the university saying Orange assistant Adrian Autry has been promoted into the job.
The move came less than three hours after Syracuse lost to Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, after which Boeheim hinted at retirement but said it would ultimately be the university’s decision.
Then came the news from the school: “Today, as his 47th season coaching his alma mater comes to an end, so too does his storied career at Syracuse University. Associate Head Coach Adrian Autry ‘94, one of Boeheim’s former players and longtime assistant, has been named the program’s next head coach.”
Autry has been on Boeheim’s staff since 2011, and held the title of associate head coach since March 2017.
The 78-year-old Boeheim’s record in his 47 seasons, officially, was 1,015-441. That reflects 101 wins taken away by the NCAA for violations between the 2004-07 and 2010-12 seasons.
Whether the count was 1,015 or 1,116, only now-retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski had more wins than Boeheim at the Division I level.
Morant to miss 4 more games, Colorado police say no charges
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least four more games, the team said on Wednesday, shortly after police announced that he will not face charges in Colorado related to the livestreamed video is which he appeared to be displaying a gun in a strip club.
“Ja Morant will continue to remain away from the team for at least the next four games,” the team said with no further comment.
That means Morant will miss games against Golden State on Thursday, home against Dallas on Saturday, at Dallas on Monday and at Miami on March 15. The earliest he could play is March 17 at San Antonio, and there’s no guarantee of that.
Meanwhile, the Glendale Police Department said it looked into the video, which was a stream that Morant showed on his Instagram channel while he seemed to be holding a firearm, and found no proof that a crime was committed. Glendale is an enclave surrounded by the city of Denver.
Alabama’s Miller calls fatal shooting ‘really heartbreaking’
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller spoke Wednesday about being at the scene of a fatal shooting that killed a 23-year-old mother, saying he will “never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones.”
Miller, in a week where he collected awards — and was snubbed for a big one — spoke to reporters for the first time since his name was linked to the Jan. 15 scene in Tuscaloosa where Jamea Harris was killed.
“This whole situation is just really heartbreaking, but respectfully that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that,” The Associated Press Southeastern Conference player and newcomer of the year said.
Ex-Alabama player Darius Miles is charged with capital murder in the shooting. Prosecutors say he provided the gun used in the shooting to another man, Michael Davis, who shot Harris. Davis is also charged with murder.
Miller’s name was brought up in court by authorities as having delivered the gun on the night of the shooting at Miles’ request. Freshman point guard Jaden Bradley was also at the scene, authorities said. Neither have been charged with a crime.
Alabama has said its star forward is a cooperating witness, not a suspect. Neither Miller nor Bradley have been held out of a game.
Griner’s return to WNBA tips off ESPN coverage
NEW YORK — Brittney Griner’s return to the WNBA will tip off ESPN’s coverage of the league’s 27th season when the Phoenix Mercury visit the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19 — opening night.
Griner missed all of last season after being arrested at an airport just outside of Moscow on drug possession charges in February 2022. She was brought home in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange in December.
The Mercury’s home opener two days after the opener will also be broadcast nationally as one of 25 regular-season games to be shown on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.
“As we get set to tip off our 27th season, ESPN is once again stepping up as an incredibly engaged broadcast partner for the WNBA,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “We are grateful that ESPN will provide significant opportunities to tell the stories of the incredible players across the league in 2023. From tip-off weekend through the highly anticipated postseason, ESPN and Google will continue to serve our growing fan base and deliver a robust national platform for WNBA players with game broadcasts and new, regular-season pregame shows.”
The league will also have it’s All-Star Game in prime time for the first time on Saturday, July 15. The skills challenge and 3-point contest will be the day before.
The New York Liberty, who added former MVPs Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart, as well as Courtney Vandersloot, this offseason will be on national television nine times. Defending champion Las Vegas, which added Candace Parker, will appear seven times. Every team will be on at least once.
ESPN will also air a pregame show before at least 10 games during the regular season. The network will air the entire postseason, as well.
The WNBA season will have a record 40 games per team and will again include the Commissioner’s Cup.
First-ever CONCACAF W Gold Cup kicks off next year in US
The first CONCACAF W Gold Cup, a women’s edition of the long-running men’s tournament, will be played in the United States early next year.
The governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean announced Wednesday that qualification for teams that have not already earned berths will start in September. The host cities for the event will be announced later.
The W Gold Cup is part of the confederation’s overall strategy to create more opportunities for elite competition among women’s teams in the region.
“While there remains more work to do, I believe we are now truly beginning to see the benefits of that strategy, not least through the performances of the record six CONCACAF teams who have qualified for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand,” confederation President Victor Montagliani said in a statement.
The tournament opens on Feb. 17. After a six-team preliminary round, 12 teams will play in a group stage, including eight teams from CONCACAF and four teams from CONMEBOL, the South American region. The top teams advance to a knockout round ahead of the final on March 10, 2024.
82-year-old charged with sale of fake Michael Jordan cards
NEW YORK — An 82-year-old Colorado man was charged Wednesday with selling and trading fake Michael Jordan basketball cards in a scheme that prosecutors said resulted in him making more than $800,000 over four years.
Mayo Gilbert McNeil was arrested in Denver, where he lives, after a complaint was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s office.
McNeil was accused of making numerous fraudulent deals beginning in 2015, including the 2019 sale of a counterfeit card to a victim in Manhasset, New York, for $4,500, and a 2017 deal in which he traded two counterfeit cards for two authentic Tom Brady football cards.
“Mr. McNeil defrauded sports memorabilia collectors of more than $800,000 by intentionally misrepresenting the authenticity of the trading cards he was peddling when, in fact, they were counterfeit,” Michael Driscoll, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York field office, said in a news release.
In a brief phone call, McNeil said he was released without bail after an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Colorado.
“I did nothing wrong,” he said, declining to comment at length.
Prosecutors said he will appear in a New York courtroom at a later date.
Harrington, LPGA founders join ‘24 Golf Hall of Fame class
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington of Ireland, the late Tom Weiskopf and the remaining founders of the LPGA Tour were among those elected Wednesday for the World Golf Hall of Fame.
The induction will be June 10, 2024, the Monday ahead of the U.S. Open in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The six inductees — the LPGA founders were voted as one — is the largest class since six were inducted in 2008.
Others to be elected by a 20-member panel of golf leaders, media and four Hall of Fame members were Sandra Palmer, whose 19 career wins on the LPGA Tour included two majors; three-time major champion Beverly Hanson; and former U.S. Open champion Johnny Farrell.
Harrington and Palmer are the only two living players who were elected.
Among the finalists who did not get 75% of the voting were swing coach Butch Harmon and Dottie Pepper, the two-time LPGA major champion and longtime golf analyst.
Flyers’ DeAngelo suspended 2 games for spearing Perry
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo was suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday for spearing Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry during a scrum in front of the net.
DeAngelo received a major penalty and a game misconduct Tuesday for pushing a stick into Perry’s lower body. The action set off a more intense scrum.
DeAngelo said after the game he was trying to give Perry “a little shot.”
“I wasn’t looking for it to go there,” he said. “He tried to slash my stick out of my hands the second beforehand. He talks all game.”
DeAngelo will miss games Thursday at Carolina and Saturday at Pittsburgh, and forfeit about $54,000 in salary.
DeAngelo has 10 goals and 34 points this season.
Hamilton says Mercedes ‘didn’t listen’ to his advice on car
LONDON — Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes “didn’t listen” when he raised concerns about the development of this season’s Formula One car.
The seven-time world champion finished fifth at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.
Hamilton told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Chequered Flag podcast on Wednesday that last year “there were things I told them” regarding issues with the car.
“I’ve driven so many cars in my life. I know what a car needs. I know what a car doesn’t need. I think it’s really about accountability,” he said. “It’s about owning up and saying, ‘Yeah, you know what? We didn’t listen to you. It’s not where it needs to be and we’ve got to work.’”
The 38-year-old Hamilton finished nearly 51 seconds behind race winner Max Verstappen in Bahrain.
“We’re still (multiple) world champions, you know? Just haven’t got it right this time,” Hamilton said. “Didn’t get it right last year. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get it right moving forwards.”
Last year was difficult for Hamilton as the Mercedes design badly missed the mark. It was both uncompetitive and physically difficult to drive, and it developed a bouncing phenomenon dubbed “porpoising” that left both Hamilton and teammate George Russell bruised and battered after every drive.
High-A Hillsboro Hops building $120 million ballpark
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The minor league Hillsboro Hops plan to build a $120 million ballpark near the site of their current stadium.
The new ballpark will largely be privately financed, though a portion of the construction funds will come from a city lodging tax. Construction is set to begin this summer and completion is expected in advance of the 2025 season for the Hops, an affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Recently promoted to the High-A level, the Hops said they looked at upgrading their current stadium to meet Major League Baseball requirements but found that it was more cost effective to build a facility.
The stadium will seat about 6,000 for baseball and 7,000 for concerts and other events.
The Hops, who are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, open the season on April 11 against the Everett AquaSox, the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
During the offseason, the Hops hired manager Ronnie Gajownik, the first woman to lead a Class High-A team.
Jags cut CB Griffin to save $13.1M against salary cap
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars cut high-priced cornerback Shaquill Griffin on Wednesday, a move that was months in the making and will save the team $13.1 million against the salary cap.
Griffin tweaked his back early last season and was essentially benched before going on injured reserve. He was scheduled to count $17.1 million against the cap next season, a number too big for a team doing everything it can to create enough space to sign a few key guys in free agency and afford its draft class.
The 27-year-old Griffin should have plenty of options to land elsewhere. He has started 72 games over six seasons with Seattle and Jacksonville. He had six interceptions for the Seahawks before signing a three-year, $40 million contract with the Jaguars in free agency in 2021.
He would have been guaranteed $5.5 million in salary and bonuses had he been on Jacksonville’s roster for the third day of the new league year. The Jaguars seemingly lost confidence in him after he struggled early last season and moved forward with a starting tandem of Tyson Campbell and Darious Williams.
IMSA issues heavy penalties on Shank’s winning Rolex 24 team
Meyer Shank Racing has fired the technical director for its sports car team after IMSA ruled Wednesday the team manipulated tire pressure data while winning the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona.
IMSA said that Honda Performance Development self-reported the manipulation after the results of the January race were official. IMSA said it conducted a thorough review that included comparing data from all the cars in the top GTP class.
The No. 60 ARX-06 was driven by Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves. It was the second consecutive Rolex 24 victory for MSR.
MSR was allowed to keep the win, its Rolex watches and the trophy, but IMSA levied six substantial penalties against the team on Wednesday that included the indefinite suspension of “team engineer” Ryan McCarthy.
“We accept the series’ decision and have taken responsibility,” MSR said in a statement. “We want to apologize to everyone at Acura, HPD, and all of our partners. We have dealt with this issue internally and the team member that was responsible is no longer with the organization.”
Among the other penalties issued against MSR were a $50,000 fine, loss of all race prize money and team owner Mike Shank was placed on probation through June 30. MSR is the reigning IMSA championship team.
IMSA races this weekend at the Twelve Hours of Sebring.
“We do not want this error to overshadow the tremendous effort that our team, drivers and all of our partners have put forth to develop this new LMDh car,” MSR said in its statement. “We consider this matter closed and are fully focused on resetting and coming back for the Twelve Hours of Sebring.”
Sharks coach David Quinn fined $25,000 for berating referee
SAN JOSE — San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn was fined $25,000 for his profanity laced tirade against a referee that led to a game misconduct.
The NHL announced the penalty on Wednesday for “conduct demeaning the officials” by Quinn during last Saturday’s 8-3 loss to the Washington Capitals.
Quinn started yelling at referee Gord Dwyer following a clipping penalty called on San Jose forward Kevin Labanc in the third period. Quinn was given a game misconduct and continued yelling and cursing at Dwyer before finally leaving the bench.
Quinn said after the game that he was “embarrassed” by his actions.
“You shouldn’t act like that as a coach and I want to apologize to our team,” Quinn said after the game. “It’s not how I certainly want to act and it’s an emotional game. These refs work hard, they do a good job and it’s something that should never happen. So I’m embarrassed by that.”
