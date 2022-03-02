Lakers sign D.J. Augustin, waive DeAndre Jordan
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers have waived center DeAndre Jordan and signed veteran point guard D.J. Augustin and forward Wenyen Gabriel.
The Lakers also waived Sekou Doumbouya on Tuesday before their home game against Dallas.
Jordan was a flop in his only season with the Lakers, who signed the 14-year veteran in September. He has been stuck to the Lakers’ bench since Christmas, appearing in only five games.
Jordan averaged 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while struggling to fit into Los Angeles’ system on offense and defense. Dwight Howard has logged the majority of the minutes for a true center with the Lakers, who use Anthony Davis or LeBron James in the spot for long stretches.
Augustin appeared in 34 games for Houston this season, averaging 5.4 points and 2.2 assists per game in his 14th NBA campaign. The Rockets waived him Feb. 11.
Los Angeles is the 11th NBA franchise for Augustin, who averaged 7.7 points and 3.3 assists per game last season between Houston and Milwaukee. The Bucks signed him to a three-year, $21 million contract in the summer before trading him in a deal for P. J. Tucker.
Gabriel has appeared in seven games for the Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets this season. The Kentucky product is joining his sixth NBA franchise after appearing in 58 career games over three NBA seasons.
Novak Djokovic no longer with longtime coach Marian Vajda
Novak Djokovic and coach Marian Vajda are no longer working together, splitting up after 15 years and 20 Grand Slam titles.
A statement that went up on Djokovic’s website on Tuesday said that the two men “agreed to end their partnership” after last year’s season-ending ATP Finals.
“Marian has been by my side during the most important and memorable moments in my career,” Djokovic said in the posting. “Together we have achieved some incredible things and I am very grateful for his friendship and dedication over the last 15 years. While he might be leaving the professional team he will always be family and I can’t thank him enough for all he has done.”
During Vajda’s tenure, Djokovic also has picked up other coaches at various times — including Boris Becker, Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek — and Goran Ivanisevic, who has been part of the team since 2019, will continue to work with the 34-year-old from Serbia.
Djokovic and Vajda took a break from each other in 2017 but reunited the next year.
“During my time with Novak, I have been lucky to watch him transform into the player he is today. I will look back on our time together with immense pride and am so very thankful for the success we have achieved,” Vajda said in the post on Djokovic’s site. “I remain his biggest support on and off the court and I look forward to new challenges.”
The announcement of the change came one day after Djokovic dropped out of the No. 1 ranking for the first time in two years, sliding to No. 2 behind Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic’s 361 total weeks atop the ATP are a record, as are his seven times finishing a season at No. 1.
Cowboys QB Prescott has surgery on left shoulder
INDIANAPOLIS — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after the season, a procedure coach Mike McCarthy said was a clean up for an issue that isn’t a concern.
McCarthy told reporters at the scouting combine Tuesday he expects Prescott to be available for offseason work. The coach said he didn’t think the left shoulder bothered Prescott during the season.
“He practiced full out,” McCarthy said. “I think he just wanted to get it cleaned up.”
It was the third surgery in less than 18 months for Prescott. The first two surgeries were to repair the compound fracture and dislocation of Prescott’s right ankle in Week 5 of the 2020 season against the New York Giants.
Prescott also dealt with right shoulder and calf strains last year. The shoulder injury kept him out of team drills for most of training camp, while the calf strain sidelined him for two weeks, but just one game.
The Cowboys had a 5-1 record and were cruising on offense when Prescott strained the calf in an overtime victory at New England. While the quarterback said the calf wasn’t an issue, his production wasn’t the same the rest of the season.
Dallas finished 12-5 before a 23-17 wild-card loss at home to San Francisco on another inconsistent day for Prescott and the offense.
USC’s Scoles, Butte’s Andrews finalists for CalHOPE Courage
LOS ANGELES — Julia Scoles and Peter Andrews have faced much adversity throughout their college careers but both are hoping their journeys to overcome it will help others.
Scoles, a beach volleyball player at Southern California, and Andrews, who plays baseball for Butte College, have been named the first finalists for the CalHOPE Courage Award.
The CalHOPE Courage Award is presented by the College Sports Information Directors Association (CoSIDA) and CalHOPE, a crisis support resource for communities impacted by public health emergencies or national disasters, operated by the California Department of Health Care Services. The award recognizes student-athletes at California colleges and universities who have overcome the stress, anxiety and mental trauma associated with personal hardships, injury or life circumstances.
The new award will be presented to one male and one female athlete. Four more finalists will be named in March and April before this year’s winner is selected. Athletes will then be nominated for the 2023 award monthly beginning in September.
The winners will be selected by CoSIDA and an Associated Press panel.
Ex-UFC champion arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
SAN JOSE — Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man in Northern California, police said.
Velasquez, 39, was arrested Monday in San Jose and is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail, records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
The San Jose Police Department said officers responded to a shooting Monday and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said on Twitter.
Velasquez was arrested in the shooting but what led to it is still under investigation, police said.
Velasquez transitioned to pro-wrestling after retiring from his MMA career in 2019. A former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, he earned title belts in 2010 and 2012.
Bob Baffert sues Churchill Downs over 2-year suspension
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bob Baffert has sued Churchill Downs and track leadership in federal court, seeking to overturn the embattled Hall of Fame trainer’s two-year suspension on grounds it violated his due process rights.
The suit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court names Churchill Downs Inc., CEO William C. Carstanjen and board chair R. Alex Rankin. The historic track suspended Baffert last spring through 2023 and cited a recent spate of failed drug tests by his horses including now-deceased colt Medina Spirit after he won the Kentucky Derby. A postrace drug test revealed the corticosteroid betamethasone in his system, which is allowed in Kentucky but prohibited on race day.
Kentucky racing stewards last week disqualified Medina Spirit and handed Baffert a 90-day suspension and $7,500 fine. Churchill Downs recognized runner-up Mandaloun as winner soon after. Kentucky Horse Racing Commission director Marc A. Guilfoil on Friday denied the trainer’s request to stay the suspension that is scheduled to begin on March 8.
Baffert and his representatives have argued that the steroid in Medina Spirit came from the topical ointment Otomax, rather than an injection that is banned. Attorney Clark Brewster stated in a release Tuesday that Churchill Downs is not tasked with relegating horse racing in Kentucky but “could unilaterally ban” a trainer without having facts or any semblance of due process.
National champ Georgia hires Searels to coach offensive line
ATHENS, Ga. — National champion Georgia added another familiar face to its football coaching staff with the hiring of Stacy Searels to oversee the offensive line.
Searels is a 30-year coaching veteran who spent the last three seasons as North Carolina’s offensive line assistant.
He previously coached the offensive line at Georgia from 2007-10 under Mark Richt, also earning the title of running game coordinator.
Searels replaces Matt Luke, who unexpectedly stepped down last week saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.
Head coach Kirby Smart has also added former Georgia assistants Bryan McClendon and Mike Bobo to a reshuffled coaching staff after the Bulldogs won their first national title since 1980.
McClendon will serve as receivers coach, while Bobo took on the title of quality control analyst after being let go as Auburn’s offensive coordinator after just one season.
Searels is a Georgia native who played at Auburn in the 1980s.
Chicago Blackhawks drop interim tag for GM Kyle Davidson
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks hired Kyle Davidson as general manager on Tuesday, dropping his interim tag instead of going outside the floundering franchise for new leadership.
Davidson has been with the Blackhawks since he joined the organization as a hockey operations intern in 2010. The 33-year-old from Ottawa, Ontario, also has worked as a video analyst, hockey operations manager and assistant GM.
Davidson was among six known candidates for the job. The team said it interviewed Carolina Hurricanes assistant GM Eric Tulsky, former NHL forward Scott Mellanby, longtime NHL executive Peter Chiarelli, Tampa Bay Lightning executive Mathieu Darche and Chicago Cubs executive Jeff Greenberg.
US Soccer agrees to 8-year broadcast deal with Turner Sports
CHICAGO — The U.S. Soccer Federation has reached an eight-year multimedia rights agreement with Turner Sports that will put broadcasts of both men’s and women’s national team games on TNT, TBS and HBO Max.
The broadcast deal announced Tuesday starts in 2023 and runs through 2030. Turner Sports is a division of Warner Media.
The primary home for national team games will be HBO Max, which will livestream more than 20 matches each year, with about half of those games also broadcast on TNT or TBS.
U.S. Soccer’s current broadcast deal with ESPN, FOX and Univision expires at the end of this year.
The agreement does not include the upcoming men’s World Cup in Qatar, the 2023 Women’s World Cup, or the men’s 2026 World Cup. FOX Sports owns those broadcast rights.
But it will include some future domestic World Cup qualifying matches, friendlies, send-off and victory tour matches and domestic tournaments like the recent SheBelieves Cup.
“During our discussions it was clear how dedicated they are to growing soccer in the United States, especially their commitment to expand the women’s game. As we build towards 2026 and beyond, we have found a fantastic partner to spotlight the stories of our women’s and men’s national teams,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement about the new deal.
A Spanish-language broadcast partner has not been announced.
U.S. Soccer ended its relationship with Soccer United Marketing last year, allowing the federation to independently negotiate broadcast rights.
