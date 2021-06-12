NBC’s Olympics coverage shifts into higher gear with trials
The opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics is six weeks away but NBC’s coverage of the upcoming Games shifts into high gear beginning this weekend.
NBC will present 13 nights of primetime coverage of U.S. trials in four sports over the next two weeks, beginning Saturday with the diving trials. The network’s coverage will also include swimming, track & field and gymnastics.
Trials coverage is an important part of NBC’s preparations for the Olympics. There will be over 83 hours on NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, Peacock, and digital platforms with more than 50 in prime time.
“We’re always trying to bring more coverage of these great athletes and their incredible stories to the audience. This opportunity to introduce those storylines right now is really great for us,” said Joe Gesue the senior vice president of production for NBC Olympics.
Swimming and track & field will get the most coverage hours with both trials lasting eight days. Swimming starts Sunday in Omaha, Nebraska, with track scheduled to begin on June 18 in Eugene, Oregon.
The most anticipated trials for most casual Olympics viewers will be in gymnastics, which starts June 24. The final night of the women’s competition, headlined by Simone Biles, will be June 27.
Gesue said the trials coverage helps announcers and production teams because the competition schedules mirror the order of events in Tokyo. He noted the trials help test out some of the production elements that will be used during the Olympics.
“We want to give our production and announce teams the tools they need. We’re getting better at data analysis and some of the cameras continue to improve,” he said. “The core, though, remains storytelling and bringing the human drama.”
The trials will also be one of the final opportunities for NBC’s Olympics research department and features units to compile things they will be utilizing during Tokyo, including profiling surprise qualifiers.
Sam Mewis scores in U.S. women’s 1-0 win over Portugal
HOUSTON — Sam Mewis scored in the 76th minute and the U.S. national team beat Portugal 1-0 in the Summer Series on Thursday night.
The U.S. women are undefeated in 40 straight matches, the third longest streak in team history. The team is undefeated in 54 games on American soil.
The lineup included nine players who started in the World Cup final. Julie Ertz and Tobin Heath were not available because of injury.
The Americans were surprisingly scoreless until Mewis broke through with her header. It was her 22nd international goal.
Carli Lloyd appeared to score a short time later on a rebound off a free kick but it was ruled offside.
The United States has faced Portugal nine previous times, winning all of the meetings.
Jamaica won the opening match of the Summer Series, 1-0 over Nigeria earlier Thursday.
The United States plays Jamaica on Sunday, following a match between Nigeria and Portugal. The U.S. team is using the Summer Series to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.
ASU hires Bloomquist as next baseball coach
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State has hired alum and former big league player Willie Bloomquist as its next baseball coach.
Athletic director Ray Anderson announced Bloomquist’s hiring Friday. He replaces Tracy Smith, who was fired earlier this week after seven seasons.
Bloomquist played at Arizona State from 1997-99 and still has the fourth-highest batting average in school history at .394. He was a two-time All-American before being drafted in the third round of the 1999 Major League Baseball draft by the Seattle Mariners.
Bloomquist played 14 big league seasons with Kansas City, Arizona and over two stints with Seattle. He spent five years as a special assistant to Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall after joining the front office in 2016.
Bloomquist was the first Arizona State player to play for the hometown Diamondbacks during three seasons with the franchise from 2011-13.
Larsen gets first NHL head-coaching job with Columbus
When Brad Larsen went from old player to young coach and earning an NHL head job became a goal, he spent time on a hockey database website looking up the paths of those who came before him.
Larsen found many of the most successful coaches took their time and embraced patience.
“My vision was, I’m not in a rush to be a head coach,” Larsen said. “I want to do it right.”
After a decade in coaching, including the past seven years as a Columbus assistant, Larsen was introduced Friday as the Blue Jackets’ new coach. He and team brass agreed that even with connections to the previous two coaching staffs, Larsen earned the opportunity to be the new voice the organization covets to become a contender again.
“There’s that patient endurance that goes into something like that,” Larsen said at his introductory news conference in Columbus. “I’m going to learn more now. I’m going to make mistakes — I promise you — but that’s part of the process.”
Larsen quickly became the top choice to succeed John Tortorella, the Stanley Cup-winning coach who parted ways with the Blue Jackets with his contract expiring. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Larsen was one of the first candidates interviewed for the job and others couldn’t surpass the “Lars Bar” set by the 43-year-old homegrown coach.
5 women win field-event titles at NCAA outdoor championship
EUGENE, Ore. — Ohio State’s Adelaide Aquilla won the NCAA outdoor women’s shot put title Thursday night, edging Wisconsin’s Josie Schaefer with a mark of 62 feet, 3 1/4 inches on her final attempt at newly renovated Hayward Field.
Aquilla also won the indoor title in March in Arkansas.
LSU’s Lisa Gunnarsson became the first woman since 2010 to sweep the indoor and outdoor pole vault titles, clearing 14-5 1/4.
Texas’ Tara Davis also swept the long jump titles, winning at 21-11 3/4.
Cal junior Camryn Rogers broke her own collegiate hammer record with a mark of 247-9 to defend her title.
Oregon senior Carmela Cardama Baez won the 10,000 meters in 32:16.13, giving the Ducks the title in the event for the first time since 1984. A Pac-12 member hadn’t won the event since 2006.
Georgia picked up two titles. On the women’s side, Marie-Therese Obst won the javelin at 195-10. For the men, Karel Tilga won the decathlon, and the heptathlon indoors, in same year for third time in NCAA history. Tilga picked up 8,261 points, and Michigan’s Ayden Owens finished second with 8,114.
Leona Maguire takes LPGA Tour lead at Lake Merced
DALY CITY — Irish rookie Leona Maguire shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday at Lake Merced to take the first-round lead in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, the tour’s second straight event on the San Francisco Peninsula.
Lexi Thompson followed her Sunday back-nine meltdown in the U.S. Women’s Open at nearby Olympic Club with a 71, while Michele Wie West rallied for a 73.
Off last week off after failing to qualify for the Women’s Open, Maguire had nine birdies and two bogeys. The 26-year-old former Duke star matched the tournament record in the third playing of the event, missing a chance to break it when she closed with a bogey on the par-5 ninth.
“It’s a tough golf course,” Maguire said. “You really have to hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens. I’ve been playing nice as of late. Things just haven’t been quite clicking, and they clicked nicely this morning.”
Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand shot a 66, birdieing the par-5 18th late in the afternoon to pull within one.
Albane Valenzuela, the former Stanford player from Switzerland, was another stroke back with Alison Lee. Former Cardinal teammate Emily Wang caddied for Valenzuela.
Palmer and Gibson earn 1st US Olympic diving berths
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. has named its first divers to the Olympic team, with newcomers Krysta Palmer and Alison Gibson earning berths in women’s 3-meter synchronized.
The duo came into the finals with a 21-point lead over second-place Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon. Palmer and Gibson consistently hit their dives in the final round, finishing with 899.82 points on Thursday night in Indianapolis. They had a higher degree of difficulty compared to their competitors.
Cook, a 2016 Olympian, and Bacon finished with 871.5 points. Samantha Pickens and Carolina Sculti took third at 804.18.
Palmer and Gibson recently added a forward 2 1/2 somersault with two twists pike, a dive rarely performed by women individually. The pair is currently the only women’s synchro team to have it in their list.
Palmer and Gibson will compete Saturday in individual 3-meter springboard.
Bears sign first-round pick Fields to 4-year deal
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears signed first-round draft pick Justin Fields to a four-year contract on Friday.
The Bears landed their quarterback of the future when they traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to take the Ohio State star with the No. 11 overall pick. They have him working with the second team for now behind veteran newcomer Andy Dalton, who signed a one-year contract in March, but the question is for how long.
Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 and the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year each of his two seasons at Ohio State after transferring from Georgia. He threw for 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions for the Buckeyes.
Raptors’ Siakam has shoulder surgery, will miss 5 months
TORONTO — The shoulder injury that ended Toronto forward Pascal Siakam’s season early will likely force him to miss the start of next season as well.
The Raptors said Friday that Siakam had surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, with an anticipated recovery and rehabilitation time of five months. That timetable, if precise, would mean Siakam can play again in early November — about two weeks after the NBA plans to open the 2021-22 season.
Siakam was hurt in a game May 8 against Memphis, two days after he tied a career best by scoring 44 points against Washington. The 2020 NBA All-Star missed Toronto’s final four games because of the injury.
Siakam led the Raptors in scoring this season, averaging 21.4 points per game. He also led the Raptors in minutes (2,006) and games started (56).
Auger-Aliassime in Stuttgart semifinals, Shapovalov out
STUTTGART, Germany — One up-and-coming Canadian tennis player edged into the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open on Friday but another fell short.
Felix Auger-Aliassime needed two tiebreaks to beat Ugo Humbert of France 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8).
Canada’s Auger-Aliassime failed to convert three match points in the second-set tiebreak and had to save set point twice before winning three straight points to seal the quarterfinal.
That set up a semifinal for Auger-Aliassime against Sam Querrey of the United States, who recovered from a set down to beat fast-climbing Swiss 18-year-old Dominic Stricker, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Top-ranked Canadian Denis Shapovalov lost another close match 7-5, 7-6 (3) against veteran former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic. It was always likely to be a tough match for Shapovalov because he was playing for the second time on Friday after ousting Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-3 in the finish of a second-round match delayed from Thursday because of rain.
Cilic’s semifinal opponent is Austrian Jurij Rodionov, who upset fourth-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Chinese official dies during probe into marathon deaths
BEIJING — A Chinese county official appears to have jumped to his death during a probe into the deaths of 21 runners last month when freezing rain and gale-force winds hit the mountain on which they were competing in an ultramarathon, state television reported Friday.
CCTV said police were notified Wednesday that a man had jumped from his apartment and died. Upon investigation, he was found to be Jingtai County Communist Party Secretary Li Zuobi. Homicide has been ruled out, it said.
On Friday, the Gansu provincial government in western China handed down punishments to 27 officials, posthumously exempting Li but sacking his deputy, Zhang Wenling, CCTV reported. Two other lower-ranking officials were detained pending a further investigation, while the others were given administrative punishments, demotions, warnings and demerits.
