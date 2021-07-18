AP source: Ohtani donates HR Derby earnings to Angels’ staff
ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani donated his earnings from this week’s Home Run Derby to members of the Los Angeles Angels’ support staff.
According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Ohtani donated the $150,000 he received to more than a couple dozen people, including clubhouse staff, trainers and members of the media relations department.
The two-way sensation handed out the checks before the Angels’ game Friday night against the Seattle Mariners. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Ohtani has not commented on it.
Besides becoming the first Japanese player to participate in the Home Run Derby, Ohtani was the first player in All-Star Game history to be selected as both a pitcher and a hitter. He threw a perfect first inning and was 0 for 2 in the AL’s 5-2 victory Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver.
Ohtani was the top seed in Monday night’s derby but was eliminated in the first round after he lost a swing-off to Washington’s Juan Soto.
Pete Alonso of the New York Mets won the event and took the $1 million prize. Baltimore’s Trey Mancini was second and took home $500,000.
First resident of Olympic Village tests positive for COVID
TOKYO — The first resident of the Olympic Village has tested positive for COVID-19, Tokyo Olympic organizers said on Saturday.
Officials said it was not an athlete with the the Games opening in just under a week on July 23.
Tokyo officials including Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the organizing committee, confirmed the case and said the positive test was Friday. Organizers say for confidentiality purposes they can only offer a vague description and few details.
“In the current situation, that positive cases arise is something we must assume is possible,” said Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee.
The person is identified simply as a “games-concerned personnel.” The person is also listed as a non-resident of Japan. Tokyo officials said the person was placed in a 14-day quarantine.
The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house about 11,000 athletes during the Olympics and thousands of other staff.
IOC President Thomas Bach said this week there was “zero” risk of athletes in the village passing on the virus to Japanese or other resident of the village.
Organizers say since July 1 and as of Saturday, 45 people under their “jurisdiction” have tested positive. Only one involves a person in the village and most are identified as “contractors” for Tokyo 2020 and “games-concerned personnel.” The list includes one athlete — who tested positive on July 14 — and three members of the media.
Of the 45, only 12 are listed as “non-resident of Japan.”
Organizers say that athletes and staff who have been away from Tokyo at training camps are excluded from this list and their accounting.
Tokyo officials said they could not give an estimate of the number of people in the village as of Saturday.
Wizards draw on storied name, hire Wes Unseld Jr as coach
WASHINGTON — Wes Unseld Jr. was hired as coach of the Washington Wizards on Saturday, bringing the former Denver Nuggets assistant full circle with the franchise his father led to its only NBA title.
Unseld carries a strong resume apart from his name. He spent the past six years with the Nuggets and was promoted to associate coach under Michael Malone last season.
He began his career with Washington as a scout in 1997 before working his way up to assistant coach, a job he held from 2005-2011.
“Becoming a head coach in the NBA is a goal that I have pursued my entire adult life,” Unseld said. “To have that dream realized by coming full circle back to Washington is truly special.”
Unseld spent one season with Golden State and two with Orlando between his stints in Washington and Denver. With the Nuggets, he helped the developments of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
Jutanugarns shoot 59 to win Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
MIDLAND, Mich. — Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Saturday, shooting their second 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a three-stroke victory over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura.
The 25-year-old Ariya won for the 12th time on the LPGA Tour and second this season, and the 26-year-old Moriya took her second title. Ariya won the Honda LPGA Thailand in May 9 for her first victory since July 2018.
The Jutanugarns finished at 24-under 256 at windy Midland Country Club. They opened with a 67 in alternate shot, had a 59 on Thursday in best ball, and shot 71 in alternate shot Friday to enter the final round two strokes behind Clanton and Suwannapura.
Clanton and Suwannapura shot 64. They won the inaugural event by six shots in 2019. The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Jasmine and I just talked on the 18th green, man, we felt like we won this one,” Clanton said. “It was tough conditions today, it was windy. We didn’t think anybody would go super low, but Ariya and Moriya played great today, so they deserved it.”
Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh (64) and Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok (66) tied for third at 19 under. U.S. Women’s Open winner Yuka Saso and Minjee Lee were 18 under after a 62.
Nelly and Jessica Korda shot a 67 to tie for 17th at 13 under. Nelly Korda was making her first start since winning the Meijer LPGA Classic and the KPMG Women’s PGA in consecutive weeks to take the No. 1 spot in the world.
The Evian Championship, the fourth major of the year, is next week in France.
Braves swing another deal, get catcher Vogt from Arizona
ATLANTA — Trying to fill another injury hole with a trade, the Atlanta Braves acquired veteran catcher Stephen Vogt from the Arizona Diamondbacks late Friday night for minor league first baseman Mason Berne.
The 36-year-old Vogt, a two-time All-Star with Oakland, batted .212 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 52 games for the major league-worst Diamondbacks this season. He has thrown out 10 of 30 runners attempting to steal.
The move came one night after the depleted Braves obtained Joc Pederson in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, bolstering their outfield after recently losing star slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury.
Atlanta, hoping to chase down the New York Mets and win its fourth straight NL East title, has struggled to replace injured catcher Travis d’Arnaud with the likes of Kevan Smith, William Contreras and Jonathan Lucroy.
Following a big 2020 season, d’Arnaud has played only 23 games this year and is on the 60-day injured list with torn ligaments in his left thumb. He’s been progressing but is not expected back until next month.
The third-place Braves (44-46) are four games behind the NL East-leading Mets, with Philadelphia (45-45) in between.
Vogt has spent nine years in the majors playing for Tampa Bay, Oakland, Milwaukee, San Francisco and Arizona. He was an AL All-Star in 2015 and 2016 with the Athletics and is a .247 career hitter with 73 homers, 282 RBIs and a .727 OPS.
Biden to host Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tuesday
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title when the team visits the White House on Tuesday.
No other details about the visit were provided by a White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the event has not been formally announced.
NFL players report to training camp for the 2021 season later in July.
Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV in February by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.
Biden has resumed the tradition of opening the White House to championship sports teams after an uneven record of such visits under the Trump administration.
Biden welcomed the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month.
Mandaloun takes controversial Haskell at Monmouth on DQ.
OCEANPORT, N.J. — Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun was involved in another controversial finish, awarded the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on Saturday after apparent winner Hot Rod Charlie veered in the stretch and caused Midnight Bourbon and his jockey to take a scary fall.
Midnight Bourbon recovered from a tumble to the track and ran off uninjured, the on-call vet at the Jersey Shore track said. Jockey Paco Lopez was put on board and removed form the track in an ambulance. Lopez said he was OK after the race.
The track stewards immediately flashed the inquiry sign after the race and they didn’t need long to place Hot Rod Charlie, the 4-5 favorite coming off a second-place finish in the Belmont Stakes, last for interference. Mandaloun was awarded his first Grade I stakes win and once again was in the middle of a disputed finish.
It’s been two months since the Brad Cox-trained colt finished second behind Medina Spirit in the Derby, the opening leg of the Triple Crown for 3-year-olds. Medina Spirit subsequently tested positive for the presence of an anti-inflammatory steroid after the race and the state commission had not made a decision on whether the colt will be disqualified, awarding the Derby then to Mandaloun.
A 3-year-old son of Into Mischief, Mandaloun ran a spectacular race Saturday. He hugged the rail behind Midnight Bourbon and Following Sea for the first half of the 1 1/8-mile race. On the turn for home after Following Sea fell back, Mandaloun and jockey Florent Geroux joined the leaders with a move along the rail.
Stars sign Heiskanen for 8 years, trade Dickinson to Canucks
FRISCO, Texas — Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.
The Stars also traded forward Jason Dickinson to Vancouver for a 2021 third-round pick before rosters had to be set for the Seattle expansion draft. The move was designed to keep the club from losing the 26-year-old to the Kraken for nothing.
Heiskanen will count $8.45 million against the salary cap through 2028-29. Only five defensemen currently count more against the cap than that next season. The deal came a day before Heiskanen’s 22nd birthday.
The native of Finland had 27 points last season and ranked ninth in the league in ice time at just under 25 minutes a game.
Heiskanen has 28 goals and 67 assists for 95 points in 205 regular-season games. He also has 30 points in 40 playoff games with Dallas, including a trip to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final in the bubble.
Wolves forward Jimenez plays 1st game since skull fracture
WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Wolverhampton forward Raul Jimenez played in his first match since being stretchered off the field with a fractured skull nearly eight months ago.
The Mexico international wore protective headgear and played Saturday in a friendly against third-division Crewe as Wolverhampton prepares for the new Premier League season.
“Eight months of hard work and rehabilitation have led to this moment,” Wolverhampton wrote on its Twitter account.
Jimenez had surgery in late November after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during a Premier League game. He collided with Luiz while jumping for the ball at a corner and was wheeled off the field wearing an oxygen mask.
The 30-year-old Jimenez had made a bright start to the season with four goals in 10 Premier League games.
Predators’ revamp goes on with trade of Ryan Ellis to Flyers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Philadelphia Flyers finally landed a premier defenseman Saturday, acquiring Ryan Ellis in a trade with Nashville for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.
The 30-year-old Ellis is coming back from shoulder surgery, but the Flyers think he can regain the form that made him one of the NHL’s best defenseman — a position of need for the team for a while.
Ellis is the second member of the Predators’ 2017 Stanley Cup Final roster traded away this month. F orward Viktor Arvidsson was shipped off to the Los Angeles Kings on July 1.
20-year-old American Brooksby makes final in Newport
NEWPORT, R.I. — American Jenson Brooksby beat Jordan Thompson, 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Saturday to advance to the final of the Hall of Fame Open.
The 20-year-old Brooksby face Kevin Anderson, who ousted top-seeded Alexander Bublik, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5, in the first semifinal.
Brooksby is the second-youngest player to reach the final in the tournament’s 45-year history on Newport’s grass courts, the only tourney played on grass in North America.
“I was playing better at the end of the second set and brought that confidence to the tie break,” Brooksby said.
Brooksby will be playing in his first ATP Tour final. The 35-year-old South African is seeking his seventh tour title.
The matches were held prior to induction ceremonies into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
Sharks get goalie Hill from Coyotes before NHL roster freeze
SAN JOSE — The San Jose Sharks acquired goaltender Adin Hill from the Arizona Coyotes just before the NHL roster freeze for the Seattle expansion draft.
The Coyotes sent Hill and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Sharks for 23-year-old goalie Josef Kolenar and a 2022 second-rounder. It was completed before and announced after the trade freeze.
Arizona also acquired forward Andrew Ladd and three future draft picks from New York in a move that gives the Islanders salary cap space.
The Coyotes traded Hill because they could not protect the 25-year-old and starter Darcy Kuemper from the Kraken.
Hill is a restricted free agent with 49 games of NHL experience.
Germany cuts short Olympic warmup with allegations of racism
WAKAYAMA, Japan — Germany’s Olympic soccer team walked off the field during a preparation match for the Tokyo Games on Saturday in response to alleged racist abuse from an opposing Honduras player toward German defender Jordan Torunarigha.
The players left the field together with five minutes remaining in the game after Torunarigha was “racially insulted,” the German soccer federation said on Twitter.
“If one of our players is racially abused, it’s not an option for us to keep playing,” Germany coach Stefan Kuntz said.
“It was hard to get him in, he was terribly upset because he said he was repeatedly racially abused,” Kuntz continued. “For us it’s clear, this violates our values, we cannot tolerate it. We’ll take our player completely under our protection.”
Torunarigha’s club, Hertha Berlin, responded by saying “ that’s the only correct decision! ”
The score was 1-1 when the German players walked off.
Rose Zhang adds US Girls’ Junior title to Women’s Am crown
CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Rose Zhang won the U.S. Girls’ Junior on Saturday at Columbia Country Club, beating local favorite Bailey Davis 6 and 4 in the 36-hole final to become the eighth player to win both the junior and U.S. Women’s Amateur.
The 18-year-old Zhang won the amateur last year at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland. She’s the only of the eight players to win the amateur before the junior.
Zhang, the rising Stanford freshman from Irvine, California, is the first qualifying medalist to win since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2011. She finished off Davis with a birdie win on the par-4 32nd after play was suspended because of a storm.
The 18-year-old Davis, from White Plains, was trying to become the first African-American player to win a women’s USGA title. In incoming freshman at Tennessee, she’s a three-time Maryland high school state champion.
Zhang earned spots in the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles and the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Both finalists are exempt into the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Westchester Country Club next month.
French Open champion Krejcikova reaches Prague final
PRAGUE — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the final of the Prague Open by beating Xinyu Wang of China 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday.
The second-seeded Krejcikova set up an all-Czech final against eight-seeded Tereza Martincova, who defeated ninth-seeded Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal. It will be Martincova’s maiden WTA final.
Krejcikova will be seeking her third WTA title in her fifth final after this year’s triumphs at Strasbourg and Roland Garros.
Krejcikova is using the hard-court tournament as a warm-up for the Tokyo Olympics.
Torrence leads NHRA Top Fuel qualifying in Mile-High return
MORRISON, Colo. — Steve Torrence led Top Fuel qualifying Friday night at Bandimere Speedway in the return of the Dodge/SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals.
Torrence, the 2019 winner at the track, had a 3.777-second run at 327.11 mph. The event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matt Hagan led in Funny Car with a 3.966 at 319.22 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, and Matt Smith topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field with a 7.145 at 188.46 on an EBR.
White Sox, RHP Lance Lynn agree to 2-year contract
CHICAGO — For Lance Lynn, it was pretty simple.
“There’s no point in going into free agency if you know where you want to be,” he said.
Lynn is enjoying his first season on the South Side of Chicago, and the White Sox feel the same way. So they solidified their relationship on Saturday, announcing a $38 million, two-year contract extension for the All-Star right-hander.
The 34-year-old Lynn is 9-3 with an AL-best 1.99 ERA in 16 starts. He was acquired in a December trade with Texas for right-hander Dane Dunning and lefty Avery Weems.
With Lynn helping anchor the rotation, the White Sox had an eight-game lead in the AL Central heading into Saturday’s game against Houston.
Verstappen wins historic sprint race to stretch title lead
SILVERSTONE, England — Max Verstappen out-dragged Lewis Hamilton at the start of Formula One’s experimental first sprint qualifying race to take the pole for the British Grand Prix and spoil the homecoming of the seven-time champion.
Hamilton initially seemed fine with the defeat and showed enthusiasm for the format and the fan energy at packed Silverstone.
“I don’t know how it looks to watch from the fans,” Hamilton said from aboard an open-air trolley used for the “podium” drivers as they were taken for a lap past the grandstands.
Hamilton said in the trolley the inaugural sprint race format was “way more enjoyable. We should do more like that, or a version of it in the future.”
But the Mercedes driver changed his tune by the post-race news conference as he sullenly accepted he’d lost again to Verstappen and Red Bull. Hamilton said there he didn’t like the format — which, also, cost him another point in the standings.
The Dutchman stretched his lead over Hamilton by winning the sprint, and takes a 33-point advantage over the local driver into Sunday’s grand prix.
Spezia announces more coronavirus cases, tally up to 8
BOLZANO, Italy — Spezia’s turbulent week went from bad to worse as it announced on Saturday that six more players have contracted the coronavirus.
That is in addition to the player who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
Spezia started preseason training at the beginning of the week but the American-owned Italian club has had to suspend all sporting activities and the whole group will remain in self-isolation.
A staff member is also infected.
The news comes a day after Spezia was hit with a two-year transfer ban by FIFA because the previous owners broke transfer rules years before the sale of the team when recruiting young players from Africa.
Georgia rugby coach on ventilator with COVID-19 in SAfrica
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Georgia national rugby coach has “serious lung damage” from COVID-19 and has been put on a ventilator in the hospital in South Africa, Georgia rugby officials said Saturday.
Levan Maisashvili was one of six members of the Georgian touring party to test positive for the virus after playing against South Africa on July 2 in Pretoria as part of a series organized to help the world champion Springboks prepare for the British and Irish Lions tour.
The five others to test positive were all players. They were recovering, the Georgia Rugby Union said, and were due to leave South Africa on Sunday.
Maisashvili had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, Georgia team spokeswoman Tatia Beriashvili wrote in an email to The Associated Press, despite members of both the South Africa and the British and Irish Lions squads and their backroom staffs receiving vaccinations ahead of their series.
