Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson.
Leach was admitted Sunday to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) from the Mississippi State campus.
UMMC spokesman Marc Rolph said Monday in a text message to AP that Leach was listed in critical condition. The 61-year-old Leach was initially treated at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville, the university said.
“Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family’s privacy be respected at this time,” the school said Monday.
Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. He acknowledged have a bout with pneumonia late in the season that was causing a persistent cough, but it was unclear whether his recent illness was related to his hospitalization.
Messages of concern and support for Leach poured over social media from former players, and colleagues and rivals across college football.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach, his wife Sharon, their family and the doctors treating him,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “Mike’s infectious personality and passion for the game have impacted the sport in so many positive ways during his career.”
Leach, known for his prolific Air Raid offenses, is 158-107 in 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.
Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the football team by Mississippi State President Mark Keenum and interim athletic director Bracky Brett as it prepares for an appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida.
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl’s body returned to US
WASHINGTON — The body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, a senior State Department official said.
The official said Wahl’s remains and his belongings arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport around 8:30 a.m. ET. They were accompanied by a consular official from the U.S. Embassy in Doha who had had custody of Wahl’s remains since shortly after he collapsed during Friday’s match between Argentina and the Netherlands and later died.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of privacy concerns, had no additional details but said the embassy in Qatar had been working with Wahl’s family to ensure the repatriation went smoothly.
Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the United States and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, was 49.
Wahl, who had complained of respiratory problems earlier in the week and had been treated for a possible case of bronchitis, fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance.
Emergency services workers responded very quickly, treated him for 20 or 30 minutes on site and then took him out on a stretcher. The World Cup organizing committee said he was taken to Doha’s Hamad General Hospital, but it did not state a cause of death.
Horse racing’s new overseer hits speed bump in drug-testing
WASHINGTON— The new governing body for horse racing won’t be taking over drug-testing enforcement in the 38 U.S. racing states on Jan. 1.
The Federal Trade Commission on Monday declined to approve rules involving the program established by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. The FTC must approve rules for HISA’s programs before they can be implemented and enforced.
For the time being, HISA said its Anti-Doping and Medication Control (ADMC) program would be put aside.
“We will re-submit the draft ADMC rules to the FTC for their review as soon as these legal uncertainties are resolved, and once approved, we will implement the program through the Horseracing Integrity and Welfare Unit,” HISA said in a statement.
HISA had been planning to launch its drug-testing enforcement unit on Jan. 1. The body would have taken over the testing and enforcement that is currently handled individually by the 38 racing states.
Last month, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that HISA was unconstitutional. Its decision said that the FTC is “subordinate” to HISA, rather than the other way around. The suit was brought by a group of trainers and owners.
HISA plans to continue to enforce its safety rules, which took effect last July. But states that had been working with HISA to implement its drug-testing enforcement unit, including California and Kentucky, will find themselves still in charge on Jan. 1.
Syracuse wins first men’s soccer title, beats Indiana
CARY, N.C. — Syracuse goalkeeper Russell Shealy stopped two shots in an eight-round shootout and Amferny Sinclair scored the game-winner as No. 3 seed Syracuse beat 13th-seeded Indiana 7-6 in a shootout on Monday night to win the NCAA College Cup championship for the first time in program history.
It was the longest penalty shootout in the history of the College Cup.
Indiana tied it at 2-all in the 80th minute before the title game went to overtime for the sixth time in nine years. After two scoreless 10-minute overtime sessions, each goalkeeper had a diving save in the second round before the next 10 players scored.
“Amferny Sinclair, how bout this guy? Captain, leader spiritually, on the field covers every blade of grass and for him to step up and score the winning penalty, I think it was written,” Syracuse coach Ian McIntyre said.
Syracuse (19-2-4) was playing in its first men’s soccer title match after setting a program record in the semifinals with its 18th win. The Orange became just the second team in ACC history to win its division, conference tournament, and national championship in a single season — joining North Carolina in 2011.
Nathan Opoku was the star of the first half. He opened the scoring in the 24th minute with his 11th goal of the season to snap Indiana’s string of four straight games without allowing a goal in the tournament.
Opoku eluded two defenders at the corner of the 18-yard box and curled it into the top left corner of the net. He also played a role in Syracuse’s second goal when he drew defenders at the edge of the box and chipped a cross in front of goal that Curt Calov settled and poked in. Calov entered as a substitute and scored one minute, 26 seconds later for a 2-1 lead.
Indiana (14-5-6) was in the title match for an NCAA-record 17th time — and the second in three seasons. The eight-time champion Hoosiers last won the title in 2012, the third year of the Todd Yeagley era.
Patrick McDonald scored for Indiana in the first half on a corner kick. Herbert Endeley tied it at 2-all when a deflected cross fell to his feet at the top of the 18-yard box and he hammered it home.
Stanford taps Troy Taylor to revive struggling football team
STANFORD — The last time Stanford’s football program was searching for a coach to get it out of a rut, tapping the FCS ranks proved to be the right path.
Sixteen years after Jim Harbaugh arrived and helped build the Cardinal from a one-win team into a national power, Troy Taylor will try to do the same.
Stanford officially introduced Taylor as the replacement for David Shaw on Monday, hoping an innovative offensive coach with infectious energy can revive a program coming off back-to-back nine-loss seasons for the first time in school history.
“The potential here at Stanford is huge,” Taylor said. “They’ve done it. They’ve had great success here. I think you got to adapt and adjust.”
The job for Taylor is perhaps more challenging than the one Harbaugh faced when he took over for the 2007 season.
After a six-year run under Harbaugh and Shaw from 2010-15 that included three Rose Bowl trips and two other major bowl bids, the Cardinal have fallen off dramatically.
Stanford went 4-8 in 2019 and then had back-to-back 3-9 records the last two years after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
The recent downfall coincides with the loosening of transfer rules across major college football. The elite academic school has not been able to add to its roster through transfers as easily as most of its competition in the Pac-12 and nationally.
Taylor said he’s been given assurances that Stanford will loosen its restrictions on transfers and he will be able to supplement his roster with a handful of transfers each season as long as they are academically qualified.
Taylor spent the last four seasons as head coach at Sacramento State, leading the Hornets to the FCS playoffs three times. Sacramento State did not field a team during 2020 because of the pandemic.
Sacramento State went 30-8 with a 23-1 record in a tough Big Sky Conference under Taylor. The Hornets lost a wild quarterfinal playoff game Friday night, 66-63 against Incarnate Word.
AP source: Twins, Vázquez agree to $30 million, 3-year deal
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins added Christian Vázquez on Monday, agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract with the veteran catcher.
Two people with knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending the completion of a physical exam.
Vázquez played for Boston and Houston this season, hitting .274 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 119 games. He was traded to the Astros on Aug. 1.
The 32-year-old Vázquez also appeared in six postseason games, batting .235 with three RBIs while helping Houston win the World Series. He was the catcher in Game 4 when the Astros combined to pitch a no-hitter against the Phillies.
Minnesota went 78-84 this season and finished third in the AL Central. Gary Sánchez made 80 starts at catcher for the Twins this year, but he is a free agent.
Vázquez broke into the majors with Boston in 2014. He hit .262 with 54 homers and 266 RBIs in 698 games with the Red Sox, winning a World Series ring in 2018, before he was traded to the Astros.
Hawks Young fined $25K for tossing ball into stands
NEW YORK — Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for throwing the game ball into the stands a day earlier following an overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls in Atlanta.
Young hit a 20-foot jumper with 1 second left to give the Hawks a 121-119 lead in the extra period.
Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan sank three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Bulls a seemingly safe 122-121 advantage.
But Atlanta’s A.J. Griffin took sideline alley-oop pass from Jalen Johnson and scored on a turnaround jumper with Derrick Jones Jr. defending to give the Hawks a 123-122 victory.
Pelé’s health improves but he remains in hospital
RIO DE JANEIRO — Pelé is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said Monday.
Pelé has been in hospital since Nov. 29 and doctors said they still don’t know when he will be discharged.
He is “conscious and has stable vital signs,” a statement from the hospital said.
Pelé, the only player to win three World Cups, is also undergoing chemotherapy.
His daughter Kely Nascimento, who lives in the U.S., posted on social media Monday several photos from her father’s hospital. In one of them she is holding her father’s hand, with the message “I arrived.” Another shows her working remotely from hospital.
AP source: Pistons’ Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday.
The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
ESPN first reported that Cunningham would be having the season-ending procedure. Cunningham was on the floor in Miami before a game last week doing some shooting, which prompted some speculation that he may be coming back.
Cunningham hasn’t played since Nov. 9 while dealing with the shin issue, which has been treated as a stress fracture.
“It’s up to the medical group and to Cade,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said in late November. “Whatever is best for his health. I’m all for it. I’m 100% behind him.”
Cunningham was an All-Rookie team pick last season after averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He had improvement in all three of those categories this season, with averages of 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists through 12 games.
Detroit is 7-22 so far this season, the worst record in the NBA, and is being outscored by 7.1 points per game — the second-worst rate in the league. The Pistons were 3-9 in Cunningham’s 12 games and have gone 4-13 since.
Detroit’s next game is Wednesday at Charlotte.
Ridder Time: Falcons bench Mariota in favor of rookie QB
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are turning to rookie Desmond Ridder at quarterback, announcing Monday that Marcus Mariota has been benched with the team still in contention for a playoff berth but struggling with four losses in its past five games.
The Falcons (5-8) made the switch to Ridder to bolster an offense that is averaging just 17.6 points a game during its recent skid. The third-round pick led Cincinnati to a College Football Playoff berth a season ago but has yet to take a snap in an NFL game that counts.
“It’s a performance-based decision,” coach Arthur Smith said. “We’re trying to push the offense. We feel like this is the best decision for where he’s at, where the team’s at.”
Atlanta is only a game behind Tampa Bay (6-7) in the NFC South, still contending in a division where no team has a winning record.
Smith’s decision was a huge blow to Mariota’s hopes of finally fulfilling the potential that made him the No. 2 overall pick by Tennessee in the 2015 draft, coming off a Heisman Trophy-winning college career at Oregon.
Mariota wasn’t at the Falcons’ complex Monday. He was getting a chronic knee problem checked out and could go on the injured reserve list, which would end his season, according to Smith.
AP Source: Lefty Manaea, Giants reach $25M, 2-year contract
SAN FRANCISCO — Free agent left-hander Sean Manaea has reached agreement on a $25 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been finalized or announced by the club.
Manaea gets a $5 million signing bonus, half on March 15 in both 2023 and ‘24, and salaries of $7.5 million next season and $12.5 million in 2024. He has the right to opt out after this season and become a free agent next fall.
He brings a key left-handed arm to the rotation joining Logan Webb, Alex Cobb and Alex Wood. The Giants could lose lefty Carlos Rodón in free agency.
The 30-year-old Manaea, who spent his first six major league seasons with the Oakland Athletics, went 8-9 with a 4.96 ERA over 30 appearances with 28 starts and 158 innings in his lone campaign with the San Diego Padres and former A’s manager Bob Melvin this year.
San Francisco finished 81-81 for third place in the NL West after a franchise-best 107 wins and a division title in 2021 before losing the best-of-five NL Division Series in five games to the rival Dodgers.
Outfielder Mitch Haniger agreed on a $43.5 million, three-year contract with the Giants last Tuesday at the winter meetings and outfielder Joc Pederson accepted a $19.65 million, one-year qualifying offer from the Giants last month.
49ers expect Deebo Samuel back before end of regular season
SANTA CLARA — Star receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to return to the San Francisco 49ers before the end of the regular season after the team got a favorable report on his injury.
The Niners announced Monday that Samuel has a sprained left ankle and MCL in his left knee but is only expected to miss a couple of weeks.
San Francisco also said that quarterback Brock Purdy is day to day with injuries to his oblique and ribs. Purdy would have been limited if the 49ers had practiced Monday ahead of Thursday night’s game at Seattle.
The initial fears for Samuel were for a much more significant injury when his leg got bent back awkwardly as he went down on a run in the first half of a 35-7 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Samuel screamed as he tried to get up and then was taken off the field on a cart with his head in his hands in tears.
But the final diagnosis was much more optimistic as the Niners (9-4) are now expected to have their dynamic playmaker back for the end of the season and playoffs.
Forward Gyasi Zardes signs 3-year deal with MLS’s Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Forward Gyasi Zardes and Major League Soccer’s Austin team agreed Monday to a three-year contract.
Zardes, 31, has 97 goals in 267 regular-season games for the LA Galaxy, Columbus and Colorado, including nine in 26 games after the Rapids acquired him from the Crew in April.
Zardes has 14 goals in 68 appearances for the United States, playing for the CONCACAF Gold Cup championship-winning teams in 2017 and 2021.
His deal includes a 2026 option. The team didn’t specify whether it was a player or club option.
Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR
LAS VEGAS — Vegas Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, the club confirmed Monday.
The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn’t physically play.
Defenseman Zach Whitecould went out Sunday with a lower-body injury, and on Monday was placed on long-term IR, the team confirmed. That designation means Whitecloud will miss at least 10 games and 24 days.
The Knights announced on Twitter they recalled Jonas Rondbjerg, Brayden Pachal and Kaedan Korczak from their American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson, Nev.
Eichel has missed three of the past four games. He played in Friday’s 2-1 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers but was out of the lineup in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.
Eichel leads the Knights with 13 goals and 29 points, and his 16 assists are third.
His injury is the latest blow to the Knights, who lead the Pacific Division with 41 points.
Defensemen Shea Theodore (lower body) and Alex Pietrangelo (family illness) also have been out.
The Knights, who play at Winnipeg on Tuesday night, are expected to announce roster moves later Monday.
Vegas acquired Eichel in November 2021 in a high-profile trade with the Buffalo Sabres. He was drafted second overall by the Sabres in 2015 but got into a dispute with the team over what kind of surgery he should undergo for a herniated disk, which ultimately led to his departure.
Vegas agreed to let Eichel have artificial disk replacement, which no NHL player had undergone to that point. After recovering from the procedure, Eichel made his debut in February for the Knights.
Nneka Ogwumike elected to 3rd term as WNBA union president
NEW YORK — Nneka Ogwumike will serve a third term as president of the WNBA Players Association after being re-elected.
The Los Angeles Sparks star has served as WNBPA President since 2016, first winning re-election in 2019. She was instrumental in negotiating for the ground-breaking 2020 collective bargaining agreement that saw major pay increases with the average salary reaching $130,000 and guarantees of full salaries of players on maternity leave. The contract, which runs through 2027, also provided enhanced family benefits, travel standards and other health and wellness improvements.
“I’m honored to serve another term as WNBPA President, and to represent the phenomenal members of this historical Union,” said Ogwumike. “I am excited to continue the legacy of the WNBPA.”
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum was elected to serve as First Vice President of the union. It’s her first term on the WNBPA Executive Committee.
“I am excited to serve as WNBPA First Vice President and to ensure that the voices of my peers are heard, and that as a league, we continue to be at the forefront of fighting for social justice,” said Plum.
Elizabeth Williams and Natalie Achonwa were also both reelected as the union’s Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.
Satou Sabally was chosen as one of the three vice presidents. She’s joined by Breanna Stewart and Brianna Turner, who are serving on the Executive Committee for the first time.
“It can be easy to make assumptions about the league and how it is run,” said Turner. “Instead, I want to be a pivotal part in the decision-making process, and to have a seat at the table to be a part of the business off of the court, and what more we can do to grow our league.”
TSU director of football ops arrested on assault charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State University’s director of football operations and on-campus recruiting has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism in an encounter involving a football player, according to court documents.
Ariel Escobar, 22, was arrested Dec. 3 after a TSU football player called police to complain about a former “fling” waiting for him in her car at his apartment when he arrived home with his new girlfriend and refusing to leave, a police affidavit said. The football player left with the new girlfriend and pulled into a parking lot, where he said Escobar followed, blocking him in and hitting his vehicle twice with hers.
“The victims stated they were both in fear that she was going to hurt them with her vehicle,” the affidavit said.
Escobar left before police arrived but she was taken into custody when she later returned to the victim’s address.
Escobar told police that she wanted the football player to confess to a sexual relationship in front of his new girlfriend. She said she followed them and blocked them in a parking lot, according to the affidavit. She also said she threw ketchup on the football player’s door and scratched it.
Escobar did not have an attorney listed in court records. She has a court date set for Jan. 9.
“The University is aware of an arrest of an employee, and takes the allegations associated with the incident seriously,” the university said in a statement Monday. “TSU is unable to comment on specific personnel matters or matters potentially implicating student privacy laws. We will have no further comment at this time.”
