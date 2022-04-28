Driver dies in Australian rally, 4th fatality in 2 years
HOBART, Australia — A 59-year-old driver was killed in a crash at the Targa Tasmania rally on Wednesday, a year after three competitors died in the annual race.
The man from Brisbane and his wife were in a 1989 Porsche 944 S2 when it crashed over an embankment on a closed section of the event in the north of Tasmania state. Officials said the two were regular competitors in the rally.
Tasmania police said the man died at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital for observation but was not seriously injured. Investigations were continuing. Police did not release the man’s name.
Officials later downgraded the six-day rally, which is staged on sealed roads, to a non-competitive event.
“While cars will continue to drive on closed roads, drivers will now be limited to the sign-posted speed limits for the remainder of the event,” Targa Australia chief executive Mark Perry said in a statement.
Three competitors died within 24 hours in last year’s race. Organizers have adopted the bulk of the Motorsport Australia investigative tribunal’s 23 recommendations to make the tarmac rallies safer, including reduced speeds and altering some stages on the course.
Sheriff: JMU softball star’s death an apparent suicide
HARRISONBURG, Va. — The death of a James Madison softball star has been classified as an apparent suicide, but Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said Wednesday that an investigation into the death is continuing.
School president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne announced the death of 20-year-old Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, in a news release Tuesday. They provided no details.
“The official report from the medical examiner’s office is pending, and out of respect for her family and friends, there is no other information to release at this time,” Hutcheson said in an email.
The announcement of Bernett’s death came a day after she was named the CAA player of the week for batting .778 with seven RBIs and four runs in a three-game weekend sweep of Drexel that pulled JMU within a game of league-leading Delaware.
The Colonial Athletic Association said Wednesday that a weekend series in Harrisonburg between JMU and Delaware would not be played and instead would be declared a no-contest that would not affect the conference standings.
JMU had canceled a doubleheader against Longwood a day earlier.
For the season, Bernett, a dean’s list student from McDonald, Pennsylvania, majoring in biology, was batting .336 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs. Her home run last year helped James Madison win an NCAA regional game at Tennessee. The Dukes then beat Liberty to advance to the super regional and went to the Women’s College World Series.
US to play Uruguay in June 5 World Cup warmup at Kansas City
CHICAGO — The United States will play 13th-ranked Uruguay in a June 5 exhibition at Kansas City, Kansas, completing the schedule for the first four of six planned World Cup warmups for the Americans.
The No. 15 U.S. plays No. 24 Morocco on June 1 in an exhibition at Cincinnati and has a pair of matches in the CONCACAF Nations League, at home against 170th-ranked Grenada on June 11 and three days later at No. 74 El Salvador.
Exhibitions also are intended for Sept. 23 and 27.
Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the U.S. opens Group B play against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Nov. 21. The Americans face No. 5 England four days later and meet 21st-ranked Iran on Nov. 29.
Uruguay, in its fourth straight World Cup, also has a June 2 exhibition against ninth-ranked Mexico at Glendale, Arizona. La Celeste opens at the World Cup on Nov. 24 against No. 29 South Korea, meets eighth-ranked Portugal four days later and closes the first round against No. 60 Ghana on Dec. 2.
AP source: Jags, LT Robinson agree to 3-year, $54M extension
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars essentially ruled out taking a left tackle with the top pick in the NFL draft by agreeing to terms with veteran Cam Robinson on a three-year extension Wednesday.
Robinson’s new deal totals just shy of $54 million, roughly $18 million a year, according to a person familiar with negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side made details public.
Robinson signed his franchise tender two weeks ago, guaranteeing him $16.7 million next season. But he ended up getting more from the extension. The move also means Jacksonville has little need to draft North Carolina State’s Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu, Alabama’s Evan Neal or Mississippi State’s Charles Cross at No. 1.
Jacksonville is expected to choose between a pair of pass rushers, either Georgia’s Travon Walker or Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson. Walker is the betting favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Manning funds Ga. Tech scholarship honoring Demaryius Thomas
ATLANTA — Peyton Manning has set up a scholarship at Georgia Tech honoring former teammate Demaryius Thomas.
Thomas died in December from an apparent seizure at his suburban Atlanta home. He was 33.
The PeyBack Foundation, a charitable organization set up by Manning and his wife Ashley, announced Wednesday that it will fund academic scholarships in the receiver’s name at his alma mater.
The financial aid will be available to incoming freshmen from Laurens County, the central Georgia community where Thomas was born and raised, or surrounding areas.
“Demaryius Thomas was an incredibly talented and unselfish teammate, but more importantly, he was a special person and friend,” Manning said in a statement. “My family and I miss him dearly, and we wanted to honor D.T.’s memory.”
Thomas starred at Georgia Tech from 2006-09 and was a first-round pick of the Broncos. After the team signed Manning at quarterback, Denver reached two Super Bowls and won the championship after the 2015 season.
Red Sox manager Cora recovered from COVID, rejoins team
TORONTO — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora rejoined the team in Toronto on Wednesday after missing the past six games because of COVID-19.
The Red Sox have gone 1-5 under bench coach Will Venable since Cora tested positive before last Thursday’s home loss to Toronto. Boston is 7-11 overall.
Cora said he was glad he caught the infection before the Red Sox flew to Florida last Thursday night for a weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
“I didn’t want to be the guy that hopped on a plane feeling bad and putting the whole team in a bad spot,” Cora said. “You have to be smart about it, you have to be responsible.”
With the rest of his family in Puerto Rico, Cora said he stayed at his Boston home alone while recovering from the virus, watching his team on television.
Top-ranked Swiatek withdraws from Madrid Open with sore arm
MADRID — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Madrid Open on Wednesday because of a sore arm.
Swiatek, who has won four straight titles, was going to be the top-seeded player in the women’s draw for this week’s clay-court tournament.
“It’s time to take care of my arm that has been fatigued since the Miami Open and I haven’t had a chance to handle it properly,” the 20-year-old Polish player wrote on Twitter. “I need a break from playing so intensively in order to treat my arm well.”
Swiatek won the Stuttgart Open on Sunday to add to titles in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami. Her winning run is at 23 matches.
“My body needs rest,” she said. “I’m going to take some time to prepare for Rome and Paris. Hopefully, I will play in Madrid many times in the future.”
The second-seeded player in Madrid before Swiatek withdrew was Paula Badosa.
Osaka wants go easy on herself entering clay season
MADRID — Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka enters the clay-court season with the goal of not being too hard on herself.
Osaka made the final in Miami last month and will be playing as a wild-card entry when the Madrid Open begins on Thursday.
“I’m trying to embrace my mistakes compared to the previous years as well, so I’m not that hard on myself,” she said Wednesday. “If I make a mistake or if I don’t move up to the ball fast enough — because I find on clay you actually have to move much more — but if I do stuff like that I just tell myself not to be mad.”
Osaka withdrew from the French Open last year and took a break from competition after saying she “suffered long bouts of depression” and experienced “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking to the media. The four-time Grand Slam champion has openly talked about working on her mental health since winning the 2018 U.S. Open over Serena Williams. She left last year’s U.S. Open in tears and was brought to tears again by a comment from a spectator at Indian Wells earlier this year.
ESPN, Athletes Unlimited agree to softball, lacrosse deal
Athletes Unlimited and ESPN have reached a new rights agreement for women’s pro softball and lacrosse.
At least 90 Athletes Unlimited events will be televised on linear networks over the two years of the deal, including 34 on ESPN or ESPN2 and 56 on ESPNU. The remaining games will be available to stream on ESPN+. In all, more than 160 live games from the women’s sports organization will air exclusively on ESPN platforms.
ESPN also will have international rights for those competitions to air on TSN in Canada, ESPN Latin America and other platforms.
“We are proud to collaborate with ESPN to solidify Athletes Unlimited Softball and Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse as two of the major pro sports leagues in the U.S.,” Jon Patricof, CEO and Co-Founder of Athletes Unlimited, said in a statement. “This deal establishes our presence as a major force in the pro sports landscape in the U.S., while serving as yet another reminder of ESPN’s commitment to women’s sports.”
ESPN will carry live coverage of the Athletes Unlimited Softball draft on May 4. Athletes Unlimited Softball will expand this year to include a two-week competition after the Women’s College World Series. The new competition – AUX Softball – will take place June 13-25, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Title IX on June 23. The competition will feature 42 athletes, and ESPN will carry all 18 games.
Hearing officer recommends 2-year NYRA ban for Bob Baffert
A retired New York State Supreme Court Justice recommended a two-year suspension Wednesday for Bob Baffert for repeated medication violations after the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer’s hearing with the New York Racing Association.
The 50-page ruling by hearing officer O. Peter Sherwood is not a final decision. Baffert’s camp and NYRA each have 14 days to offer rebuttals before a three-person panel rules on his status.
“NYRA met its burden with respect to all three of the charges against Baffert,” Sherwood wrote in his opinion, referring to charges of conduct detrimental to the best interests of racing, the health and safety of horses and jockeys, and the organization’s business operations. “NYRA maintains (and the record shows) that Baffert has engaged in a pattern and practice of unlawful conduct that has no parallel in the modern history of thoroughbred racing.”
The panel’s decision cannot be appealed through NYRA’s process, which was developed last year after Baffert successfully sued in federal court to get his initial suspension in the state of New York lifted. That suspension in May came before the Belmont Stakes and after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a substance that was not permitted in a horse’s system on race day.
Holger Rune stuns Alexander Zverev at BMW Open
MUNICH — Danish teenager Holger Rune upset top-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2 Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the BMW Open.
The 18-year-old Rune broke Zverev’s first service game in each set to take control of the match on his way to his first career win over a player ranked in the the top 10.
“I have a lot of respect for him, and I obviously didn’t expect to win in two sets, and with a score like this,” Rune said. “But it was a really hard match, we played a lot of rallies and I’m really happy about my performance today.”
It was the first time since 2014 that Zverev, a two-time winner of the tournament, lost his opening match on the Munich clay courts. The German has yet to win a title this year after winning six last year, including the Olympic gold medal. Rune is ranked 70th and had not won back-to-back matches in the main draw of any ATP Tour event this season until now.
Rune next faces Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori, who won 6-3, 6-3 against Maxime Cressy.
Fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili needed nearly two hours to beat Ilya Ivashka 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 and set up a quarterfinal with seventh-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic. Cristian Garin lost an all-Chilean first-round match 6-3, 6-4 against Alejandro Tabilo, and Botic van de Zandschulp beat Brandon Nakashima 7-6 (3), 6-3.
NWSL commissioner: Suspension a sign new protections working
New National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Jessica Berman said Wednesday that while it’s disappointing another league coach has been accused of misconduct, programs that were implemented in the wake of last season’s league scandals have helped make sure players’ concerns are addressed.
The Houston Dash suspended coach and general manager James Clarkson on Tuesday after the team received a report on a joint investigation by the league and its players’ association into alleged discrimination, harassment and abuse. Clarkson’s future will be decided “based on the final results of an ongoing investigation,” the team said.
“This is the manifestation of the process that the league and the players’ association put in place which provided a pathway for individuals to bring forward issues and for those issues to be investigated and managed appropriately,” Berman said. “And so while we never like to have situations like this happen, the fact that the process worked the way it was intended to, and that all of the appropriate parties worked together on the interim solution and the next steps was really important and constructive overall for the progress that the league is making on this issue.”
Berman, who began her job April 20, said she could not address the specifics of the investigation because it is ongoing.
Clarkson is the longest-tenured coach in the NWSL. He was the only head coach still with his team who was coach at the start of last NWSL season. All the others have either voluntarily left the league for new opportunities, gone to other teams within the league, resigned or were dismissed because of alleged misconduct.
Carli Lloyd rejoins NJ/NY Gotham FC as minority owner
HARRISON, N.J. — Two-time FIFA Player of the Year Carli Lloyd is re-joining NJ/NY Gotham FC as a minority owner, six months after retiring from the game.
The National Women’s Soccer League announced the move Wednesday. The New Jersey native joins an ownership group led by Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy. The other minority owners are Kristin Bernert, Karen Bryant and Ed Nalbandian.
“As my home club, Gotham FC has always been close to my heart,” Lloyd said. “It’s an honor to begin this new chapter of my soccer career surrounded by people who are committed to making this the best club and league in the world.”
Lloyd joined Gotham FC, previously known as Sky Blue FC, in 2018. She played three seasons until her retirement following the 2021 season.
Lloyd made 100-plus NWSL regular-season appearances and played 316 times for the U.S. women’s national team, winning two World Cups (2015, 2019) and two Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012). The former Rutgers star had 134 goals for the national team, the third most in its history. She was named FIFA Player of the Year in 2015 and ‘16.
Ex-NBA Players Association VP and Jazz assistant arrested
NEW YORK — A former vice president of the National Basketball Players Association was arrested Wednesday and added to a criminal case in which 18 former NBA players were charged with illegally pocketing millions of dollars by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan.
The rewritten indictment added Keyon Dooling to the case first brought in October, when federal officials said a number of former NBA players combined to collect about $2.5 million from the benefit plan.
Dooling, who was a union officer for eight years and eventually became its first vice president, was among three individuals added to the indictment Wednesday. Dooling, now an assistant coach in the Utah Jazz organization, spent parts of 13 seasons in the NBA as a member of seven different teams.
In a statement, the Jazz said Dooling made the club aware of the indictment Wednesday morning.
CHL: Russian, Belarusian players ineligible for draft
TORONTO — The Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian players will be ineligible for selection in its July 1 import draft because of the war in Ukraine.
The CHL is the umbrella organization for the three major junior hockey leagues — the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The ban does not include players currently on CHL protected lists.
Last June at the most recent import draft, 16 players from Russia and 11 from Belarus were selected.
Russian and Belarusian teams have been banned by the International Ice Hockey Federation from all events at all levels. The sport’s governing body also removed Russia as host of two major events in 2023 — the world junior championship and world championship.
