Talking Points

High Desert Phoenix tryouts postponed
The High Desert Phoenix Semi-Pro Adult Football 2022 fall season tryouts scheduled for Saturday have been postponed due to COVID.
The tryouts will now be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Marie Kerr Park, 39700 West 30th Street, Palmdale.
Signups begin at 10 a.m., while the tryouts start at 11 a.m. COVID protocol is mandatory.
Participants must wear a white solid shirt, black shorts, football cleats, masks and bring water.
The tryout fee is $35 cash. Photos will be taken and tryouts will be filmed.
The Phoenix, owned by Norma Cook, will be playing in their 13th year.
For more information, call 661-524-6029 or visit www.highdesertphoenix.com.
Bruins roll past Trojans in Pac-12
LOS ANGELES — IImar’I Thomas recorded a game-high 20 points as UCLA (8-4, 3-1) earned its fourth-straight victory with a dominant, 66-43, victory over crosstown rival, USC (9-5, 2-3).
The Bruins now boast a four-game winning streak in the crosstown rivalry and have outscored the Trojans, 232-146, across the last three meetings.
UCLA’s Charisma Osborne and Natalie Chou contributed 11 and 10 points apiece, respectively. Dominique Onu earned the start and added nine points on 4-for-9 shooting.
Jordyn Jenkins was the only Trojan to score in double digits, recording a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
The Bruins and Trojans are set to square off again on Sunday at Galen Center.
Los Angeles 7s rescheduled from March to late August
LOS ANGELES — The World Rugby Sevens Series has rescheduled its U.S. stop from March to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made by World Rugby and USA Rugby on Thursday.
The Los Angeles Sevens were supposed to take place March 5-6 at Dignity Sports Park in Carson, California, but have been rescheduled to Aug. 27-28, which will serve as the final event of the men’s series. The event did not take place last year due to the pandemic after making its debut in LA in 2020.
World Rugby also announced that the Canada Sevens in Vancouver have been rescheduled from Feb. 26-27 to April 16-17.
South Africa leads the men’s standings after two rounds. The series has two stops in Spain beginning Friday.
MLB’s snail-paced lockout talks to resume with union offer
NEW YORK — Locked out baseball players plan to make a counteroffer to management on Monday, 11 days after clubs gave the union a proposal when the snail-paced negotiations resumed following a 42-day break.
The players’ association asked Major League Baseball on Thursday to schedule the negotiating session, which is to take place in-person.
There is dwindling time to reach an agreement in time for spring training to start as scheduled on Feb. 16.
The scheduled March 31 opening day is also increasingly threatened, given the need for players to report, go through COVID-19 protocols and have at least three weeks of workouts that include a minimal number of exhibition games.
Players don’t receive paychecks until the regular season, and owners get only a small percentage of their revenue during the offseason. Those factors create negotiations that are a game of chicken until mid-to-late February, when significant economic losses become more imminent.
When owners made their new proposal during a video meeting on Jan. 13, players reacted coolly and said they would contact MLB when they were ready to respond.
Baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995, started Dec. 2 following the expiration of a five-year labor contract.
100%: Chief medical officer says all US Olympians vaccinated
ASPEN, Colo. — The U.S. Olympic team’s top doctor says all of the 200-plus athletes heading to Beijing for the Winter Games next month are fully vaccinated, and not a single one asked for a medical exemption.
Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Finnoff told The Associated Press the 21-day quarantine period the IOC is requiring for unvaccinated participants, combined with the education the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee provided, “really resonated with the athletes.”
“Vaccination is sort of the foundation of our COVID mitigation protocol,” Finnoff said Thursday.
In September, the USOPC introduced a policy requiring U.S. athletes to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1 unless they had a medical exemption. About a month later, the IOC put out guidelines calling for full vaccinations or a three-week quarantine period upon entering China.
Heading into Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year, Finnoff estimated that 100 of the more than 600 Americans competing weren’t vaccinated.
The U.S. will finalize the members of the winter team this week. It is expected to include about 240 athletes. Qualifying for the Paralympics is still ongoing, but Finnoff said so far, the USOPC hasn’t received requests for exemptions from potential Paralympians.
Cowboys’ Prescott fined $25K for comments about officials
The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott $25,000 for comments condoning fans throwing objects at officials after a wild-card loss to San Francisco.
The fine was issued Thursday, a day after Prescott apologized in a series of tweets. Told after the game that fans were throwing objects at officials, Prescott said, “Credit to them then.” He initially called it “sad” because he was told the objects were being thrown at Dallas players.
When given another chance to answer a question about fans throwing objects at officials, Prescott said, “I guess it’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. I think everybody was upset about the way that this thing played out.”
The 23-17 loss to the 49ers ended after Prescott gained 17 yards on a quarterback draw to the 49ers 24-yard line, and the Cowboys were unable to spike the ball in time to stop to clock for one more play. Umpire Ramon George bumped into Prescott when officially marking the ball, and then time ran out.
Prescott wasn’t the only Dallas player to criticize officials after the game. Coach Mike McCarthy also questioned why the Cowboys weren’t given time to run another play.
It was a rare public misstep from Prescott, who was criticized for his comments. He even drew a rebuke from NBA referees. He apologized two days later.
“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday,” Prescott wrote in one of three Twitter posts. “I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair.”
Cal coach Justin Wilcox signs extension through 2027
BERKELEY — California football coach Justin Wilcox has signed an extension through the 2027 season.
Wilcox was rewarded with the extension Thursday after leading the Golden Bears to two bowls in five seasons as coach. The contract also increases the salary pool for assistant coaches.
“Justin Wilcox is a football coach who shares our values and vision, and we want to ensure that he is the leader of our program for the long term,” athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a statement. “He is a great fit for Cal Athletics and our university, with a philosophy that places an emphasis on developing young men on the field, in the classroom and as people.”
Wilcox has a 26-28 record and led the Bears to back-to-back winning seasons and bowl games in 2018 and 2019 for the first time in a decade. Cal went 5-7 this season but beat rivals Stanford and Southern California down the stretch.
The Bear have won two of the last three Big Games against Stanford after losing the previous nine matchups.
“I appreciate the opportunity to be the head football coach at Cal and am excited about the future of our program,” Wilcox said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute I have spent with the extraordinary young men who have been in our program.”
Rays say split-season plan with Montreal rejected by MLB
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays’ proposed plan to split the season between Florida and Montreal has been rejected by Major League Baseball.
Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg announced the news on Thursday.
“Today’s news is flat-out deflating,” Sternberg said.
The idea of playing in both the Tampa Bay area and Montreal has been discussed over the past several years after attempts to build a new full-time ballpark locally failed.
Montreal had a big league team from 1969, when the expansion Expos began play, through 2004. The Expos moved to Washington and became the Nationals for the 2005 season.
The Rays’ lease at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, where the team has played since its inaugural season in 1998, expires after the 2027 season.
Since Sternberg took control in October 2005, the once-struggling franchise has been a success on the field but not at the box office.
Despite reaching the World Series in 2008 and 2020, the Rays have annually ranked near the bottom in attendance. The Rays averaged about 9,500 for home games last season, 28th in the majors and ahead of only Miami and Oakland.
St. Petersburg mayor Ken Welch feels a new stadium in his city remains a possibility. Governmental officials have been working on a redevelopment plan for the Tropicana Field site.
“We are working with our county partners and city council to put together the best plan possible, which will work in conjunction with my planned evolution of the Tropicana Field master development proposals,” Welch said in a statement. “With this collaborative approach, I am confident we can partner with the Tampa Bay Rays to create a new and iconic full-time home for Major League Baseball in St. Petersburg while also achieving historic equitable economic growth.”
Sternberg said the team will definitely explore options in the Tampa Bay area.
Nets assistant fined for interfering with play vs Wizards
NEW YORK — Brooklyn assistant coach David Vanterpool was fined $10,000 and the Nets were penalized $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday after he interfered with play in a victory at Washington.
Vanterpool reached across the sideline and deflected a pass with 5:42 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Nets’ 119-118 victory on Wednesday. The Nets ended up coming up with the ball and were credited with a steal.
Washington’s Kyle Kuzma, who was charged with a turnover on the play, was livid and critical of the officials after the game. Referee Ben Taylor said none of the officials saw the deflection on the floor.
NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees.
Under the new guidelines, approved by the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday, transgender participation for each sport will be determined by the policy for the sport’s national governing body, subject to review and recommendation by an NCAA committee to the Board of Governors.
When there is no national governing body, that sport’s international federation policy would be in place. If there is no international federation policy, previously established IOC policy criteria would take over.
“Approximately 80% of U.S. Olympians are either current or former college athletes,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a release. “This policy alignment provides consistency and further strengthens the relationship between college sports and the U.S. Olympics.”
The NCAA policy is effective immediately, beginning with the 2022 winter championships.
NCAA rules on transgender athletes returned to the forefront when Penn swimmer Lia Thomas started smashing records this year. She was on the men’s team her first three years, but she is competing for the women this season after transitioning.
The Board of Governors is suggesting NCAA divisions allow for additional eligibility if a transgender student-athlete loses eligibility based on the policy change. That flexibility is provided they meet the NCAA’s new guidelines.
“We are steadfast in our support of transgender student-athletes and the fostering of fairness across college sports,” Georgetown President John DeGioia said in a release. “It is important that NCAA member schools, conferences and college athletes compete in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment and can move forward with a clear understanding of the new policy.”
Giants have second GM interview with 49ers’ Adam Peters.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants seemingly have finished their interviews for a general manager, meeting with San Francisco 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters on Thursday.
Peters was the third candidate to have a second interview for the job that opened when Dave Gettleman retired a day after the Giants finished a 4-13 season.
New York, which has not made the playoffs since 2016, also had two interviews with Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Kansas City’s executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.
There was no immediate indication when the Giants planned to announce their new general manager. His first job will be to hire a new coach. Joe Judge was fired the day after Gettleman retired. Judge had a 10-23 record in two seasons.
Peters met with co-owners Steve Tisch and John Mara, along with Mara’s brother Chris, the senior vice president of player personnel, at the team’s headquarters. He also got a tour of the facility and met other members of the front office.
Peters, 42, is finishing his first season as the San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager. The 19-year NFL veteran previously spent four years as the team’s vice president of player personnel.
Peters also spent eight seasons (2009-16) with the Denver Broncos, mostly in scouting. He started his NFL career, working six seasons with the New England Patriots.
Vikings interview Browns’ Cook, Pats’ Wolf for GM job
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings completed their first round of general manager interviews Thursday by meeting with Cleveland vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook and New England scouting consultant Eliot Wolf.
Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon also interviewed for head coach.
Wolf and Cook became the seventh and eighth external candidates to interview with the Vikings for the general manager vacancy created when Rick Spielman was fired after 16 seasons with the team. Spielman had the general manager title with full authority over the roster for 10 seasons.
The Vikings are concurrently searching for a head coach after firing Mike Zimmer at the conclusion of his eighth season. The team requested interviews with eight people and has now met with four of those candidates.
Wolf, the son of former Green Bay general manager Ron Wolf, just finished his second season with the Patriots. He spent 14 seasons in various personnel roles with the Packers, but he was passed over for the general manager job there in 2018 when Brian Gutekunst was promoted. Wolf then spent two seasons as Cleveland’s assistant general manager.
Cook and Wolf worked together with the Browns, where Cook has spent the last six seasons. Cook, who played linebacker in college at Miami, also worked in scouting for Green Bay and Indianapolis.
Gannon finished his first season with the Eagles after three seasons as a defensive backs coach for the Colts. He spent four seasons with the Vikings under Zimmer from 2014-17 as an assistant defensive backs and quality control coach.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Gay arrested on misdemeanor
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property after he broke a vacuum and other items during an argument, putting his status for Sunday’s divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in question.
Gay pleaded not guilty Thursday and was expected to be released from jail later in the day.
Police in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, said the 23-year-old Gay was arrested Wednesday night. The total of damaged property amounted to $225, police said.
No drugs, alcohol or weapons were involved and no one was injured, police said.
Gay’s agents, Maxx Lepsettler and Ryan Rubin, said in a statement that Gay was visiting his son when he got into an argument with the child’s mother, who called the police. The agents said that Gay would likely pay a fine and replace the vacuum and “all should be resolved today with no further issues.”
Gay is not allowed to have contact with the child or his mother, who sought a civil protection order, The Kansas City Star reported.
Arbitrator rules UConn coach Kevin Ollie improperly fired
STORRS, Conn. — An independent arbitrator has ruled that UConn improperly fired former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and must pay him more than $11 million, Ollie’s lawyer said Thursday
Attorney Jacques Parenteau called Thursday’s ruling from arbiter Mark Irvings a “total vindication” for Ollie, who was fired in the spring of 2018 after the school reported numerous NCAA violations in his program.
UConn was placed on probation for two years and Ollie was sanctioned individually for those violations, which occurred between 2013 and 2018.
Irvings ruled that Ollie is due $11,157,032.95 within next 10 business days, Parenteau said.
Parenteau said Ollie, a former UConn point guard who guided the Huskies to a 127-79 record in six seasons as head coach, would issue a statement on the arbiter’s decision later Thursday.
The school did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Parenteau and co-counsel William Madsen had argued that UConn failed to meet its burden under an agreement between the school and the American Association of University Professors, of which Ollie is a member. That agreement required a showing of serious misconduct in order to fire an employee for “just cause” and also affords Ollie other union protections.
The school had argued that Ollie’s transgressions were serious and that his individual contract superseded those union protections.
Ollie, who faced three years of restrictions from the NCAA on becoming a college basketball coach again, is currently coaching for Overtime Elite, a league that prepares top prospects who are not attending college for the pros.
ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month’s Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive.
Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN’s event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the Olympics remotely.
“The safety of our employees is of utmost importance to us,” Williamson said. “With the pandemic continuing to be a global threat, and with the COVID-related on-site restrictions in place for the Olympics that would make coverage very challenging, we felt that keeping our people home was the best decision for us.”
ESPN will report Olympics results as well as airing features, but the network is under video usage restrictions since NBC holds the rights. ESPN can’t air highlights until after NBC’s live coverage ends, which most days will be at 3 a.m. EST. ESPN news programs may only use up to six minutes of highlights and can’t air any that have been available for more than 72 hours.
The Associated Press will be sending over 100 journalists to the Games.
Robot umpires at home plate moving up to Triple-A for 2022
NEW YORK — Robot umpires have been given a promotion and will be just one step from the major leagues this season.
Major League Baseball is expanding its automated strike zone experiment to Triple-A, the highest level of the minor leagues.
MLB’s website posted a hiring notice seeking seasonal employees to operate the Automated Ball and Strike system. MLB said it is recruiting employees to operate the system for the Albuquerque Isotopes, Charlotte Knights, El Paso Chihuahuas, Las Vegas Aviators, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Reno Aces, Round Rock Express, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Sugar Land Skeeters and Tacoma Rainiers.
The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional league to let a computer call balls and strikes at its All-Star Game in July 2019 and experimented with ABS during the second half of that season. It also was used in the Arizona Fall League for top prospects in 2019, drawing complaints of its calls on breaking balls.
There were no minor leagues in 2020 due to the pandemic, and robot umps were used last season in eight of nine ballparks at the Low-A Southeast League.
The Major League Baseball Umpires Association agreed in its labor contract that started in 2020 to cooperate and assist if Commissioner Rob Manfred decides to utilize the system at the major league level.
“It’s hard to handicap if, when or how it might be employed at the major league level, because it is a pretty substantial difference from the way the game is called today,” Chris Marinak, MLB’s chief operations and strategy officer, said last March.
MLB said the robot umpires will be used at some spring training ballparks in Florida, remain at Low A Southeast and could be used at non-MLB venues.
Irving fined $25,000 by NBA for cursing at fan in Cleveland
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday for cursing at a fan in Cleveland.
Irving’s comments to the fan during the second quarter of Brooklyn’s 114-107 loss on Monday were captured on video. Irving used profanity in reminding the fan that he helped the Cavaliers win the NBA championship in 2016.
The NBA has been trying to clean up profanity among players, fining Irving’s teammate Kevin Durant and New York’s Julius Randle recently for using obscene language during interviews.
Irving’s exchange with the fan was part of an eventful return to his former home. After the game, he reiterated that he wasn’t changing his stance on refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, which has kept him ineligible to play in home games because of New York City’s mandate for professional athletes who play indoors.
Bulls G Ball to have knee surgery, sidelined 6-8 weeks
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to be out six to eight weeks, the team announced Thursday.
Ball has missed three games since a 42-point loss to Golden State last week. Coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday the team had switched up his treatment, hoping he would avoid surgery, after he didn’t respond well to the initial regimen. Ball had the same knee scoped in 2018 when he was with the Lakers.
Acquired from New Orleans in a sign-and-trade deal, Ball has been a major contributor in Chicago’s rise to the top of the Eastern Conference. He is averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. A disruptive defender on the perimeter, he is sixth in the league in steals at 1.8 per game.
Chicago (28-15) was tied with Miami for the East lead through Wednesday, after four straight losing seasons. The Bulls visit Milwaukee on Friday to start a three-game trip that also takes them to Orlando and Miami.
With Ball out and star Zach LaVine (sore left knee) sidelined, the Bulls are leaning more on Coby White and rookie Ayo Dosunmu.
Twins elect Gardenhire, Gladden, Tovar to team Hall of Fame
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins will induct former manager Ron Gardenhire and former players Dan Gladden and César Tovar into the team’s Hall of Fame this summer.
The Twins announced Thursday that Gardenhire, Gladden and Tovar will become the 35th, 36th and 37th members of the team’s Hall during separate ceremonies at Target Field before games on Aug. 20 and 21. This is the most inductees the Twins have had since the inaugural class in 2000.
Gardenhire managed the Twins for 13 seasons from 2002-14, going 1,068-1,039 for the second-most wins in club history — with six AL Central titles. He was named AL Manager of the Year in 2010.
Gladden played five seasons as a leadoff hitter and left fielder from 1987-91, winning two World Series. He joined the team’s radio broadcast crew in 2000 and has been the full-time analyst for the last 19 years. Gladden has the most postseason runs scored (17) in Twins history and is tied for first in postseason games played (24).
Gardenhire’s first year on staff with the Twins was 1991, when they won the World Series. He was the third base coach next to Gladden when he went home with the winning run in Game 7.
Tovar, who died in 1994, played eight seasons for the Twins from 1965-72 and is third on the team’s all-time list in stolen bases (186), seventh in triples (45) and 11th in hits (1,164). The native of Venezuela was a multi-positional player who in 1968 became the second player in major league history to play all nine positions in the same game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.