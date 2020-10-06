Chargers’ Ekeler out at least 3 games with hamstring injury
LOS ANGELES — Add Austin Ekeler’s name to the long list of Los Angeles Chargers standout players who are sidelined because of an injury.
The Chargers running back will be out for at least the next three games because of a hamstring injury he suffered during Sunday’s 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ekeler was injured during the first quarter and came into the game leading the AFC with 378 scrimmage yards.
Coach Anthony Lynn said on Monday that Ekeler is getting a second opinion on the severity of the injury.
It is likely Ekeler would be placed on injured reserve to free up a roster spot. One of the rule adjustments made because of the coronavirus pandemic is that players placed on IR are not lost for the season, but have to spend a minimum of three games on there.
Ekeler is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, but he is just as valuable in the passing game. He had three 100-yard receiving games last season and was 7 yards shy of 1,000.
The Chargers rushed for only 46 yards and averaged 2 yards per carry against the Buccaneers, who have the league’s top rushing defense. Quarterback Justin Herbert finished as LA’s leading ground gainer with 14 yards.
Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley are expected to be the main running backs in Ekeler’s absence. Jackson missed the first three games with a calf injury while Kelley has been solid as a rookie. Kelley though has had two costly fumbles, including one near the end of the first half against Tampa Bay that later resulted in a Bucs’ touchdown and gave them momentum.
Los Angeles is 1-3 going into next Monday’s game at New Orleans. Besides Ekeler, the Chargers are without wide receiver Mike Williams (hamstring), offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (back/knee), guard Trai Turner (groin), defensive end Melvin Ingram (knee), defensive tackle Justin Jones (shoulder) and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (foot).
Safety Derwin James (knee) and center Mike Pouncey (hip) are on injured reserve for the season.
Texans fire coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans fired coach and general manager Bill O’Brien on Monday.
The firing comes a day after Sunday’s 31- 23 loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008.
After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O’Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.
The pressure on O’Brien only intensified as the Texans limped out to the terrible start with Johnson struggling as their running game was the worst in the NFL and with the defense allowing the most yards in the league.
O’Brien was in his seventh season in Houston where he compiled a 52-48 record. He won the AFC South four times in his tenure, including the past two years.
Team owner Cal McNair announced the decision Monday and thanked O’Brien for his work with the team.
“Bill’s leadership moved our organization forward as he guided us to four AFC South division championships, 52 wins and multiple playoff appearances during his tenure,” McNair said in a statement. “Bill proved himself as a coach and leader in this league. I spoke with him earlier today and told him we are moving in a different direction.”
Romeo Crennel, who was the team’s assistant head coach, will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season.
“We have a talented team and I have no doubt our players and staff will rally to make Texans fans proud as we aim to win championships and do great things for the city of Houston,” McNair said.
Goodell: Forfeits possible for NFL virus protocol violations
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has warned the league’s 32 teams of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the regular-season schedule.
In a memo sent to the teams Monday after a conference call involving NFL and club executives, Goodell reiterated the need to adhere fully to all of the league’s health and safety guidelines.
“Protocol violations that result in virus spread requiring adjustments to the schedule or otherwise impacting other teams will result in additional financial and competitive discipline, including the adjustment or loss of draft choices or even the forfeit of a game,” Goodell wrote in the memo obtained by The Associated Press.
“Simply put, compliance is mandatory. Now is the time to recommit ourselves to our protocols and best practices for the duration of the season.”
The NFL was forced to reschedule Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Titans when Tennessee had the league’s first coronavirus outbreak, which has affected 20 organization members, including 10 players. That game was moved to Week 7, causing adjustments that also impacted the Baltimore Ravens.
New England’s game at Kansas City was moved from Sunday to Monday night after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.
Wright-Phillips, Rossi strike quickly, LAFC beats RSL 3-1
SANDY, Utah — Bradley Wright-Phillips and Diego Rossi scored in a five-minute span midway through the first half to help Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Sunday night.
Tied for seventh with Real Salt Lake (4-5-6) in the Western Conference entering the game, Los Angeles (6-6-3) jumped ahead of Colorado into a tie for fifth with FC Dallas with 21 points.
Wright-Phillips scored off a rebound in the 22nd minute, and Rossi connected in the 27th from close range after a long run down the left side. Brian Rodríguez made it 3-0 in the 59th, splitting defenders and firing a shot between goalkeeper Andrew Putna and the right post.
Real Salt Lake got on the board in the 64th on Eduard Atuesta’s own goal.
Browns can have 12,000 fans for Indy game
The Cleveland Browns can have 12,000 fans — double the number from their first two games — inside FirstEnergy Stadium for this week’s home game against Indianapolis.
The team is being granted the increase by the Ohio Department of Health, which informed the team of its decision on Monday in an email to the organization.
The Browns had hoped to get more fans after successful games against Cincinnati and Washington. The state initially granted the team a variance to allow fans, and the Browns implemented strict safety protocols
Several NFL teams aren’t allowing any fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, the Browns beat the Dallas Cowboys in front of 25,021 fans at AT&T Stadium.
UNC Wilmington has Coronavirus cases involving women’s basketball, softball and men’s soccer
UNC Wilmington says it has identified coronavirus clusters involving the Seahawks’ women’s basketball, softball and men’s soccer teams.
The school announced the three clusters Monday, saying there had been a total of 18 COVID-19 cases. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as five or more cases considered in close proximity of location over the past 14 days.
Those involved in the clusters either have been or are currently isolating with medical monitoring and any needed treatment. The school has notified the New Hanover County Health Department and is conducting contact tracing to determine who has been in close contact with infected individuals.
LSU drops requirements for wellness check for fans
LSU has dropped a requirement for fans to undergo Centers for Disease Control medical wellness checks before entering Tiger Stadium for Saturday’s home game against Missouri.
The checks include a questionnaire regarding various symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties.
LSU athletics officials are encouraging fans to conduct a self-assessment before heading to the game to check for COVID-19 symptoms.
Fans still will be required to wear masks in the stadium except while eating or drinking in their assigned seats.
LSU also has approved alcohol sales inside the stadium for the first time this season. Sales for such beverages will cease after the third quarter or 11 p.m. The university also plans to have more concession stands open around Tiger Stadium.
