Harvick nabs 9th win of season to roll into second round
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kevin Harvick steamrolled his way into the second round of the playoffs by holding off Kyle Busch on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway for his series-best ninth victory of the season.
Harvick denied the reigning Cup Series champion his first win of the season when he took the lead a little more than 100 laps from the finish and held off every challenge from Busch the rest of the way. Busch furiously tried to catch him as the two weaved their way through lapped traffic, but Harvick held firm in the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.
Only six cars finished on the lead lap in a tepid event at the 0.533-mile bullring revered for bumping and banging. Track officials sold all 30,000 tickets allowed — making Bristol one of the largest sporting events since the pandemic — and the spectators crowded the fence as Harvick celebrated his second win of the playoffs.
Harvick also won the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway to open the playoffs.
Pujols 2 HRs, passes Mays for 5th place, Angels beat Rangers
ANAHEIM — Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols homered twice to pass Willie Mays for fifth place on the career home run list in a 6-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.
Pujols hit No. 661 in the fifth inning to break the tie with Mays, then connected again in his next at-bat.
The 40-year-old Pujols now trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696).
Pujols had hit just four home runs this season before posting the 60th multi-HR game of his career and first since May 11 last year at Baltimore. He finished with three hits on the night.
After tying Mays’ mark last Sunday in Colorado, he passed the Hall of Famer with a solo drive to left. Pujols sent a 1-2 fastball from Wes Benjamin into the Rangers’ bullpen. Pujols pointed to the dugout and did a fist pump as he approached third base.
After the Rangers rallied to get within 3-2, Pujols led off the seventh with No. 662 off Demarcus Evans into the Angels’ bullpen to extend the lead.
Pujols has gone deep to left 330 times in his career and 362 have come with the bases empty.
Pujols, who has one more season left on his contract with the Angels after this year, has 108 HRs at Angel Stadium, which is only three behind the 111 he hit at new Busch Stadium, which opened in 2006.
Taylor Ward added two hits and an RBI while Anthony Rendon had a two-run double in the eighth for the Angels, who beat the Rangers for only the second time in seven meetings this season. Jaime Barria (1-0) tied a career high in strikeouts with eight.
Bellinger, Dodgers set season high for runs, rout Rox 15-6
DENVER — Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers set a season high for runs, romping past the Colorado Rockies 15-6 Friday night to move closer to clinching their eighth straight NL West title.
The Dodgers’ magic number for wrapping up the division dropped to four. They were already the first team to secure a playoff spot this season.
Bellinger had three of LA’s season-high 17 hits, including his first homer since Aug. 30 and a double. He also added an RBI single as part of a five-run fifth inning that broke open the game.
Betts delivered a solo homer in the sixth to increase the Dodgers’ major league-leading total to 98, and added a two-run triple in the seventh. Every starter in the lineup had a hit and all but AJ Pollock scored a run.
It was a bullpen game for the Dodgers, who started with Alex Wood and then used six relievers. Mitch White, who was recalled Friday, pitched two scoreless innings to earn his first big league win.
Tigers manager Gardenhire announces immediate retirement
DETROIT — Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announced his immediate retirement barely over an hour before Saturday night’s game against Cleveland, saying he’s been “stressed out” and not feeling well.
The news came in an abruptly called video conference around 5 p.m. as Detroit prepared to play the Indians. A message of “Thank you, Gardy” was posted on the scoreboard at Comerica Park.
Bench coach Lloyd McClendon is taking over as manager for the rest of the season, which is scheduled to end Sept. 27. Detroit was 21-29 heading into Saturday night’s game and was unlikely to make the postseason.
Gardenhire, who turns 63 next month, was in his third season as Detroit’s manager after he previously had a 13-year run with the Minnesota Twins that included six AL Central titles.
He’s had to oversee a significant rebuild with the Tigers that included a 114-loss season in 2019.
Gardenhire missed time recently because of stomach issues, and he indicated Saturday that the stress of managing was difficult.
“It’s been wonderful here, but I also know I have to take care of myself,” Gardenhire said. “When you come to the ballpark, and you’re stressed out all day, and your hands are shaking, that’s not fun. I’ve got grandbabies, I’ve got kids that I need to take care of, and my wife, and as I told Al, I’m going to step back and take care of myself and try to get healthy.”
Verlander to have elbow surgery, miss rest of season
HOUSTON — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season.
The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner announced the news Saturday on his Instagram account in a 1½-minute video.
“In my simulated game a couple days ago, I felt something in my elbow, and after looking at my MRI and conversing with some of the best doctors in the world, we’ve determined that Tommy John surgery is my best option,” Verlander said.
He threw to hitters on Wednesd say for the first time since he was injured in the team’s opener on July 24. He threw 50 pitches in the bullpen before throwing about 25 pitches to hitters in two simulated innings.
“I tried as hard as I could to come back and play this season,” Verlander said. “Unfortunately, my body just didn’t cooperate.”
Verlander has been on the injured list with a right forearm strain. He went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA in 2019.
FSU coach Norvell tests positive for virus before Miami
Florida State coach Mike Norvell has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach the Seminoles in-person this week as they prepare for Miami.
Norvell released a statement Saturday saying he tested positive a day earlier but is feeling fine. He said his wife and daughter tested negative Saturday.
Florida State athletic director David Coburn said Norvell is isolating, which lasts a minimum of 10 days.
Bettman: Next NHL season could start in December or January
EDMONTON, Alberta — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman raised the possibility of next season beginning after the tentatively planned Dec. 1 start date, even while the plan remains for each team to play 82 games and the league hold a full playoffs.
Much like its plan to resume this season, the league hopes to adapt to the pandemic circumstances in the U.S., Canada and worldwide and is open to adjusting on the fly as the situation evolves. Acknowledging there are factors like the U.S.-Canada border and local jurisdictions out of his control that could affect travel and attendance, Bettman indicated Saturday he wouldn’t be surprised if the season begins later in December or in January but would like to avoid playing deep into next summer.
“If there’s an option to consider, believe me, we’re considering it,” Bettman said during his annual pre- Stanley Cup Final news conference. “It’s conceivable that we start without fans, that we move to socially distant fans at some point and by some point in time maybe our buildings are open.”
There’s no way to know yet what a 2020-21 NHL season will look like, and the league is watching what’s going on in European hockey and the other North American professional sports leagues and college athletics to see what’s possible.
Michigan-Ohio State finale highlights 3rd Big Ten schedule
The Big Ten’s third football schedule of the 2020 season is highlighted by Michigan-Ohio State on Dec. 12, the final day of the conference’s regular-season and the latest date the rivals have ever played.
The Big Ten released an eight-games-in-eight-weeks schedule on Saturday that will start the weekend of Oct. 24. Just three days ago, the conference reversed course and decided to play a fall football season after postponing on Aug. 11 because of concerns about COVID-19.
Week 1 features Nebraska at Ohio State, two teams that were at the forefront of the grassroots push to play fall ball in the Big Ten. Michigan will play at Minnesota in the Little Brown Jug rivalry to pen the season.
In Week 2, Ohio State will play at Penn State on Halloween.
First Native American racer blazes trail at Tour de France
LE PECQ, France — A late draft to the Tour de France, Neilson Powless didn’t have time to scramble together a turtle necklace, the spirit animal of his Native American tribe, or paint one of their wampum bead belts on the frame of the bike that he’s ridden for three punishing weeks, over 3,300 kilometers (2,000 miles) of roads.
But although unable to carry the Oneida Tribe’s symbols with him, the Tour rookie has become a powerful symbol himself as the first tribally recognized Native North American to have raced in the 117-year-old event.
Not only has Powless survived cycling’s greatest and most grueling race, he distinguished himself in a crop of exciting young talents who helped set this Tour alight. Crossing the finish in Paris on Sunday will, he hopes, resonate on reservations back in the United States.
“My main hope is that I can be a positive role model for young indigenous kids who have a lot going against them,” Powless, who turned 24 during the race, told The Associated Press. “I think finishing the Tour de France is a testament to years of hard work and dedication to a lifelong dream. Hopefully I can help drive kids to setting their mind to a goal and going after it.”
“It must make it a lot easier when you can see somebody else who is doing it, or has done it,” he adds.
Nadal beaten by Schwartzman in 1st tournament in 7 months
ROME — Rafael Nadal’s first tournament in seven months ended with a 6-2, 7-5 loss to Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open on Saturday.
Nadal, a nine-time champion in Rome, had never lost to the 15th-ranked Schwartzman in nine previous meetings. But Schwartzman dictated the baseline rallies and produced a series of drop-shot winners as Nadal uncharacteristically made unforced errors and struggled to get his first serve into play.
For two months during the lockdown, Nadal said, he didn’t touch a tennis racket.
While Nadal won his opening two matches this week in straight sets, his rustiness showed from the start against Schwartzman.
Nadal committed nearly twice as many unforced errors as Schwartzman, 30 to 17, and won only 29 of 63 points on his serve -- resulting in five breaks.
Roland Garros starts next weekend.
Earlier, Novak Djokovic lost his cool again midway through a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over German qualifier Dominik Koepfer — less than two weeks after getting defaulted from the U.S. Open.
When Djokovic was broken at love to even the second set at 3-3, he slammed his racket to the red clay in anger.
With the frame broken and the strings all mangled, Djokovic was forced to get a new racket and received a warning from the chair umpire.
Mel Reid takes 2-shot lead in Cambria Portland Classic
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mel Reid shot a 7-under 65 on her 33rd birthday Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over defending champion Hannah Green into the final round of the Cambria Portland Classic.
Reid closed her bogey-free afternoon round with a birdie on the par-4 18th at Columbia Edgewater. Winless on the LPGA Tour, the English player had a 12-under 132 total in the event reduced to 54 holes because of poor air quality caused by wildfires.
Disjointed and overrun, Man Utd slumps to loss on EPL return
Manchester United began its Premier League campaign with a performance as disjointed as its offseason.
Maybe the 3-1 home loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday shouldn’t really have come as a surprise.
After all, United only ended a pandemic-prolonged 2019-20 season 33 days ago with a demoralizing loss to Sevilla in the Europa League semifinals. Since then, high-profile midfielder Paul Pogba contracted the coronavirus, captain Harry Maguire was convicted of assault in Greece (he has been granted a retrial), and young star Mason Greenwood was dropped by England — and made to train alone — for breaching coronavirus rules.
To top it all off, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was without the majority of his squad for more than a week because of international commitments.
Fiorentina’s Castrovilli scores 1st goal of Serie A season
MILAN — Gaetano Castrovilli scored the first goal of the Serie A season to give Fiorentina a 1-0 win over Torino on Saturday.
Castrovilli was left unmarked at the back post to volley in a cross from Federico Chiesa 12 minutes from time.
It was almost a copy of the goal Cristiano Biraghi had scored just after halftime for Fiorentina but that was disallowed for offside.
Torino also had a goal disallowed, in stoppage time, as Andrea Belotti’s acrobatic scissor-kick volley was ruled out for offside.
Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu made a number of fine saves to keep his team in the match.
No fans were present because of the coronavirus pandemic but up to 1,000 fans will be allowed into stadiums for Serie A matches from Sunday.
Dream debut for Truffert as Rennes beats Monaco to go 1st
PARIS — Teenage defender Adrien Truffert had a dream debut on Saturday, coming off the bench to set up the equalizer and score the winner as Rennes beat Monaco 2-1 to move top of the French league.
The 18-year-old left back was only on the field because of an injury to Faitout Maouassa late in the first half.
With nine minutes remaining, Truffert’s pinpoint cross from the left was met by France midfielder Steven Nzonzi’s downward header. Truffert then slotted home from the edge of the penalty area two minutes into stoppage time.
Unbeaten Rennes has 10 points from four games, but Saint-Étienne only needs a draw at Nantes on Sunday to reclaim first place on goal difference.
Monaco seemed in control after striker Wissam Ben Yedder struck in the 28th minute. He finished as the league’s co-highest scorer last season on 18 goals along with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé, but had yet to score this season.
Dortmund beats Gladbach 3-0 as fans return in Bundesliga
BERLIN — Youngsters Gio Reyna and Erling Haaland scored as Borussia Dortmund started its Bundesliga campaign with a 3-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.
Some 9,300 fans were allowed at the game in Dortmund’s Wesfalenstadion, making it the best-attended game in Germany since coronavirus restrictions took hold in March.
The league’s opening weekend has seen limited numbers of fans return for the first time, helping to end the eerie silence — broken by players’ shouts —- in empty stadiums.
However, matches in Cologne and Munich went ahead without the planned return of fans due to a spike of new infections in both cities.
The 17-year-old Reyna marked another milestone as he scored his first league goal to break the deadlock for Dortmund in the 35th minute. He later earned a penalty for the home side.
Reyna played a one-two with Jude Bellingham, also 17, and fired past Gladbach ’keeper Yann Sommer for the opening goal.
Moreno helps to give Emery 1st win at Villarreal
BARCELONA, Spain — Ten months after he was fired by Arsenal, Unai Emery was back to winning ways on Saturday with his first victory as Villarreal coach in the Spanish league.
Gerard Moreno scored once and set up Paco Alcácer for another goal in Villarreal’s 2-1 comeback win against Eibar.
Emery is back in Spain after frustrating stints at Paris Saint-Germain and, most recently, Arsenal, where he lasted 18 months before being fired last November after the club’s worst winless run in 27 years.
The Spanish manager’s best spells have come at home. He spent four successful seasons at Valencia and guided Sevilla to three Europa League titles.
Alaska officials say Iditarod race to continue as scheduled
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska race officials say the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will continue as scheduled.
So far, 61 teams have signed up for the 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) competition, which is expected to begin in March 2021.
Race officials say they will work with an infectious disease epidemiologist from Emory University in Atlanta to develop proper precautions in light the coronavirus pandemic.
Bale back at ‘special club’ Tottenham to reignite career
Seven years after leaving for a world-record fee to Real Madrid, Gareth Bale is back at Tottenham in a bid to reignite his career.
He has brought a teammate with him, too.
Tottenham confirmed the season-long loan signing of Bale on Saturday in one of the most high-profile moves of the transfer window, minutes after announcing left back Sergio Reguilón is also joining from the Spanish champions.
