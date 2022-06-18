Angels’ Rendon to have wrist surgery, miss rest of season
SEATTLE — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will undergo surgery for a right wrist injury and miss the rest of the season, the team announced Friday.
Rendon reaggravated a previous injury to the wrist during Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and has not played since.
Rendon, 32, has played in 155 of the Angels’ 384 games during the first three seasons of the $245 million, seven-year deal he signed before the 2020 season.
Interim manager Phil Nevin said Thursday before the Angels began a three-game series at Seattle that Rendon seemed to be doing better and might be available to pinch-hit.
Instead, he’ll have another season cut short by injury.
Rendon batted .228 with five homers and 28 RBIs in 45 games this season. Last year, he was limited to 58 games and hit .240 with nine homers and 34 RBIs.
His best season came in 2019 with Washington when he was an All-Star and led the NL with 44 doubles and 126 RBIs while hitting a career-best .319. He homered in Game 6 and Game 7 of the Nationals’ World Series victory over the Houston Astros.
Kupcho leads LPGA Meijer Classic, with Korda 2 strokes back
BELMONT, Mich. — Jennifer Kupcho opened a two-stroke lead over defending champion Nelly Korda on Friday in the LPGA Meijer Classic, shooting a 5-under 67 in windy conditions for her second straight bogey-free round.
A stroke ahead entering the morning round after a career-best 63 on Thursday afternoon, Kupcho had a 14-under 130 total at wind-swept Blythefield Country Club.
“It’s really windy out here,” Kupcho said. “I don’t recall it being this windy the last couple years, so this is definitely interesting, definitely a challenge. You definitely have to use your brain a lot.”
Korda holed out from 82 yards for eagle on the par-5 14th in a bogey-free 65. She’s making her second start since returning from a four-month break because of a blood clot in her left arm.
“It spun right back into the hole,” Korda said about the eagle. “Not many people saw it. It was that part of the golf course that no one really saw, but it was fun.”
Carlota Ciganda was third at 11 under after a 65. The Spaniard eagled the par-5 eighth and 18th — hitting downwind 9-iron approaches on each — and also had six birdies and three bogeys. She was 7 under on the five par-5 holes.
Past champions Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson were 10 under with Madelene Sagstrom.
AP source: Commanders fined for excessive practice contact
A person with knowledge of the decision said the NFL has fined the Washington Commanders $100,000 and stripped the team of two offseason workouts next year because of excessive contact in practice among players.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the league did not announce the disciplinary move.
The fine, which was first reported by ESPN, applies to coach Ron Rivera, who was incensed by one particular hit during organized team activities to the point he stopped practice to lecture his team. Safety Jeremy Reaves made significant contact with second-year receiver Dyami Brown during practice without pads June 8.
“We just got to be careful and work with each other,” Rivera said afterward. “The last thing we want is somebody to be hurt.”
The fine and loss of 2023 OTA practice time is the latest off-field development for the Commanders after assistant Jack Del Rio was fined $100,000 for downplaying the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Virginia lawmakers tabled plans for a stadium bill, and a lawyer for Dan Snyder told Congress the team’s owner would not testify at a hearing next week.
Dallas coach Mike McCarthy was fined $100,000 and the club was stripped of one offseason practice next year because of practices deemed too physical by the NFL, owner Jerry Jones confirmed.
It’s the second consecutive year the Cowboys were punished for offseason practice violations. Last year, McCarthy was fined $50,000 and the team was docked $100,000 and one 2022 workout.
Vince McMahon will step down during WWE misconduct probe
Vince McMahon is stepping down as CEO and chairman of WWE during an an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the longtime leader and public face of the organization.
McMahon will continue to oversee WWE’s creative content during the investigation, World Wrestling Entertainment said Friday, and named McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, as interim CEO and chairwoman.
Vince McMahon will appear on its live show “SmackDown” later Friday, WWE said on Twitter after it announced the changes in leadership.
The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that WWE was investigating an alleged $3 million payment from McMahon to a departing female employee following a consensual affair.
“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the special committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation,” McMahon said in a prepared statement Friday. “I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are.”
The employee, hired as a paralegal in 2019, has a separation agreement from January that prevents her from discussing her relationship with McMahon or disparaging him, the Journal reported.
The board’s investigation, which started in April, found other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by McMahon and John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at WWE, the Journal reported.
Leclerc receives 10-place penalty for new Ferrari engine
MONTREAL — Charles Leclerc received a 10-place grid penalty because Ferrari changed his engine ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.
An engine failure knocked Leclerc out of last week’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix while leading and Ferrari has since deemed the engine “beyond repair.” The FIA announced after Friday’s second practice that Leclerc had taken his third fresh power plant of the year and would be penalized at the start of Sunday’s race.
Yuki Tsonoda also received a 10-place grid penalty Friday when AlphaTauri gave the Japanese driver his fourth engine of the season.
Speaking ahead of Friday practice, Leclerc admitted his spate of failures this season has left him “not in the best position to be in” as he battles Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez for the championship.
Verstappen, winner of five races this season and the current points leader, was fastest in both of Friday’s practices in Montreal. Leclerc ended the day second-fastest, just 0.081 seconds shy of Verstappen.
“The pace in general is the positive,” Leclerc said.
Leclerc has had a series of setbacks since winning two of the first three races this season to take the lead in the F1 standings. He had early retirements in Spain and Baku and has failed to convert on four consecutive starts from the pole headed into Sunday’s race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Leclerc has dropped to third in the standings, behind both Red Bull drivers.
“We cannot hide obviously, it’s hard to take, three races in a row with problems or mistakes,” Leclerc said. “But as a team, I think we are working extremely hard to try and get on top of those things as quick as possible. I think it’s clear for everybody the motivation is still extremely high. We are still working extremely hard as a team and we just want to get back to winning as quickly as possible.”
Bob McKillop retires as Davidson coach after 33-season run
Bob McKillop watched his former star player Stephen Curry closely as he celebrated winning another NBA championship with tears.
It felt like a timely bit of reassurance for the longtime Davidson men’s basketball coach as he prepared to announce his retirement.
“Everything happens for a reason,” McKillop said Friday as he choked up. “Did you see Steph after the game last night? He was crying, crying, tears. I thought that was a message to me: It’s OK to cry today.”
McKillop’s 33-year run at the small private school of fewer than 2,000 students north of Charlotte, North Carolina, included coaching the eventual NBA star with the Wildcats before Curry became a household name. It also included becoming one of the most respected voices in Division I men’s basketball on the way to 634 wins and 10 trips to the NCAA Tournament.
He announced his retirement in a campus news conference for the end of this month to make way for his son, associate head coach and former Wildcats player Matt McKillop, to take over as his successor.
The retirement announcement came shortly after athletic director Chris Clunie said Davidson would make Curry’s No. 30 the first number retired by the school after he earned his degree this year – 13 years after he left school early for the pros and one day after Curry won his fourth title with Golden State while being named NBA Finals MVP.
Bob McKillop, 71, became the latest notable coaching figure to exit the game in a little more than a year, a list that includes retired Hall of Famers Roy Williams at North Carolina in April 2021 followed by Mike Krzyzewski at Duke and Jay Wright at Villanova after last season. Those departures come at a time of massive change to the sport, with wide-open player movement through the transfer portal and college athletes more broadly able to cash in on their fame through endorsement deals.
“You might say, ’Well, are you leaving because of the landscape of college basketball? Are you leaving because other guys have retired?’” McKillop said. “Let me tell you: They don’t make my decisions.
“There are three things that make my decisions: faith, family and Davidson College. And this is best for faith, this is best for family, and more importantly this is best for Davidson College.”
Marlins place Jesús Aguilar and Jesús Sánchez on IL
NEW YORK — Jesús Aguilar and Jesús Sánchez were placed on the injured list Friday by the Miami Marlins, who did not specify why.
Manager Don Mattingly said he couldn’t talk about the medical issues of Aguilar and Sánchez,, who rank third and fourth on the Marlins in homers. Aguilar has played in a team-high 58 games.
Miami recalled infielder Lewin Díaz and outfielder Jerar Encarnacion from Triple-A Jacksonville.
Díaz hit .193 in 161 at-bats for the Marlins the previous two seasons and .266 with 13 homers and 52 RBIs in 58 games this year for Jacksonville.
Encarnacion could make a big league debut. He batted .313 with 13 homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games with Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola.
Ravens sign LB Steven Means, who made 29 starts for Falcons
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have signed linebacker Steven Means.
The Ravens announced the move Friday. Means started 29 games for the Atlanta Falcons across the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons. Prior to that, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Means has six sacks and three forced fumbles in his career.
Tortorella hired to revitalize dormant Philadelphia Flyers
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers selected John Tortorella for their coaching vacancy on Friday, the latest veteran tasked with stopping the franchise’s 47-year Stanley Cup title drought.
Tortorella, who turns 64 next week, coached Tampa Bay to a championship in 2004, and he also coached the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. He was fired in May 2021 after six seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Tortorella “demands the best out of his players every single game.”
“During the interview process we discussed a number of factors that are crucial to bring this team immediate success and it became clear to me that his vision and style makes him the right person to restore a winning environment to our locker room,” Fletcher said.
Tortorella is the sixth Flyers coach in the last 10 years, and he will try to revitalize a dormant franchise that has just one playoff series victory since 2012. The Flyers finished with a 25-46-11 record this season under Alain Vigneault and Mike Yeo and were last in the Metropolitan Division.
Texas’ Melendez wins Howser Trophy as top college player
OMAHA, Neb. — National home run leader Ivan Melendez of Texas won the Dick Howser Trophy on Friday as the outstanding player in college baseball.
Melendez’s 32 home runs are most in Division I since 2003. He leads the nation with 94 RBIs and an .886 slugging percentage.
The junior from El Paso, Texas, is the fourth Longhorn to win the Howser Trophy. Other Texas players to win it were Brooks Kieschnick (1992-93), Scott Bryant (1989) and Taylor Jungmann (2011).
Melendez ranked first in the Big 12 Conference in batting average (.432), homers (14) and RBIs (32).
Melendez also has been named national player of the year by Collegiate Baseball newspaper and Perfect Game and is a consensus All-American.
Other Howser Trophy finalists were Oregon State pitcher Connor Hjerpe, Tennessee third baseman Trey Lipscomb, Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada and Clemson third baseman Max Wagner.
Gauff beats Pliskova in Berlin for first grass semifinal
BERLIN — Coco Gauff reached the semifinals on grass for the first time after beating Karolina Pliskova 7-5, 6-4 at the Berlin Open on Friday to set up a match with Ons Jabeur.
Already in uncharted territory in her first quarterfinal on grass, the 18-year-old French Open finalist had to fight back from 2-0 down at the start of each set against an opponent who was the Wimbledon runner-up last year.
Gauff said she needed some time to find her rhythm, and found the answer by mixing up her shots to include more slices.
“It was really tough to be honest. I had to come up with a couple different game styles that I normally don’t use, but sometimes it’s like that,” she said.
Pliskova missed out on what would have been her first final since August. The Czech player missed the first two months of this season when she broke her arm in an accident while training in the gym.
Fourth-ranked Jabeur won against Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2 to reach the semifinals.
In the other half of the draw, sixth-ranked Maria Sakkari is another first-time semifinalist on grass following her quickfire 6-0, 6-3 win over French Open semifinalist Daria Kasatkina.
Kasatkina dropped the first set in her previous two matches in Berlin this week before comeback wins but couldn’t find a way back against Sakkari’s power hitting.
“I’m very pleased that I had the right game plan. I went for it, I was very aggressive and I really enjoyed it,” said Sakkari, who has won three straight matches for the first time since March and her run to the Indian Wells final.
The Greek player will face Belinda Bencic in the semifinals after she beat Veronika Kudermetova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Coyotes taking next steps toward building new arena
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes gave an elaborate presentation, had players on hand to give their support and listened to concerns presented by Sky Harbor Airport officials. More than 100 citizens offered their opinions, then statements from 220 more were read in the Tempe City Council chambers.
After the eight-hour meeting, the Coyotes finally got what they wanted: approval to negotiate with the city of Tempe to build a new arena close to downtown.
Now comes the next phase.
The right to negotiate a deal in place, the Coyotes are in the process of working out the details in what they hope are the final steps toward securing a new permanent home.
“This isn’t just here, this is the term sheet, here’s a number,” Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said. “It’s all of that has already been put on the table. It’s a continuation of that analysis on behalf of the city and us addressing any of the specific topics there.”
The Coyotes have been searching for a permanent home since the city of Glendale pulled out of a 15-year, $225 million lease agreement in 2015. Glendale decided to not renew the lease after the 2021-22 season and the Coyotes found a temporary home at Arizona State’s new 5,000-seat arena starting next season.
