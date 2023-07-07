Kings sign captain Anze Kopitar to a 2-year extension worth $14 million
LOS ANGELES — One of the last remaining links to the Kings’ Stanley Cup championship teams and one of the best players in franchise history is extending his stay in Los Angeles.
Captain Anze Kopitar signed a two-year extension worth $14 million with L.A. on Thursday. He’s now under contract through the 2025-26 NHL season at an annual salary cap hit of $7 million.
“We’re pleased to have reached an agreement that will keep Anze in Los Angeles as our group takes the next step in competing for a Stanley Cup,” general manager Rob Blake said in a statement. “He is the heart and soul of this team as our captain, and he will continue to play a major role on our club.”
The center from Slovenia was nearly a point-a-game player and the Kings’ leading scorer this past year at age 35 with 28 goals and 46 assists. His eight-year, $80 million contract is up after next season.
Kopitar is one of two players remaining from 2012 and 2014 when the Kings won the Cup for the first and second times, along with defenseman Drew Doughty.
“Los Angeles has become home for me and my family, and I’m excited to extend my career here,” Kopitar said. “I’ve been with this organization through it all, and I know our group is close to achieving something special. I look forward to helping us reach that next level and achieving the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup again.”
Kopitar has played all 17 of his NHL seasons with L.A. He has twice won the Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward and recently won his second Lady Byng for gentlemanly conduct.
In 1,384 regular-season and playoff games, he has 1,218 points. He ranks second in Kings history in games, assists and winning goals, third in points and fourth in goals.
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium by wild throw has an orbital fracture
NEW YORK — Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson and New York manager Aaron Boone spoke Thursday with Pete Stendel, the YES Network cameraman who sustained an orbital fracture when he was hit by Henderson’s errant throw Wednesday night.
“I got a chance to reach out to his wife and then also made contact with Pete,” Henderson said before the finale of a four-game series between the Orioles and Yankees. “He was in good spirits, just swollen up pretty bad right now. Everything was fine.”
Positioned right next to the New York Yankees’ dugout on the first-base side, Stendel was struck by a hurried throw by Henderson, who fired high to first as he tried to complete a double play in the fifth inning.
“Every time that a ball goes over the first baseman or even a foul ball from the hitter, you don’t want to see it going towards a fan. It just happened to be in the wrong spot, and I hope he’s doing all right,” Henderson said Wednesday night following his team’s 6-3 victory. “My prayers go out to him. I’m just thankful for the guys that rushed over there to him to help him.”
The game was delayed about 17 minutes as the Yankees’ training staff and medical personnel tended to Stendel in the camera well. Baltimore players came off the field and waited in their dugout as Yankees and Orioles, including Henderson, watched in obvious concern at a hushed ballpark.
“Obviously, he’s got the orbital fracture and swelling and that pressure and I’m sure there’s some pain around that, but I will say he sounded really good, in good spirits and hopefully he’s on the road to recovery now,” Boone said. “I’m glad he’s able to be at home resting. Obviously, a very scary situation. I know I saw it in real time and it kind of freaked me out a little bit.
Stendel was strapped onto a stretcher and carted off the field, raising and wagging two fingers to loud applause from the crowd of 36,022 as he was driven along the warning track behind home plate.
Warriors acquire point guard Chris Paul, add guard Cory Joseph
SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors finalized their trade with the Wizards for guard Chris Paul on Thursday, sending forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. and guards Jordan Poole and Ryan Rollins to Washington along with a pair of draft picks.
The Wizards will receive a 2027 second-round selection and a 2030 first-round choice, the team said in announcing the swap.
Golden State also signed veteran free agent guard Cory Joseph.
A 12-time All-Star, the 38-year-old Paul is set to complement and take pressure off the Splash Brother tandem of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as the Warriors strive to chase another championship. After winning the 2022 title, Golden State lost in the Western Conference semifinals to LeBron James and the Lakers.
Draymond Green last week reached agreement on a new $100 million, four-year contract.
Washington acquired Paul from the Phoenix Suns on June 24. The point guard averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.54 steals in 32.0 minutes while starting all 59 games he played for Phoenix last season.
The 31-year-old Joseph averaged 6.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 rebounds playing 19.8 minutes over 62 games with two starts for the Pistons last season.
Drafted by the Spurs 29th overall in 2011, Joseph has also played stints with the Spurs, Toronto, Indiana and Sacramento over 12 seasons.
Long flight to the Women’s World Cup? US players have a plan for that
Midfielder Andi Sullivan plans on napping. Defender Emily Fox intends to keep with a soccer theme and finally watch “Ted Lasso.”
The U.S. national team — like most of the rest of the field — faces a long flight to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Already seasoned travelers, the Americans have strategies for wiling away the time. And they’ll certainly need those tactics: The flight to New Zealand, where they’ll spend the group stage of the tournament, is 12 hours.
“I need suggestions!” midfielder Kristie Mewis exclaimed about the shows she plans to download for the flight. “Honestly, I’m rewatching ‘Suits’ right now. I love ‘Suits.’”
Once they get there, the players will retreat into a self-imposed bubble where they shut out the noise and the distractions for some seven weeks. Most stay off of social media platforms for the duration.
Forward Trinity Rodman, making her World Cup debut, is taking the advice of the veterans. Rodman’s dad is former NBA star Dennis Rodman, so she gets a lot of attention just because of her name.
Pacers welcome Brown to town, formally announce 5-year max deal to keep Haliburton
The Indiana Pacers officially locked up their future Thursday, announcing they had agreed with All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton on a five-year max contract that could pay a franchise record $260 million.
Haliburton’s new deal keeps him with Indiana through 2028-29. He’s been considered the centerpiece of Indiana’s rebuild after he was acquired in a trade with Sacramento before the 2021-22 trade deadline.
Since joining the Pacers, Haliburton has averaged 19.7 points, 10.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 82 games. Last season, he scored a career-high 20.7 points and averaged a league best 10.4 assists but did not qualify for the statistical crown because he needed to play in two more games to meet the NBA’s eligibility standard of 58.
The formal announcement came on the same day Indiana introduced guard Bruce Brown Jr, who agreed to a two-year deal worth $45 million.
Both deals were reached last week in the first hours after teams were allowed to start negotiating with free agents. Brown was a key cog in the Denver Nuggets recent title run.
Stewart and Collier plan to start a new women’s league to play in WNBA offseason
NEW YORK — WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are starting a new women’s basketball league to give top players another option to play in the U.S. in the offseason once the league’s prioritization rules go into effect next year.
The new league, which is called Unrivaled, will run from January through March and have 30 of the top women’s players playing on six teams. Instead of the traditional 5-on-5 game, the teams will play 3-on-3 and 1-on-1 at a custom-built soundstage in Miami.
The league was first reported by ESPN.
“We remain committed to the WNBA, however there’s a problem that exists, which is players having to choose whether to play overseas to maximize earnings in the winter or stay home with family. We’ve decided to create our own solution,” Collier tweeted.
The hope is to raise enough funding to pay players roughly what they make during the WNBA season to help offset the money they’d be losing out on by not playing overseas in the offseason. The maximum base salary for WNBA players is just over $230,000. Players like Stewart have earned more than a million dollars playing overseas in the past.
G League Ignite, Perth Wildcats to play 2-game exhibition series in September
LAS VEGAS — Building off the success of last year’s games involving Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, the G League is bringing more international talent into Las Vegas this fall.
The G League Fall Invitational will be held Sept. 6 and Sept. 8, pitting the G League Ignite against the Perth Wildcats. Just like last year’s games between the Ignite and Boulogne-Levallois — Henderson’s team from this past season against Wembanyama’s French team from this past season — the matchups will showcase at least three projected first-round picks in the 2024 NBA draft.
“The international presence within the G League grows stronger each year, and with these preseason games against a storied and successful program in the Perth Wildcats, we’re excited to continue to showcase some of the best young prospects and top talent from around the globe,” G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said. “If last year’s games are any indication, this will be another competitive and electrifying preseason.”
Wembanyama and Henderson went head-to-head twice last October in Henderson, Nevada, the Las Vegas suburb where the Ignite play their home games. Wembanyama became the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft by San Antonio; Henderson went No. 3 in the draft to the Portland Trail Blazers. Those games last fall brought scouts from all 30 NBA teams, plus generated global media attention.
Jose Altuve placed on injured list by Astros with left oblique discomfort
HOUSTON — Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with left oblique discomfort.
Altuve sat out the last two games after he was injured during batting practice before Tuesday’s game. Houston general manager Dana Brown said Wednesday the team didn’t believe the injury was serious but he didn’t expect him back before next week’s All-Star break. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.
Altuve said an MRI revealed that he had only a “minor strain” of his left oblique and that he hopes to return shortly after the break.
Chicago White Sox place reliever Joe Kelly on 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list on Thursday with right elbow inflammation.
The White Sox also recalled right-hander Nick Padilla from Triple-A Charlotte. Jimmy Lambert, another right-hander, was added to the roster as the 27th player for the team’s doubleheader against Toronto.
Kelly surrendered Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s two-run homer in the eighth inning of the Blue Jays’ 4-3 victory on Tuesday night. Wednesday night’s matchup was postponed by rain.
Manager Pedro Grifol said Kelly’s elbow issue surfaced after his outing in the series opener.
Brooks Koepka accuses LIV teammate Matthew Wolff of quitting on the golf course
HERTFORDSHIRE, England — Brooks Koepka has accused LIV Golf teammate Matthew Wolff of quitting on the course, telling Sports Illustrated he has “basically given up on him.”
Wolff, who won in his third start as a pro on the PGA Tour in 2019, joined LIV Golf last year and plays for Smash, the team captained by Koepka. He has finished out of the top 30 against 48-man fields in his last five events, including a withdrawal.
“I mean, when you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that’s not competing,” Koepka told Sports Illustrated. “I’m not a big fan of that. You don’t work hard. It’s very tough. It’s very tough to have even like a team dynamic when you’ve got one guy that won’t work, one guy is not going to give any effort, he’s going to quit on the course, break clubs, gets down, bad body language, it’s very tough.
“I’ve basically given up on him,” Koepka said. “A lot of talent, but I mean the talent’s wasted.”
Wolff won the Jack Nicklaus Award as the nation’s best player as a sophomore at Oklahoma State in 2019, turned pro and won in his third start on the PGA Tour at the 3M Open. He had the 54-hole lead at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot before closing with a 75 to be runner-up to Bryson DeChambeau.
The last player Serena Williams beat, Anett Kontaveit, retires at 27 after loss at Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON, England — The last player Serena Williams beat before retiring last year has now called it quits on her own career after a second-round loss at Wimbledon on Thursday.
Anett Kontaveit, a 27-year-old Estonian who has been struggling with a chronic back issue, lost to 32nd-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-2 at the All England Club.
“Just a lot of emotions. There’s sadness, there’s happiness,” Kontaveit said. “There’s a bit of everything.”
Kontaveit was ranked No. 2 in the world last year and was seeded second at the U.S. Open. But she lost to Williams in the second round, a match that ended up being the American great’s final victory in a career that saw her win 23 Grand Slam singles titles.
Kontaveit has won six titles in her career, including four in 2021. At major tournaments, her best result was reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open in 2020.
Minor league pitcher Santana suspended for positive drug test, 1 day after release from Cubs
NEW YORK — Free agent pitcher Welington Santana was suspended for 56 games on Thursday by Major League Baseball following a positive test under the minor league drug program, a day after he was released by the Chicago Cubs.
Santana tested positive for the anabolic steroid Stanozolol, MLB said.
A 22-year-old right-hander, Santana signed a minor league contract with the Cubs on June 4 and went 0-1 with a 7.00 ERA over nine innings in seven games with the Dominican Summer League Cubs.
Celtics sign 2nd-round draft pick Jordan Walsh, forward Oshae Brissett
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics signed second-round draft pick Jordan Walsh on Thursday and also reached a deal with former Pacers forward Oshae Brissett.
The No. 38 selection in the draft, Walsh averaged about seven points, four rebounds and one steal while helping Arkansas reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in his lone season with the Razorbacks. The 6-foot-7 forward is expected to play for the Celtics’ summer league team in Las Vegas.
Brissett has appeared in 172 games over four seasons with Toronto and Indiana. He averages 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He earned All-G League Second Team honors in 2020-21 with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, averaging 18.6 points and just under 10 rebounds per game.
Also Thursday, the team added Duke assistant Amile Jefferson to coach Joe Mazzulla’s staff. Jefferson played for Duke from 2012-17 — as a teammate of current Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in ‘17 — and won a national championship in 2015.
Jefferson played 30 NBA games for the Orlando Magic from 2018-20, scoring 42 points in 142 minutes.
Thai golfer disqualified at US Women’s Open when caddie uses rangefinder
PEBBLE BEACH — Natthakritta Vongtaveelap of Thailand only made it through five holes Thursday in the U.S. Women’s Open when she was disqualified for her caddie using a rangefinder.
The USGA said the Thai’s caddie used the distance measuring device on multiple occasions. She was even par through the 14th hole — having started on No. 10 — when she was disqualified.
Such devices are allowed at LPGA Tour-sanctioned events except for the U.S. Women’s Open, which is run by the USGA, and the Women’s British Open run by the R&A.
Vongtaveelap missed the cut last week in the Women’s PGA Championship. The PGA of America allows rangefinders, hopeful it will help with pace of play for when players get out of position and might need extra time to measure distances.
