Mobley Bros. lead No. 6 seed USC to 85-51 rout of Kansas
INDIANAPOLIS — Southern California coach Andy Enfield is taking another program back to the Sweet 16.
The only surprise about this one? How handily his Trojans took apart No. 3 seed Kansas.
Isaiah Mobley hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points, All-American little brother Evan added 10 points and 13 rebounds, and sixth-seeded USC rolled to an 85-51 victory Monday night inside Hinkle Fieldhouse — more than doubling the worst margin of defeat for the Jayhawks in 49 trips to the NCAA Tournament.
Isaiah White added 13 points and Tahj Eaddy had 12 for the Trojans (24-7), who kept the Pac-12’s charmed tourney going by reaching their fourth Sweet 16. They’ll face conference rival Oregon next weekend.
Enfield, who took No. 15 seed Florida Gulf Coast to the second weekend in 2013, had plenty of time to enjoy this one. The Trojans built a 29-21 lead, went on an 11-0 run to finish the first half, then coasted over the final 20 minutes.
USC finished 11 of 18 from beyond the arc, shot 57.1% from the field and nearly doubled up the Jayhawks on the glass.
Marcus Garrett had 15 points for Kansas (21-9), which had never lost an NCAA tourney game by more than 16 points.
One of college basketball’s tradition-rich programs, the Jayhawks had played nearly 3,200 games without ever setting foot on the floor of Hinkle Fieldhouse — the iconic hoops cathedral made famous by the Hollywood film “Hoosiers.”
The way they looked Monday night, it was probably by design.
The Jayhawks missed their first eight shots, most of them wide open looks. And after Christian Braun finally hit a 3-pointer, they missed three more. Throw in a couple turnovers, and they were headed for a point total straight out of the 1940s.
At the other end, the Trojans looked like they were in a pregame layup line the way Kansas kept breaking down on D.
Onyenwere leads third-seeded UCLA past Wyoming 69-48
AUSTIN, Texas — Michaela Onyenwere scored 25 points and third-seeded UCLA was never threatened en route to a 69-48 victory over Wyoming in the opening round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Monday night.
Onyenwere, a 6-foot senior, converted 9 of 17 shots from the field. She has averaged more than 24 points in her last five games, five more than her mark for the season.
Charisma Osborne supported Onyenwere with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Natalie Chou also scored 15.
Alba Sanchez Ramos led Wyoming with 15 points and 10 rebounds. McKinley Bradshaw scored 13.
Neither team has a starter taller than 6-foot-1, but UCLA (17-5) has more height and dominated in the paint, outscoring Wyoming 34-20.
Wyoming (14-10) had no answer for Onyenwere in the first half. The all-Pac 12 forward scored 15 points — 11 in the first quarter — helping stake the Bruins to a 40-26 lead at the break.
She used her strength to score inside, made mid-range turnaround jump shots and also hit a 3-pointer.
Onyenwere scored eight more in the third quarter, and Chou added six, as UCLA increased its lead to 20 at the end of that period.
STILL PERFECT
UCLA has won nine straight NCAA Tournament first round games, the last six under coach Cori Close. The smallest margin of victory during her tenure was 11 points against American in 2018. Next the Bruins will attempt to advance to the Sweet 16 for the fifth straight time.
NHL fines Sharks F Kurtis Gabriel for pregame altercation
NEW YORK — The National Hockey League has fined San Jose Sharks forward Kurtis Gabriel and coach Bob Boughner after a pregame altercation with the Los Angeles Kings.
Gabriel was fined about $3,000 and Boughner docked $5,000 on Tuesday. The Sharks were also assessed a conditional fine of $25,000, which will be collected if there is any similar inappropriate behavior in the next year.
Gabriel cross-checked Los Angeles defenseman Kurtis MacDermid in the back near center ice during pregame warmups. The two then fought in the first period.
Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said he wants his payers to play hard but to do it “within the context of the game and whistle to whistle.” Wilson said he agrees with the punishment and that the team has addressed it internally.
Ronaldo and Serie A games moving from ESPN to CBS in US
ROME — Cristiano Ronaldo’s games with Juventus are moving from ESPN to CBS in the United States starting next season.
The Italian league on Tuesday approved a contract with CBS for Serie A and Italian Cup rights worth about 64 million euros ($75 million) per year for the next three seasons.
Ronaldo has one more season remaining on his contract with Juventus.
Serie A is concluding a three-year stay on ESPN, which streams most of the Italian games online — with a few matches on ESPN2.
Previously, the Italian league was shown on narrowly distributed beIN in the U.S.
Larson to highlight charitable causes in return to iRacing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Think of iRacing and Kyle Larson and the first thing that comes to mind is his use of a racial slur while participating in a late-night session nearly a year ago.
Of course it is, and Larson knows that. He can’t escape that he said the N-word, he can only continue to move forward in his bid for redemption and the work he’s done to repair the damage.
Larson will make his return to the popular online racing platform Wednesday night when NASCAR launches the 10-race eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. The car he’ll use will be “sponsored” by the Kyle Larson Foundation and feature three organizations he’s designated for support.
Larson’s “Drive for 5 Campaign” was launched this month to benefit children, families and communities in need of support. His mission is to fund five scholarships a year at the Urban Youth Racing School in Philadelphia, to provide daily meals for five families per day through The Sanneh Foundation, and support at least five communities per year through the school grants provided by Hendrick Cares.
All three organizations will be featured on Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet in the iRacing Series and Larson funds the “Drive for 5 Campaign” through his on-track performance. He’s pledged $5 for every lap completed this season and $5,000 for each top-five finish. Through the first six races of the NASCAR season, Larson has committed $22,205 via three top-fives and 1,441 laps.
“I’m hoping to raise $500,000,” Larson told The Associated Press. “I’ve got a long ways to go but I’m glad that I’ve gotten it started and that I’m able to showcase the organizations I’ve joined to help make a difference.”
The three organizations earmarked by Larson’s foundation aren’t random. All three played an integral role in the work he did on educating and improving himself during a NASCAR suspension that lasted all but the first four races of the 2020 season.
Northern Indiana drag strip closes its gates after 63 years
OSCEOLA, Ind. — A northern Indiana drag strip has closed its gates after more than six decades of playing host to drag races.
The Osceola Dragway announced Friday in a Facebook post that it will not be opening for the 2021 season and that “after 63 years, our gates will be permanently closed.”
Track officials wrote that the decision to close the site “was not an easy one” but said the coronavirus pandemic had impacted ongoing efforts that began in 2016 to sell the property, which is located a few miles west of Elkhart.
The International Hot Rod Association-sanctioned track had opened for a pandemic-shortened season in 2020, The Elkhart Truth reported.
Ryan Gortney, a longtime racer at the track, said in a statement that he was “devastated and in disbelief” by the dragway’s closure.
The track was founded in 1957 and features a quarter-mile (.4-kilometer) drag strip through the center of the 170-acre (69-hectare) property, with adjacent bleachers.
Lawyer: Texans QB’s assault suits followed blackmail attempt
HOUSTON — An attorney for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who’s accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 16 women, on Tuesday questioned the allegations against the NFL player, claiming they were made following a failed attempt to blackmail his client for $30,000.
The women, in lawsuits filed in state court in Houston, accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. All of the women who have sued Watson are either licensed massage therapists or worked in a spa or similar business.
Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, alleged in a statement that his legal team has “strong evidence” an accusation made by a woman they believe filed one of the lawsuits is false.
In her lawsuit, the woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex during a massage in December and that she “blacked out for a few minutes from the fear” of her encounter with Watson, which left her “terrified.”
Reserves lead Clippers’ huge rally to 119-110 win over Hawks
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points, Terance Mann added a season-high 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 22-point deficit in the second half to snap the Atlanta Hawks’ eight-game winning streak with a 119-110 victory Monday night.
Luke Kennard made all eight of his shots and scored all of his season-high 20 points in the second half for the Clippers, who fell behind 88-66 in the third quarter shortly after a frustrated coach Ty Lue put in a lineup of five reserves. With Mann and Kennard leading the comeback, Los Angeles ended the game on a dominant 53-22 run.
Trae Young had 28 points and eight assists, and John Collins scored 23 points in the Hawks’ first loss of March, and their first under new coach Nate McMillan. Atlanta’s winning streak was its longest since January 2015.
Mann scored 11 points in the fourth quarter while the Clippers erased their massive deficit with a 37-15 run capped by Mann’s tying layup with 4:25 to play. Mann then hit a 3-pointer with 2:42 left to give Los Angeles its first lead of the second half.
Leonard’s decisive 3-pointer with 1:23 left capped a 50-20 surge by the Clippers, and the superstar added another with a flourish on the next possession.
After Lue emptied his bench midway through the third quarter, a lineup without Leonard and Paul George shockingly trimmed the deficit to single digits led by Kennard, who banked in a 3-pointer from halfcourt at the third-quarter buzzer to cap his 13-point quarter.
Donato, Jones lead Sharks past Kings 2-1
SAN JOSE — Ryan Donato scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Martin Jones delivered one of his best performances in net all season and the San Jose Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Monday night.
Donato scored shortly after San Jose killed off its fifth penalty in as many chances. He skated around the Los Angeles net and sent in a backhand shot that hit defenseman Kurtis MacDermid and eluded Jonathan Quick to give the Sharks a 2-1 lead. Both goals for San Jose went in off the unlucky MacDermid.
Logan Couture also scored and Jones made 41 saves as the Sharks snapped a season-high four-game losing streak.
Matt Roy scored his first goal of the season and Quick made 21 saves for the Kings. Los Angeles was unable to build on Sunday’s encouraging 3-1 win over Vegas and hasn’t won consecutive games since a six-game winning streak was stopped Feb. 26.
The Kings came close to tying it but Jones made two strong stops in the third period against Alex Iafallo.
Oregon State president out for handling of cases at LSU
Oregon State’s trustees accepted the resignation of university president F. King Alexander on Tuesday, concluding he was unable to rebuild trust at the school because of his role in the mishandling of sexual misconduct cases during his previous tenure at LSU.
The Oregon State board of trustees had placed Alexander on probation last week, but on Sunday, it received his offer to resign, effective April 1.
Board chair Rani Borkar said the outpouring of comments since the probation decision from students, alumni and people who have alleged sexual misconduct led the board to realize “that rebuilding trust is no longer possible.”
The board voted unanimously to accept the resignation.
Alexander, who will be on administrative leave until his departure, said he was sorry to survivors of sexual abuse.
Eagles sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco
The Philadelphia Eagles have signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.
Flacco’s agent, Joe Linta, made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday. The Eagles only had Jalen Hurts under contract before the move.
Flacco, the 2012 Super Bowl MVP, started four games for the Jets last season and eight games for the Broncos in 2019. He spent his first 11 seasons with Baltimore, leading the Ravens to six playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title.
The 36-year-old Flacco returns home. He grew up close to Philadelphia and went to high school in Audubon, New Jersey. Flacco played two seasons at the University of Delaware and was selected No. 18 overall by the Ravens in 2008.
Flacco is 98-77 as a starter in the regular season, 10-5 in the playoffs. He has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 40,931 yards, 224 touchdowns and 144 interceptions with an 84.1 passer rating.
Hurts, a second-round pick last year, started the final four games for the Eagles, who were 4-11-1. He’s expected to be the starter following the trade of Carson Wentz to Indianapolis unless the Eagles select a quarterback in the first round. They have the sixth overall pick.
NHL makes draft lottery changes, spots up for grabs cut to 2
NEW YORK — The NHL is instituting changes to the draft lottery that make it more difficult for the last-place team to drop out of the top three in the selection order.
Beginning with the 2021 draft, only the first two picks will be subject to the lottery instead of the top three, and no team can move up more than 10 picks. Starting in 2022, no team will be able to win the draft lottery — for either of the first two spots — more than twice in a five-year span.
Those changes were approved by the league’s Board of Governors and announced Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said earlier this month general managers were recently asked to review draft lottery policies with a vote pending among owners.
Padres SS Tatis Jr. leaves game with shoulder discomfort
PEORIA, Ariz. — San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Tuesday’s spring training game with left shoulder discomfort after making a backhanded play.
Tatis fielded the ball, made the throw to first base and then began walking off the field. He was met by manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer. After a few minutes in the dugout, Tatis headed toward the clubhouse accompanied by a trainer.
The Padres said Tatis will be reevaluated on Wednesday.
Tatis signed the longest contract in baseball history on Feb. 22, a $340 million, 14-year deal.
Astros to allow 50% capacity for games in April
The Houston Astros will permit up to 50% percent capacity at Minute Maid Park for regular-season games in April. The team says that number will allow fans to stay physically distanced inside the stadium.
The home opener for the Astros is April 8 against Oakland. Houston hosts 14 games in April -- Oakland and Detroit visit for three each, the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle play four times.
The last time fans were permitted at Minute Maid Park to see the Astros was Game 7 of the 2019 World Series against Washington. The announced attendance was 43,326.
Heat to open vaccinated-only sections for fans on April 1
MIAMI — Vaccinated fans will soon have their own sections at Miami Heat games.
The Heat announced plans Tuesday to open two sections in their lower bowl only for fully vaccinated fans starting with an April 1 game against Golden State. They are the first NBA team to reveal such a plan, though other clubs are believed to be working on similar measures.
Masks will still be required, even for the vaccinated fans, but social distancing rules will be slightly relaxed in those areas.
The NBA told teams last week that such sections would be allowed, under very specific conditions and in accordance with local and state health and safety guidelines. If any of the sections provided by teams include seats within 30 feet of the court, fans in those seats will have to take a PCR test two days prior to the game or an approved antigen test on game day.
Sports leagues team with Willie Nelson on PSA
Thirteen sports leagues have teamed with Willie Nelson on a PSA encouraging people to get the latest information on COVID-19 vaccinations.
Joining with the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative as part of its vaccine education program, the NFL, NHL, MLB, PGA Tour, MLS, NASCAR, NBA, WNBA, American Horse Council, Athletes Unlimited, NWSL, US Open Tennis Championships and WWE participated. The PSA highlights iconic moments in sport accompanied by a new recording of “I’ll Be Seeing You” performed by Grammy Award-winner Nelson.
“In the song, I sing ‘I’ll be seeing you in all the old familiar places,’ and that’s exactly what I hope these PSAs will help do; help get Americans informed about the vaccines and one step closer to the people and moments we miss,” Nelson said. “I’m happy to be part of this new campaign with the Ad Council, COVID Collaborative and these sports organizations to empower millions more to get the answers they need and feel confident in getting vaccinated, like I did.”
Among the moments celebrated in the video are Jordan Spieth after winning a golf tournament; Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff at the U.S. Open; and Pete Alonso hitting a home run.
Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the Ad Council has mobilized the industry to launch a multi-pronged communications effort to combat COVID-19. To date, the Ad Council’s COVID-19 response efforts have resulted in 44 billion impressions, $456 million in donated media value, and over 33 million visits to Coronavirus.gov.
“The NFL is pleased to join with the other professional sports leagues to encourage communities to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Anna Isaacson, NFL senior vice president of social responsibility. “The NFL has a longstanding record of working to make positive change in communities, and through this vaccine education campaign we are committed to using our platform to help people make informed decisions about what is best for them.”
Preakness to run in front of 10,000 fans in May
The Preakness will be run in front of a limited capacity of 10,000 fans at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 15.
Organizers of the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown announced the decision Tuesday. Churchill Downs has said it expects the Kentucky Derby to be run in front of roughly 40-50% of capacity May 1 in Louisville. Typically, the Preakness draws over 100,000 spectators.
The Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont were run out of order last year with no fans in attendance. It’s not immediately clear what the capacity will be at Belmont Park on June 5, though New York State has set 10% capacity limits for other sports.
No home court advantage: Venus loses early at Miami Open
MIAMI — It has been 20 years since Venus Williams won her home tournament, and her stay at the 2021 Miami Open was brief.
Williams was eliminated on the first day of play Tuesday by 89th-ranked Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan, 6-2, 7-6 (10).
The 40-year-old Williams, ranked 79th, was making her 21st appearance in the tournament, now held 75 minutes from her residence in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Williams’ most recent title in the event came in 2001, when she beat Jennifer Capriati in the final. She also won the 1998 and 1999 titles.
Crowds were small for the first day of play, and will continue to be. Because of the pandemic, only 750 fans will be allowed on the grounds per session, and the 5,000-seat grandstand will be used for showcase matches.
Seeded players have first-round byes, including No. 1 Ash Barty, who can use the extra time to adjust her body clock. She arrived in Miami after a 45-hour trip from her native Australia.
Japan spends millions on technology for absent Olympic fans
TOKYO — Japan’s top telecommunications company is getting 7.3 billion yen — about $67 million — in taxpayer money to design mobile tracking software to curb the spread of coronavirus infections during the Tokyo Olympics.
There’s one catch: Few Olympic fans from abroad will be around to use it.
Tokyo Olympic organizers and the IOC on Saturday announced a ban on fans from abroad attending the the games, which open on July 23.
NTT Communications Corp., a group company of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. and a domestic sponsor of the Tokyo Games, heads the consortium developing the app in multiple languages that is set for release in June.
Domestic sponsors have contributed a record of $3.5 billion to the local organizing committee, a total about three times larger than any previous Olympics. Contributions have been driven by giant marketing company Dentsu Inc., the official marketing partner of the Tokyo Olympics.
Like other skeptics, opposition lawmaker Kanako Otsuji has said the app is a waste of money.
Glass leaving Atlanta United 2 to become Aberdeen coach
ATLANTA — After serving as Atlanta United’s interim coach for most of the 2020 season, Stephen Glass is leaving the Major League Soccer club to become manager of Aberdeen FC in Scotland’s top league.
Glass had moved back to his previous role as coach of Atlanta United 2 in the USL Championship for the upcoming season. The team announced Tuesday that he has taken the Aberdeen job.
The Dons began searching for a new coach after Derek McInnes left the club this month. Aberdeen is fourth in the Scottish Premiership standings heading into the final five games of the season.
The 44-year-old Glass is a native of Scotland who began his playing career at Aberdeen FC, where he made more than 110 appearances and scored eight goals during five seasons in the 1990s.
NWHL adding 7th team by expanding to Montreal
The National Women’s Hockey League is adding a seventh team by expanding into Montreal next season, two people with direct knowledge of the league’s board of governors’ approved plan told The Associated Press.
The NWHL was initially scheduled to announce it was establishing its second Canadian franchise in early February. That timeline was pushed back after the Isobel Cup playoffs were postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19, according to the two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak for the NWHL.
The news was first reported by Sportsnet’s Marisa Ingemi.
League spokesman Paul Krotz, in an email sent late Monday, would say only that the NWHL had “nothing to report regarding Season 7 expansion.” Krotz said the league was instead focused on completing its playoffs outside of Boston this weekend.
CB Kevin King agrees to deal keeping him in Green Bay
Cornerback Kevin King is staying with the Green Bay Packers after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $6 million.
King’s agent, Chad Speck, confirmed the agreement on Tuesday. ESPN and NFL Network first reported the deal.
The move enables the Packers to keep both their starting cornerbacks from last season with Pro Bowl selection Jaire Alexander entrenched at the other spot.
King, who turns 26 on May 5, has made 36 starts in his four-year career and 25 over the last two seasons. The Packers drafted him in the second round with the 33rd overall pick in 2017.
He had a tough performance in the Packers’ 31-26 NFC championship game loss to Tampa Bay. King appeared to have pass coverage on two of Tampa Bay’s touchdowns, including Scotty Miller’s 39-yarder with 1 second left in the first half. King also was called for a pass interference penalty late in the fourth quarter that helped the Bucs run out the clock.
Bills re-sign `gadget’ receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are welcoming back a dynamic receiving, running and return threat after reaching an agreement to re-sign Isaiah McKenzie to a one-year contract on Tuesday.
McKenzie is valued for the “gadget” role he played in scoring five touchdowns receiving, another returning a punt, and one on a 12-yard completion to quarterback Josh Allen last season.
McKenzie returns for a third full season in Buffalo since being claimed by the team in 2018 after he was cut by Denver.
The 25-year-old established a niche in coordinator Brian Daboll’s creative offensive scheme last season in being used as a situational fourth receiver. He finished with a career-high 30 catches and 282 yards, and scored three times (two TDs receiving and one on a 84-yard punt return) in a season-ending 56-26 win over Miami.
George Mason hires Tennessee assistant coach Kim English
FAIRFAX, Va. — Former NBA player and college assistant Kim English was hired to coach George Mason’s men’s basketball team Tuesday, a week after the school fired Dave Paulsen.
English has been an assistant to Rick Barnes at Tennessee.
English went to college at Missouri, was drafted in the second round by the Detroit Pistons in 2012 and played for them before heading overseas to play basketball. He briefly returned to the NBA with the Chicago Bulls in 2014.
He worked as an assistant coach at Tulsa and Colorado before heading to Tennessee for the 2019-20 season.
George Mason went 13-9 this season and was 95-91 in six years under Paulsen, without any trips to the NCAA Tournament or NIT.
US skating team stronger than most for recent world events
Multiple medals at the World Figure Skating Championships are rare for the United States. This year’s team could reverse that trend.
And there couldn’t be a better time than in a pre-Olympic season.
Two-time defending champion Nathan Chen and fellow American Vincent Zhou both made the podium in 2019, the last time worlds were held. Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue collected bronze in ice dance.
U.S. skaters have a strong chance of exceeding that total in Stockholm this week, maybe even with a possible women’s medal considering the improvement by two-time national champ Bradie Tennell and some uncertainty about the normally dominant Russians. The last U.S. medal in women’s competition was Ashley Wagner’s silver in 2016.
“As most skating fans know, the ladies event is all about the talent of Russia and Japan,” says Johnny Weir, a three-time U.S. champion and now NBC’s analyst, along with 1998 Olympics winner Tara Lipinski. “The most important thing for Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen to do is to finish as high as possible so Team USA might get three spots at the Olympics next February. Both U.S. ladies are impeccable in so many ways: Bradie Tennell has brilliant consistency and poise under pressure, where Karen skates with such beauty and flow. But challenging for the podium will be tough.”
