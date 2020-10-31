LAFC cancels in-person activities
Los Angeles FC has canceled all in-person activities at its training complex after two additional players tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Three total players have tested positive this week. Everyone else around the MLS club has had multiple negative test results this week.
LAFC had one positive test for a player before its 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday. The additional two positive tests were conducted after the game.
All three infected players are in self-isolation and are being monitored by the team’s medical staff.
LAFC is scheduled to play at San Jose on Sunday in the penultimate game of its regular season. LAFC (9-7-4) sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 1.55 points per game.
Longtime Angels reliever Bedrosian elects free agency
ANAHEIM — Reliever Cam Bedrosian has cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent instead of accepting an outright assignment from the Los Angeles Angels.
The club announced the decision Friday among several transactions. Bedrosian would have been eligible for arbitration this winter.
The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Angels, who drafted him in the first round in 2010. He reached the majors in 2014 and spent seven seasons in Los Angeles’ bullpen, recording a 3.70 ERA over 277 2/3 innings.
Bedrosian, who has nine career saves, briefly served as the Angels’ closer for two stints in 2017.
The Angels assigned catcher José Briceño and infielder Elliot Soto outright to Triple-A Salt Lake after they cleared waivers. Los Angeles also announced reliever Jacob Barnes had been claimed off waivers by the New York Mets.
The Angels also reinstated right-hander Justin Anderson from the 60-day disabled list.
Dodgers decline option on RHP Jimmy Nelson
LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Nelson’s $2 million option was declined Friday by the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing the right-hander to become a free agent.
Nelson is owed a $500,000 buyout.
It’s been a rough three years for Nelson, who had a career year with the Brewers in 2017, posting a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts, with 199 strikeouts. But he missed all of 2018 after right shoulder surgery, and was limited to just 22 innings last season with Milwaukee due to elbow problems.
He had $277,778 in prorated pay from his $750,000 base salary. Nelson was among 11 major leaguers whose salaries were less than the $286,500 advance they received when the season’s start was delayed by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Ryan, Falcons avenge earlier loss to Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Matt Ryan threw for 281 yards and ran for a touchdown, Younghoe Koo made four field goals and the Atlanta Falcons held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 25-17 on Thursday night to avoid a series season sweep.
The Falcons (2-6) have had a penchant for squandering leads this season, coming into the game 1-3 when leading entering the fourth quarter. Carolina was driving late, but Atlanta stalled the rally when Blidi Wreh-Wilson intercepted Teddy Bridgewater near the Falcons’ 10-yard line with 1:04 remaining.
Todd Gurley grinded out 46 yards rushing and a touchdown, Julio Jones added 137 yards receiving and the Falcons defense limited the Panthers to 2 of 10 on third down conversions to improve to 2-1 since Raheem Morris replaced Dan Quinn as head coach. The win came in front of a crowd of 5,240 due to COVID-19.
Bridgewater tried to spur Carolina to a comeback after Koo missed an extra point that would have made it a two-possession game.
Bridgewater, who was knocked out of the game for two possessions with a neck injury following a late hit that resulted Charles Harris being ejected, took over with the Panthers down by eight points. He completed a 35-yard strike to D.J. Moore on third and 18 to move the Panthers into Falcons territory. But Bridgewater’s pass was picked off by Wreh-Wilson when he threw a pass up in traffic near the end zone.
Rivers’ 164 total yards, 3 TDs lead Fresno St by Colorado St
FRESNO — Jake Haener set career highs with 311 yards passing and three touchdowns, Ronnie Rivers tied his career best with three scores, and Fresno State scored 31 unanswered points in a 38-17 victory over Colorado State on Thursday night.
Rivers carried it 23 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns and he caught five passes for 69 yards and a score for Fresno State (1-1, 1-1 Mountain West). Rivers, who has scored in 10 straight games, broke two tackles and raced down the sideline for 32-yard touchdown, and he added a 1-yard score for his 31st career rushing TD.
Haener was 14-of-17 passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Jordan Mims came out of the backfield and went untouched for a 15-yard receiving touchdown to extend Fresno State’s lead to 24-10 just before halftime.
NFL recommends some sideline players wear masks during games
The NFL is recommending that players on the sidelines who are not participating in a game or about to go on the field wear protective masks.
In a memo obtained by The Associated Press on Friday, the league’s management council also suggested the 32 teams enhance physical distancing on the sidelines while the NFL considers expanding the bench area.
Although the NFL stopped short of mandating masks for all players not on the field, it “strongly encouraged” all active players in the bench area who are not about to enter the game to wear masks while standing on the sideline and/or sitting on the bench.
“A player wearing a mask during a close contact has a significantly reduced probability of being designated a ‘High Risk Close Contact’ after an exposure to a COVID-positive individual,” the memo said.
Citing a player who tested positive two days after playing in a game and who had close contacts with 17 teammates and two team staffers — most of which occurred while the player was standing on the sideline — “we are strongly recommending that clubs continue to implement measures to encourage physical distancing among players and staff on the sidelines during games,” the memo said.
Rays decline options on RHP Morton, C Zunino
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are declining 2021 options on pitcher Charlie Morton and catcher Mike Zunino but the AL champions say they remain hopeful of re-signing them.
Morton, who turns 37 next month, was due to earn $15 million. Zunino’s option was for $4.5 million.
Both played keys roles in the Rays reaching the World Series, where Tampa Bay lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.
General manager Erik Neander had until Sunday to decide whether to exercise the options. He spoke with both players on Thursday night.
Nash hires D’Antoni, Stoudemire for his Nets coaching staff
NEW YORK — Mike D’Antoni and Amare Stoudemire are joining Steve Nash’s coaching staff, bringing a glimpse of the old Phoenix Suns to Brooklyn.
Nash hired his old coach and pick-and-roll partner as assistants Friday, filling out his staff for his rookie season as an NBA coach.
D’Antoni won the first of his two Coach of the Year awards in 2005 while leading the potent Suns to 62 victories behind the play of point guard Nash and power forward Stoudemire. They piled up points and 3-pointers with a small-ball style that was unusual then but the norm in the NBA now.
Ime Udoka was also hired as an assistant Friday following one season in Philadelphia and seven in San Antonio. The new assistants join holdovers Jacque Vaughn, who finished last season as the interim head coach, Adam Harrington, Jordan Ott, Tiago Splitter and Ryan Forehan-Kelly on Nash’s staff.
D’Antoni spent the last four seasons coaching Houston, leading the Rockets to the playoffs each season and winning his second Coach of the Year award in 2017. He and the team parted ways after the Rockets lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.
Saints rule out wide receivers Thomas, Callaway vs Bears
METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints have ruled our receivers Michael Thomas and Marquez Callaway for Sunday’s game in Chicago.
New Orleans also has listed reserve guard Nick Easton out for for a second straight game because of a concussion.
Thomas, named AP 2019 Offensive Player of the Year after setting an NFL record with 149 catches in a season, is missing his sixth straight game because of a two separate injuries sandwiches around a one-game suspension.
He has not played since injuring his ankle in the season opener, when he had three catches for 17 yards.
Giants offensive line back at work after COVID-19 concerns
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants’ offensive line is back at work after six members spent a day a home because of concerns about the Coronavirus.
Starting tackles Andrew Thomas and Cam Fleming, center Nick Gates and backup linemen Shane Lemieux and Spencer Pulley practiced Friday after being told to stay away from the team because they had had close contract with starting guard Will Hernandez.
The Giants learned late Wednesday night that Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19. He immediately went into isolation and was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday. He will not play Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium.
Under NFL protocols, anyone who had close contact with Hernandez could not enter the team facility until they tested negative for COVID-19. Gates said the two practiced Tuesday and ate lunch together. The players were off Wednesday.
Brewers decline $15 million 2021 option on Ryan Braun
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined to exercise a $15 million mutual 2021 option on veteran outfielder Ryan Braun as the franchise’s career home run leader ponders whether to continue playing.
Braun became a free agent and is due a $4 million buyout.
The 37-year-old often said this year that this might be his final season. He has spent his entire career in Milwaukee and has a franchise-record 352 home runs.
Yanks exercise Britton option, decline Gardner and Happ
NEW YORK — The Yankees exercised two option years on reliever Zack Britton worth $27 million on Friday and declined 2021 options on outfielder Brett Gardner and pitcher J.A. Happ.
Gardner and Happ become eligible for free agency. Gardner gets a $2.5 million buyout rather than a $10 million salary. Happ’s deal did not have a buyout.
Britton, a 32-year-old left-hander, was 1-2 with a 1.89 ERA in 20 appearances, getting eight saves and filling the closer role when Aroldis Chapman was sidelined by COVID-19 from the start of the shortened season until Aug. 17.
His deal calls for salaries of $13 million next year and $14 million in 2022. In addition to the team’s two-year option, Britton’s contract included a $13 million player option for 2021.
Gardner, 37, has been with the Yankees since 2008 and is their last player from the 2009 World Series champions. He hit .223 with five homers and 15 RBIs in the shortened season, down from .251 with career highs of 28 homers and 74 RBIs in 2019. The Yankees agreed to a deal with a $2 million signing bonus and an $8 million salary for 2020, which became $2,962,963 in prorated pay.
Armour, Clark share Bermuda lead, 64-year-old Funk makes cut
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Ryan Armour and Wyndham Clark survived ferocious wind Friday in the Bermuda Championship to share the lead going into a weekend that includes 64-year-old Fred Funk.
Armour could only guess where the 30 mph gusts would blow his golf ball across Port Royal. The 44-year-old from Ohio still managed three early birdies and another on the par-5 17th for a 1-under 70. Clark played in the afternoon and reached 10-under par until a pair of late bogeys for a 68.
They were at 8-under 134, one shot ahead of Kramer Hickok (68).
The big surprise was Funk, who only played because he had a chance to be paired with his son, Taylor, who played at Texas. Funk, whose last PGA Tour victory was in 2007 at the Mayakoba Classic, chipped in for birdie from the behind the ninth green for a 72, and his son was so excited he about knocked him to the ground in celebration.
New Mexico to practice in Nevada due to public health order
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico football team will be moving its practices to Las Vegas, Nevada, as it prepares for an upcoming game.
UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez says the Lobos are relocating because training is currently restricted to groups of five at a time due the prevalence of COVID-19 in Albuquerque and mandates spelled out by a state public health order.
The team left Friday to play a season opener at San Jose State. They plan to return to Albuquerque over the weekend and then travel by bus to Las Vegas on Monday. The team could end up staying through November as New Mexico is dealing with a surge of cases, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
New Mexico’s Nov. 14 game against Nevada is scheduled to be played in Albuquerque, but the Lobos could relocate that game to Reno, Nevada, as they did against San Jose State.
Belichick doesn’t think Edelman’s surgery is season ending
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots coach Bill Belichick doesn’t expect a surgical procedure that Julian Edelman underwent on his ailing knee this week will keep the receiver sidelined for the rest of the season.
But it will at a minimum keep Edelman off the field Sunday when the Patriots visit AFC East-leading Buffalo (5-2), leaving New England (2-4) down one of its best playmakers as it tries to snap a three-game losing streak.
“We’ll see how the return goes. I don’t think this is a season-ending situation. But we’ll see,” Belichick said. “Hopefully he’ll be back. I know he’s worked awfully hard. Nobody’s more competitive than Julian is. So, he’ll do everything he can to be back out there.”
Edelman, bothered by his knee for most of the season, missed practice Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. He leads the team with 21 catches for 315 yards but has yet to catch a touchdown this season.
University of North Dakota: Miller no longer on hockey team
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota said Friday that Arizona Coyotes top draft pick Mitchell Miller is no longer on the school’s hockey team.
The announcement by university president Andrew Armacost came a day after the Coyotes renounced their rights to the 2020 fourth-round pick after learning more about his bullying of a Black classmate with developmental disabilities four years ago.
Miller, an 18-year-old defenseman, is a freshman at North Dakota.
OHL bans bodychecking to fight virus spread
The Ontario Hockey League will not have bodychecking this season because of COVID-19.
Lisa MacLeod, Ontario’s minister of sport, said Friday that removing purposeful physical contact from the game was necessary in preventing the spread of the Coronavirus.
MacLeod said the decision was influenced by the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, which had several COVID-19 outbreaks on its teams this fall.
The OHL said Thursday it plans to start a shortened season Feb. 4.
Ravens All-Pro LT Stanley signs 5-year extension thru 2025
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley has signed a five-year extension that will keep him in Baltimore through the 2025 season.
The Ravens picked up the fifth-year option of Stanley’s rookie contract in 2019, a pact that was slated to expire after this season before the new deal announced by the team Friday.
Sale of Mets to Steve Cohen approved; Wilpon era nears end
NEW YORK — The Wilpon family’s control of the New York Mets neared its end after 34 years when Major League Baseball owners voted Friday to approve the sale of the team to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.
The transfer from the Wilpon and Katz families values the franchise at between $2.4 billion and $2.45 billion, a record for a baseball team that tops the $2 billion sale of the Los Angeles Dodgers from Frank McCourt to Guggenheim Baseball Management in 2012. The Mets sale is likely to close within 10 days.
Cohen pledged to inject about $9.5 million in additional payments this offseason for pandemic-hit employees.
Fighting bladder cancer, John Daly shares Champions lead
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Playing his fourth event since revealing he’s fighting bladder cancer, John Daly shot an 8-under 64 on Friday for a share of the lead with Jim Furyk in the PGA Tour Champions’ TimberTech Champions.
Daly had his lowest score in his five-year career on the 50-and-over tour. The two-time major champion won his lone Champions title in 2017 in Houston.
“Just tired all the time, just something the doc told me I’d be,” Daly said. “Trying to drink the right stuff, but it’s hard to take Diet Coke away from me. I was proud of myself, I only smoked six cigarettes today. Usually I smoke about a pack and a half.”
Daly eagled the par-5 18th — hitting a 7-iron to 12 feet — for a first-nine 31 on The Old Course at Broken Sound. He finished the round with a bogey on the par-4 ninth.
Djokovic crushed by ‘lucky loser’ Sonego in Vienna quarters
VIENNA — Novak Djokovic lost for only the third time this year after a listless effort in the Erste Bank Open quarterfinals and walked away happy on Friday.
The top-ranked Djokovic lost his first meeting with 42nd-ranked Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 6-2, 6-1.
He lacked power in his groundstrokes and produced a string of mistakes. He fell 4-0 behind, and won just five points on Sonego’s serve in the opening set.
In the second, Djokovic missed all six break points before conceding his service game for a fifth time when Sonego closed out the win with a passing shot.
Despite losing to a lucky loser for the first time, Djokovic was remarkably content.
Rangers decline $18M option on Kluber after shoulder injury
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers on Friday declined the $18 million contract option on right-hander Corey Kluber, who lasted just one inning in his only start before a shoulder injury ended his season.
Kluber gets a $1 million buyout, and the club has said it is interested in re-signing Kluber to a less expensive deal. The Rangers acquired the two-time Cy Young Award winner from Cleveland last offseason in a trade that sent hard-throwing reliever Emmanuel Clase to the Indians. Clase was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance.
Kluber threw 18 pitches in his only inning for the Rangers, leaving with shoulder tightness in a 5-2 loss to Colorado in the third game of the season. The 34-year-old was diagnosed with a small tear in his shoulder muscle the next day.
Marlins decline $4 million option for Kintzler for 2021
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins declined their $4 million option for 2021 on reliever Brandon Kintzler, who gets a $250,000 buyout.
Kintzler had a 2.22 ERA and 12 saves in 24 games this year, and helped the Marlins reach the playoffs for the first time since 2003. He pitched three scoreless innings in the postseason.
He had $1,111,111 in prorated pay this year from a salary originally set at $3 million.
Kintzler, 35, has 61 saves in 11 major league seasons with five teams.
QB-turned-safety-turned-QB Noyer named Colorado’s starter
Converted safety Sam Noyer was named Colorado’s starting quarterback Friday, edging out junior Tyler Lytle.
Coach Karl Dorrell, who helped talk Noyer into returning to Boulder and competing for the QB job after he’d entered the graduate transfer portal last December, said it was a “very, very, very close competition” and that Lytle will get some snaps under center himself in 2020.
“Sam got the nod, but we are really, really impressed with what Tyler has done this camp and ... he’s going to get a chance to play some,” Dorrell said.
Noyer will start the Buffaloes’ opener against UCLA on Nov. 7, when the Pac-12 opens a season delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shawn’s Hemp: Former NBA All-Star Kemp enters pot business
SEATTLE — The line stretched down the block, around the corner and snaked into the alley on the back side of the street. Most people were wearing green and gold. All of them were there for a glimpse, maybe an autograph and maybe some product to take home.
Even 23 years after he last played for the Seattle SuperSonics, Shawn Kemp can still manage to draw a crowd, even at lunchtime on a Friday in the midst of a pandemic.
This time it was for his latest business venture, partnering with and lending his name to the first of what he hopes is a franchised line of cannabis dispensaries. Along with his name on the front of the building and a large mural on the side, the dispensary called Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis comes with the additional novelty of being just a couple blocks away from the building where Kemp became an All-Star with the SuperSonics in the 1990s and where he hopes to see the NBA return one day.
Kemp said he never imagined when he was leading the Sonics, one of the best teams in the NBA in the mid-1990s, that a player would ever have his name across the front of a marijuana shop.
Kraken hire Robert Kron as head of amateur scouting
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken continued to build out their hockey operations staff, hiring Robert Kron on Friday as the director of amateur scouting.
Kron joins the Kraken after spending more than a decade in various scouting positions with the Carolina Hurricanes. Most recently, Kron was the director of European scouting for the Hurricanes, a position he was promoted to in 2019.
During his time with the Hurricanes, Kron worked extensively with Seattle general manager Ron Francis.
Hockey Hall of Fame to have no new inductees in 2021
TORONTO — The Hockey Hall of Fame will have no new inductees in 2021, with the class of 2020 honored that year instead.
The 2020 inductees were to have been inducted Nov. 16 in Toronto, but the ceremony was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hockey Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald said in a statement Friday the Hall’s board of directors made the decision in a Thursday teleconference.
McDonald said the 2020 class deserves the same experience as previous classes, where inductees mix over several days with family, friends, former teammates and fans.
McDonald said after the decision to postpone the 2020 event the Hall would not consider a virtual ceremony.
The 2020 class was announced in June and features forward Jarome Iginla, winger Marian Hossa, defensemen Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson, Canadian women’s goaltender Kim St. Pierre and longtime general manager Ken Holland.
Cádiz wins at Eibar 2-0 to build on great return to Liga
EIBAR, Spain — Cádiz won at Eibar 2-0 to extend its impressive return to the Spanish league on Friday after 14 years in the lower divisions.
Cádiz moved into second place in the standings behind leader Real Sociedad on goal difference. The team from southern Spain is undefeated in five rounds and has won all four of its matches on the road. That includes a 1-0 win at defending champion Real Madrid.
“The league lead? It means we are close to our objective (of avoiding relegation). We can’t think beyond that,” goal-scorer Álvaro Negredo said. “These points are great to have now because we know that bad stretches will come.”
Coached by Álvaro Cervera, the team has climbed from the third division in 2015-16 to making a remarkable return to the top-flight with a side featuring veteran players doing their best to prolong their careers. Besides former Sevilla and Manchester City striker Negredo, the squad includes former Atlético Madrid midfielder Augusto Fernández, and veterans Alex Fernández, Juan Cala, and José Martín.
Eibar started well, but Cádiz twice stole the ball from Eibar midfielder Pape Diop to score from quick attacks to decide the match before halftime.
Negredo headed in a cross by Alfonso Espino after Martín dispossessed Diop in the 36th. Diop was the victim of another tackle by Anthony Lozano three minutes later, which sparked an attack capped by Salvi Sánchez’s goal.
Stuttgart draw extends Schalke winless run to 22 games
BERLIN — Schalke‘s long wait for a win stretched to 22 games after letting Stuttgart come back to draw 1-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday.
Malick Thiaw put the Gelsenkirchen-based club in front for the first time this season, but a penalty from Nicolás González earned the visitors a point and extended Schalke’s club-record run without a victory.
Schalke scored through a set-piece in the 30th minute, when 19-year-old Finnish defender Malick peeled free at the far post to head in Amine Harit’s free kick for his first Bundesliga goal.
Stuttgart had looked more like scoring, however. The visitor had to wait 10 minutes into the second half before they were awarded a penalty through VAR. Schalke defender Salif Sané blocked Nicolás González’s header with his outstretched arm, and González stepped up to equalize from the spot in the 56th.
Stuttgart remained the better side. Schalke goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow prevented defeat with a late save to deny Gonzalo Castro.
Roglic reclaims Spanish Vuelta lead after winning Stage 10
SUANCES, Spain — Defending champion Primoz Roglic retook the red leader’s jersey of the Spanish Vuelta from Richard Carapaz after winning his third stage with an uphill sprint finish in Stage 10 on Friday.
Roglic worked his way toward the front of the peloton before striking out on the final meters of the slight ascent to the finish line to win the mostly flat 185-kilometer (115-mile) ride bordering the Cantabrian coast in northern Spain.
The Jumbo-Visma leader pulled level with the same overall time as Carapaz. He started the stage 13 seconds behind Carapaz, who rides for Ineos.
It looked like a day for the title contenders to avoid trouble and let the sprinters vie for victory. Instead, Roglic surprised Carapaz and the rest.
