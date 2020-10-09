Disc golf at The Hangar
Tee times are available on Oct. 15 and 16 to play two rounds of disc golf at the temporary six-hole course in and around The Hangar.
The tee times are from 3 to 5:40 p.m. for up to four people at a cost of $80, which includes the two rounds, a 90’s style JetHawks cap for each person and $20 stadium cash for the team store ($5 per person). All tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets/tee times will be sold on the day of the event.
Participants will be required to wear masks and have to bring their own discs. Outside food and beverages are allowed, although alcohol is prohibited. Comfortable shoes are recommended, but no cleats are allowed.
Visit www.mlb.com/lancaster/events/disc-golf for more information or to reserve a tee time or call Katie at (661) 726-5400.
Mora, Ebobisse each score twice, Timbers beat LA Galaxy 6-3
CARSON — Felipe Mora and Jeremy Ebobisse each scored twice, leading the Portland Timbers to a 6-3 victory over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night.
Portland (8-4-3) has won three consecutive matches. The Galaxy (4-8-3) are winless in their last five, including four straight losses.
Mora scored from close range in the 14th minute, and added his sixth goal of the season in the 60th on a cross from Jorge Villafana. Larrys Mabiala stretched the Timbers’ lead to 5-2 with his first goal of the season in the 63rd.
Ebobisse scored off a free kick that hit the crossbar and dropped into the net in the 23rd minute. Diego Valeri lofted his shot over the head of diving Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham in the 47th. Ebobisse capped the scoring with a goal in the 80th.
Julian Araujo scored his first goal of the season in the 34th minute for the Galaxy. Ethan Zubak added a goal in the 55th and Cristian Pavon another in the 70th.
Senators acquire defenseman Erik Gudbranson from Ducks
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators acquired defenseman Erik Gudbranson from the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday for a fifth-round selection in the 2021 draft.
Gudbranson, an Ottawa native, had four goals, five assists and 95 penalty minutes in 51 games with Pittsburgh and Anaheim in 2019-20. In 518 career games with Florida, Vancouver, Pittsburgh and Anaheim, the 28-year-old defender has 20 goals, 53 assists and 581 penalty minutes.
Kansas coach Les Miles tests positive for virus
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas coach Les Miles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in his home, where he plans to fulfill his head coaching responsibilities remotely as the Jayhawks spend a week off before visiting West Virginia.
Miles announced his positive test in a statement Thursday. The school did not say whether any other players or staff have tested positive, though the Jayhawks have had clusters of positive tests since the beginning of the season.
Athletic director Jeff Long said Miles’ result came back through routine testing and the school is going through contact tracing protocols to notify anybody who has been in contact with him. Long said if Miles does not have a fever or other symptoms, there is a chance he could be able to coach against the Mountaineers on Oct. 17.
The Jayhawks are off to an 0-3 start in Miles’ second season in Lawrence.
Bowyer to retire and move to Fox NASCAR coverage in 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clint Bowyer will retire at the end of the NASCAR season and join the Fox Sports booth as an analyst.
Bowyer, in his 15th full season, heads into Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway facing elimination from the playoffs. He’s ranked 11th in the 12-driver field that will be trimmed by four for the next round.
In a media availability earlier Thursday, the 41-year-old gave no indication he planned to announce his retirement hours later. But in a a two-page letter later posted to Twitter, Bowyer said he’s moving full-time into television.
“Now I get to the point of what I want to tell you,” he wrote. “I have a new opportunity to do what’s next in my life. In 2021 my suit will no longer be fireproof. I will be joining the Fox booth on Sundays.”
Bowyer is a popular veteran who has won races for Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota during his career with Richard Childress Racing, Michael Waltrip Racing and now Stewart-Haas Racing. He won the 2008 Xfinity title for RCR.
“The opportunity to have won races with all three manufacturers is something I’m proud of,” he wrote in his letter. “Chevrolet, Toyota and Ford all have great people and build great products and all share the same passion to be first on Sunday. It was truly an honor to represent all three.”
DiBenedetto keeps ride as Cindric promotion to Cup delayed
Team Penske found a one-year solution for Matt DiBenedetto while building a long-term plan to move Austin Cindric to the Cup Series.
DiBenedetto’s contract was extended Thursday to drive for Wood Brothers Racing in 2021. Cindric, currently competing in the Xfinity Series for Penske, will take over the seat in 2022.
Cindric will compete in both Xfinity Series next season as well as select Cup races. The 22-year-old son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric showed this season he is ready for a promotion to NASCAR’s top series, a move that could have cost DiBenedetto his seat with the Penske-affiliated team.
Patriots prepare to play Denver despite closed facility
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England coach Bill Belichick says the team is continuing to prepare to play this weekend against the Denver Broncos amid reports the Patriots returned no new positive COVID-19 tests on Thursday.
“This is really more of a medical situation than a football situation,” Belichick said during a conference call Thursday. “So we’ll work through the decisions and input from the people in the medical field, a combination of the Patriots and league. People that know this, know the situation, know the virus and the specific circumstances that are involved here, both in the past and going forward.”
The Patriots shut their practice facility Wednesday and Thursday after quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice-squad player Bill Murray all tested positive for coronavirus over a five-day period.
Newton was held out of New England’s loss to the Chiefs on Monday after testing positive on Saturday. Gilmore didn’t test positive until Tuesday.
DeChambeau blasts his way to 62 and early lead in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Bryson DeChambeau put on another power display Thursday and it worked just as well as when he won the U.S. Open.
In his first start since winning at Winged Foot last month, DeChambeau had two-putt birdies on all three of the par 5s and two of the par 4s on his way to a 9-under 62 and the early lead in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
It matched his career low, and that was all that disappointed him at the TPC Summerlin. He knew his 15-foot eagle putt from the fringe on the par-5 ninth was for his best score on the PGA Tour.
Among early starters, DeChambeau had a one-shot lead over Harold Varner III and Austin Cook. Varner had a chance to tie for the lead until he missed the fairway on the par-5 ninth, hit into a bunker and missed his 12-foot birdie putt.
Hatton back in familiar surroundings, leads at Wentworth
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Tyrrell Hatton remembers walking outside the ropes as a wide-eyed 5-year-old and watching his heroes at the BMW PGA Championship, the tournament which inspired him to become a professional golfer.
Now he’s leading the European Tour’s signature event at Wentworth, although there are no spectators to see it.
After almost nine months in the United States — during which he won his first PGA Tour title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational — Hatton is back in Europe and continued his strong form with a 6-under 66 to help set the first-round pace Thursday at a tournament he knows so well.
He was tied for the lead with Justin Harding of South Africa and Adri Arnaus of Spain, neither of whom dropped a shot around the West Course on an overcast day.
Lincicome, Tan share Women’s PGA lead at windy Aronimink
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — Brittany Lincicome and Kelly Tan each shot 3-under 67 on Thursday in windy conditions at difficult Aronimink Golf Club to share the lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Lincicome, a two-time winner of the major ANA Inspiration eight LPGA Tour victories, played bogey-free to stay even with Tan and keep her first Women’s PGA title in sight.
The 35-year-old Florida player is trying to win for the first since having a baby last July. One of the biggest hitters on the tour, she found her groove at 6,577-yard Aronimink, missing only one green.
Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko, Gabby Lopez, Carlota Ciganda and Linnea Strom were a stroke back. Lopez and Ciganda tested positive this year for COVID-19, but have rebounded and were in great shape headed into the second day at arduous Aronimink.
Golf pro apparently struck, killed by falling tree
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — A golf pro at a Massachusetts country club died apparently when a tree fell on his golf cart as violent thunderstorms with high winds moved through the region, police said.
Thomas Sullivan, the pro at Wyantenuck Country Club, was found on the ground next to the cart at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by Great Barrington police. The cart was covered with trees and branches.
Responding officers administered first aid but Sullivan could not be revived, police said.
Police responded to the country club after getting a call from a neighbor reporting a golf cart with a tree on top of it on a dirt access road alongside the course, police said.
Sullivan was checking the course for stray golfers as he always does during dangerous weather, the club said in an emailed statement.
Sullivan, 71, of Sheffield, had spent 21 years at Wyantenuck.
Baylor pauses football over virus; Oklahoma St game still on
WACO, Texas — Baylor is pausing football activities to evaluate recent positive tests for COVID-19 but still hopes to play its next game at home against Oklahoma State next week, the school said Thursday.
Baylor reported 10 new cases among athletes across all sports in its most recent update Monday. The school said it had 10 active cases, including six with people experiencing symptoms.
The number of cases being monitored is 18, and that includes close contacts, the school said. Baylor said contact tracing was another reason for the latest shutdown of football.
The Bears have already had two games called off over coronavirus issues. Their original opener against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 12 didn’t happen because Louisiana Tech had widespread positive tests for COVID-19.
A hastily arranged game against former Southwest Conference foe Houston was canceled a day before it was supposed to be played on Sept. 19.
Midshipmen to be able to attend home game against Temple
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Naval Academy’s Brigade of Midshipmen will be able to attend this weekend’s home football game against Temple, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Vice Adm. Sean Buck announced Thursday.
The governor and the superintendent say state and local officials have approved a plan for a safe, socially-distanced viewing of the game in Annapolis.
Attendance will be limited to the academy’s students and a small support staff.
Midshipmen will sit by company with small roommate pods allowed to sit together. They will wear masks the entire game.
ESPN, ESPN2, ABC average 1,836,000 viewers in wild card
NEW YORK — ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC averaged 1,836,000 viewers for 16 broadcasts in Major League Baseball’s expanded wild-card round, drawing far more viewers for 16 games but an average down vastly from the single-knockout contests in previous years.
The most-watched game was the New York Yankees’ opening 12-3 win over Cleveland on Sept. 29, which averaged 2,642,000 despite taking place partly opposite a presidential debate.
Last year’s ESPN game, Tampa Bay’s 5-1 win over Oakland starting just after 8 p.m. EDT, was seen by an average of 4,615,000 on ESPN, down from 7,130,000 for Colorado’s 2-1, 13-inning win over the Chicago Cubs in the 2018 NL wild-card game at a similar time. ESPN’s wild-card game averaged 5,591,000 to 7,604,000 from 2014-17.
The round was expanded to eight best-of-three series due to the shortened season caused by the pandemic, and games were scheduled from noon EDT until 10 p.m. EDT over a four-day span.
Tweet lures Camping World in as NHRA new title sponsor
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Marcus Lemonis first learned the NHRA drag racing series had abruptly lost its title sponsor via Twitter and used the same social media platform to alert the league he was interested in helping.
Lemonis tweeted on Sept. 22 to NHRA that Camping World isn’t “scared of our commitment to racing... let’s sit down and talk sponsorship.” Just 12 days later, NHRA announced a multi-year partnership with Camping World as its new title sponsor.
Chicago Blackhawks parting with Cup-winning G Corey Crawford
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks will not re-sign goaltender Corey Crawford in free agency, potentially signaling a more extensive rebuild for one of the NHL’s marquee franchises.
General manager Stan Bowman said he had a “bit of an emotional” conversation with Crawford on Thursday.
“The message to Corey and to everyone else today is that we’ve decided that we’ve got some young goaltenders here in Chicago that we believe in,” Bowman said on a video conference call.
Collin Delia and Kevin Lankinen, who are in line to share the net with Crawford gone, have a combined 18 games of NHL experience — all belonging to Delia. Bowman said the team is interested in re-signing Malcolm Subban after he was acquired in a February trade with Vegas.
Crawford, who turns 36 on Dec. 31, went 16-20 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average during the pandemic-shortened season. He started every game as Chicago eliminated Edmonton in the qualifying round before losing to the Golden Knights in the playoffs.
Devils put goaltender Cory Schneier on unconditional waivers
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have placed veteran goaltender Cory Schneider on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out the final two years of his contract.
The Devils announced the move on Thursday, the day before the start of the NHL’s free agency period.
The 34-year-old Schneider has two years remaining on the seven-year, $42 million contract. He was to be paid $6 million annually the last two seasons. The buyout is $8 million spread out over four years.
Hurricanes’ Williams retires as 3-time Stanley Cup champion
RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes forward Justin Williams is retiring after 19 NHL seasons and three Stanley Cup championships.
Williams announced his retirement in a statement Thursday after spending his final three seasons in a second stint with Carolina, where he won the Cup for the first time in 2006.
“Since I first broke into the league a day after my 19th birthday back in 2000, this game has brought me so much that I will never be able to repay it,” Williams said. “The countless experiences, relationships, lessons and hardships will remain with me forever as I move on to the next stage of my life.
“I’ve never once taken for granted the privilege it is to be able to play a game for a living, and that is probably why I was able to play it professionally for as long as I have.”
The 39-year-old Williams had 320 goals and 477 assists for 797 points in 1,264 games with the Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals. He helped the Kings with the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs’ most valuable player for the 2014 title run.
Ben Olsen out as DC United coach amid difficult season
WASHINGTON — Ben Olsen is out as head coach of D.C. United amid a disappointing season but the team said he will likely have a new role in the organization.
Olsen has led D.C. United for the past decade. But the team has won just two matches since it returned from the MLS is Back tournament in Florida and sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
Assistant Chad Ashton will serve as interim coach, United said Thursday.
Olsen played for D.C. United from 1998 to 2009 and took over as head coach in 2010. The team went 113-137-84 during his tenure and made the playoffs in five of the last six years. United won the U.S. Open Cup in 2013.
Frontier Conference football schedule starts in February
HELENA, Mont. — The Frontier Conference has approved a conference-only football schedule with games beginning in late February, the league announced.
The five Montana members of the NAIA conference had planned to play this fall until the season was postponed in mid-August due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Each of the league’s eight teams are scheduled to play the other teams once during a seven-week season that starts on Feb. 27 and ends on April 10. There will be no nonconference games. Game dates may be changed as recommended by the schools and local health officials, the conference said Wednesday.
Chiefs welcome back Bashaud Breeland from 4-game suspension
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs began the season eagerly awaiting the return of Bashaud Breeland, the veteran cornerback so instrumental in slowing down the San Francisco 49ers and helping Kansas City win its first Super Bowl in 50 years in February.
Now that Breeland served his four-game suspension, though, there is no guarantee he will even start.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Thursday that the Chiefs are slowly working Breeland back into the mix, but that he remains comfortable with the cornerbacks that already have helped them to a 4-0 start. That includes Charvarius Ward, who has played through a fractured hand, and Rashad Fenton, a 2019 sixth-round pick who’s flourished after a move from nickelback to the outside that was needed when L’Jarius Sneed broke his collarbone.
Auburn’s All-SEC LB K.J. Britt will undergo thumb surgery
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn All-Southeastern Conference llinebacker K.J. Britt will undergo thumb surgery.
Team spokesman Kirk Sampson said Thursday that Britt is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday, a day before the 13th-ranked Tigers host Arkansas. It wasn’t immediately clear how long Britt will be out.
Britt is leading the team with 23 tackles through two games, including one tackle for loss. He was a first-team Associated Press All-SEC pick last season and is a team captain.
Britt had 69 tackles last season, including 10 for a loss and 2.5 sacks. Freshman Wesley Steiner is listed as his backup.
Spence set to face Garcia in 1st title fight since car crash
ARLINGTON, Texas — Welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence is set for another title defense in his home state of Texas in what would be his first fight since avoiding serious injury in a high-speed car crash in Dallas last year.
Spence and Danny Garcia are scheduled to fight Dec. 5 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, where Spence defended his IBF title by beating Mikey Garcia in early 2019. The Cowboys say they are planning to have fans for the event.
In September 2019, Spence added the WBC welterweight title to his IBF strap with a thrilling split-decision victory over Shawn Porter in Los Angeles.
A month later, after beating Porter, Spence flipped his Ferrari while speeding on a Dallas street in the early morning hours. Spence was ejected but didn’t sustain any broken bones or fractures and was treated for facial lacerations. The crash led to charges of drunken driving.
Mercedes team member has virus ahead of F1 race in Germany
NÜRBURG, Germany — A Mercedes employee at the Formula One race in Germany has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team said Thursday.
Mercedes did not name the team member and did not give any details of the person’s role.
“We can confirm that a team member has tested positive for COVID-19. This has been handled and is being handled in line with FIA protocols, working closely with the FIA,” the team wrote on Twitter.
F1 has conducted regular coronavirus testing and kept drivers and other team staff in a “bubble” around races to reduce the risk of infection. Racing Point driver Sergio Perez missed two races in August after testing positive for the virus.
Stanford’s Macario on USWNT’s training camp roster
Brazilian-born Stanford midfielder Catarina Macario is among the players who will take part in the U.S. women’s national team training camp this month.
The two-time winner of the MAC Hermann Trophy as the nation’s best college player, Macario had a Stanford single-season record of 32 goals and 23 assists last year. This is the first time Macario has been called into a senior national team camp.
She is currently pursuing her U.S. citizenship and is not yet able to appear in a match with the team.
Head coach Vlatko Andonovski called in 27 domestic-based players for the camp, leaving players who are currently in Europe off the roster. Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis, Tobin Heath, Christen Press and Alex Morgan are playing on FA Women’s Super League teams in England.
Serbia oust Norway, advances to Euro 2020 playoff finals
GENEVA — Sergej Milinković-Savić scored twice to lift Serbia into the European Championship playoff finals with a 2-1 extra-time win over Norway on Thursday.
Serbia kept Norway’s feared forward Erling Haaland quiet and found its own unlikely threat in the Lazio midfielder who had not previously scored for the national team.
Milinković-Savić was on hand to score from close range after a free kick into the penalty area in the 82nd minute, before Norway leveled through Mathias Normann’s angled low shot in the 88th.
An exquisite piece of skill won the game in the 102nd, as Milinković-Savić tricked Norway goalkeeper Rune Jarstein with a deft, slow chip from the edge of the six-yard box.
Serbia will host Scotland in one of four playoff finals on Nov. 12 that will complete the 24-nation Euro 2020 lineup. Scotland beat Israel in a penalty shootout in Glasgow after a 0-0 draw.
The eight playoff semifinals played Thursday included four nations that will host games at the Euro 2020 tournament.
Hungary and Scotland advanced to stay in contention for getting two home games in the group stage next June. Ireland and Romania were eliminated.
