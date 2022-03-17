9 dead in crash involving U. of the Southwest golf teams
HOBBS, N.M. — Nine people have died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six New Mexico university students and a coach returning from a golf tournament, as well as a 13-year-old boy, authorities said.
Those killed in the Tuesday evening crash included University of the Southwest students from Portugal and Mexico. Two Canadian students were hospitalized in critical condition.
A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line, and crashed into a van carrying members of the university’s men’s and women’s golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The state agency later identified the deceased as: Golf coach Tyler James, 26, of Hobbs, New Mexico; and players Mauricio Sanchez, 19, of Mexico; Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas; Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado; Karisa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas; Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas; and Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal.
Also killed were Henrich Siemans, 38, of Seminole County, Texas, and an unidentified 13-year-old boy who had been traveling with him in the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup.
Critically injured aboard the van were Canadian students Dayton Price, 19, of Mississauga, Ontario, and Hayden Underhill, 20, of Amherstview, Ontario. Both were taken by helicopter to the University Medical Center in Lubbock, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) to the northeast.
Angels RHP Canning has setback, won’t be ready for opener
TEMPE, Ariz. — Los Angeles Angels right-hander Griffin Canning won’t be ready for opening day after a setback in his recovery from a back injury.
Canning said Wednesday the setback occurred a few weeks ago. The Orange County native and UCLA product was a strong candidate for the sixth spot in the Angels’ rotation this spring.
“They basically said I reaggravated it,” Canning said. “I just have to take a couple of steps back in my rehab. ... I had progressed. I was up to 100%, fully cleared and everything, but it’s part of it. I understand that. It’s not always going to be a perfect recovery.”
Canning hopes to begin playing catch later this week, but he won’t throw off a mound for four weeks, general manager Perry Minasian said. The Angels moved him to the 60-day injured list later Wednesday.
Canning’s latest injury is another complication for the Angels as they attempt to settle on a pitching staff for the new season. Minasian said he isn’t done looking for outside talent to bolster a staff that was 22nd in the majors in ERA and 24th in WHIP last season, the latest in a long series of underwhelming mound performances during the Halos’ seven-year playoff drought.
“We like where we’re at,” Minasian said. “Now, can we get better? Absolutely. There’s areas we can improve. Rotation is a spot we’d like to improve. Bullpen is still an area we’d like to improve. Offensively and defensively, we’d like to improve in those spots, and we’re expecting some internal improvement, too.”
The Angels’ rotation will be headlined by AL MVP Shohei Ohtani and newcomer Noah Syndergaard. Patrick Sandoval, José Suarez and newcomer Michael Lorenzen also have spots locked down, but the sixth starter is now likely to be either Jaime Barria or youngster Reid Detmers unless Minasian makes a move.
The perpetually pitching-poor Angels haven’t added significant mound talent since the conclusion of the lockout, although they acquired Syndergaard, Lorenzen and top reliever Aaron Loup before the lockout. Minasian understands some fans’ frustration with the Angels standing pat while the likes of Carlos Rodon, Yusei Kikuchi, Chris Bassitt and Sonny Gray end up elsewhere.
Canning went 5-4 with a 5.60 ERA last season before getting sent to the minors in early July. Soon afterward, the 2020 Gold Glove winner was declared out for the season with a stress fracture in his lower back.
Los Angeles bolstered its pitching staff in another way Wednesday by re-signing backup catcher Kurt Suzuki to a $1.75 million, one-year deal, bringing back the 38-year-old mentor to several Angels pitchers.
LA Rams release punter Johnny Hekker after memorable decade
The Los Angeles Rams have released punter Johnny Hekker after 10 seasons.
The Super Bowl champion Rams dropped their longest-tenured player Wednesday night in a move that creates just over $2 million in salary cap room.
Hekker has spent his entire career with the Rams since signing in St. Louis as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State in 2012. He became a four-time All-Pro selection and arguably the NFL’s top punter during the 2010s, but his average declined to a career-low 44.2 yards per punt last season.
Along with his punting prowess and his steady hands as the Rams’ holder for placekicks, Hekker was a team leader, a popular figure among fans, and even a serious threat to throw the ball on trick plays. The former high school quarterback is 14 of 23 for 186 yards and a touchdown as a passer in his career, although he threw just one pass in the past two seasons.
Hekker is among several significant personnel losses this week for the champs, who are squeezed against the cap as usual.
Along with left tackle Andrew Whitworth’s retirement, Los Angeles lost edge rusher Von Miller to Buffalo, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day to the Chargers, and starting cornerback Darious Williams to Jacksonville this week. Starting right guard Austin Corbett is expected to sign with Carolina soon, while backup linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo joined Houston and backup tight end Johnny Mundt headed to Minnesota.
The Rams managed to retain offensive linemen Joseph Noteboom and Brian Allen, two probable starters next season. Los Angeles has yet to sign an outside free agent or re-sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Dodgers hoping Price is right again — in either role
GLENDALE, Ariz. — David Price’s long career has prepared him for just about anything. From starter to reliever, he’s done it all and knows the roles.
He understands the possibilities, too.
There are plenty of those for Price as the Los Angeles Dodgers begin an abbreviated spring training schedule amid questions about their starting rotation. Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías are projected to be the first three. After that, there’s uncertainty.
“I’m preparing to start,’’ Price said Wednesday before drills at the Dodgers’ spring complex at Camelback Ranch. “I’m preparing to come out of the bullpen. There are pros and cons to both, and I don’t mean cons in a bad way. I look forward to the challenges.
“My body feels great. My arm feels good.’’
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts thinks the left-hander might be good enough to start again. Price is coming off a year that saw him bounce between the bullpen and rotation. A hamstring injury sidelined him for about a month. Then, Price’s season ended abruptly because of a sore elbow. He didn’t appear in the postseason. His last start was Aug. 22.
In 2020, he didn’t pitch at all. He chose not to play because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Time with his family, he said then, was more important.
MLB makes up for lockout postponements with 30 doubleheaders
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has scheduled 30 additional doubleheaders to make up some of the 91 games postponed by the lockout that delayed opening day until April 7.
MLB released a revised schedule Wednesday, extending the last day of the regular season by three days to Oct. 5. The first game of the season will be the New York Yankees hosting the Boston Red Sox at 1:05 p.m., the first matchup of the rivals to open a big league schedule since 2005.
Five games were rescheduled for Thursday, July 21, the second day after the All-Star Game. Doubleheaders with the Yankees at Houston and Detroit at Oakland plus a single game with Texas at Miami join San Francisco at the Dodgers as the only game on the original schedule announced last Aug. 4.
The Tigers and Athletics will play an unusual doubleheader at Comerica Park on May 10, with Oakland the home team in the opener to make up a game from April 4 and Detroit the home team in the nightcap to make up a game moved from May 10.
Nadal improves to 18-0 with win over Opelka at Indian Wells
IINDIAN WELLS — Nursing a nagging foot injury, Rafael Nadal improved to 18-0 this season, edging Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) on Wednesday in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open.
“I can’t say it’s a dream because I even couldn’t dream about that three months ago, two months ago,” Nadal said. “I am just enjoying every single moment.”
Last year, Nadal’s playing time was interrupted by COVID-19 and injuries, creating doubt about the Spanish star’s ability to recover well enough to maintain his exacting standards. But he won his record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January and has continued on a tear.
“I am just very happy to be playing tennis,” said Nadal, who turns 36 in June. “Today was a little bit worse than other days. It’s true that the last couple of days the foot has been bothering me a little bit more.”
Nadal has already withdrawn from the Miami Open that follows Indian Wells. He wants extra time to prepare for the clay court season that isn’t as punishing as hard courts.
Nadal rallied from a 2-4 deficit in the second set to lead 6-5. Opelka held after three deuces when Nadal netted a forehand chasing the American’s drop shot to force the second tiebreaker.
Nadal led 4-1 in the tiebreaker when Opelka struggled on his service returns. On his serve, though, the 6-foot-11 American closed to 4-3, hitting winners on a drop shot and a forehand.
Tatis has surgery on broken left wrist, out 3 months
PEORIA, Ariz. — All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres had surgery on his broken left wrist on Wednesday.
General manager A.J. Preller said earlier this week that the $340 million superstar is expected to miss three months. Tatis led the NL with 42 homers in 2021 and was third in the NL MVP balloting.
It’s unclear how the electrifying player broke his wrist, but there were reports in December that he had a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic. Preller said on Monday that the team believed the injury occurred early in the offseason but that Tatis didn’t start feeling it until he began taking swings about a month ago in preparation for spring training.
Tatis, 23, had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year and also was on the COVID-19 injury list at one point. He batted .282 with 97 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.
Judge: Minor leaguers work year-round, MLB violated wage law
NEW YORK — A federal judge ruled that minor leaguers are year-round employees who work during training time and found Major League Baseball violated Arizona state minimum wage law and is liable for triple damages.
Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero in San Francisco also ruled MLB did not comply with California wage statement requirements, awarding $1,882,650 in penalties.
Spero unsealed a 181-page ruling Tuesday night in a lawsuit filed eight years ago. He ruled minor leaguers should be paid for travel time to road games in the California League and to practice in Arizona and Florida.
Sharks sign Tomas Hertl to 8-year extension
SAN JOSE— The San Jose Sharks agreed Wednesday on an eight-year contract extension with Tomas Hertl, locking up their star center for the long term instead of dealing him away at the trade deadline.
The Sharks had been committed to trying to keep Hertl but wanted to get the extension in place before Monday’s trade deadline. Hertl was in the final year of a $22.5 million, four-year contract and could have been an unrestricted free agent this summer without an extension.
The new deal will pay the 28-year-old Hertl $65.1 million over eight years at an average of more than $8 million per season. He will be under contract through the 2029-30 season.
MLB drops regular COVID tests, can move games for health
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is dropping regular COVID-19 testing for all but symptomatic individuals while maintaining an ability to move games if the public health situation in an area deteriorates.
MLB and the players’ association finalized their 2022 coronavirus protocols on Tuesday, easing pandemic restrictions five days after reaching a collective bargaining agreement. Some on-field issues have not yet been addressed, such as whether to continue the pandemic rule calling for “ghost runners” at second base in extra innings.
“MLB has the right during the championship season to relocate club(s) to neutral sites, spring training sites or other clubs’ home ballparks, and/or reschedule games contained in the 2022 championship season schedule, if necessary, for health/safety reasons, to comply with governmental restrictions or to complete the schedule,” the 18-page protocols state.
“With the consent of the MLBPA (which shall not be unreasonably withheld), MLB also has the right to conduct some or all of the 2022 postseason in neutral sites (including other clubs’ home ballparks), or to delay the start of the postseason in order to reschedule championship season games following the completion of the championship season.”
The protocols provide that “MLB intends to postpone games only if necessary to protect the health and safety of club personnel, players and umpires. Games will not be postponed for competitive reasons provided the club has a sufficient number of players available to substitute those players on the active roster who are unavailable to play as a result of COVID-19.”
The sides agreed that “with regard to outdoor games postponed due to COVID-19 during the first 30 days of the championship season, MLB and the clubs will, whoere practicable, avoid rescheduling such games as a split doubleheader prior to April 30.”
Titans propose adding 2-point conversion to win in overtime
Proposals to change the rules for overtime have been submitted by three NFL teams, with Tennessee seeking to include 2-point conversions as part of the process of deciding the winner, the league announced Wednesday.
The Titans have recommended that both teams possess the ball in overtime unless the team receiving the kickoff scores a touchdown and a 2-point conversion. That would end the game.
Indianapolis and Philadelphia have proposed that both teams must have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime.
Under current rules, the 10-minute overtime in the regular season ends if the team getting the first possession scores a touchdown, even though the team kicking off never has the ball. Should the side receiving the kickoff make a field goal, the team that first played defense gets a possession in which it can score a touchdown and win, or kick a field goal and play would continue — if time allows.
In the postseason, the rules are the same, except that overtimes continue until someone has more points.
Josh Sargent not on US roster for World Cup qualifiers
Norwich says forward Josh Sargent will not be on the U.S. roster for the Americans’ final three World Cup qualifiers.
The team made the unusual annoucement Wednesday, a day before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter is scheduled to issue his roster.
“Josh Sargent has been named on the reserve list for the USA’s upcoming World Cup qualifying matches,” Norwich tweeted.
A 22-year-old from O’Fallon, Missouri, Sargent was on the roster for the first three qualifiers in September, starting at El Salvador and Honduras, and appearing as a second-half substitute against Canada.
He has four goals in 28 matches in his first season with Norwich, including two in 25 Premier League games. Sargent scored twice in the League Cup against Bournemouth on Aug. 24 and twice against Watford in the league on Jan. 21.
Penn St favored to regain title in NCAA wrestling tournament
DETROIT — Penn State is favored to win its ninth team championship in 11 years at the NCAA wrestling championships, with Michigan and defending champion Iowa projected to be the Nittany Lions’ top challengers.
The tournament at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit runs Thursday to Saturday.
Four of Penn State’s nine qualifiers are seeded No. 1 at their weights, including defending individual champions Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds, Nick Lee at 141 and Carter Starocci at 174. Max Dean, who transferred from Cornell, is the top seed at 197.
Penn State’s Aaron Brooks, the defending champ at 184, is a No. 2 seed after his loss to Michigan’s Myles Amine in sudden victory at the Big Ten Tournament two weeks ago.
Michigan outscored Penn State by 1.5 points to win its first Big Ten title since 1973, and the Wolverines will compete for their first national wrestling team championship 45 minutes from its Ann Arbor campus.
The Wolverines have nine qualifiers, with Amine and Nick Suriano (125) seeded No. 1 and six other wrestlers among the top eight at their weights.
AP All-America team includes milestone for Kentucky’s Howard
NEW YORK — Rhyne Howard has joined an exclusive group by becoming a three-time Associated Press All-American.
The Kentucky senior became the ninth player in women’s basketball history to earn first-team honors three times, getting a spot on the team announced Wednesday.
“That’s huge. Definitely selective company. To be a three-time, and one of nine, now that’s something you had to work for,” Howard said. “I don’t know how to explain it. I was glad I was able to accomplish that.”
Howard was joined on the first team by South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon and Stanford’s Haley Jones. Hillmon and Jones tied for the fifth spot.
Boston, Clark and Smith were unanimous choices from the 30-member national media panel that votes in the AP Top 25 each week. It was the first time that there has been a tie for the first team since the AP started honoring women’s All-Americans in 1995.
All Grand Slams to use 10-point tiebreaker in final set
LONDON — All four Grand Slam tennis tournaments will now use a 10-point tiebreaker when matches reach 6-6 in the final set.
The Grand Slam Board announced the trial move, taking effect immediately, on behalf of the Australian, French and U.S. Opens and Wimbledon on Wednesday.
“The Grand Slam Board’s decision is based on a strong desire to create greater consistency in the rules of the game at the Grand Slams, and thus enhance the experience for the players and fans alike,” it said.
The Australian Open already uses the 10-point tiebreaker. The French Open, which begins May 22, was the only major to not use a deciding tiebreaker. Wimbledon had employed a seven-point tiebreaker from 12-12, and the U.S. Open used a seven-point tiebreaker from 6-6.
AP source: 1B Rizzo agrees to $32M, 2-year deal with Yankees
NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday night to a $32 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.
A three-time All-Star first baseman, Rizzo was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on July 29 and added a left-handed bat to a heavily right-handed batting order in New York. He hit .248 with 22 homers, 61 RBIs and a .783 OPS last season, including .249 with eight homers, 21 RBIs and a .768 OPS in 49 games for New York.
Rizzo also provided plate discipline and smooth fielding at first, where he has won a pair of Gold Gloves.
AP Source: Royals sign RHP Greinke to $13M contract for 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals agreed with six-time All-Star Zack Greinke on a $13 million contract for this season, reuniting the left-hander with the club that drafted him in the first round two decades ago, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a successful physical, said that Greinke could earn up to $2 million in performance bonuses. The Athletic first reported a deal had been reached.
The 38-year-old Greinke was the sixth overall pick of the Royals in the 2002 amateur draft, and he spent his first six-plus seasons with the club, winning the Cy Young Award during his standout 2009 season. He was traded to the Brewers the following year for a package of players that ultimately formed the basis of the Royals’ back-to-back AL champion teams.
Greinke spent just over a season in Milwaukee before his he was traded to the Angels, then he spent three seasons across town with the Dodgers, where he finished second in Cy Young voting in 2015. Greinke went on to pitch four seasons for the Diamondbacks before spending the past three seasons with the Astros.
Braves boost outfield with additions of Rosario, Dickerson
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Eddie Rosario, the 2021 NLCS MVP, to a two-year contract with $18 million guaranteed on Wednesday.
The defending World Series champion Braves added more outfield depth by signing Alex Dickerson to a $1 million, one-year deal that is not guaranteed.
The deals to boost Atlanta’s outfield came one day after the team signed newly acquired first baseman Matt Olson to a $168 million, eight-year contract. The Braves on Tuesday added former Tampa Bay right-hander Collin McHugh to a $10 million, two-year deal.
Cubs finalize deal with slick-fielding shortstop Simmons
MESA, Ariz. — The Chicago Cubs finalized a $4 million, one-year contract with slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons on Tuesday.
A native of Curacao selected by Atlanta Braves in the second round of the 2010 amateur draft, Simmons had his best season in 2017 when he hit .278 with 14 home runs, 69 RBIs, 38 doubles and 19 stolen bases. His .981 career fielding percentage ranks third best in among active shortstops, and his range at a vital position makes him an analytics favorite.
The 32-year-old Simmons won the most recent of his four Gold Gloves in 2018. He batted just .223 with three homers for Minnesota last year and is a career .265 hitter over 10 seasons with Atlanta, the Los Angeles Angels and the Twins.
Norman-led Saudi golf league announces schedule, no players
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Greg Norman and his LIV Golf Investments announced an eight-tournament schedule Wednesday that will offer $255 million for the total prize fund and a format that includes both individual and team play.
Missing from the announcement was the names of who would be playing, which would affect their PGA Tour membership.
LIV Golf Investments, funded primarily by the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund, said it is providing more than $400 million in “seed money” to launch the LIV Golf Invitational series, which blends 54-hole stroke play with a team concept.
Seven events would have a $25 million purse — $20 million for medal play ($4 million for the winner) and $5 million for the top three teams.
The PGA Tour just concluded its richest tournament, with a $20 million purse at The Players Championship, won by Cameron Smith. The tour pays 18% of the prize money to the winner.
Djokovic, Russian players expected to compete at French Open
Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play at the French Open even if he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 as long as the coronavirus situation in France remains stable, organizers said Wednesday.
Russian tennis players, including top-ranked Daniil Medvedev, will also be admitted to play in the tournament but as neutral athletes because of the war started by their country in neighboring Ukraine.
Organizers said there is nothing at the moment preventing Djokovic from defending his title at the clay-court Grand Slam. France this week lifted measures requiring the need to wear face masks in most settings and allowing people who aren’t vaccinated back into restaurants, sports arenas and other venues.
Buck, Aikman going from Fox to ESPN’s ‘Monday Night’ booth
On the first day of the new league year, one of the NFL’s top broadcasting teams is moving from Fox to ESPN.
ESPN announced on Wednesday a move that has been in the works for nearly a month — Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be broadcasting “Monday Night Football.”
Buck and Aikman have been doing games together since 2002, when they became Fox’s top crew. They will tie Pat Summerall and John Madden’s record for the longest NFL booth pairing this year at 21 seasons.
Study: Racial gap shrinks in grad rates for NCAA men’s teams
A diversity report for graduation rates among this year’s NCAA Tournament teams found the gap between white and Black men’s players has shrunk compared to last season.
The study released Wednesday from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida found that racial gap in average Graduation Success Rate (GSR) scores had declined from about 13.4 percentage points last year to 11.4 this season. That was due to gains by Black players (up 3.4 percentage points to 83.7%) outpacing those by white players (up 1.3, to 95.1%).
Mike Carey retires as West Virginia women’s basketball coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mike Carey retired Wednesday after 21 seasons as women’s basketball coach at West Virginia.
Carey guided the Mountaineers to 11 NCAA Tournaments and is the program’s all-time winningest coach with a 447-239 record.
Carey, 63, said he looks forward to spending time with his family, which includes five grandchildren.
“This has been a lot of fun, and I am certainly proud of what we were able to build and accomplish,” Carey said in a statement released by the school. ”It has been a privilege to lead this program, but I believe this is the right time in my life to turn the program over to someone else.”
“I have had a wonderful career coaching at the high school, Division II and Power 5 levels, but I want to now take some time for myself and family, to sit back, breathe and enjoy what has been a long and fun career.”
Prior to joining West Virginia, Carey spent 13 seasons as the men’s coach at Division II Salem. His overall career record is 735-341.
AP source: Cubs, Seiya Suzuki agree to $85M, 5-year deal
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs showed they’re serious about competing again after selling off their stars last year, agreeing to a contract with Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki.
Suzuki agreed to an $85 million, five-year deal, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person, confirming several reports, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a successful physical.
Chicago will pay an additional $14,625,000 as a posting fee to Suzuki’s club, the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan’s Central League.
Kraken begin selloff by trading Calle Jarnkrok to Flames
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken started their pre-trade deadline fire sale Wednesday by sending forward Calle Jarnkrok to the Calgary Flames for three draft picks.
Seattle received a second-round pick in 2022, a third in 2023 and a seventh in 2024. The second-round pick this summer is the one the Flames previously acquired from the Florida Panthers.
The Kraken are retaining half of Jarnkrok’s $2 million salary cap hit for the rest of the season.
Jarnkrok, a 30-year-old Swede with 26 points in 49 games this season, boosts Calgary’s chances to make an extended run through the Western Conference.
Panthers trade Frank Vatrano to Rangers for 2022 4th-rounder
NEW YORK — The New York Rangers acquired Frank Vatrano from the Florida Panthers on Wednesday for a 2022 fourth-round pick, a trade between two playoff-bound Eastern Conference teams that serves a different purpose for each.
Getting Vatrano gives the Rangers the kind of veteran forward general manager Chris Drury was looking for. The move clears more than $2.5 million of salary cap space for the Atlantic Division-leading Panthers, who could add more players before the trade deadline Monday.
Vatrano has 10 goals and nine assists in 49 games this season. He scored the tying and winning goals for Florida on Tuesday night at San Jose.
The 28-year-old originally from Massachusetts has 160 points in 394 NHL regular-season and playoff games.
Nets say Simmons had epidural to help improve back recovery
NEW YORK — Ben Simmons had an epidural this week that the Brooklyn Nets hope will help improve his back pain so he can play sometime this season.
Coach Steve Nash said Wednesday that Simmons had the injection while the Nets were in Orlando, where they beat the Magic on Tuesday night. Nash said the goal of the procedure was to relieve some of the irritation and accelerate Simmons’ recovery.
Simmons’ back began bothering him as he tried to build up his conditioning after joining the Nets in February. He had been sitting out all season before the Philadelphia 76ers traded the former No. 1 pick to Brooklyn in a swap for James Harden.
Nash said the Nets will see how Simmons responds to the epidural before making a plan for the next steps in his rehab. He added that the Nets still expect Simmons back at some point, with the last game of the regular season scheduled for April 10.
Chicago Cubs owners launching bid to buy EPL club Chelsea
LONDON — The owners of the Chicago Cubs said Wednesday that they will make a bid to buy Premier League club Chelsea.
The Ricketts family went public with its interest in the buyout with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich forced to sell up after he was sanctioned by the British government and banned by the Premier League over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the war on Ukraine.
In a statement released by a London-based communications firm, the Ricketts family said it was leading an investment group that will make its formal bid for the reigning world and European champions on Friday.
1-point gap: Liverpool closes on City with 9th straight win
Liverpool hasn’t been this close to Manchester City in three months.
The gap is down to one point in a Premier League title race that looks set to go down to the wire after Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Wednesday.
That’s nine straight league wins for Liverpool, which has a momentum that City can’t quite match with nine games left of the season.
Timing is everything. Just ask Diogo Jota.
The Portugal forward was about to be substituted when he was set free down the left by a brilliantly threaded pass by Thiago Alcantara and found the bottom corner with a precise shot in the 54th minute.
It didn’t save Jota from being immediately taken off and the player who replaced him, Roberto Firmino, diverted in a deftly taken second goal in the 62nd to further puncture the optimism inside Emirates Stadium that had been generated by a strong first-half display by Arsenal.
It was the kind of decisive substitution by Jurgen Klopp that City manager Pep Guardiola failed to make in the leaders’ 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday, a result that gave Liverpool the chance to get closer to City than any time since Dec. 16.
Liverpool plays its next game — at home to lowly Watford — before City is next in action in the league, so is likely to go into the lead for the first time since early October.
Dortmund beats Mainz 1-0 to cut Bayern’s lead to 4 points
BERLIN — Axel Witsel scored late to give Borussia Dortmund a bad-tempered 1-0 win at Mainz on Wednesday in their postponed Bundesliga game to cut the gap to leader Bayern Munich to four points.
American forward Gio Reyna, who came on in the 69th minute as a substitute, set up the winner by floating a free kick to the far post for Witsel to score in the 87th.
But the game itself had few highlights as it was punctuated by many fouls, niggles and disagreements. Dortmund midfielder Marius Wolf and Mainz counterpart Stefan Bell were booked before the break after a shoving match broke out at the culmination of increasingly frayed tempers.
There was another flare-up at the end when Jude Bellingham was fouled by Anderson Lucoqui, who was booked. Witsel was also booked in injury time, for a tactical foul, before Reyna drew a great save from Robin Zentner with another free kick.
The teams were originally down to play on March 6 but the game was called off due to a coronavirus outbreak at Mainz. Bo Svensson’s team also had its next game at Augsburg called off with at least 20 members of the squad and coaching staff infected with COVID-19. The Augsburg game was postponed to April 26.
The Mainz team showed no ill effects from the enforced break as it frustrated Dortmund’s attack and might have scored itself with Jonathan Burkardt blocked by Emre Can in the best chance of the first half.
Russia, Belarus banned from multi-sport Euro Championships
MUNICH, Germany — Athletes from Russia and Belarus were formally banned Wednesday from the multi-sport European Championships in August.
Organizers of the Aug. 11-21 championships in Munich, Germany, said they supported decisions by officials from the nine individual sports not to invite Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials. They have followed guidance from the International Olympic Committee.
“We are united in our condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine,” organizing committee chairman Libor Varhaník said.
The sports are canoeing, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis, track and field, triathlon and volleyball.
Though swimming is an exception among Olympic sports in trying to let Russians continue competing, it is not part of the collective European Championships format launched in 2018.
