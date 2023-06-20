Martina Navratilova says she is clear of cancer after tests
NEW YORK — Martina Navratilova says she is clear of cancer.
The tennis Hall of Famer announced the news Monday on Twitter after what she said was a full day of tests at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
“Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief,” she wrote.
Navratilova, 66, revealed she had been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer in January and that she would begin treatment that month. She had been diagnosed with a noninvasive form of breast cancer in 2010 and had a lumpectomy.
The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion had noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November and a biopsy revealed the early stage throat cancer. But Navratilova felt well enough to return to her TV work with the Tennis Channel by the Miami Open in March.
Sun drop Sparks behind Bonner’s 20 points
LOS ANGELES — DeWanna Bonner had 20 points and nine rebounds, Alyssa Thomas added 16 points, 12 assists and five steals, and Connecticut beat Los Angeles.
Brionna Jones scored 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds for Connecticut (9-3), which won for the third time in four games.
Thomas moved past Taj McWilliams-Franklin (3,019) into third on the Sun’s career scoring list with 3,027 points, behind Asjha Jones (3,336) and Nykesha Sales (3,955).
Karlie Samuelson hit a jumper for that made it 74-all with three minutes to play but the Sparks shot 0 for 6 the rest of the way. DiJonai Carrington hit two free throws with 2:48 remaining to give Connecticut the lead for good and spark a 9-0 closing run. Jones added a layup almost a minute later and Los Angeles coach Curt Miller was called for a technical foul with 1:27 to go. Bonner made the free throw and added a layup before Carrington hit two free throws to cap the scoring with 38.1 seconds left.
Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season for the Sparks (5-6). Los Angeles shot 5 for 17 (29%) from the field while getting outscored 20-11 in the fourth quarter. Jordin Canada added 14 points and six assists, Azura Stevens scored 12 points and Samuelson finished with 11.
3-time Sixth Man award winner Lou Williams announces retirement
ATLANTA — Lou Williams announced his retirement from the NBA on Sunday, ending a career after winning the league’s Sixth Man award three times and scoring more points off the bench than anyone in history.
Williams played for six teams — Philadelphia, Toronto, the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston, the Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta. He last played in the 2021-22 season with the Hawks.
Out of 1,123 regular-season games played over 17 seasons, Williams came off the bench in 1,001. He scored 13,396 points off the bench, which is 2,117 more than Jamal Crawford and 2,249 more than Dell Curry.
Williams and Crawford are the only three-time recipients of the Sixth Man award in league history.
Williams was the 45th pick in the 2005 NBA draft. Out of the 60 players taken that year, only Chris Paul scored more points in the NBA than Williams — who went straight to the league out of high school.
He finishes his career with 15,593 points, 131st in NBA history.
Mexico soccer coach Diego Cocca fired after 3-0 loss to US
MEXICO CITY — Diego Cocca was fired as coach of Mexico’s national team on Monday, four days after a 3-0 loss to the United States in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal.
The federation said Jaime Lozano will take over the national team. Lozano coached under-23 team to a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Cocca was hired in February and led El Tri to three wins, a loss and three draws. El Tri had not lost to the U.S. by three goals in 23 years.
“You can lose to the United States, because that’s soccer,” Mexican Football Federation President Juan Carlos Rodríguez. “What is unacceptable is the way that victory was ruled out from the start due to logistical decisions that split the group.”
Several Mexican players had complained about the long rides to practice sessions preceding the match in Las Vegas.
Cocca took over from Gerardo Martino after Mexico was eliminated from the World Cup in the first round last fall, ending a streak of seven straight appearances — and exits — in the round of 16.
Mexico rebounded to defeat Panama 1-0 on Sunday’s third-place match, which drew a crowd of 35,000 to a roughly half-full Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
El Tri opens the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, against Honduras on Sunday in Houston, then play Haiti four days later at Glendale, Arizona, before closing the group stage against invited guest Qatar on July 2 at Santa Clara, California.
Bradley Beal being traded to Phoenix by Washington, AP source says
Bradley Beal is being traded to Phoenix, set to form a new power trio alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker after the Washington Wizards and the Suns agreed Sunday on the first blockbuster of the offseason, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said.
Phoenix has agreed to sending Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and a package of future second-round picks to Washington, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is pending league approval.
Beal — a three-time All-Star — waived his no-trade clause to make the deal happen, said his agent, Mark Bartelstein.
ESPN first reported details of the trade.
It is the second major acquisition for owner Mat Ishbia in Phoenix. He landed Durant for a massive combination of players and first-round draft picks just days after formally taking over the Suns in February.
Starting with 2017-18 — Beal’s first All-Star season — he’s averaged 26.0 points per game. That’s 10th-best in the NBA over that span.
He’s been an All-Star in three of those six seasons and made All-NBA in 2020-21, when he finished second in the scoring race for the second consecutive year.
Beal is entering the second year of what could be a five-year, $251 million contract; the last of those years is at his option and would pay him $57.1 million. Over the next four years, he’s owed about $207.7 million.
Braves cut Charlie Culberson before infielder’s father was to throw 1st pitch
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves designated infielder Charlie Culberson for assignment hours before his father was set to throw out a ceremonial first pitch on Father’s Day.
Culberson, a 34-year-old from Rome, Georgia, was cut before Sunday’s game against Colorado. He was brought up from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 19 but had not appeared in any games since his promotion.
After Culberson was let go, the father of Braves outfielder Michael Harris II took care of the first pitch at Truist Park. Harris went 5 for 5 and scored three times for Atlanta in the 14-6 win.
Culberson made his big league debut in 2012 with San Francisco. He is a .248 hitter with 30 homers and 145 RBIs in 589 games.
He also played for Atlanta for parts of three seasons from 2018-2020, hitting a career-high 12 homers in 2018.
Catcher Chadwick Tromp was recalled from Gwinnett. He is 2 for 16 in six games with the Braves this year.
Victor Wembanyama arrives in US from France ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft
Victor Wembanyama has arrived in the U.S. for the NBA draft.
The plane from France carrying Wembanyama — who almost certainly will be taken by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s draft — arrived at Newark International Airport outside of New York City on Monday.
And even before becoming an NBA star, he got his first official taste of NBA stardom.
Some fans knew what flight he was on and when the plane was landing, and many were waiting. Wembanyama cheerfully signed autographs, scrawling his name onto basketballs and Spurs jerseys — some even with his name already on the back — before making his way into a waiting vehicle.
“I don’t know how they knew what flight I was on, but it’s fun,” Wembanyama said in a video distributed on the NBA’s social media channels as he walked through the New Jersey airport, ducking his head to avoid some of the signage bolted to the terminal’s ceiling. “It’s different, seeing that you can have such impact on people.”
It’s the start of a hectic few days for the 19-year-old French phenom who long has been considered a generational prospect the likes of which hasn’t been seen since LeBron James entered the league in 2003. Wembanyama is expected to appear at a pre-draft media availability on Wednesday, then has the actual draft Thursday and likely will be in San Antonio sometime Friday.
The rest of his summer won’t exactly be slow, either.
Wembanyama already has been announced as one of the expected participants in the inaugural NBA Con in Las Vegas coinciding with the start of Summer League there from July 7-9, and he has said he wants to play for France in the Basketball World Cup that will take place in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan starting in late August and running through Sept. 10.
Alejandro Kirk put on injured list by Blue Jays with cut on hand
MIAMI — Catcher Alejandro Kirk was put on the 10-day injured list Monday by the Toronto Blue Jays because of a cut on his left hand.
Kirk was hit by a pitch in the second inning of Sunday’s 11-7 loss to Texas.
Kirk has three homers and 21 RBIs in 59 games this season.
Catcher Tyler Heineman and right-hander Trent Thornton were recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Right-hander Bowden Francis was optioned to the Bisons.
With punctured hole repaired, U.S. boat returns to sea in around-the-world Ocean Race
The American sailboat in the Ocean Race had the hole in its hull repaired and set off for Italy in an attempt to rejoin the around-the-world competition before it is over.
The 11th Hour Racing Team left The Hague, Netherlands, on Sunday, less than 72 hours after it was T-boned by another boat just 17 minutes into the start of the final leg. Its goal is to reach Genoa before the July 1 in-port race that serves as the grand finale of the six-month, 32,000-nautical mile (37,000-mile, 59,000-km) competition.
“We were determined that this would not put an end to our Ocean Race campaign,” 11th Hour skipper Charlie Enright said. “And I hope it is far from over. It is a testament to the hard work of the entire team that, just 72 hours after the incident, we are able to get back out to sea.”
11th Hour took a two-point lead into the seventh and final leg, a 2,500 nautical mile (2,877 mile, 4,630 km) sprint to Genoa before Guyot environment — Team Europe crashed its bowsprit into the hull of the Newport, Rhode Island-based boat on Thursday. Both boats retired from the leg.
Guyot skipper Benjamin Dutreux has admitted the collision was his fault. 11th Hour has requested compensation in the standings from the World Sailing International Jury; the timeline for the decision has not been announced.
Current estimates have 11th Hour arriving in Genoa on June 30.
“We are very tight on time but we will do everything we can to get to Genoa to join the rest of the fleet for the grand finale of The Ocean Race,” Enright said. “We want to be there in time for the start of the in-port race on July 1, to give us the opportunity to compete in, and win, the in-port race series. It’s a race-within-a-race, and the countdown is now on.”
The 11th Hour shore crew worked a collective 600 hours to repair the hole in the side of the boat before it was cleared by an independent surveyor to return to the race.
Canada’s Connor Bedard honored as IIHF’s first male player of the year
Presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Connor Bedard has been honored as the International Ice Hockey Federation’s first male player of the year.
The IIHF announced Monday Bedard finished first in voting among a panel of representatives from 22 countries, well ahead of Latvian goalie Arturs Silovs, Swiss forward Andres Ambuhl and German defenseman Moritz Seider.
Bedard helped Canada win the past two world junior championships, played last summer and this past winter, before turning 18. He was MVP of the most recent tournament after leading all players in scoring with 23 points in seven games.
The Chicago Blackhawks recently won the lottery for the chance to select Bedard with the first pick and are expected to do so at the draft in Nashville next week. Bedard swept the Canadian Hockey League awards, becoming the first voted player of the year, top prospect and top scorer following his 143-point season with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League.
Hilary Knight was voted the IIHF’s first female player of the year for captaining the U.S. to gold at this year’s women’s world championship.
Nick Kyrgios out of Halle Open with knee injury shortly after comeback
HALLE, Germany — Last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Halle Open on Monday in his latest setback as he tries to recover from a long-running knee injury.
“I tried everything here in Halle the last couple of days, but then I had to make the decision to pull out”, Kyrgios said in a statement on the tournament website. “I want, when I play, to deliver a performance like last year when I was in the semifinals. But that will really not be possible.”
Tournament organizers said Kyrgios was “still suffering from the aftereffects of a complicated knee injury which had put him out of action for around seven months,” adding that he felt a recurrence of the knee issue while training in Halle.
Kyrgios, who had knee surgery in January, returned to action last week for the first time since October in a straight-set loss to Wu Yibing at the grass-court Stuttgart Open.
Halle is another grass event viewed as a warmup for Wimbledon. The Australian had been due to play Lorenzo Sonego in the first round and his place has now been taken by former Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev.
Tour de Suisse winner Skjelmose dedicates title to Mäder, who died Friday after crashing
ABTWIL, Switzerland — Two days after the death of Gino Mäder from injuries suffered in a crash at the Tour de Suisse, Mattias Skjelmose dedicated his race victory Sunday to the Swiss rider.
Skjelmose maintained his lead in the overall standings and finished just nine seconds ahead of 20-year-old Juan Ayuso, who was fastest in the closing time trial.
“I wanted to win for Gino, I think everyone today raced for him,” Skjelmose said. “Everyone I spoke to said he was the most wonderful person you could ever imagine.”
Mäder went off the road and crashed down a ravine on a fast descent near the end of Thursday’s mountainous fifth stage. He was airlifted to a hospital.
The 26-year-old Swiss rider’s death was announced less than an hour before the scheduled start of Friday’s stage, which was canceled.
On Saturday, three teams including Mäder’s Bahrain-Victories declined to continue and the stage was raced as a tribute to him.
Ayuso won the 25.7-kilometer (16-mile) time trial Sunday from St. Gallen to Abtwil after briefly holding a virtual lead over Skjelmose. Ayuso finished eight seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel and nine seconds quicker than Skjelmose.
Evenepoel moved up to third place overall and at age 23 the Belgian world champion was the oldest rider on the podium.
The eight-day Tour de Suisse is one of the last preparation races for next month’s Tour de France.
It’s not clear yet if Red Sox pitcher Houck needs surgery after line drive to the face, Cora says
BOSTON — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn’t know yet whether pitcher Tanner Houck will need surgery for a facial fracture he sustained when he was hit below the right eye by a line drive from the New York Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka on Friday.
“He’s going to see the doctor at the end of the week, and then we’ll go from there. I don’t know if surgery is needed or not,” Cora said Sunday morning before Boston faced New York in the opener of a split doubleheader.
Higashioka led off the fifth inning and lined Houck’s 92 mph sinker straight up the middle, hitting the 26-year-old right-hander. Houck received stitches and was checked at a hospital after he walked off the mound on his own with a towel covering his face.
“As I’m running down the line, I hoped he got at least something on it before it hit him,” Higashioka said Saturday. “It’s just not something you want to see. I hope he’s still doing good. From what I hear from the guys, he’s alright.”
Cora said teammate Garrett Whitlock visited Houck.
“He finally got some rest. He’s doing better,” Cora said. “He may stop by later today if he’s feeling better.”
US has 2 men’s tennis players in top 10 after Tiafoe beats Struff for 1st grass title
STUTTGART, Germany — There will be two American men’s tennis players ranked in the top 10 for the first time in more than a decade after Frances Tiafoe beat Jan-Lennard Struff on Sunday to win the Stuttgart Open for his first grass-court title.
Tiafoe won 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (8) after saving a match point in the deciding tiebreaker and will move up to a career-high ranking of 10th on Monday, up from 12th.
Along with Taylor Fritz in eighth, the U.S. has two men in the top 10 for the first time since Mardy Fish and John Isner were ninth and 10th in May 2012, the ATP tour said.
Tiafoe failed to convert his first match point at 6-5 in the decisive tiebreaker when he hit into the net after the longest rally of the match. Struff then had a match point of his own at 7-6, which Tiafoe saved with a backhand.
A miscued return cost Tiafoe his second match point before a hectic finish on his third when he hit a smash only for Struff to somehow return it, before Tiafoe finished off the win with an instinctive volley at the net.
“I got super lucky there on match point. I still don’t know how I hauled it over the net but I’ll take it,” Tiafoe said.
Tiafoe won the final despite not having a single break of serve against Struff, who hit 28 aces.
Tiafoe’s tournament has been packed with tiebreakers — six of the 10 sets he played in Stuttgart finished that way — and he saved six set points in another tiebreaker in his semifinal win over Marton Fucsovics.
Tiafoe moves to 3-4 in career finals with his second tournament win of the year after beating Tomás Martín Etcheverry for the Houston title on clay in April.
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview.
Huggins, 69, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was pulled over by police in Pittsburgh on Friday night. He was charged with driving under the influence, was released from custody and will appear at a later date for a preliminary hearing, according to a police report.
In a statement to the West Virginia community, Huggins said: “Today, I have submitted a letter to President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker informing them of my resignation and intention to retire as head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University effective immediately.
“My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role.”
On Friday night, an officer observed garbage bags with empty beer containers both inside the vehicle and in the trunk, according to a criminal complaint. Huggins said he had been to a basketball camp with his brother in Sherrodsville, Ohio. An officer said Huggins was asked multiple times what city he was in but never got a response. A breath test determined Huggins’ blood alcohol content was 0.21%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08% in Pennsylvania. A blood sample also was taken from Huggins at a hospital before his release.
It was Huggins’ second such arrest. The other occurred in 2004 when he was the head coach at Cincinnati.
West Virginia’s athletic department said in a statement it was aware of Friday’s incident. “We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete,” the statement said.
Last month Huggins agreed to a three-game suspension, a $1 million salary reduction and sensitivity training for using the slur during an interview with Cincinnati radio station WLW. Huggins was asked about the transfer portal and whether he had a chance of landing a player at West Virginia from Xavier, a Jesuit school.
Bus driver arrested on DUI charge while driving Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A bus driver was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence while transporting the Pittsburgh Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee for their weekend series with the Brewers.
Illinois State Police said the driver was traveling away from officers seeking to escort the bus on its trip to Milwaukee late Thursday night. Troopers said they observed more erratic driving and eventually stopped the bus on the right shoulder of Interstate 94 in Chicago.
Police said the driver was arrested after they observed “multiple signs of impairment.” The driver isn’t a Pirates employee but was contracted to drive the team to Milwaukee after the completion of their series with the Chicago Cubs.
Pirates senior vice president of communications Brian Warecki said in a statement that “we are deeply concerned” about what took place.
“The important thing is that all of our personnel arrived in Milwaukee safely,” Warecki said. “Buses are contracted out to a local provider, which was consistent with this trip, and we are now in communication with the appropriate parties regarding this matter.”
David Freese declines induction into the St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Fame
ST. LOUIS — David Freese has decided to decline his induction into the St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Fame.
The former third baseman was a postseason hero for his hometown team in helping the Cardinals win the 2011 World Series. He was chosen for the Hall of Fame by fans, garnering the most votes in online balloting for this year’s class.
But in a statement Saturday, the Cardinals said Freese recently informed them he wanted to withdraw his candidacy. That leaves José Oquendo and Max Lanier to be enshrined during ceremonies on Aug. 20.
“This is something that I have given an extreme amount of thought to, humbly, even before the voting process began. I am aware of the impact I had helping the team bring great memories to the city I grew up in, including the 11th championship, but this honor means more to me,” Freese said in the statement.
One of baseball’s most storied and successful franchises, the Cardinals count the likes of Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Rogers Hornsby and Stan Musial among members of their robust Hall of Fame.
Freese was the MVP of the 2011 World Series and NL Championship Series. He batted .397 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 18 postseason games that year.
With the Cardinals down to their final out in Game 6 of the World Series against Texas, he hit a two-run triple that tied the score in the bottom of the ninth inning. His leadoff homer in the 11th gave them a 10-9 victory that forced Game 7, which St. Louis won 6-2 with the help of Freese’s two-run double.
Freese spent his first five major league seasons with the Cardinals, hitting .286 with 44 homers, 237 RBIs and a .783 OPS. He was traded to the Los Angeles Angels, and later played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers.
“I look at who I was during my tenure, and that weighs heavily on me. The Cardinals and the entire city have always had my back in every way. I’m forever grateful to be part of such an amazing organization and fan base then, now and in the future,” Freese said.
“I’m especially sorry to the fans that took the time to cast their votes. Cardinal Nation is basically the reason why I’ve unfortunately waited so long for this decision and made it more of a headache for so many people. I feel strongly about my decision and understand how people might feel about this. I get it. I’ll wear it. Thank you for always being there for me, and I am excited to be around the Cardinals as we move forward.”
Irad Ortiz Jr. rides 5 winners on Belmont card
NEW YORK — Irad Ortiz Jr. rode five winners at Belmont Park on Saturday, including in the $200,000 Bed o’ Roses.
Three of Ortiz Jr.’s winners are trained by Chad Brown, including Goodnight Olive who won by a neck in the Bed o’ Roses. He also won the first and eighth races for the trainer.
Ortiz Jr. won the second for Kelly Breen and the fifth for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher.
Ortiz Jr., a four-time Eclipse Award-winning rider, is nearing 200 wins this year, including 25 wins in graded stakes races. He leads the jockeys’ standings at the spring-summer meet with 43 victories.
“It’s a lot of hard work,” he said. “All I do right now is work and go home and rest and come back and ride again. I feel blessed to be in this position.”
