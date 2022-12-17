Syndergaard, Dodgers complete $13 million, 1-year contract
LOS ANGELES — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Friday.
Syndergaard can earn an additional 1.5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal, $500,000 each for 130, 150 and 175 innings.
Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA ballooned to 4.12 and he averaged 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. He made nine starts in 10 appearances for the NL champions, who lost the World Series to Houston.
Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery in March 2020 before the season was delayed by the pandemic. An injury setback delayed his return for the 2021 season before he made two relief appearances for the New York Mets late in the season.
The Dodgers have room in their rotation for Syndergaard because All-Star right-hander Walker Buehler is expected to miss all of next season after having Tommy John surgery. Free agents Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney signed elsewhere this offseason.
Syndergaard is seeking a return to some of the success he had with the New York Mets, where he pitched his first seven seasons and was an All-Star in 2016. He pitched for the Mets in the 2015 World Series, earning their only win against the Kansas City Royals.
AP source: Joey Gallo, Twins agreed to $11M, 1-year contract
MINNEAPOLIS — Joey Gallo and the Twins agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday, a deal that gives Minnesota another left-handed hitting outfielder.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.
A two-time All-Star with Texas, Gallo looked lost at the plate last year with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. He hit .160 with 19 homers and 47 RBIs, striking out 163 times in 350 at-bats.
Gallo has finished with a batting average under .200 in three straight seasons, striking out 455 times in 1,041 at-bats while batting .183 with 67 homers and 150 RBIs.
He has a .199 average in eight major league seasons with 177 homers, 386 RBIs and a .325 on-base percentage. Gallo projects as a corner outfielder, along with with Max Kepler and Nick Gordon.
Earlier Friday, the Twins finalized a $30 million, three-year contract with catcher Christian Vázquez.
Red Sox cut ties with Hosmer, get RHP Wyatt Mills from KC
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox designated veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment on Friday to make room for right-hander Wyatt Mills, who was acquired from Kansas City for minor league righty Jacob Wallace.
Hosmer, 33, batted .268 with eight home runs and 44 RBIs last season, when he was traded to the Red Sox from San Diego. In a 12-year career with the Royals, Padres and Red Sox, Hosmer has batted .277 with 196 homers and 879 RBIs.
Mills, 27, was 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA last season with Seattle and Kansas City.
Wallace, 24, had a 3.81 ERA in 47 appearances for Double-A Portland.
Also on Friday, the Red Sox traded utilityman Hoy Park to Atlanta for a player to be named or cash. Park, 26, hit .216 with two home runs for the Pirates last season. They traded him to Boston last month for minor league pitcher Inmer Lobo.
Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday.
Hackett said Wilson wasn’t pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback’s health.
Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.
He appeared to get briefly knocked unconscious and when his helmet was removed a swelling was clearly visable on his forehead. He was replaced by Brett Rypien, who will make his third career start Sunday.
Wilson swiftly progressed through the league’s concussion rules this week, participating in individual throwing drills Wednesday, taking limited snaps Thursday and participating fully on Friday.
After Friday’s practice, however, Hackett said Rypien, who got the bulk of the snaps at practice this week, would start Sunday when the Broncos (3-10) host Arizona (4-9).
The Cardinals also will start their backup, Colt McCoy, with starter Kyler Murray sidelined by an ACL tear in his right knee he suffered last week.
“Russell Wilson has passed the concussion protocol,” Hackett said. “... As an organization, we’ve decided to give him another week so he’s ready to go against the Los Angeles Rams” on Christmas Day.”
Stephen Curry expresses relief shoulder won’t need surgery
PHILADELPHIA — Stephen Curry expressed relief that his left shoulder injury would not require surgery when he met with reporters during the Golden State Warriors’ shootaround Friday.
“Knowing that it wasn’t going to need surgery or anything like that was great news,” Curry said at Wells Fargo Center. “Now, you just have to trust the process — no pun intended from where we are. We’re just trying to figure out how to get pain-free quickly, get your strength back and then work your way back into it appropriately.”
After injuring his shoulder on a defensive play Wednesday night in a loss at Indiana, Curry underwent an MRI on Thursday and was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation that would not require surgery. Golden State has not officially confirmed a timeline on Curry’s potential return.
“It was what we were looking for and it really is the best-case scenario,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “So now, we try to tread water and try to keep it together until he gets back.”
Also Friday night at Philadelphia. Draymond Green was out with a right quadriceps contusion.
Joseph, facing felony assault charge, no longer with Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games this season who was charged with felony assault, is no longer part of the Cornhuskers’ program, the athletic department announced Friday.
The department said in a statement it would have no additional comment.
Joseph is accused of putting his hands around a woman’s throat, pulling her hair and punching her during a domestic dispute Nov. 30, according to a police affidavit. He was charged on Dec. 1 with assault by strangulation or suffocation.
Joseph was placed on administrative leave after his arrest. He denied to police that he assaulted the woman. His next court appearance is Jan. 30.
Joseph’s arrest came two days after Matt Rhule was introduced as the new head coach.
It was unclear whether Joseph received severance pay. He was under contract through Dec. 31, 2023, and his annual salary was listed at $600,000.
Under terms of the contract, he could be fired for cause if convicted of a misdemeanor or felony that impaired his ability to perform duties on behalf of the university. If a firing for cause is upheld, the university would not have to pay the remaining money owed on the contract.
Titans’ injury woes worsen with 7 declared out vs. Chargers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s injury issues continue to worsen with Titans being declared out, including a trio of defensive starters, for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks did not practice all week and will miss his second straight game because of the concussion sustained Dec. 4 at Philadelphia. Burks suffered the injury on a touchdown catch when Eagles defender Marcus Epps hit him in the face mask.
Defensively, the Titans (7-6) will be short-handed in the secondary with starting cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin) out for the second straight game.
Starting safety Amani Hooker, who has filled in at cornerback in passing situations, did not practice on Thursday or Friday with a knee injury. He also was declared out, and rookie cornerback Tre Avery remains in the concussion protocol.
The Titans had hoped to defensive lineman Denico Autry, who leads the team with seven sacks, would return from the knee injury that has kept him out the past three games. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but did not practice Friday and also is out.
Other offensive players who also will sit out the game include running back Dontrell Hilliard, who was carted off the field in last week’s loss to Jacksonville with a neck injury, and wide receiver C.J. Board (rib).
The Titans still have a day to possibly activate starting inside linebacker Zach Cunningham and safety Lonnie Johnson off injured reserve. Both started their 21-day return window this week. They’ve used 80 players, including 25 different defensive starters, this season.
Lawsuit details student’s allegations against ex-LSU coach
BATON ROUGE, La. — A former student who accused ex-LSU football coach Les Miles of sexual harassment in 2013 sought a $2.15 million settlement with LSU and Miles, according to documents filed in a former athletic department official’s lawsuit.
The documents detailed the ex-student’s allegations that Miles “groomed, sexually and emotionally manipulated, and damaged” her after recruiting her from an LSU sorority to work for him.
They were part of a state lawsuit filed against LSU and Miles last year by former Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis, who said she was denied pay raises and subjected to verbal abuse for reporting racist remarks and inappropriate sexual behavior by Miles.
“Making scandalous accusations does not make something true,” an attorney for Miles, Peter Ginsberg, told The Advocate on Friday after the documents were made public. Miles has denied allegations he made sexual advances toward students. An LSU spokesperson declined to comment to the newspaper.
Lewis said in state and federal lawsuits filed in 2021 that she was denied pay raises and was verbally abused after reporting that Miles had sexually harassed female student workers and made racist remarks.
A spokeswoman for Lewis said in an email that the documents will be “at the center of arguments” in the next hearing in the state lawsuit on Monday. She provided copies of the documents, including an eight-page account of the student’s allegations by Houston attorney Charles Peckham, dated May 2013.
WVU to appeal denial for immediate eligibility for G Perez
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The NCAA has denied a waiver for immediate eligibility for guard Jose Perez at West Virginia, coach Bob Huggins announced Friday.
The 6-foot-5 Perez transferred from Manhattan after his coach, Steve Masiello, was fired by the Jaspers on Oct. 25, two weeks before the start of the season. Perez enrolled at West Virginia in November for the spring semester.
Huggins said West Virginia plans to appeal the NCAA’s decision. Perez is eligible to start practicing with the Mountaineers on Dec. 17.
“We are disappointed by the news that we received this afternoon from the NCAA,” Huggins said. “All of Mountaineer Basketball is hurting for Jose.”
Before transferring, Perez was chosen as the preseason Player of the Year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. He averaged 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds last season.
Perez spent two seasons at Gardner-Webb and one each at Marquette and Manhattan.
On Twitter, Perez said Friday that “I did nothing but put my blood sweat tears into that college place was home and due to them firing basically a coach who took me in as his son just got no words … not going to say too much.”
AP source: Jeudy fined $36K for blowup with game official
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been fined more than $36,000 by the NFL for his blowout with an official prior to catching a career-best three touchdown passes against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.
A person with knowledge of the penalties confirmed to The Associated Press reports that Jeudy had been levied unsportsmanlike conduct fines of $23,020 for contact with line judge Tripp Sutter, and $13,461 for removing his helmet on the field prior to his confrontation with the official. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the league doesn’t announce fines.
Jeudy was angry that no flag was thrown on a play late in the second quarter that he felt should have drawn a defensive holding call. He ripped off his helmet and bumped into Sutter while hollering at him before retreating to the sideline.
Jeudy wasn’t flagged or ejected for his actions, but the officiating crew brought it up to Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett, who said he didn’t see the bump but quickly addressed it with his receiver.
Jeudy went on to catch eight passes for 73 yards and three TDs.
Jeudy, a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has nine career touchdown receptions, six of them this season. He caught two TD passes from Russell Wilson on Sunday and one from his backup, Brett Rypien, after Wilson left the game early in the fourth quarter with a concussion.
Rypien will start Sunday when the Broncos (3-10) host the Arizona Cardinals (4-9) and their backup quarterback Colt McCoy, who has taken over from Kyler Murray, who tore his right ACL last week.
Jeudy spoke about his blowout after the game and earlier this week, saying he needs to keep his cool in such situations. As for a fine, he said, “I know they’re going to fine me. It is what it is. I know the consequences of the situation. I’m just going to learn from it.”
AP source: White Sox, Benintendi agree to $75M, 5-year deal
CHICAGO — All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract, a person familiar with the situation said Friday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. ESPN first reported the agreement.
The 28-year-old Benintendi helped Boston win a World Series championship in 2018. He won a Gold Glove with Kansas City in 2021 and was chosen to his first All-Star team last season before the Royals traded him to the New York Yankees on July 27. He hit a career-high .304 in 126 games, though his home run total dropped to five from 17 in 2021.
Benintendi batted .254 in 33 games with the Yankees and missed the playoffs because of a broken right wrist.
“Beni’s a guy that came in here and fit in really well, obviously got hurt and had his season shortened, especially when he was really starting to play well for us,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So whatever the ending, if that is actually true, he’s a great player and was a really good teammate.”
Benintendi has a .279 batting average and 73 homers over seven seasons with Boston, Kansas City and New York.
He reunites with new White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, who took over for Hall of Famer Tony La Russa after spending the past 10 years in a variety of coaching roles with Kansas City.
Chicago is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season, when the team went 81-81 and finished 11 games back of surprising AL Central champion Cleveland. The White Sox were coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and ran away with the division in 2021.
Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal
TORONTO — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday.
“Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.”
Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 innings and 167 strikeouts.
He was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2011 and made his big league debut with the club in 2014. Bassitt spent the next six seasons in Oakland and was an All-Star in 2021.
Bassitt is 46-3 with a 3.45 ERA in right major league seasons.
Left-hander Anthony Kay was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.
Hermann wins skeleton race, Kelly Curtis wins bronze for US
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Tina Hermann of Germany had the fastest time in both heats to win a women’s skeleton race Friday, while Kelly Curtis of the U.S. won a World Cup medal for the first time.
Hermann led a 1-2 finish for Germany, which also had Susanne Kreher take the silver. Curtis was eighth after the first heat, but soared up the standings by posting the second-best time in the second heat.
Curtis set a career-best finish for the second consecutive race; she was fifth at the World Cup stop in Park City, Utah, two weeks ago.
Kendall Wesenberg was seventh for the U.S. women, and Hallie Clarke was 18th.
In the men’s race, Matt Weston of Britain was the winner, with Germany’s Christopher Grotheer second and Seunggi Jung of Korea third. Austin Florian was sixth for the U.S., with Andrew Blaser 13th.
Turkish Olympic runner Aras Kaya gets 3-year ban for EPO
MONACO — Turkish Olympic runner Aras Kaya has been banned for three years after testing positive for EPO at a recent 10-kilometer race, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Friday.
The 28-year-old Kenya native admitted using recombinant erythropoietin at the race in Romania in September. Blood doping is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
The violation carries a four-year ban but Kaya received a one-year reduction because he “returned a signed admission” on the day he was notified of the test result, the AIU said. His suspension commenced Dec. 4.
Kaya competed in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where he was eliminated in the heats.
