Dodgers’ Kershaw is dealing with ‘cranky’ shoulder and is hopeful of making his next start
DENVER — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is dealing with a “cranky” pitching shoulder and remains optimistic he’ll be able to make his next start.
Kershaw said Thursday that he felt some tenderness in his left shoulder in his winning outing Tuesday at Colorado. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and left the game after 79 pitches and one hit allowed in an eventual 5-0 win. The 35-year-old left-hander said he underwent a medical exam on Wednesday and was given a shot to relieve inflammation.
“I just finished in the game and the shoulder was a little cranky there in the sixth inning, so I shut it down,” said Kershaw, who is tied for the NL lead in wins with 10.
Kershaw (10-4) said he won’t throw for a couple days, but hopes to pick the ball up again soon.
“So somewhat optimistic that it should be good to hopefully not miss a start,” said Kershaw, who leads the Dodgers with a 2.55 ERA and 105 strikeouts. “With the All-Star break coming up, we have some time to potentially shift things around, so we’ll see. But as of now, I’m kind of on the same day-to-day basis.
“I’ll probably start picking up the ball at some point in Kansas City (site of this weekend’s series), see how it does ... and hopefully make my next one.” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he still has Kershaw penciled in to start Monday, but won’t push it if he’s not ready.
“We’re not going to put him in harm’s way,” Roberts said. “If we all collectively come together and say it makes sense to make your start, great. And if it doesn’t, we’re fine with that.”
Roberts said he would have Kershaw skip the start if he needs more recovery time rather than push it back a few days in order keep the rest of the rotation on their turn.
“Right now, for me, it’s just more can you make a start on Monday, and if you can’t, then we’ll pick out Plan B or Plan C,” Roberts said.
In a another move, the Dodgers recalled left-hander Justin Bruihl from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned right-hander Michael Grove.
Grove went five innings and allowed four runs with a no-decision in Wednesday night’s 9-8 loss at Colorado. He is 0-2 with a 7.54 ERA over two stints with the Dodgers this season.
Bruihl is back for a fourth stint with the Dodgers. He is 1-0 with a 4.41 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 14 games this season with Los Angeles.
Kalisz joins 6-timers worlds club with runner-up finish at US nationals
INDIANAPOLIS — Add another member to the six-timers club.
Chase Kalisz became the seventh American swimmer to make a half-dozen world championship teams with a runner-up finish in the 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. nationals.
The 29-year-old Kalisz will be heading to the worlds in Fukuoka, Japan, next month, joining Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Natalie Coughlin, Katie Ledecky, Elizabeth Beisel and Nathan Adrian in the elite group.
Carson Foster won the race that encompasses all four strokes in 4 minutes, 8.14 seconds, edging Kalisz by a mere 0.08.
Other winners on the third night of nationals:
— Katie Grimes took the women’s 400 IM title, while Alex Walsh finished second to join her younger sister Gretchen Walsh on the worlds team.
— Speaking of Gretchen Walsh, she’ll be swimming a second individual event at worlds after a runner-up showing to Torri Huske in the 100 fly. On the men’s side, Dare Rose and Thomas Heilman went 1-2, both adding to their program at worlds, while Caeleb Dressel came up short again by tying for fifth.
Coming back from a long layoff, Dressel has only one more chance to make the team for worlds in the 50 free.
— Lilly King triumphed in the women’s 50 breaststroke, her second victory at nationals, while Nic Fink was the winner in the men’s race.
— Katherine Berkoff took the title in the women’s 50 back, while Justin Ress triumphed for the men.
Berhalter’s return as US coach will be exhibitions against Uzbekistan and Oman
CHICAGO — Gregg Berhalter’s first matches in his return as United States men’s national team coach will be exhibitions against Uzbekistan on Sept. 9 at St. Louis and Oman three days later at St. Paul, Minnesota.
Oman is ranked 73rd and Uzbekistan 74th, while the U.S. is No. 13. Many nations are unavailable for friendlies because of 2024 European Championship qualifying and the start of 2026 World Cup qualifying in South America.
Berhalter was rehired as coach on June 16, 5½ months after the U.S. Soccer Federation allowed his contract to expire. He was replaced him with an interim coach after the Reyna family notified the USSF of a three-decade-old domestic violence allegation involving Berhalter and the woman who later became his wife.
The USSF retained a law firm that said while Berhalter’s conduct “likely constituted the misdemeanor crime of assault on a female,” he did not improperly withhold information when he was hired.
Berhalter initially was hired in December 2018 after the U.S. failed to qualify for that year’s World Cup. He led the Americans to the second round last year in Qatar before a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands.
The matches announced Thursday will be followed by previously announced exhibitions against No. 15 Germany on Oct. 14 at East Hartford, Connecticut, and 59th-ranked Ghana three days later at Nashville, Tennessee.
Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Terry Francona was back inside the visitor’s office at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, two days after the Cleveland Guardians manager was briefly hospitalized, with one big caveat: That’s where he intended to stay for the first pitch.
With temperatures expected to soar into the triple digits for the finale of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals, Guardians general manager Mike Chernoff convinced the 64-year-old Francona to sit out his third straight game.
Bench coach DeMarlo Hale planned to handle on-the-field duties after leading Cleveland to wins in the first two games.
“I think with the weather we’re going to have it was best for him to sit this one out,” Chernoff said, adding that he was thinking of asking Francona to take some time in Chicago as well given potential air quality issues from the Canadian wildfires.
Francona was hospitalized following an episode of lightheadedness before Tuesday night’s game. He was released from The University of Kansas Health System on Wednesday after the team said that all tests “came back within normal ranges,” but he was advised by physicians to remain away from the ballpark and rest.
Caroline Wozniacki is returning to tennis 3 years after retiring. She will get a US Open wild card
Caroline Wozniacki, a former No. 1-ranked tennis player and the 2018 Australian Open champion, announced Thursday that she is returning to competition three years after she retired to start a family.
The U.S. Tennis Association said it will grant Wozniacki a wild-card invitation to participate in the U.S. Open, which begins in New York on Aug. 28. She also is receiving a wild-card entry for a tournament in Montreal that begins earlier in August, she intends to play in the Australian Open next January and hopes to represent Denmark at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Another aim: She wants to show women that it is possible to combine motherhood with a career.
Wozniacki, who turns 33 in July, has not played an official match since losing to Ons Jabeur in the third round of the Australian Open in January 2020. Wozniacki revealed a month earlier that her appearance at Melbourne Park would be the last of her career.
She and her husband, former NBA player David Lee, have a 2-year-old daughter and an 8-month-old son.
Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he will take part in Home Run Derby
TORONTO — Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is going back to the Home Run Derby.
Guerrero said Thursday he will participate in the July 10 event at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, his first appearance since hitting a derby-record 91 home runs as a rookie in 2019 at Cleveland. He had 40 against Joc Pederson in the semifinals, then lost to the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso in the final round.
The son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero said his family has been asking him to take part in the derby again.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider will pitch to Guerrero. Schneider, who managed Guerrero at Double-A, was a Blue Jays coach when he pitched to Guerrero at the 2019 derby in Cleveland.
Guerrero has 11 home runs in 78 games. He hit his first home run at home last Friday against Oakland.
Veteran C Andre Drummond exercises his option to return to Bulls next season
CHICAGO — Veteran center Andre Drummond exercised his player option to return to the Chicago Bulls next season on Thursday.
The 29-year-old Drummond was in and out of the rotation last season, averaging 6 points and 6.6 rebounds after signing with Chicago in July. The two-time All-Star has averaged 13.2 points and 12.7 rebounds over 11 seasons with Detroit, Cleveland, the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Chicago.
The Bulls went 40-42 last season and lost in the play-in tournament.
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bill Guerin didn’t need to be reminded of how thin the upcoming crop of NHL free agents is regarded, or how numerous teams have already maxed out their payroll because of a salary cap that’s remained relatively flat since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
What the Minnesota Wild general manager preferred, in wrapping up the NHL draft in Music City on Thursday, is if someone reminded the prospective free agents — and especially their representatives — of that reality with the league’s signing period less than 48 hours away.
“That’d be a great message to send to the agents,” Guerin said. “Because they think the cap just went up $10 million.”
With the cap increasing to $83.5 million for next season, a $1 million jump from last year and up from $79.5 million in 2018-19, Guerin’s comments represent a pre-emptive warning to those expecting the usual round of fireworks to begin when the league’s free agent signing period opens on Saturday.
The more significant headlines are expected to focus on teams re-signing their stars, with the Buffalo Sabres anticipated to lock up defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to a long-term deal, and the Columbus Blue Jackets expected to finally announce the hiring of Mike Babcock as their coach.
Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen declined to discuss Babcock’s status because his contract with Toronto doesn’t expire until Friday. Babcock has been out of the NHL since being fired by the Maple Leafs in November 2019.
Inter Miami still targeting July 21 for Messi debut, waiting on paperwork
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Inter Miami is still targeting a July 21 debut match for Lionel Messi, though stopped short Thursday of saying that date was guaranteed.
Sporting Director Chris Henderson said that the paperwork for Messi and new coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino is still being processed. Martino was introduced by the team Wednesday but cannot actually begin coaching until his visa process is complete; Messi is expected to sign with the team sometime in early July and there are plans for an introduction event July 16.
“With regard to Leo, the terms are agreed but we are working on the paperwork with Major League Soccer so those are going to take time to finish,” Henderson said. “But we hope that there is a time in mid-late July that he’s ready to go, but that’s just going to be up to how he finishes all the paperwork.”
Some tickets for the July 21 Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul are on the secondary markets for more than $10,000 apiece, clearly in anticipation of it being Messi’s debut with the club. He announced earlier this month that he would be joining MLS.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner — the trophy given annually to the world’s best player — decided to make his move to MLS after two years with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi, who just turned 36, filled the only significant unchecked box on his resume back in December by leading Argentina to the World Cup title.
Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Chicago Blackhawks continued surrounding their youth-laden and Connor Bedard-headed rebuild with yet another experienced veteran by acquiring forward Corey Perry in a trade with Tampa Bay on Thursday.
The Blackhawks gave up a seventh-round pick in next year’s draft to acquire the 18-year player with the belief they can sign Perry, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. General manager Kyle Davidson sounded confident of being able to sign Perry to a deal after initial talks.
He also made clear that Perry and veteran forwards Taylor Hall, who was acquired via trade Monday with Nick Foligno on an expiring contract, bring experience needed to bridge the transition from captain Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane to the next stage of Chicago’s rebuilding process.
J.J. Watt signs multi-year deal to be a studio analyst for CBS Sports
NEW YORK — J.J. Watt has signed a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as a studio analyst. The announcement was made Thursday by CBS Sports President David Berson.
Watt’s first appearance will be on “The NFL Today” during Week 1 on Sept. 9. He’ll also be an analyst for NFL shows on CBS Sports Network and online.
“I love the game too much to be away from it entirely. I’m very excited to be joining CBS Sports to contribute across all their NFL shows and platforms, including working alongside and learning from JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate this fall,” Watt said in a statement. “Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I’ve gained over my 12 years in the NFL and if we’re lucky, we’ll share a few laughs along the way as well.”
Watt was a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and retired last season after a 12-year career in which he had 114½ sacks. He was the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft by Houston and spent 10 seasons with the Texans before playing the last two years for the Arizona Cardinals.
Rose sets the pace at British Masters with 7-under 65
SUTTON COLDFIELD, England — As expected, Justin Rose set the pace in the first round of the British Masters with a 7-under 65.
Rose, the World No. 31 and top-ranked player in the field, had eight birdies and a solitary bogey at the Belfry on Thursday. The Englishman has a one-shot lead over former Ryder Cup teammate Jamie Donaldson.
Donaldson birdied five of the last six holes in his 66, with Germany’s Yannik Paul, English amateur John Gough, James Morrison and Spain’s Sebastian Garcia all on 4 under.
“I felt very comfortable with my game from the first shot,” Rose said. “I hit a beautiful little wedge into the 10th hole, made a nice birdie there and I think that’s the cleanest round of golf I’ve played in a long, long time.”
Defending champion Thorbjorn Olesen is five shots off the lead after an opening round of 70.
Jaguars LT Cam Robinson suspended 4 games for violating NFL policy on PEDs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The NFL suspended Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson on Thursday for the first four games of the regular season for violating league policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Robinson and the team had been awaiting his punishment for more than two months. Knowing it was coming, the Jaguars signed veteran and oft-injured backup Josh Wells to a one-year deal in early April and then used their first-round draft pick on Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison. They hope those moves will help offset being without Robinson for nearly a quarter of the season.
“As a veteran leader in the locker room, I always want to set a good example and my actions in this instance are not a reflection of that goal,” Robinson said in a statement. “I apologize to the fans, my coaches and, most importantly, my teammates.”
Robinson’s suspension is without pay, meaning he will lose roughly $900,000 a game. He’s the highest-paid player on Jacksonville’s roster.
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals hope to settle on the location for a new ballpark by the end of the summer, and owner John Sherman said Thursday that he envisions the club playing in a new stadium by the 2027 or 2028 season.
The long-preferred site is near downtown Kansas City, where the park would be the centerpiece of a redevelopment project that links the eastern part of the metro to the vibrant area near T-Mobile Center. The location would keep the club in Jackson County, though far from the current Kauffman Stadium, and continue a trend of using sports to spearhead urban renewal.
But complicating matters has been a competing bid from Clay County, which sits across the Missouri River from downtown Kansas City. There is more space available for a ballpark village, much like the entertainment district that has sprung up around Truist Park in Atlanta, and that could help the small-market organization generate much-needed long-term revenue.
Spurs’ Devonte Graham pleads guilty to 2022 DWI and awaits sentencing next month
RALEIGH, N.C. — San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham has pleaded guilty to a driving while intoxicated charge stemming from a July 2022 speeding stop.
The Wake County (N.C.) District Attorney’s office confirmed the deal Thursday, adding the speeding charge was dismissed. A spokeswoman at the DA’s office said the deal was made earlier in the week but she did not know the exact day.
Graham faces sentencing on July 27.
The plea deal was first reported by TMZ.
According to the police report, Graham was pulled over at 2:39 a.m. on July 7, 2022 for driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, Graham displayed signs of impairment and was taken into custody and transported to the Wake County Detention Center.
Graham submitted to a breath test for alcohol and results indicated a 0.11 BAC (breath alcohol concentration), above the state limit of .08.
Gauff powers past Pegula to reach semifinals at Eastbourne
EASTBOURNE, England — Coco Gauff powered past her doubles partner Jessica Pegula to reach the semifinals at the Eastbourne International on Thursday.
Wet weather delayed the start of play at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament before Gauff wasted little time in beating third-seeded Pegula 6-3, 6-3 in an all-American match.
The 19-year-old fifth seed is the highest-ranked player remaining in the tournament. Gauff next plays compatriot Madison Keys. It will be the third semifinal appearance of the year for Gauff after Auckland and Dubai.
Keys won five games in a row during a 6-4, 6-1 victory in the quarterfinals over Croatian lucky loser Petra Martic.
Second-seeded Caroline Garcia’s right shoulder injury caused her to retire while trailing Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 2-1. Camila Giorgi awaits Kasatkina in the semifinals. The Italian also benefited from a retirement, with Birmingham champion Jelena Ostapenko pulling out of their match after losing the opening set 7-6 (8).
In the men’s draw, Argentinian fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo beat China’s Zhizhen Zhang 6-2, 6-3 to reach the first grass-court semifinal game of his career.
Cerundolo’s last-four opponent will be American Mackenzie McDonald, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 winner against Swede Mikael Ymer.
Tommy Paul will play Gregoire Barrere in the other semifinal. Paul edged a thrilling three-set match with fellow American JJ Wolf, winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2), while Frenchman Barrere upset eighth-seeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5, 7-6 (2).
Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon
BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek seems to be finding her groove on grass ahead of Wimbledon.
Three times a French Open winner on clay and once a U.S. Open winner on the New York hard courts, Swiatek played her first tour-level, grass-court quarterfinal on Thursday against Anna Blinkova at the Bad Homburg Open.
The Polish player looked like she belonged there in a straightforward 6-3, 6-2 win that showcased her abilities on the return as Swiatek broke Blinkova’s serve to love three times. It was Swiatek’s 10th consecutive win, following on from her successful title defense at the French Open.
“I wouldn’t even call myself close to being an expert on grass but I’m making progress,” she said.
Standing between Swiatek and a first grass final is Lucia Bronzetti after the Italian won her quarterfinal match, 6-4, 6-3, against Varvara Gracheva, the Russia-born player who was playing her first tournament since switching allegiance to France.
The Bad Homburg Open is a warm-up for Wimbledon, where Swiatek’s best result in three appearances was a fourth-round appearance in 2021. She was the junior Wimbledon champion in 2018.
IOC leader Bach quizzed by Ukrainian Olympic athlete on Russia issue for 2024 Paris Games
GENEVA — IOC president Thomas Bach was quizzed by a Ukrainian Olympic athlete on Thursday about needing to keep Russians out of the 2024 Paris Games before he went to see the high jump event of another Ukrainian who had criticized him one day earlier.
Ukrainian track and field teammates Viktoriia Tkachuk and Yaroslava Mahuchikh came to the International Olympic Committee’s home city of Lausanne in Switzerland for the annual meet in the global Diamond League series.
Two-time Olympian Tkachuk was among about 15 athletes who took up the IOC’s invitation to visit its offices and meet Bach, who has this year urged sports bodies to let some Russians with neutral status compete in qualifying events for Paris. He has also criticized Ukraine’s government for trying to stop its athletes competing in the same events as Russians.
Tkachuk used the time to give Bach a rare face-to-face meeting with a Ukrainian athlete and “insist on the need to isolate Russia from international competitions,” she later wrote in an Instagram post.
“Great to speak with them and to hear their views,” Bach said on the IOC’s Twitter account, “wishing them good luck on their journey” to Paris next year.
Tkachuk was joined at the IOC by another 400 meters hurdles runner from Ukraine, Anna Ryzhykova. They finished sixth and fifth, respectively, in the Olympic final at Tokyo two years ago won by American Sydney McLaughlin in a world-record time.
Mahuchikh was a Ukrainian standout in Tokyo, taking high jump bronze aged just 19, and has spoken out since the war started 16 months ago. The Dnipro native believes Russia and its military ally Belarus should be excluded from international sports including the Paris Olympics.
Track and field’s World Athletics has banished all Russians because of the war, including Olympic high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene.
James Harden picks up $35.6 million option with the 76ers, AP source says
PHILADELPHIA — James Harden picked up his $35.6 million contract option for next season with the Philadelphia 76ers, with the franchise exploring trades to move the veteran scorer, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
Harden informed the 76ers of his choice Thursday ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline to pick up the option, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the decision was not made public.
The 33-year-old Harden could have declined the option and decided to try for free agency. The Sixers had the right to offer him a $210 million, four-year deal, $8 million more overall than any other team.
But the person who talked to the AP on anonymity Thursday said it while it wasn’t definite Harden would be traded, the player nicknamed The Beard expressed a desire to win a championship — which he has yet to do in his career that dates to his 2009 rookie season — in Philadelphia or with another contender.
The 76ers, per league rules, could not talk contract with Harden’s representatives before Friday and they were set to abide by the terms after they were found guilty of tampering last offseason and ultimately stripped of second-round draft picks.
Ben Simmons won’t play for Australia in the Basketball World Cup, will continue rehab instead
NEW YORK — Ben Simmons won’t play for Australia this summer at the Basketball World Cup, with the Brooklyn Nets guard instead focusing on his recovery from injuries.
The Australian Basketball Federation announced Thursday on Twitter that Simmons and the Nets had informed the organization that he would be unavailable.
“Ben needs more time to focus on his rehab and he looks forward to being part of the Boomers in the future,” Basketball Australia said. “We wish Ben all the best in his recovery.”
Simmons was limited to 42 games in his first full season with the Nets and didn’t play after the All-Star break. The team announced in late March that he had a nerve impingement in his back and would begin a rehabilitation program.
Cubs slugger Bellinger, SI swimsuit model Carter get engaged
CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Chase Carter are engaged.
Carter announced Thursday on Instagram that the couple plan to marry. She posted three photos showing off her gleaming, massive ring, with Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline in the background. The couple have two children together.
Bellinger was batting .260 with seven homers and 22 RBIs after joining the Cubs on a $17.5 million, one-year contract. He spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and won the 2019 NL MVP Award, only to be cut in November following injuries and a sharp decline in production.
