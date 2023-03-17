Georgia’s Jalen Carter gets 1-year probation, $1,000 fine
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was given 12 months’ probation and a $1,000 fine on Thursday after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing related to a crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member.
Projected as one of the top players in next month’s NFL draft, Carter was sentenced in Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court, according to a statement from attorney Kim T. Stephens. Carter also must complete 50 hours of community service and a state-approved defensive driving course, and his driving privileges have been suspended for 120 days.
The state can’t bring additional charges against Carter, the statement said, adding that Carter entered the pleas “in order to resolve this matter in the most efficient manner possible.”
Athens-Clarke County Solicitor General Will Fleenor said in a statement that law enforcement evaluated whether more serious charges were needed. Talks between his office, the district attorney’s office and the prosecuting attorneys’ council determined the traffic offenses were appropriate.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department had issued an arrest warrant for Carter on March 1, alleging that he raced his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against a 2021 Ford Expedition driven by recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15. LeCroy, 24, and Willock died in the crash, which happened hours Georgia celebrated its second consecutive national championship with a parade and ceremony.
Stephens’ statement said Carter’s actions did not cause the accident and that he would have faced more serious charges if the investigation had determined otherwise. The statement also said Carter remained on the scene of the accident and returned even after being told he could leave to answer additional questions.
Carter was not under the influence of alcohol or any other illegal substance, the statement added.
“Mr. Carter continues to grieve the loss of his friends and continues to pray for their families, as well as for continued healing for injured friends,” the statement said.
Carter worked out at Georgia’s pro day on Wednesday, but appeared to suffer from cramps and left without speaking to the media.
Most March Madness brackets bust before sundown on Day 1
From No. 13 seed Furman beating fourth-seeded Virginia to No. 15 Princeton defeating second-seeded Arizona, most NCAA Tournament brackets were busted Thursday before the sun went down.
The NCAA March Madness Twitter account posted midway through the first round that only .065% of brackets remained perfect.
Numbers were similar elsewhere.
In ESPN’s Tournament Challenge bracket game, 18,078 perfect brackets remained — and more than 20 million had suffered at least one loss.
Furman received a decent amount of support. The Paladins were picked to win their opener on 18.2% of brackets. Only 6.6% picked Princeton to beat Arizona, and the Wildcats going down did tremendous damage to many brackets. They were picked in 4.9% of brackets to cut down the nets at the national championship game.
Arizona was a popular pick at CBS Sports, too, appearing on 96.9% of brackets win its opener, 84.9% to make the Sweet 16, 55.2% to make the Elite Eight, 21.5% to reach the Final Four and 5% to win it all.
49ers sign CB Isaiah Oliver to 2-year contract
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback Isaiah Oliver to a two-year contract.
The Niners also re-signed linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal on Thursday.
Oliver was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round in 2018. In five seasons with the Falcons, he has 195 tackles, 34 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery in 62 games.
Oliver has experience playing outside and in the slot. He played 12 games last season with 36 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception.
Flannigan-Fowles has played 45 games over the past three years for the 49ers. He has 31 tackles and one sack on defense and has been a key special teams contributor.
Blackhawks forward Guttman has shoulder surgery
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks forward Cole Guttman had surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday.
The team said the operation was performed in Los Angeles. Team physician Michael Terry said the 23-year-old Guttman is expected “to be out of hockey activities for approximately four months.”
Guttman had been a pleasant surprise for rebuilding Chicago. He made his NHL debut last month and finished the season with four goals and two assists in 14 games.
Guttman was selected by Tampa Bay in the 2017 draft. He agreed to a two-year contract with Chicago in August 2022 that had a $950,000 salary cap hit.
AP source: Browns agree to terms with DTs Hill, Hurst
Browns general manager Andrew Berry added two more defensive pieces, agreeing to contract terms with free agent tackles Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst, a person familiar with Cleveland’s moves told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Both players are getting one-year deals, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Browns have not announced the agreements.
The Browns believe they’ve upgraded their defensive line in free agency by adding pass rushing end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, Hurst and Hill.
Cleveland’s defense was inconsistent last season, playing a major role in the team’s 7-10 finish.
Hill has been slowed by injuries since being drafted by Dallas in 2019. The 6-foot-3, 308-pounder spent last season with the Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.
The Browns are hoping he can give them depth in the rotation up front.
Hurst, who played college ball at Michigan, has also been injury prone in recent seasons. The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder has played in just two games combined over the past two years because of leg injuries and a torn biceps.
The Browns also made their signing of safety Juan Thornhill official. He’s getting a three-year, $21 million deal after leaving the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Coyotes sign Shane Doan’s son to entry-level contract
TEMPE, Ariz. — Josh Doan is following his father’s footsteps into professional hockey.
The Arizona Coyotes signed the 21-year-old forward to a three-year entry-level contract Thursday, beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season. He will report to the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL and play his first game Friday night against the Calgary Wranglers.
Doan’s father, Shane, played 21 seasons with the franchise, many of those as captain, and followed it from Winnipeg to the desert in 1996. Shane Doan now serves as Arizona’s chief hockey development officer.
The Coyotes drafted Josh Doan in the second round of the 2021, but he opted to play for the hometown Arizona State Sun Devils.
Josh Doan set school records for goals (12) and assists (25) as a freshman last season. He had 16 goals and 22 assists in 39 games with Arizona State this season.
The 6-foot-1, 183-pounder also played two seasons for the Chicago Steel of the USHL.
AP source: Giants reach deals with Ward, Slayton, Campbell
The New York Giants have reached agreements to retain wide receiver Darius Slayton and linebacker Jihad Ward, while agreeing to terms with Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell a source with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deals haven’t been announced.
A second-round pick by Indianapolis in 2019, the oft-injured Campbell had a career year last season, catching 63 passes for 623 yards and three touchdowns. The former Ohio State product played all 17 games for the Colts.
Slayton started slow last season and came through after Sterling Shepard and rookie Wan’Dale Robinson were hurt early and Kenny Golladay struggled.
Slayton started 11 of 16 games and caught 46 passes for 724 yards and two touchdowns. The fifth-round draft pick in 2019 has 170 receptions for 2,554 yards and 15 touchdowns, including eight in his rookie season.
After joining the team as a free agent, Ward played in all 19 games for the Giants. He had three sacks, 13 quarterback hits, seven tackles for losses and two forced fumbles in helping New York to its first playoff berth since 2016. Ward has played in 85 regular-season games with 26 starts for the Raiders, Colts, Ravens, Jaguars, and Giants.
Seahawks bring back Drew Lock, reach deal with Evan Brown
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back the same quarterback combo from last season and addressed one of their needs on the offensive line.
Seattle reached agreement with quarterback Drew Lock and offensive lineman Evan Brown on one-year contracts on Thursday. Seattle general manager John Schneider confirmed the agreements during his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM.
Seattle also announced the signings of defensive linemen Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed that had been agreed to earlier this week.
Lock’s return keeps continuity in Seattle’s quarterback room after the Seahawks signed Geno Smith to a new contract earlier this month. Lock was part of Seattle’s return in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver last offseason. Lock was in competition with Smith for the starting job into training camp, but was never able to overtake Smith and earn a starting opportunity.
Still, the Seahawks raved about Lock’s preparation and their belief in him if he had been called upon during the season.
“He was great. You know, both those guys were awesome with pushing each other and then the support that they showed,” Schneider said.
Lock started 21 games during his three seasons in Denver, but hasn’t played in a regular-season game since the end of the 2021 season.
Schneider said Brown was being signed to be a center for the Seahawks, which will fill a need. Brown started 24 games over the past two seasons with Detroit at both center and guard. But center was a position where the Seahawks had to find an answer after Austin Blythe, Seattle’s starting center last season, retired after the season.
Brown has the versatility to play guard, but Seattle did re-sign guard Phil Haynes, who split time with veteran Gabe Jackson last season. Brown also spent time with Miami, the New York Giants and Cleveland before finding a chance at consistent playing time with the Lions.
The line of scrimmage was going to be an offseason priority for Seattle and that’s been the case in the early stages of free agency with the signings of Jones and Reed, and the agreement with Brown.
Blues’ Binnington suspended 2 games for throwing punch
NEW YORK — St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was suspended two games without pay Thursday for throwing a punch at Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman.
Binnington’s suspension forced the Blues to call up Joel Hofer from Springfield of the AHL to serve as an emergency goaltender.
Binnington received a match penalty in the second period of Wednesday’s 8-5 loss to Minnesota for swinging his blocker glove at Hartman. Binnington left his crease and went after Hartman right after giving up the Wild’s fifth goal of the night.
Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury skated the length of the ice to confront the unmasked Binnington, but the two were separated by officials and Binnington was sent off the ice.
Binnington will forfeit $64,864.86 under the NHL collective bargaining agreement based on his average annual salary. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
Binnington is 22-24-5 with a 3.39 goals-against average. Thomas Greiss will likely serve as the Blues’ No. 1 goaltender while Binnington is out.
Bulls’ Ball to have cartilage transplant in ailing left knee
CHICAGO — Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball will have a cartilage transplant in his left knee, the team and his agency, Klutch Sports, said Thursday.
They did not say when the operation will take place or what the timeline for his recovery will be. It will be Ball’s third surgery on the knee in a little more than a year.
Ball hasn’t played in over a year and Chicago ruled him out for the season last month.
“This has been a frustrating process, but I’m confident these next steps are the best path forward,” Ball said in a statement.
Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said Ball has the organization’s “full support.”
“I continue to admire Lonzo’s perseverance throughout this journey,” Karnisovas said. “This has been a long and challenging road for him, and this decision has been a difficult one to make.”
Ball hasn’t played since Jan. 14, 2022. He had surgery for a torn meniscus a few weeks later and experienced setbacks when he tried to ramp up basketball activities.
NFL wants judge to send discrimination claims to arbitrator
NEW YORK — NFL lawyers are urging a New York judge to change her mind and agree to let racial discrimination claims against the league and its teams go to arbitration rather than trial.
In written arguments late Wednesday, the lawyers said Judge Valerie E. Caproni in Manhattan should reverse her recent decision finding that some claims by NFL coach Brian Flores can go to trial.
Flores, the new defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, sued the league and three teams last year, saying the NFL was “rife with racism,” particularly in its hiring and promotion of Black coaches.
Caproni ruled on March 1 that discrimination claims by two other Black coaches, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, must go to arbitration. She let claims Flores made against the Miami Dolphins go to arbitration. Flores made some of his most sensational claims against the team that fired him early last year after he led the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years.
Earlier this week, lawyers for the coaches asked her to reverse portions of that ruling allowing arbitration, saying that proceedings in which NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would likely serve as the arbiter would set a dangerous precedent for businesses nationwide that will be motivated to emulate the NFL’s unfair arbitration practices.
In papers signed by attorney Loretta E. Lynch — a former U.S. attorney general — the NFL, the Denver Broncos, the Houston Texans and the New York Giants asked that the judge change her mind and force all of the claims made by Flores into arbitration.
“We do so only because we believe that the Court inadvertently overlooked important controlling authorities on two separate issues that were not previously briefed by the parties, leading to two clear errors of law that, if corrected, might reasonably be expected to alter the Court’s conclusion,” the NFL and its teams asserted.
In her decision two weeks ago, Caproni said the claims made by Flores had shined “an unflattering spotlight on the employment practices of National Football League” teams.
“Although the clear majority of professional football players are Black, only a tiny percentage of coaches are Black,” she wrote.
Huge demand in Argentina to see World Cup champs at friendly
BUENOS AIRES — Argentina’s upcoming friendly quickly sold out Thursday after more than 1 million people formed an online queue for tickets to see the World Cup champions play at home for the first time since Lionel Messi’s team lifted the trophy in Qatar.
Argentina’s soccer association put 63,000 tickets up for sale for the March 23 match against Panama at the Monumental de Nunez Stadium in Buenos Aires with prices ranging between $57 and $240.
The prices triggered a debate in the South American nation, which has suffered from high inflation and a long-standing economic crisis. Still, the match sold out in only two hours.
The frenzy among Argentinian fans was predictable. More than 5 million people took the streets of Buenos Aires to welcome the world champions in December after their penalty shootout win against France.
Members of the squad have been arriving at Argentina’s capital since Monday.
Argentina will play another friendly on March 28 against Curacao in the province of Santiago del Estero. Tickets for that match are not yet available.
University agrees to $14M settlement in wrestler’s death
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — A Kentucky university has agreed to a settlement of more than $14 million over the death of a student wrestler hours after practice, the school announced.
The settlement over the death of junior Grant Brace, 20, of Louisville, Tennessee, includes an agreement for the University of the Cumberlands to participate in a heat-illness training program and to help raise awareness of heat-related injuries, the university said Wednesday in a statement.
Brace’s death on August 31, 2020 from heat stroke after he begged for water and was refused “was tragic and entirely avoidable,” news outlets reported, citing the lawsuit.
Brace was diagnosed with narcolepsy and ADHD and was prescribed Adderall which requires maintaining hydration, according to the lawsuit.
He died during the wrestling team’s first training day of the season. After practice, the team had to sprint multiple times up and down a steep hill and Brace completed several before sitting down from exhaustion. The then-coach threatened to kick Brace off the wrestling team, so he ran up the hill again and was later heard saying “I’m done. I can’t do this anymore,” the lawsuit said.
He begged for water and his condition continued to deteriorate, but the coaches didn’t provide water or contact the trainer or emergency medical personnel, according to the lawsuit. Brace left and tried to drink from an outdoor water fountain that was not working. He also tried to get into a building but could not, and he collapsed. About 45 minutes later, the coaches found him dead with his hands clenched in the grass and dirt, according to the suit.
The university said in a statement that it believed it could defend the claims asserted in the lawsuit, but the legal process would have been long and costly.
“The University made the decision to settle the case now in a manner it hopes will respect the Brace family’s tremendous loss,” the statement said.
It said the safety of students and athletes is a top priority and it “welcomes the opportunity to work with the Brace family’s consultant to ensure it is providing the safest environment possible for student-athletes in all sports.”
