Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer
NEW YORK — Tennis great Martina Navratilova said Monday that she has been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer.
In a statement released by her representative, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame said her prognosis is good and she will start treatment this month.
“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” the 66-year-old Navratilova said. “It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all have I got.”
She said she noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck while attending the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, in November, and a biopsy showed early stage throat cancer. While Navratilova was undergoing tests on her throat, she said, the unrelated, early stage breast cancer was discovered.
“Needless to say my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again - thank you all for your support and I am not done yet,” she tweeted Monday.
Navratilova was diagnosed with a noninvasive form of breast cancer in 2010 and had a lumpectomy.
She won 59 Grand Slam titles overall, including 31 in women’s doubles and 10 in mixed doubles. The last was a mixed doubles championship with Bob Bryan at the 2006 U.S. Open, a month shy of her 50th birthday.
Navratilova originally retired in 1994, after a record 167 singles titles and 331 weeks at No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She returned to the tour to play doubles in 2000 and occasionally competed in singles, too.
Navratilova was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000. She has worked as a TV analyst in recent years.
The statement issued Monday said Navratilova would not be a regular part of Tennis Channel’s coverage of the Australian Open later this month “but hopes to be able to join in from time to time” via video conference.
US beats Germany in junior hockey quarterfinals
MONCTON, New Brunswick — Minnesota freshman Logan Cooley had three goals and an assist and UMass sophomore Ryan Ufko set up five goals as the United States beat Germany 11-1 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship.
Red Savage, from Miami (Ohio), and Cutter Gauthier, of Boston College, added two goals apiece for the Americans, who outshot Germany 41-22.
Minnesota’s Jimmy Snuggerud, North Dakota’s Blake Jackson, UMass’ Kenny Connors and Michigan’s Dylan Duke rounded out the scoring for the U.S., which will face either Canada or Sweden on Wednesday in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in a semifinal matchup and for a medal for the fifth time in the last seven world juniors.
The U.S. raced to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Cooley scored 3:51 into the game and Snuggerud made it 2-0 with a power-play goal eight minutes in. Thirty-nine seconds later, Savage converted a pass from Ufko.
“I liked the way we started and thought we did what we needed to do tonight,” said U.S. coach Rand Pecknold, who is also the head men’s hockey coach at Quinnipiac University. “We’re excited to get to Halifax and play in the semifinals.”
The U.S. onslaught continued in the second period with two goals by Gauthier and scores from Jackson, Cooley and Savage.
The U.S. rounded out the scoring in the third period with goals from Connors, Cooley and Duke
Luca Hauf, a member of the Edmonton Oil Kings, scored a late short-handed goal goal for Germany.
Both teams changed goaltenders for the third period. For the American, Trey Augustine finished with 14 saves and Andrew Oke had seven. For Germany, Nikita Quapp had 20 saves and Rihards Babulis 10.
In Monday’s other quarterfinals, Sweden defeated rival Finland 3-2 in Moncton, while Czechia downed Switzerland 9-1 and defending-champion Canada met Slovakia in Halifax.
The other semifinal matchup will depend on the outcome of the Canada-Slovakia game.
Victor Stjernborg scored a short-handed goal with 65 seconds remaining to put Sweden over Finland.
NHL Winter Classic to feature Seattle hosting Vegas in 2024
SEATTLE — Selling the NHL on bringing the 2024 Winter Classic to the Pacific Northwest required the purchase of a protection plan — a retractable roof.
Next year’s version of the NHL’s New Year’s Day showcase will be played outdoors in Seattle with the Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park, the league announced Tuesday.
But the decision to hold the game on the West Coast for the first time required the added safety of the retractable roof at the home field of the MLB’s Mariners in case Seattle’s familiar winter rains decide to show up.
“We just want to pause and thank Mariners for their support because with our weather, we needed the potential for a roof and we had the perfect neighbor,” Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said. “And they not only agreed to do it, they helped us sell up the league and helped us put our best foot forward.”
The NHL announced the matchup for one of its showcase events before Boston and Pittsburgh met in the 2023 installment at Fenway Park. The game between the Golden Knights and Kraken will be played on Jan. 1, 2024, bringing together the league’s two newest franchises.
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start
SANTOS, Brazil — Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil’s best.
The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was the only player ever to win three World Cups, and he was 82.
Pelé’s coffin, draped in the flags of Brazil and the Santos FC football club, was placed on the midfield area of Vila Belmiro, the stadium outside Sao Paulo that was his home for most of his career. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated there Tuesday morning before his burial at a nearby cemetery. Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will come to Vila Belmiro shortly before Pelé’s coffin is removed from the stadium.
The storied 16,000-seat stadium was surrounded by mourners, and covered with Pelé-themed decorations. Fans coming out of the stadium said they’d waited three hours in line, standing under a blazing sun.
Forty-five years after Pelé played his last game, he’s still a central part of Brazil’s national story.
Geovana Sarmento, 17, came with her father, who was wearing a Brazil shirt with Pelé’s name.
Venus Williams earns long-awaited victory in Auckland
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Venus Williams is back in the win column.
The 42-year-old Williams beat qualifier Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round at the ASB Classic on Monday for her first singles victory since Wimbledon in 2021.
The seven-time major champion has been awarded a wild-card entry to play at the Australian Open.
She ended a nine-match losing streak on the WTA tour dating back two years. Her only singles victories in that time came at Grand Slam level, most recently in a first-round win at the All England Club in 2021. She was 0-4 in singles last year.
“This is one of my favorite places to come and I was so excited that I made it here,” the former No. 1 player said in her on-court interview. “It is so great to be back and thank you for staying so late and I am glad that I managed to get a win.”
Williams will next face Chinese player Zhu Lin, who beat Madison Brengle.
Rafael Nadal loses again at United Cup in Sydney
SYDNEY — Rafael Nadal lost again at the United Cup mixed teams tournament, chalking up Monday’s defeat to Alex De Minaur to rustiness.
The second-ranked Nadal lost to the Australian 3-6 6-1 7-5 after having been beaten by Britain’s Cameron Norrie in three sets.
The record 22-time Grand Slam champion said he needs more matches like Monday’s to be ready for his Australian Open title defense.
“I need hours on court. I need battles like this. I didn’t play much official matches the last six months, almost seven,” said the 36-year-old Spaniard, who battled foot, rib and abdomen injuries last year.
“I have two weeks before the Australian Open starts. I can’t say that the situation is ideal but, at the same time, I can’t say that it’s very negative, because for moments I was playing good.”
Both teams went into the match knowing they couldn’t advance after losing to Britain, which will face the United States in the knockout stage on Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals.
The US ensured it will top Group C by opening up a 2-0 lead over Germany, with Madison Keys beating Jule Niemeier after Taylor Fritz defeated Alexander Zverev.
CFP thrillers draw largest non-New Year’s Day viewership
The most competitive pair of semifinals in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff drew the largest non-New Year’s Day viewership for those games on ESPN, the network said Monday.
Dramatic and entertaining victories by T CU over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Georgia over Ohio State in Peach Bow l on Saturday drew an average of 21.7 million viewers for ESPN.
The seven-point combined margin in the games was the smallest since the CFP began in the 2014 season. Only three previous CFP semifinal games were decided by fewer than 10 points.
ESPN said it was the third-most watched CFP semifinals, only surpassed by the first one played on Jan. 1, 2015, and the semifinals played on New Year’s Day 2018.
The Peach Bowl, the nightcap of the CFP doubleheader, averaged 22.1 millions viewers, making it the the most-watched final four game not played on New Year’s Day and the fourth-most among 18 semifinal games.
Ohio State’s decisive field goal attempt in the final seconds happened almost simultaneously to the clock striking midnight on the New Year in the Eastern time zone. The kick sailed wide and the defending national champion Bulldogs advanced to championship game on Jan. 9 in Inglewood, California, to face No. 3 TCU.
Injury to keep Foles out of Colts finale; Ehlinger to start
INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Foles will miss the Indianapolis Colts season finale against Houston because of injured ribs and will be replaced by second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
Interim coach Jeff Saturday made the announcement Monday.
“Nick’s really sore, the whole side of his body,” Saturday said. “Obviously, he took a massive shot there. Landed on the ball, lot of pain and he’ll be down this week.”
Foles was injured on a sack by rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux late in the first half of Sunday’s 38-10 loss at the New York Giants.
As Foles writhed in pain, Thibodeaux celebrated a few feet away by doing snow angels on the field. Foles eventually walked off the field, was taken to the locker room on a cart and did not return after going 8 of 13 with 81 yards and one interception, which was returned for a score.
Alabama’s Young, Anderson, Gibbs, Branch declare for draft
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy and Will Anderson is a two-time winner of the Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s top defensive player.
Now, Alabama’s two biggest stars are headed to the NFL, where teams can take up the debate over which one is the best — or most needed.
Alabama’s poised and playmaking quarterback Young and pass rushing linebacker Anderson Jr. made the seemingly no-brainer call Monday to declare for the NFL draft, where both juniors could contend for the top spot.
Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, and the two-time unanimous All-American Anderson announced their decisions to skip their senior seasons two days after leading Alabama to a 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Tailback Jahmyr Gibbs and safety Brian Branch also are heading to the NFL.
They endeared themselves to Crimson Tide faithful even more by not joining the ranks of bowl opt-outs among NFL prospects. Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns in New Orleans.
Masters invitation goes to the wrong Scott Stallings
KAPALUA, Hawaii — Scott Stallings received an invitation to the Masters, and the Georgia resident most likely will be there — as a guest of the PGA Tour player by the same name for whom the coveted invitation was intended.
Stallings, who qualified for the Masters by reaching the Tour Championship last year, didn’t realize what had happened until the other Scott Stallings sent him a series of messages on Instagram alerting him to the mail mix-up.
“Hi Scott. My name is Scott Stallings as well and I’m from GA. My wife’s name is Jennifer too!” the man wrote. “I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I’m (100 percent) sure this is NOT for me.”
Invitations were sent to eligible players the week before Christmas, when club chairman Fred Ridley announced the criteria would be unchanged from the previous year. Stallings said he checked his mail every day and began to wonder where his was.
