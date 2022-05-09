USC wins 2nd straight NCAA women’s beach volleyball title
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Southern California beat Florida State 3-1 Sunday to win it’s second consecutive NCAA women’s beach volleyball championship.
USC (37-1) made its fifth appearance in the NCAA championship and extended its winning streak to 36 —the second longest streak in program history. The Women of Troy won their fifth national title and back-to-back NCAA crowns for the second time (2016-17).
USC’s Hailey Harward and Tina Graudina beat Brook Bauer and Maddie Anderson 21-17 and 21-15 to take a 2-1 lead and, shortly thereafter, Julia Scoles and Delaynie Maple closed out Florida State’s Anna Long and Kate Privett 25-23, 21-12 to give Southern California the 3-1 win.
Audrey Nourse and Nicole Nourse beat Jordan Polo and Morgan Chacon 21-18, 21-16 to give USC the early lead but Florida State’s Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick rallied — after facing match point twice in the second set — to beat Megan Kraft and Sammy Slater 14-21, 24-22, 17-15 to make it 1-1.
Florida State (33-11) has lost four straight against USC and is 5-17 all-time against the Women of Troy.
Fischer, Stanford beat USC for women’s water polo title
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Makenzie Fischer scored four goals and Ryann Neushul added three more and Stanford pulled away over the final 3 minutes to beat Southern California 10-7 on Sunday to win the Cardinal’s eighth NCAA women’s water polo championship in program history.
Stanford (25-2) won 11 straight to close the season and its only losses this season came at the hands of USC (20-4). The programs have now played seven times in the championship game, with the Cardinal winning three.
Jewel Roemer scored to give Stanford the lead for good and make it 8-7 with nearly 3 minutes remaining. Fischer added a goal 54 seconds later and Neushul capped the scoring after USC went empty net in the closing seconds.
USC’s Mireia Guiral opened the scoring just 41 seconds into the game and, after Fischer converted from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 less than a minute later, she and Alejandra Aznar scored power-play goals to give the Trojans a 3-1 lead heading into the second quarter.
Stanford took its first lead when Neushel took a pass from Roemer and scored to make it 5-4 about 2 minutes into the second half.
USC’s Tilly scored to make it 6-6 with 7:30 to play and Fischer answered with a power-play goal 19 seconds later before Tilly tied it at 7-all on another power-play goal with 6:37 remaining.
Verstappen cruises to win in inaugural Miami Grand Prix
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Max Verstappen used an aggressive early pass on Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc then controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for his third victory of the season.
The reigning world champion started third Sunday, but Red Bull quickly got the best of Ferrari for a second consecutive race. Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. had locked out the front row in qualifying for Ferrari, but Verstappen pounced at the start to get ahead of Sainz.
He then set his sights on Leclerc and used a strong outside pass on the ninth lap to claim the lead. Verstappen went unchallenged until a late crash between Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly brought out the safety car and setup a 10-lap sprint to the finish on the 19-turn, 3.36-mile circuit (5.41 kilometers) built around Hard Rock Stadium.
Leclerc got a few looks inside but Verstappen didn’t relent and the Dutchman won by 3.7 seconds. He also won two weeks ago at Imola as Red Bull capitalized on a poor Ferrari weekend on Italian home soil with a 1-2 finish for Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
In Miami, Ferrari settled for second and third for Leclerc and Sainz.
Perez was fourth for Red Bull and Mercedes showed much improvement with a fifth and sixth place finish for George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. It’s the fourth time in five races that first-year Mercedes driver Russell has beaten the seven-time champion.
Impressive Alcaraz wins in Madrid for 4th title of the year
MADRID — Carlos Alcaraz capped another impressive week with a straight-set victory over Alexander Zverev on Sunday to win the Madrid Open and become the second-youngest player to win two Masters 1000 titles.
After victories over his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, the Spanish teenage sensation comfortably defeated No. 3 Zverev 6-3, 6-1.
It was the seventh straight win over a top-10 player for the 19-year-old Alcaraz, and his tour-leading fourth title of the year. He also has the most wins this season with 28, one more than Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Zverev was trying to win his second consecutive Madrid title, and third overall.
Grant-Mentis becomes women’s pro hockey’s 1st $80,000 player
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Professional women’s hockey has its first $80,000 player following the deal Mikyla Grant-Mentis reached with the Premier Hockey Federation’s Buffalo Beauts.
Two people with direct knowledge of the agreement confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Sunday, with one person revealing the contract’s value. The two people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract signing has not been announced. Canada’s TSN first reported the deal on Friday.
Grant-Mentis’ contract includes a PHF-maximum 10% bonus, one of the people said.
The agreement comes a little over a week into free agency with Grant-Mentis becoming the first to cash in on the PHF’s move to more than double its salary cap to $750,000 per team. The cap jumped from $300,000 last year.
The PHF, rebranded from the National Women’s Hockey League last summer, hasn’t disclosed salary figures over the previous three seasons, making it difficult to determine which player previously had the highest salary in a league established in 2015-16. The top-paid players in 2016-17 made about $26,000.
The 23-year-old Grant-Mentis has the production to merit the contract after completing her second full season with the Toronto Six.
She finished second in the PHF with 30 points and 17 assists, and tied for second with 13 goals, including a league-leading six game-winners last season. Two years ago, she earned both MVP and Newcomer of the Year honors during the league’s COVID-19-shortened season.
Injured Grizzlies star Ja Morant unlikely to play in Game 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Memphis guard Ja Morant is unlikely to play in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against Golden State on Monday night after injuring his right knee on a play with Jordan Poole that the teams are debating from the Grizzlies’ 142-112 loss Saturday night.
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday he doesn’t expect Morant to be available with Memphis trailing the Warriors 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
“As I said last night, just trying to be matter of fact here, and this is what Ja says, what our medical team has said after reviewing the play, Ja was playing great, feeling great all game and that the grab of the knee is what triggered the potential injury and why we took Ja out of the game. Nothing’s changed from there,” Jenkins said. “That’s the play that triggered this and he’s got further evaluation going on. ... There’s probably a really good chance he doesn’t play tomorrow.”
Morant, who limped off with 6:19 remaining in the game, was unable to do any basketball activity Sunday, Jenkins said.
AP source: Kings hire Mike Brown as new coach
The Sacramento Kings have agreed to hire Golden State assistant Mike Brown as their head coach.
A person familiar with the decision confirmed on Sunday that Brown will take over the franchise with the longest playoff drought in NBA history. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the hiring.
ESPN first reported that Brown would get the job. Brown previously had two stints as head coach in Cleveland where he guided the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007 and had one stint as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Brown is expected to remain with the Warriors for the rest of their playoff run before making the short move to Sacramento where he will be the latest former Golden State coach to take over the Kings.
Kings owner Vivek Ranadive took over the franchise in 2013 after being a minority owner with the Warriors and immediately hired Michael Malone off Golden State’s staff as his first head coach.
Ranadive then hired former Warriors assistant Luke Walton has head coach in 2019 and promoted former Warriors assistant Alvin Gentry to interim coach after Walton was fired last November.
None of the moves have led to success for the NBA’s worst-performing franchise of the past 16 years.
Plate umpire Ron Kulpa hit in mask by foul ball, leaves game
BOSTON — Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa had to leave Sunday’s White Sox-Red Sox game at Fenway Park in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball off the mask.
Kulpa got hit square in the mask by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago’s Jake Burger and dropped straight to the ground. Trainers from both teams rushed out, Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez turned to help and the rest of the umpiring crew came to the plate.
After sitting for a bit, Kulpa stood up, chatted with Boston’s trainer briefly and walked off on his own. He was replaced behind the plate by first-base umpire Marty Foster after a 20-minute delay and the game resumed with a three-man crew.
Chicago leads 3-0.
Caps’ Kuznetsov, Stars’ Benn fined $5,000 for high sticking
NEW YORK — Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jamie Benn of Dallas were fined $5,000 Sunday for high sticking on a pair of incidents that didn’t get penalized during their games.
Kuznetsov’s play against Florida’s Noel Acciari came in the first period of the Capitals’ 6-1 victory in Game 3 Saturday, which put Washington up 2-1 in the Eastern Conference first-round series.
Benn’s infraction against Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane was in the middle of the second period of the Stars’ 4-2 victory in Game 3. Dallas leads the Western Conference first-round series 2-1.
Both fines were the maximum allowed under the labor agreement. The money goes to the players’ emergency assistance fund.
Mets release second baseman Robinson Canó
PHILADELPHIA — The New York Mets released second baseman Robinson Canó prior to Sunday’s doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The move comes a week after the slumping Cano was designated for assignment despite nearly $45 million remaining on his contract.
The Mets announced the news in their pregame notes and after manager Buck Showalter met with reporters prior to Sunday’s games.
The 39-year-old Canó sat out last season while serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. He batted .195 (8 for 41) with one home run, three RBIs and a paltry .501 OPS in 43 plate appearances for the NL East-leading Mets.
Canó has a .302 career batting average with 335 home runs, 1,305 RBIs and an .842 OPS in 17 seasons. He has 2,632 hits, including 571 doubles. Canó is owed $44,703,297 by the Mets from the remainder of the $240 million, 10-year contract he signed with Seattle. He has lost $35,741,935 because of the two drug suspensions.
Now that he has been released by the Mets, a team could sign him for a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum this season and also pay the $710,000 minimum in 2023.
In a deal that also netted closer Edwin Díaz, the Mets shipped five players to Seattle in December 2018 — including prized outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft. New York agreed to assume the $100 million left on the final five years of Canó’s contract at the time.
Canó ended up playing only 168 games for the Mets, batting .269 with 24 homers, 72 RBIs and a .765 OPS.
Olesen repeats eagle-birdie finish to win British Masters
SUTTON COLDFIELD, England — Thorbjorn Olesen finished eagle-birdie for the second straight day to win the British Masters by one shot in a dramatic fashion Sunday, earning his first European tour title in nearly four years and igniting his career after a damaging court case.
Olesen shot 1-over 73 to finish a stroke ahead of Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (68) at the Belfry.
Soderberg ended 9-under 279 overall which had looked enough for the win.
South Africa’s Justin Walters (71) and Scottish pair Connor Syme (70) and Richie Ramsay (71) shared a three-way tie for third.
Olesen had taken a three-stroke lead into the final round but struggled Sunday before his brilliant finish, including an eagle on the par-5 17th hole by holing from 28 feet, followed by 35 feet across the green on the last.
On Saturday Olesen tapped in from two feet at No. 17 for a second eagle of the day and holed a birdie putt from 23 feet at the last.
The Danish golfer’s previous win was at the Italian Open in June 2018. He was suspended by the European tour the following year after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman and being intoxicated on a flight following a World Golf Championships event in Tennessee.
Olesen was acquitted by a court in December after saying he had no memory of his behavior because he had been drinking alcohol and taking sleeping tablets. He said the case had a “devastating impact” on his career, having plunged down the ranking from his position at No. 62 at the time of the incidents.
Olesen is ranked No. 376 and had not previously finished higher than a tie for 12th on the European tour this year.
