Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia, the White House announced Thursday.
“He wanted to let them know that they remain front of mind and that his team is working on this every day, on making sure that Brittney and Paul return home safely,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Thursday’s press briefing at the White House.
The separate meetings are to be the first in-person encounter between Biden and the families and are taking place amid sustained but so far unsuccessful efforts by the administration to secure the Americans’ release. The administration said in July that it had made a “substantial proposal” to get them home, but despite plans for the White House meetings, there is no sign a breakthrough is imminent.
“While I would love to say that the purpose of this meeting is to inform the families that the Russians have accepted our offer and we are bringing their loved ones home — that is not what we’re seeing in these negotiations at this time,” Jean-Pierre said.
Fowler begins with new caddie, coach and early 67 in Napa
NAPA — Rickie Fowler began his 15th professional season Thursday. From clubs to coach to caddie, just about everything is new for the five-time PGA Tour winner.
Fowler, whose last victory was the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, enjoyed immediate success.
He shot a 5-under 67 and was among a large group one shot behind early co-leaders Byeong Hun An and S.H. Kim at the fog-delayed Fortinet Championship.
An, a three-time PGA Tour runner-up who regained his card via the Korn Ferry Tour, had seven birdies and one bogey en route to his 66 at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Uehara takes 1-shot lead as LPGA returns to Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ayako Uehara found momentum from par saves on her opening two holes and turned that into a 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead Thursday in the AmazingCre Portland Classic.
Hannah Green had a 66 despite a bogey on her final hole at Columbia Edgewater Country Club, with Nelly Korda in the group another shot behind.
In a year in which the LPGA Tour already has had eight first-time winners, Uehara would be a surprise. The 38-year-old from has been on tour for a decade, and her only three victories came on the Japan LPGA.
Add that to Uehara missing so much of the year with a lung condition that made it difficult to breathe. She was treated and declared fully healthy, but not until she missed six months, returning two weeks ago at the Dana Open in Ohio.
“This is my third tournament. I think I’m very excited about it and then glad to be out here,” Uehara said.
US eying Davis Cup QFs after beating Kazakhstan
GLASGOW, Scotland — Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz won their singles matches to help the United States beat Kazakhstan 2-1 to move atop its Davis Cup Finals group on Thursday.
The Americans are almost assured of reaching the quarterfinals with two wins from two in Group D.
Paul enjoyed a 6-1, 6-4 win over Mikhail Kukushkin before Fritz defeated Alexander Bublik 7-6 (6) 1-6 6-3 to give the Americans an unassailable lead in Glasgow, Scotland. Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov later defeated Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock 6-2, 7-6 (6) in the doubles match.
The Americans now wait to see if the Netherlands can follow suit with a win over the British team on Friday. Britain needs to win after losing to the U.S. on Wednesday. The U.S. will then play the Dutch on Saturday.
Australia came from behind to defeat France 2-1 in their Group C tie in Hamburg, Germany.
Richard Gasquet put the French on track with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Jason Kubler, but Alex De Minaur leveled the tie with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 win over Benjamin Bonzi and doubles pairing Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell completed the victory by beating Nicolas Mahut and Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-4.
The Australians lead the table with two wins, ahead of Germany which plays Belgium on Friday. The French team lost to Germany on Wednesday.
Also Thursday, Serbia defeated Korea 2-1 in Group B in Valencia, and Croatia overcame Sweden 2-1 in Group A in Bologna, Italy.
IOC committee visits sites for 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — The International Olympic Committee’s coordination commission made its first in-person visit to Los Angeles this week to inspect proposed venues for the 2028 Games.
After being kept away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group met with local organizing officials over three days.
“We are well-positioned for an exceptional event,” LA28 organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman said Thursday at a media briefing on the UCLA campus, site of the future athletes’ village.
He expressed optimism for the games’ commercial outlook, citing several corporate sponsors already on board with more to come in the fourth quarter.
“We sit in a very strong position,” Wasserman said. “The appetite for the games coming back to this country is very strong.”
The coordination commission members visited several venues across the city, including Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, site of the 1932 and 1984 games, and SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers, in nearby Inglewood.
“The venues that are going to be used are a mix of the historic used for the 1932 and 1984 Olympic Games, and of course we have world-class modern venues that have been built since the Games took place in 1984,” said commission chair Nicole Hoevertsz. “We have this beautiful mix of the old and the new.”
The Intuit Dome will be up and running by the time the games occur. Wasserman noted the future home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers is set to open in 2024 down the street from SoFi Stadium, although at this time it doesn’t figure in any venue plans.
The commission visited the Obama Sports Complex to see the PlayLA youth sports program in action. LA28 and the IOC have invested $160 million to make sports more accessible to young people across the city.
Hoevertsz called it an example of the games “creating a legacy now, today for these kids.”
The 2028 Olympics will run from July 14-30, followed by the Paralympics from Aug. 15-27. The Olympics will have 10,000 athletes, while the Paralympics will host 5,000.
Steelers place star LB T.J. Watt on injured reserve
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve Thursday, meaning he will miss a minimum of four games while recovering from a left pectoral injury.
The Steelers already had ruled Watt out for Sunday’s visit by New England. The NFL’s reigning defensive player of the year sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of last week’s overtime victory against Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week that Watt’s injury wasn’t as bad as initially feared. Watt received multiple opinions during the week and does not need surgery, which opened the door for him to return at some point this season.
The Steelers filled Watt’s spot on the 53-man roster by signing David Anenih off Tennessee’s practice squad. Anenih spent training camp with the Titans after being signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Houston. Tennessee waived Anenih before signing him to the practice squad.
Anenih collected 20 1/2 sacks in four seasons with the Cougars.
American skater Malinin lands first quad axel in competition
Ilia Malinin made history late Wednesday when the 17-year-old wunderkind, and the heir apparent to Olympic champion Nathan Chen among American figure skaters, successfully landed the first quad axel in competition.
Malinin pulled off the four-and-a-half revolution jump while winning the lower-level U.S. Classic in Lake Placid, New York, before a small crowd in a mostly empty arena. It nonetheless sent shockwaves through the sport as the final and most difficult of the quadruple jumps had finally been conquered.
“It felt really good. When I’m practicing it, it’s pretty easy for me to figure out how to get the right timing and everything to have it be a good attempt,” said Malinin, whose supreme confidence in his jumping ability is evidenced by use of “quadg0d” on his social media platforms. ”To do it in competition is a different story because you have nerves and pressure that can get in the way of that. So I have to treat it like I’m at home and it feels pretty good.”
Chen, who for now has stepped away from the sport following his triumph at the Beijing Olympics, has toyed with the jump in practice. And two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu was unsuccessful in trying to land it at the Winter Games.
But there had been brief snippets of video Malinin had put out on social media over the past six months that indicated it was a work in progress. There were some reports from his training camp that he had landed the quad axel in practice.
What makes the axel more difficult than the other quads — the flip, toe flip, lutz, salchow, loops and toe loop — is that skaters face forward when they enter the jump, forcing them to complete an extra half revolution. Even the triple axel is hard enough that most women, and many men, have trouble getting it right.
“I had an idea for trying it for a little while now. March or April was when I really started to work on the technique and try to improve it,” Malinin said. “(Hanyu) definitely inspired me to try it here.”
Halep undergoes nose surgery, won’t play again in 2022
LONDON — Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has undergone nose surgery to improve her breathing and will not play again until next year.
In a post on Twitter on Thursday, the ninth-ranked Romanian wrote that she felt “completely exhausted” after her first-round loss to qualifier Daria Snigur at the U.S. Open last month. She then decided to follow medical advice and have an operation to help her breathing issues that have affected her “for many years” and were getting worse.
Halep posted a picture in her tweet, showing her nose bandaged.
“I felt it’s the right time to do it and also to do something for myself as a person,” she wrote. “That is why I did also the (a)esthetic part.”
In the long Twitter post, Halep said she was close to ending her tennis career in February because she didn’t believe she could get back into the top 10. She said she rediscovered her passion for the sport after choosing to work with a new coach, Patrick Mouratoglou.
“2022, you have been an interesting year full of everything!” wrote Halep, who won the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019. “See you on court, 2023! I feel I still have a lot to do on a tennis court and still have some goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.