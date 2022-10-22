Andrea Lee takes 2-shot lead in Wonju
WONJU, South Korea — Andrea Lee shot another bogey-free round of 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead of the BMW Ladies Championship on Friday.
Lee had two birdies on the front nine of the second round before wrapping up another impressive day with back-to-back birdies on the last two holes for 12-under 132 overall.
“Another bogey-free round which I’m really pleased with,” the American said. “(I) hit all the greens, all the fairways and just made some putts out there … hopefully I can keep it going this weekend.”
Overnight leader Atthaya Thitikul (71), Lilia Vu (66) and 16-year-old amateur Minsol Kim (70) shared a three-way tie for second place.
Thitikul, who set a tournament record of 9-under 63 on the opening day, slipped after bogey-double bogey at Nos. 12 and 13. She made sure she remained in contention with a birdie on the 14th and an eagle on the par-5 15th.
“It’s been like a roller coaster back nine,” Thitikul said.
US Soccer moves quickly to ensure safety following report
U.S. Soccer has taken steps to implement the recommendations of an investigation into allegations of abuse, harassment and misconduct in women’s soccer.
Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates released the investigation this month into the scandals that erupted last season in the National Women’s Soccer League. It found misconduct was systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players.
Yates’ report made recommendations for the league and U.S. Soccer “aimed at preventing abuse in the future, holding wrongdoers accountable, enhancing transparency, addressing safety in youth soccer, and fostering a professional environment where players are treated with respect.”
Danielle Slanton, a former national team and professional player, was named chair of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors Yates Implementation Committee.
She announced Friday that U.S. Soccer is moving quickly to act on those recommendations.
“The importance of this work cannot be overstated. Our highest priority as a Federation is to ensure that everyone who participates in our game is safe. Even as a former athlete who has pursued Olympic and World Cup gold, I believe deeply that there is no more worthy pursuit than the one we are facing now as a Federation,” Slanton said in a statement. “It is our duty to build upon the wave of change that began with the brave voices and actions of our players.”
U.S. Soccer has published records from SafeSport’s centralized disciplinary database to identify individuals in the sport subject to discipline. The federation is also forming a new office to oversee participant safety and will include a hub for the office on the U.S. Soccer website.
Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August.
The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018.
In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my life,” adding: “Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed.”
“I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance,” Halep wrote, “and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out.”
She is the most prominent tennis player to face a doping ban since five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova tested positive for a newly banned substance at the 2016 Australian Open. Sharapova initially was given a two-year suspension but appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which reduced the penalty, ruling she bore “less than significant fault” in the case and could not “be considered to be an intentional doper.”
Halep, a 31-year-old from Romania, announced in September she was taking the rest of this season off after having nose surgery to improve her breathing. She considered retiring early this year after a series of injuries, but then said she felt rejuvenated after teaming up in April with coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who used to work with Williams.
Seeded No. 7 at the U.S. Open, Halep lost in the first round to Daria Snigur of Ukraine 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 on Aug. 30. It was the first tour-level win of Snigur’s career.
Spokesmen for the U.S. Tennis Association and Mouratoglou declined comment.
Russell Wilson questionable for Broncos’ game against Jets
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Russell Wilson’s pulled hamstring might make him miss a game for just the fourth time in his 11-year NFL career Sunday.
Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett, whose team has lost three straight to fall to 2-4, listed Wilson as questionable for the Broncos’ game against the New York Jets (4-2) at Empower Field.
Wilson was injured during the Broncos’ 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night and he has been limited at practice all week.
“He is day-to-day up to this point,” Hackett said Friday. “So, it will probably be (a) game-time (decision).”
“We just want to be sure that he can protect himself,” Hackett said. “I think that is the most important thing.”
Wilson’s game is based on his ability to slide the pocket and make off-schedule throws on the run, although he hasn’t been adept at that in Denver as he was during his decade in Seattle.
Wilson is off to a tough start in Denver with just five touchdown passes and 20 sacks through six weeks.
Wilson said Wednesday he hoped to play, saying, “If I can go, I’ll go.”
With Wilson compromised by his second injury in two games, Hackett gave a good chunk of the first-team snaps at practice this week to backup QB Brett Rypien, whose only career start came against the Jets in 2020, when he threw for two touchdowns and was intercepted three times in a 37-28 Denver win.
AP source: Pistons exec Murphy on leave amid investigation
Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy has been put on leave due to an investigation that reportedly centers on an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee.
The investigation was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press late Thursday on condition of anonymity because the investigation, first reported by ESPN, was ongoing.
A message seeking comment was left with Murphy. The Pistons declined comment and coach Dwane Casey said he didn’t want to address internal affairs before their game in New York on Friday night.
“Our front office will handle it and our team attorneys will handle it,” Casey said.
Murphy was promoted to assistant general manager in June after serving as president and general manager of the G League’s Motor City Cruise, which is affiliated with the Pistons, for nearly two years. He was Eastern Michigan’s basketball coach from 2011 to 2021 and had a 166-155 record. Previously, he was an assistant coach at Syracuse and Kent State.
The investigation comes less than a month after the Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the season following a law firm’s investigation that found multiple violations of team policies. The violations involved an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization, people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
Also last month, Phoenix Suns team owner Robert Sarver was suspended one year and fined $10 million by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees.
Several years ago, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban agreed to contribute $10 million to help further the cause of women in sports and raise awareness about domestic violence after an investigation substantiated numerous incidents of sexual harassment and improper workplace conduct within the franchise going back more than 20 years.
Ravens rule out J.K. Dobbins for matchup with Browns
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns because of his knee injury.
The Ravens listed receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), linebacker Justin Houston (groin), tight end Mark Andrews (knee), tackle Morgan Moses (heel), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), cornerback Marcus Peters (quad) and guard Ben Cleveland (foot) as questionable.
Dobbins has played four games since returning from the knee injury that kept him out all last season, but he had only seven carries in last weekend’s loss to the New York Giants. Running back Justice Hill, who missed the past two games with a hamstring issue, appears set to return this weekend.
Illinois coach convicted of sexually abusing ice skater
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A jury found a northern Illinois ice skating coach guilty of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a young skater.
The verdict against Eugene Heffron, 83, was announced Friday by the Winnebago County state’s attorney’s office. The girl was between the ages of 9 and 15 when the abuse occurred from 1999-2006.
She was among three former skaters who accused the longtime coach in Rockford of sexual misconduct in 2018. Illinois State Police conducted an investigation after reports that skaters were touched inappropriately during lessons, the Rockford Register Star reported that year.
Heffron is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 27, 2023. He faces between three and seven years in prison, according to prosecutors. He also could receive probation.
Trial dates involving two additional victims have not been set.
Heffron, a member of the U.S. ice dancing demonstration team at the 1968 Olympics in Grenoble, France, had taught figure skating for the Rockford Park District on and off since 1984 and helped put on ice shows, the Rockford Register Star reported. He also taught in the district’s Learn to Skate program and gave one-on-one instruction to skaters who had trained in the Rockford area.
Guardians manager Terry Francona plans to return in 2023
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has agreed to return for an 11th season after leading the majors’ youngest team to a division title and the AL Division Series in 2022.
The 63-year-old Francona has not signed a contract, but said Friday he intends to be back next season. He’s dealt with health problems the past two years and will have another operation next week.
Chris Antonetti, the team’s president of baseball operations, said Francona is welcome to manage the Guardians “for as long as it makes sense on his end.”
Francona said his young squad energized him this season. The Guardians went 92-70 and won the AL Central. They swept Tampa Bay in the wild-card round before losing the division series to the New York Yankees in five games.
A two-time World Series winner with Boston, Francona has led Cleveland to four division titles and six playoff appearances.
Packers WR Cobb relieved his ankle injury wasn’t more severe
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb says he has a high ankle sprain and expects the injury to keep him out for anywhere from two to six weeks.
The 32-year-old Cobb acknowledged that he initially feared the injury was much more serious. Cobb hurt his left ankle during the Packers’ 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.
“I felt something pop and I thought, ‘This is the way it ends,’ “ Cobb said Friday. “It’s nice to have the good news and to know that I’ll be able to come back.”
Cobb said the fact the injury wasn’t as severe as he expected will give him plenty of incentive as he works toward his return.
“My mind-set was it was over,” Cobb said. “I thought I was done, so the fact that I know that I’ll be able to come back and play at some point during this year, that’s all the motivation I need.”
Cobb compared the injury to one he had while playing for the Packers in 2016. That injury caused him to miss the end of the regular season, though he came back in time to catch three touchdown passes in a playoff victory over the New York Giants.
The injury came one week after Cobb caught seven passes for 99 yards in a 27-22 loss to the Giants. Cobb has 18 receptions for 257 yards this season.
Stephen Curry launches graphic novel series on sports stars
NEW YORK — Stephen Curry’s latest move is one for the books.
The NBA superstar is launching a graphic novel series, “Stephen Curry Presents!: Sports Superheroes,” in partnership with Penguin Workshop. The first of four planned installments will focus on Curry’s career and is scheduled for fall 2024.
The series will be created through the publishing arm of Unanimous Media, the company founded by Curry and Erick Peyton. Last month, Penguin released Curry’s picture book “I Have a Superpower.”
“We hope that when kids pick up the books in this series to read all about their favorite athletes, it not only instills excitement and grows their love for reading, but also inspires them to reach for the stars and accomplish their dreams,” Curry and Peyton said in a statement released Friday by Penguin Workshop, a Penguin Random House division.
The new series will be written by Rich Korson and Josh Bycel, with illustrations by Damion Scott.
Steelers QB Pickett clears concussion protocol, will start
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will start on Sunday night against Miami after being released from the NFL’s concussion protocol on Friday.
Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, left last week’s upset win over Tampa Bay in the third quarter after being knocked legally to the ground by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Doctors gave Pickett the OK to practice this week without limitations and he will make his third career start when Pittsburgh (2-4) visits the Dolphins (3-3).
“I felt great going through my routine and (practicing),” Pickett said. “If I didn’t, obviously, I wouldn’t have been out there.”
Pickett added that he feels “great” but declined to get into specifics about the play in which he was injured or what his first time in the NFL’s concussion protocol was like.
“I trusted what the doctors were telling me,” Pickett said. “That’s what they were advising me to do and that’s what they wanted me to do, so, I followed their lead and now I’m good to go this week.”
Backup Mitch Trubisky played well in relief of Pickett, throwing for 144 yards and a touchdown as Pittsburgh ended a four-game losing streak. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin praised Trubisky’s performance but said the team would stick with Pickett if he was available, a vote of confidence in the 24-year-old who is the team’s long-term successor to the retired Ben Roethlisberger.
Blue Jays agree to 3-year deal with manager John Schneider
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays rewarded John Schneider for his strong performance as their interim manager, agreeing to terms with him Friday on a new contract.
Schneider agreed to a three-year deal as manager with a team option for 2026, the Blue Jays said.
He took over as interim manager in July when Charlie Montoyo was fired. Schneider guided Toronto to a 46-28 record and the top AL wild-card spot.
The Blue Jays were swept out of the playoffs in two games by visiting Seattle.
General manager Ross Atkins hinted after Toronto’s season ended that Schneider would be back.
“I think it will be very difficult for us to find better than John Schneider,” Atkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.