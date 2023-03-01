Dodgers SS Gavin Lux out for season after knee injury
Gavin Lux hasn’t seen the video of the injury that ended his chance of being the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starting shortstop this season, and has no plans to watch it.
Lux will miss the season with torn ligaments in his right knee after getting hurt running the bases in a spring training game. The 25-year-old came to camp as the top candidate to replace Trea Turner as the Dodgers’ primary shortstop.
“That’s one of the hardest parts,” Lux said Tuesday, fighting back tears and leaning on crutches inside the team’s facility in Glendale, Arizona. “I think every baseball player’s dream is to play shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers.”
Lux got hurt Monday when running between second and third base against San Diego after a groundball was hit to third. Soon after ducking to avoid a throw to second, he took a couple of steps before his right knee buckled, he stumbled forward and fell to the ground. He said he felt something pop and his leg went numb.
“I think my cleat got kind of stuck into the ground a little bit and straightened out a little funky, and bowed out. ... Freak thing. I don’t even think it’s really avoidable,” Lux said. “In hindsight, probably should have just took the throw to the nose and worn it.”
The Dodgers’ first-round pick in the 2016 amateur draft, Lux played nine games at shortstop last season while hitting .276 with six homers and 42 RBIs in 129 games, most at second base and some in left field. He led the NL with seven triples.
Turner left as a free agent for Philadelphia this winter. That came after Corey Seager left the Dodgers the previous offseason and signed with Texas.
Miguel Rojas is now expected to get the bulk of playing time at shortstop for the Dodgers, with Chris Taylor also an option. The 34-year-old Rojas was acquired from Miami in a January trade.
“Crush my rehab and try to be ready for 2024, when it rolls around,” Lux said. “It’s kind of all you can do.”
With James injury, Lakers face challenge to reach postseason
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeBron James’ injury hasn’t changed the Los Angeles Lakers’ goal of reaching the postseason.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Tuesday that James is still going through medical evaluations before the team makes a decision on how long the NBA’s career scoring leader may be unavailable after injuring his right foot Sunday in a victory over Dallas.
“We’ll wait and see what our medical people come back with,” Ham said before the Lakers’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies, adding that he is uncertain on an exact return date for James.
The Lakers sit in 12th place, outside the playoff picture entering Tuesday’s play. However, they are only a half-game behind the 10th-place New Orleans Pelicans for the last spot in the play-in field, and 2½ behind Dallas for the sixth-place slot that would guarantee a postseason berth.
Asked if the injury could be severe enough for James to be out for the rest of the season, Ham said he didn’t want “to speculate or jump to conclusions about anything.”
“I’ll tell you this,” Ham added, “as an organization, we’re going to make sure we kick the tires and look at everything that needs to be looked at. Never in a hundred million years will we put a guy out there that has a risk of further damaging what’s going on.
“That’s not just with LeBron. That’s with any of our players.”
Los Angeles made key moves at the trade deadline, picking up players such as Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell to bolster their roster for the stretch run.
Then James’ injury stymied the plan.
Ham said despite the injury to James, the Lakers’ leading scorer at 29.7 points a game, the team’s goals have not changed. He told his team the need to play the right way and play together remain the same.
“The mission has not changed for us,” Ham said.
“It’s a huge blow to have LeBron injured,” he added. “We’ve got to keep going, and it’s full steam ahead with our goals that we set for ourselves.”
Angels’ Ohtani pitches into 3rd in spring debut; off to WBC
MESA, Ariz. — Shohei Ohtani had no issues with his pitches or the new clock in his first spring training outing this year, his only one for the Los Angeles Angels before he joins Japan for the World Baseball Classic.
Ohtani pitched 2.1 hitless innings against Oakland on Tuesday, striking out two and walking two. The two-way star, beginning his last season before he can become a free agent, did not bat.
“It’s always good to get the first game under my belt,” Ohtani said through translator Ippei Mizuhara. “The main goal today was to feel out all my pitches. I felt pretty good with all of them.”
“I wanted to ease in. I’m satisfied,” he added.
Ohtani, 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts last season, is slated to start the March 30 opener at Oakland.
He reached 98 mph against the Athletics. He walked Jesús Aguilar in the second and got out of the inning when Liván Soto grounded into a double play. Ohtani walked his last batter, Ryan Noda, and Luke Murphy relieved.
Ohtani used PitchCom to help his tempo.
“I was calling my own pitches,” Ohtani said. “That was just today, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Ohtani will head back to Japan to prepare for his nation’s WBC opener against China on March 9.
His mound opponent on Tuesday was Shintaro Fujinami, a 28-year-old right-hander who signed a $3.25 million, one-year contract after 10 seasons with the Central League’s Hanshin Tigers.
The duo hadn’t faced each other since Ohtani played for the Pacific League’s Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. Ohtani, because he wasn’t batting in the game, said he didn’t see much of Fujinami on the mound.
Fujinami, who went two innings, was paying attention to his mound opponent, he said.
“I know Japanese fans were looking forward to us pitching against each other,” Fujinami said through a translator. “I thought it was good entertainment (for them).”
Rangers acquire star winger Patrick Kanefrom Blackhawks
The New York Rangers acquired Patrick Kane in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, reuniting the star winger with former teammate Artemi Panarin and stamping themselves as a Stanley Cup contender in the loaded Eastern Conference.
New York was believed to be out of the running for Kane after it acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from St. Louis on Feb. 9. The 34-year-old Kane also had been noncommittal when asked about leaving his only NHL home.
But Kane loved playing with Panarin for two seasons at the beginning of the Russian winger’s NHL career, and the three-time Stanley Cup champion was in control of his situation because of a no-movement clause in his contract.
After days of rumors and salary cap maneuvering, the Rangers sent a conditional 2023 second-round pick, a 2025 fourth-rounder and minor-leaguer Andy Welinski to the rebuilding Blackhawks and received 24-year-old Cooper Zech. Arizona received a 2025 fifth-rounder from New York to retain 25% of Kane’s salary, with Chicago keeping 50%.
Kane could make his Rangers debut Wednesday night at Philadelphia, the same place he scored the biggest goal of his NHL career: an overtime winner in Game 6 of the 2010 Stanley Cup Final, ending Chicago’s 49-year title drought.
USC, Oklahoma, Seton Hall, Iowa in new San Diego tourney
SAN DIEGO — The group that puts on the Holiday Bowl is branching out with a college basketball tournament that will feature an inaugural field of Southern California, Oklahoma, Seton Hall and Iowa during the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Rady Children’s Invitational will be played Nov. 23-24 at UC San Diego’s 4,000-seat Lion Tree Arena and televised by Fox Sports.
The idea for the hoops tourney came about after the Holiday Bowl promoted a football game between Notre Dame and Navy in San Diego in 2018.
Concussion lingers for former NASCAR champion Kurt Busch
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kurt Busch might have received a proper sendoff this weekend in Las Vegas, where his hometown track treated him cruelly over 21 tries until he broke through for a win in 2020.
Busch could have been feted with gifts as part of a season-long farewell tour. His parents who helped mold him into a ferocious stock car driver would have cheered him on. Little brother Kyle would take him on in one of the final brother vs. brother battles in the desert.
Yet, those scenarios are implausible now for the 44-year-old Busch, his career prematurely curtailed because of lingering effects from a concussion suffered in a wreck during qualifying last summer at Pocono Raceway.
Busch instead is now a de facto consultant for his old 23XI Racing team and Toyota. He counseled Travis Pastrana at the Daytona 500. He championed crew chief Billy Scott as the next Chad Knaus, and Busch has thrown his arms around anyone in the garage who needs advice. He’s chatted up sponsors and is doing the grunt work needed to make the gears turn on the team co-owned by Michael Jordan.
Bills DC Frazier taking a year off, plans to return in 2024
The Buffalo Bills coaching staff has a big hole to fill at defensive coordinator after Leslie Frazier informed the team he is taking a year off from coaching but plans to return for the 2024 season.
Speaking at the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, coach Sean McDermott cited what was a “long and hard season” in saying Frazier informed him of the decision last week. McDermott did not go into further detail on the reasons behind his longtime trusted adviser’sdecision to step away from football.
“We’ll miss him. I thought he did a really good job with our defense,” McDermott said of a decision that came a little more than five weeks after the three-time defending AFC East champion Bills were eliminated with a 27-10 loss to Cincinnati in the divisional round of the playoffs.
General manager Brandon Beane provided a few more details on Frazier’s reasoning by saying: “Ultimately, he didn’t want to retire. He’s not there in his mind, but he just wanted to take a step back.”
Hurricanes make trade, Capitals and Predators keep dealing
Carolina is buying low on an underachieving young scorer, Toronto is making wholesale changes to prepare for the playoffs and two perennial contenders are looking toward the future.
In a flurry of moves Tuesday with three sleeps left before the NHL trade deadline, the Hurricanes got Jesse Puljujarvi from the Edmonton Oilers, who were also active in adding Mattias Ekholm from Nashville, and the Maple Leafs completed three separate deals with an eye on navigating a difficult road through the Eastern Conference. And the league is still waiting for the long-anticipated trade of Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers.
That deal is still expected to happen sooner rather than later, but it didn’t stop rivals in the East and contenders in the West from loading up themselves.
Hours after Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina acquired Puljujarvi in hopes of unlocking the 24-year-old’s offensive potential, Toronto acquired big defenseman Luke Schenn from Vancouver, sent Rasmus Sandin to Washington for a first-round pick and veteran Erik Gustafsson and traded forward Pierre Engvall to the New York Islanders.
General manager Kyle Dubas said it was no secret the Maple Leafs “wanted to become more competitive” and that’s evident now that they’ve brought in six new players in the past two weeks. Engvall, traded for a 2024 third-round pick, is one of two additions for the Islanders, who are chasing one of two wild-card spots in the East and were eager to augment their forward depth.
Out West, Minnesota paid that same price in a deal with Washington for well-traveled forward Marcus Johansson, who has now been traded five times in under six years, including the second time the Wild have added him.
Rangers’ K’Andre Miller suspended 3 games for spitting
NEW YORK — K’Andre Miller of the New York Rangers has been suspended three games for unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting at Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.
The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Tuesday following a hearing with Miller, who will miss upcoming games Wednesday at Philadelphia, Thursday against Ottawa and Saturday at Boston. He’ll also forfeit $15,000 in salary.
Miller, 23, was given a match penalty and ejected late in the first period of the Rangers’ game against the Kings on Sunday. In a message posted on social media Monday, Miller called his actions “completely accidental.”
Manny Machado, Padres finalize $350M, 11-year contract
PEORIA, Ariz. — Having signed All-Star slugger Manny Machado for more than another decade, San Diego Padres chairman Peter Seidler was clear about his goal.
“We’re here to win a championship and we came reasonably close last year. We believe we have every chance this year,” Seidler said. “Non-conflicted people are saying, hey, the Padres got a shot. ... One year soon, the baseball gods will shine on the San Diego Padres and we will have a parade.”
San Diego, which has never won a World Series title, finalized a $350 million, 11-year contract with Machado on Tuesday, the fourth-largest deal in baseball history.
Machado gets a $45 million signing bonus, of which $10 million is payable this Dec. 1 and $5 million on each Dec. 1 from 2027 through 2033.
He receives salaries of $13 million in each of the next three seasons, $21 million in 2026 and $35 million annually from 2027-33.
No umps when Orioles and Pirates play unneeded bottom of 9th
BRADENTON, Fla. — There was no umpire behind the plate calling balls and strikes, or even one of those so-called robo umps that could become part of the game in the future, when the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates kept playing Tuesday.
Umpires left the field after Baltimore’s Josh Lester grounded out to end the top of the ninth inning with the Orioles trailing 7-4, officially ending the spring training contest.
But the teams went ahead and played the bottom of the ninth inning after Pirates manager Derek Shelton and Baltimore skipper Brandon Hyde had a quick discussion.
The Orioles wanted to get some work on the mound for right-hander Ofreidy Gómez. Teams occasionally agree to shorten or lengthen spring training games depending on needs.
With the umpires gone, the balls and strikes were called by the catcher, just like is done in so many backyard games. Maverick Handley, a non-roster invitee who has never played about the Double-A level, was behind the plate for the Orioles.
Bills GM: Hamlin’s return hinges on his medical progress
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has a few more visits to doctors before determining whether he can pursue his goal of returning to play football after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on field in January.
In providing the update at the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Hamlin’s “end game” is to resume playing so long as he receives the necessary medical clearance.
“If we’re able to get full clearance and he feels he’s ready to do it, that’s another big smile of a story. Not only that he’s just got his life back, but that he’d have his football career back,” Beane said. “I would love to give the storybook ending that he’s definitely going to play, but we just don’t know that yet. But if he does, we’ll be very happy for him.”
Beane said “all is well” with Hamlin’s test results after visiting numerous specialists around the country, with two or three more visits still scheduled. He said the Bills medical staff is traveling with Hamlin to get a clear picture of the player’s status, because the team would also have to provide clearance in allowing him to return to the field.
Former NFL star, CBS anchor Irv Cross had brain disease CTE
PHILADELPHIA — Irv Cross was a man of faith and devout fan of football who could no longer in his final years attend Bible study or watch NFL games with friends. The degenerative brain disease that festered inside the former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback had triggered depression, mood swings and the type of memory loss that forced him into isolation.
“He really didn’t want to be with people,” said his widow, Liz Cross. “The only person he wanted to be with was me. When he was with me, he really didn’t want to be with me. He just wanted me to be there.”
Cross, the former NFL defensive back who became the first Black man to work full-time as a sports analyst on national television, is the latest football player diagnosed with the brain disease CTE. Cross, who was 81 when he died Feb. 28, 2021, suffered from stage 4 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Boston University researchers said Tuesday.
Stage 4 is the most advanced stage of CTE, showing the kind of damage that often causes cognitive and behavioral issues in those exposed to repetitive head trauma. He struggled physically with his balance and was paranoid.
AP source: NFL owners to discuss Snyder at upcoming meeting
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s future is on the agenda for discussion at upcoming committee meetings in Florida ahead of the annual NFL meeting in Arizona in late March, according to a person familiar with the docket.
The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the person wasn’t authorized to release details, said voting to oust Snyder if he chooses not to sell the team remains a possibility.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, at a league meeting in October, said there’s “merit to remove” Snyder. That would take an unprecedented vote of 24 of the other 31 team owners to happen.
Two weeks after Irsay’s comments, and with multiple investigations ongoing into the team’s workplace culture, finances and Snyder himself, he and wife Tanya hired a firm to “consider possible transactions.” Asked at the time if the Snyders were considering selling part or all of the team, a spokesperson said, “We are exploring all options.”
The sales process has since included the likes of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta getting involved to various degrees. The New York Post reported that Snyder was blocking Bezos from putting in for a bid, despite him hiring a firm to explore that possibility.
Rodgers, QBs become top attractions at NFL combine
INDIANAPOLIS — The Green Bay Packers will continue to play the waiting game with Aaron Rodgers.
They’re also ready with a backup plan.
Though general manager Brian Gutekunst’s first choice still appears to be bringing back the four-time league MVP and longtime face of the team, Gutekunst acknowledged the Packers are willing to go with Jordan Love — if needed.
“I think he’s ready to play. I think he’s ready to be an NFL starting quarterback,” Gutekunst said Tuesday, referring to Love. “He’s worked really hard. He’s shown a lot of progression. I know he’s really eager to have that, and I think that’s the next step in his progression, is to play.”
First, though, Rodgers must make his call.
The one-time Super Bowl champ is scheduled to cost the Packers $59.5 million, a prohibitively high number that would prevent the team from doing much in free agency.
49ers QB Brock Purdy may have elbow surgery next week
San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy’s delayed surgery could happen next week if the swelling in his injured elbow has been reduced.
Purdy was originally scheduled to undergo the operation last week to repair his throwing elbow that got hurt in the NFC championship game. But Dr. Keith Meister delayed the operation because Purdy’s elbow was too swollen.
General manager John Lynch said Tuesday that Meister will meet with Purdy in Arizona this week when Meister is there at spring training as doctor for the Texas Rangers. If the swelling has been reduced, the operation could happen next week.
“Hopefully everything is good and he’s made the progress that is necessary,” Lynch said at a news conference in Indianapolis at the NFL scouting combine.
“I really want to thank Dr. Meister. He called me when he made that decision (to delay operation). That’s a tough decision to make but I really appreciate the courage and the conviction to make that decision. It’s all about the best outcome. Is it ideal? No, for a variety of reasons — time being No. 1. You want every waking minute that you have. Ultimately he’s 22 years old and we want the best outcome.”
Falcons cut veteran QB Mariota, gain $12 million in cap room
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons released quarterback Marcus Mariota on Tuesday, a move that was expected after the veteran was benched late in the season.
The Falcons were 5-8 with Mariota as the starter before rookie Desmond Ridder started the final four games, winning two.
“We really appreciate Marcus and all the things he did while he was here, personally, professionally, great man,” general manager Terry Fontenot said Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine.
“We just feel we’re doing what’s best for the team at the time but appreciate him and what he did while he was here.”
Mariota signed a $10.5 million, two-year deal with Atlanta after the Falcons traded longtime starter Matt Ryan to Indianapolis. Mariota completed 184 of 300 passes for 2,219 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He rushed for 438 yards and four touchdowns.
Browns could restructure Deshaun Watson’s $230M contract
CLEVELAND — The record-setting contract Deshaun Watson received from the Browns could undergo some revising.
Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry indicated the team may consider restructuring the five-year, $230 million deal — to clear salary cap space — it used to entice Watson to agree to a trade from Houston to the Browns one year ago.
“It could be on the table, but there’s a lot of flexibility in terms of what we can do,” Berry said Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.
The Browns are approximately $14 million over the salary cap and need to get under it if they intend to be active in free agency, which opens on March 15.
Watson’s deal not only made league history because it was fully guaranteed, but his salary cap hit is $55 million in 2023, another record. The contract also established a new bar for quarterbacks around the league.
Foden stars as Man City advances in FA Cup; Leicester upset
Phil Foden was in danger of becoming one of the forgotten players at Manchester City this season.
Maybe not anymore.
The England winger is over his injury problems and back in favor with City manager Pep Guardiola — and is repaying the faith with goals as the English champions head into the final stretch of the season on the hunt for more trophies.
Foden scored in each half in City’s 3-0 win at second-tier Bristol City in the FA Cup on Tuesday, helping the team secure a place in the quarterfinals.
Kevin De Bruyne netted the other goal at Ashton Gate as City stayed on course in a competition it last won in 2019.
Foden lost his place as a regular starter at City just before the World Cup and after returning from the Qatar tournament has been overshadowed by fellow wingers Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez.
Giants plan to release receiver Kenny Golladay, GM says
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have told wide receiver Kenny Golladay he will be released after two horrible seasons.
Speaking to Giants fans during a question-and-answer telephone session at the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday, general manager Joe Schoen said the 29-year-old receiver recently was informed of the decision.
A person with knowledge of the situation had told The Associated Press earlier Tuesday that the release would take place on March 15, the start of the league year.
Schoen said the team has not decided whether to release Golladay on that date or after June 1.
Doing it earlier would get Golladay and his four-year, $72 million contract off the books by the end of 2023. It would clear up $6.7 million in cap space this season and leave $14.7 million in dead cap money.
Hokies’ Kitley, Irish’s Ivey lead ACC season honors
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley has been named Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year for the second straight season while Notre Dame’s Niele Ivey has been named coach of the year.
The league announced its award winners Tuesday, with Kitley repeating after averaging 18.8 points and a league-best 10.7 rebounds. The 6-foot-6 senior also became the program’s all-time leading scorer last week in a game that ended with her hitting a jumper at the buzzer to win at No. 18 North Carolina.
Ivey led the 10th-ranked Fighting Irish to the regular-season title.
Other individual awards were: Duke guard Celeste Taylor for defensive player of the year; Florida State guard Ta’Niya Latson for rookie of the year, North Carolina State guard Saniya Rivers as sixth player of the year; and Florida State guard Makayla Timpson as most improved.
Djokovic holds on in Dubai, extends winning streak to 18
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic held on to beat Czech qualifier Tomas Machac 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (1) at the Dubai Championships on Tuesday in his first match since winning his 10th Australian Open title.
Djokovic’s first-round victory came a day after the 35-year-old Serb broke the record for the most time spent at No. 1 in the professional tennis rankings by a man or woman.
Djokovic was a bit rusty on his return from a few weeks off after overcoming a hamstring problem in Australia to win his record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam singles title. He led 4-1 in the third set Tuesday before the 130th-ranked Machac forced a tiebreaker.
Rafael Nadal out of Indian Wells, Miami with injured hip
INDIAN WELLS — Rafael Nadal pulled out of the upcoming hard-court tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami on Tuesday because of the left hip flexor injury that has sidelined him since the Australian Open.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion tweeted about his withdrawals, which were expected but still raise questions about when he will be able to return to action.
“Took my time off, started rehab, gym and physiotherapy as instructed by the doctors,” Nadal wrote as part of a thread on Twitter that included videos showing him in the gym. “Getting ready to come back ... in the best conditions.”
He is a three-time winner and reached the 2022 final at the BNP Paribas Open in California, where the men begin main-draw play on March 8. That will be followed by the Miami Open, another Masters 1000 tournament, where ATP action starts on March 22 and Nadal last competed in 2017. He has never won the title there and is a five-time runner-up, including two losses apiece in finals against rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
Proposal urges FIFA to compensate World Cup labor in Qatar
GENEVA — At an upcoming meeting of national soccer federations, FIFA will be urged to compensate migrant workers and families of those who died or were injured on World Cup projects in Qatar.
The issue will be raised by Norwegian soccer officials at the FIFA Congress meeting on March 16 in Rwanda, human rights group Amnesty International said Wednesday. It will be the first post-tournament meeting of more than 200 federations.
The Norwegian proposal calls on FIFA to fulfill its policy commitment to provide remedy when it has “caused or contributed to adverse human rights impacts.”
“This is an opportunity for Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president, to finally put things right for the workers that made the tournament possible,” Amnesty’s head of economic and social justice, Steve Cockburn, said in a statement.
Infantino in on course to be re-elected unopposed in Rwanda where FIFA will present its annual report showing financial reserves more than doubled to nearly $4 billion in 2022 because of the World Cup.
Qatar spent a reported $200 billion preparing for the World Cup with hundreds of thousands of construction workers, many from South Asia, needed to build stadiums, hotels, roads and metro lines plus other key projects.
NWSL’s Pride switches to dark shorts citing player concerns
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Pride have updated the team’s secondary uniforms to feature black shorts rather than white to address players’ concerns during menstrual cycles.
The Pride’s “Luna” uniform, with its primarily white jersey, will now have black shorts.
Orlando is the first team in the National Women’s Soccer League to alter its uniforms after English club Manchester City announced last fall that it was doing away with white shorts.
Lyon beats Grenoble 2-1, advances to French Cup semifinals
LYON, France — Lyon reached the semifinals of the French Cup by beating second-division Grenoble 2-1 on Tuesday.
Bradley Barcola and new signing Jeffinho scored first-half goals and Lyon held on after Amine Sbaï netted for the visitors in the 74th minute.
Lyon signed the 23-year-old Jeffinho from Brazilian club Botafogo for 10 million euros ($10.6 million) just before the transfer deadline in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.