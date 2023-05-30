Florida’s Biondi wins NCAA men’s golf title
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Holding a one-shot lead on the 18th tee, Fred Biondi put a towel over his head, took a few deep breaths and tried to take in the moment.
A long wait before the biggest tee shot of his life could have derailed the Florida senior. He instead used it to his advantage.
Composed all afternoon, Biondi shot a 3-under 67 and rallied from a five-shot deficit to earn Florida’s third individual men’s NCAA golf championship on Monday.
“I was making jokes with my coach, talking about random things to keep my mind off it,” Biondi said. “Once my time is up, I have to step up, commit and hit a good one.”
He did all day.
Biondi shot 2-under 35 on the front nine at Grayhawk Golf Club despite a double bogey on No. 7. The senior from Brazil was three back after a bogey on No. 12, but birdied the par-4 14th.
Biondi closed with four straight pars, two-putting from 50 feet on No. 18 to finish at 7 under. He joins Bob Murphy (1996) and Nick Gilliam (2001) as national champions at Florida while earning a trip to next year’s Masters.
“I just tried to kind of stay calm and stay patient,” Biondi said. “You’re going to make mistakes out there and I feel like if I stay patient, I have a better chance of coming out on top.”
Steelman had a three-shot lead after 15 holes, but closed with three straight bogeys to open the door for Biondi. Steelman shot 73 to finish at 6 under.
Illinois’ Jackson Buchanan just missed a 20-foot birdie on No. 18 that would have tied him with Biondi. He shot 67 to tie Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman at 6 under.
“This season has been phenomenal,” Buchanan said. “There were some ups and downs, but it was great.”
North Carolina earned the No. 1 seed in match play, and top-ranked Vanderbilt struggled, missing match play by nine shots. Arizona State beat Stanford in a playoff for the final match play spot.
Aces receive championship rings, pummel Sparks 93-65
LAS VEGAS — While the Vegas Golden Knights had a playoff game less than 2 miles down Frank Sinatra Drive at T-Mobile Arena, the Las Vegas Aces were throwing their own house party at Michelob Ultra Arena.
A sellout crowd of 10,191 cheered as the Aces received their championship rings from owner Mark Davis, continued to emit electricity as the team’s new game introduction played on the jumbotron, and roared endlessly as Las Vegas dismantled the Los Angeles Sparks 93-65 on Saturday night.
A’ja Wilson had 23 points and six rebounds to lead the Aces, who led 31-13 after the first quarter and 59-28 at halftime. Kelsey Plum added 19, and Jackie Young had 16.
For Los Angeles, it was Nneka Ogwumike leading the way with 16 points, while Karlie Samuelson chipped in with 13.
Grillo wins Colonial in a playoff
FORT WORTH, Texas — Emiliano Grillo atoned for a double bogey on the final hole by making a 5-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to beat Adam Schenk in the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge for the Argentine’s first PGA Tour title in 7½ years.
Grillo looked like a winner when he had a two-shot lead on the 18th at Colonial.
But his tee shot wound up well right into a culvert, and it tumbled down shallow water some 150 yards. He took a penalty drop, hit a poor chip and made double bogey for a 68.
Schenk missed a 20-foot birdie putt in regulation for the win. He shot 72. Harry Hall did get that chance. He drove left into the water on the 18th, made bogey for a 73 and missed the playoff by one shot, along with Scottie Scheffler (67).
Scheffler had a hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth.
Grillo’s only other win was the Frys.com Open in Napa, California, in October 2015. The victory moves him to No. 42 in the world, getting him in the Masters by winning and securing a spot in the U.S. Open, which takes the top 60 in the world in two weeks.
Schenk, the 31-year-old from Indiana, was runner-up for the second time this season.
Anannarukarn wins LPGA Match Play
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand capped off the longest week on the LPGA Tour with a 3-and-1 victory Sunday to win the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play over Ayaka Furue of Japan.
Anannarukarn, who beat Linn Grant of Sweden in the semifinals Sunday morning at Shadow Creek, took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5 seventh hole.
Furue simply couldn’t catch up, and finished runner-up for the second straight year.
The match ended on the par-3 17th when Anannarukarn drilled her tee shot to a right pin about 6 feet to the right of the hole and Furue found a back bunker. Furue’s bunker shot hit the left side of the hole — had it hit the pin it might have dropped — and rolled out some 12 feet. She conceded the match.
Anannarukarn won for the second time on the LPGA Tour. Her other title was the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland in 2021. She made eight birdies against Grant in the semifinals, superb golf considering the the fast, firm conditions of Shadow Creek.
Furue won all six of her matches until the last one. She beat Leona Maguire of Ireland in the semifinals.
76ers hire former Raptors coach Nick Nurse, AP source says
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers went all-in with their NBA championship pursuit on Monday, selecting veteran Nick Nurse as their new coach to try to win the franchise’s first title since 1983.
The 76ers hired the 55-year-old Nurse following his exit last month from Toronto Raptors, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move.
Nurse led the Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship after they beat Joel Embiid and the 76ers in Game 7 of the the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Nurse will replace Doc Rivers, who was fired after he led the 76ers to their second straight 50-win season behind NBA MVP Embiid but again failed to lead them to the Eastern Conference finals.
The 76ers held a 3-2 semifinals series lead against Boston before dropping Game 6 at home and were crushed in Game 7 on the road.
Padres claim 2-time All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez off waivers from Mets
SAN DIEGO — The scuffling San Diego Padres claimed catcher Gary Sánchez off waivers from the New York Mets on Monday night.
The two-time All-Star was designated for assignment last Thursday after playing in three games for the Mets. He went 1 for 6 with three strikeouts and an RBI, looking shaky at times behind the plate.
With the disappointing Padres (24-29) getting meager offensive production at catcher, they hope Sánchez can provide a boost. Austin Nola is batting .131 with three extra-base hits and a paltry .434 OPS in 39 games. His part-time platoon partner, second-stringer Brett Sullivan, is hitting .170 with four extra-base hits and a .482 OPS in 21 games since getting called up from the minors April 16.
Luis Campusano has been on the injured list since April 17 and is expected to be sidelined until around the All-Star break following left thumb surgery.
San Diego is responsible for just over $1 million in salary for Sánchez after assuming his $1.5 million, one-year contract.
The star-studded Padres have lost seven of 11 and are 3-3 on a nine-game East Coast trip. They open a three-game series Tuesday night at Miami.
Pirates’ Suwinski joins Bonds with 2 McCovey Cove homers in game
SAN FRANCISCO — Pittsburgh’s Jack Suwinski hit two home runs into San Francisco Bay on Monday during a 14-4 loss to San Francisco on Monday, joining Barry Bonds as the only players to reach McCovey Cove twice in a game since Oracle Park opened 24 seasons ago.
Suwinski’s hit solo homers in the seventh against Anthony DeSclafani and in the ninth off Brett Wisely, a position player who took the mound in one-sided game.
Bonds homered twice into the water beyond the right-field wall against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 10, 2000, and off the Florida Marlins on May 18, 2022.
There have been 155 splash home runs in the regular season and postseason. Suwinski hit the 55th and 56th by a visiting player. The Giants have hit 99, including two this year by LaMonte Wade Jr. and Brandon Crawford.
Bonds leads with 35 homers into the bay from 2000-07. When he hit his 35th on Aug. 8, 2007 — the night after he hit his 756th home run to break Hank Aaron’s career record, seven other Giants had reached the water during the park’s first seven seasons, with Felipe Crespo, Michael Tucker and Ryan Klesko hitting two apiece.
Voit designated for assignment by Brewers, Claudio demoted to Nashville
MILWAUKEE — Luke Voit was designated for assignment on Monday by the Milwaukee Brewers, who owe the former home run champion a little more than $1.3 million for the remainder his of contract.
The 32-year-old first baseman hit .221 with a .284 on-base percentage, .265 slugging percentage, zero homers and four RBIs in 22 games. He had just three extra-base hits, all doubles, in 74 plate appearances.`
Voit hadn’t played for the Brewers since May 13. He went on the injured list two days later with a neck issue and had been hitting .259 with a .444 on-base percentage, one homer and eight RBIs in eight games during a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Nashville.
Voit entered this year having homered 20 or more times in three of his last four seasons, including a major league-leading 22 for the New York Yankees during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season
He batted .226 with a .308 on-base percentage, 22 homers and 69 RBIs in 135 games with the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals last season. After earning $5.45 million last year, he agreed to a minor league contract with the Brewers and opted out of before signing a $2 million, one-year deal just before the start of the season.
Voit is owed $1,322,581 for the remainder of this season. The Brewers have seven days to trade him, release him or assign him outright to the minors if he agrees to accept it.
In another move Monday, the Brewers assigned left-handed pitcher Álex Claudio outright to Nashville after he cleared waivers.
Horse racing authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Horse racing’s oversight authority will hold an emergency summit Tuesday with Churchill Downs, Kentucky’s racing commission and HISA veterinary teams to review information and analysis in the wake of 12 horse fatalities in the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby.
The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) announced Monday that it will also send track superintendent Dennis Moore for a second independent analysis of the training and surfaces. HISA equine safety and welfare director Jennifer Durenberger will provide additional veterinary expertise and oversight of horses at Churchill Downs.
The review will begin Wednesday, a HISA release on Monday stated. CEO Lisa Lazarus and track safety director Ann McGovern will visit the track to receive analysis results and suggest follow-up.
Seven horses died from training or racing injuries at Churchill Downs leading up to the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, including two on the undercard. Gelding Lost in Limbo and mare Kimberley Dream, both 7-year-olds, were euthanized after sustaining similar leg injuries over the weekend at the track.
Blais scores 2 as Canada downs Germany 5-2 for record 28th title at hockey worlds
TAMPERE, Finland — Samuel Blais scored two goals to rally Canada to a 5-2 victory over Germany in the final of the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.
It’s a record 28th world title for Canada, and its second in three years. Russia has 27 while Germany has never won the trophy.
Blais netted with a backhand 4:51 into the final period for a 3-2 lead for Canada, which was playing in its fourth straight final.
“It feels really good,” Blais said. “We’ve been in Europe for a month and we’ve all waited for that moment to play for the gold medal game. And we’re lucky enough to have won it.”
Lawson Crouse, Tyler Toffoli and Scott Laughton also scored for Canada, Peyton Krebs had two assists and goaltender Samuel Montembeault stopped 21 shots.
Toffoli stretched the lead to 4-2 from the left circle with 8:09 remaining and Laughton made it 5-2 with an empty net goal.
Adam Fantilli became only the second Canadian player after Jonathan Toews to win gold at the world juniors and world championship the same year.
Canada had to come back twice in the final.
John Peterka wristed a shot past Montembeault from the left circle 7:44 into the game. It was the sixth goal for the Buffalo Sabres forward at the tournament.
Blais was fed by Krebs to beat goaltender Mathias Niederberger and tie it 1-1 at 10:47.
Daniel Fischbuch put the Germans ahead again with a one-timer with 6:13 to go in the middle period.
Crouse equalized on a power play with 2:32 remaining in the frame.
It was the first medal for Germany since 1953 when it was second behind Sweden.
The two previously met just once in the final with Canada winning 6-1 in 1930.
Latvia defeats US for bronze medal at hockey worlds
TAMPERE, Finland —Defenseman Kristian Rubins scored his second goal 1:22 into overtime to lead Latvia to a 4-3 victory over the United States and earn a bronze medal at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.
It’s the first top-three finish for Latvia at the tournament. Its previous best was a seventh place it managed three times.
The U.S. lost in the bronze medal game for the second straight year. The U.S. team was cruising through the tournament with eight straight wins until it was defeated by Germany in the semifinal 4-3 in overtime.
Rubins rallied Latvia with his first with 5:39 to go in the final period to tie the game at 3 to force overtime.
Roberts Bukarts and Janis Jaks also scored for Latvia.
Rocco Grimaldi scored twice for the U.S. in the opening period to negate Latvia’s 1-0 and 2-1 leads.
Matt Coronato had put the U.S. 3-2 ahead 6:19 into the final period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.