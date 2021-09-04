NHL reaches agreement to send players to Beijing Olympics
The NHL is set to return to the Olympics in Beijing this winter after reaching an agreement with international officials, though the league and players have the opportunity to withdraw if pandemic circumstances warrant.
The NHL, its players’ union, the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation struck a deal Friday that will put the best players in the world back on sports’ biggest stage in February after they skipped the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.
“It was not easy, but we did it,” IIHF president Rene Fasel told The Associated Press by phone. “I’m really, really happy. When you see the last was 2014, and they would wait until 2026, so you have 12 years in between — that means we have a generation of hockey players that would not be able to play in the Olympics.”
Even after the NHL and players agreed to Olympic participation as part of a long-term extension of the collective bargaining agreement last summer, the coronavirus pandemic and related costs threatened to shelve that possibility. Instead, the sides figured it out, allowing for the league or players to withdraw if virus circumstances change for the worse or there’s an outbreak during the season.
As long as that does not happen, NHL players will compete in the Olympic men’s hockey tournament for the sixth time in seven chances dating to 1998.
“We understand how passionately NHL players feel about representing and competing for the countries,” NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said. “We are very pleased that we were able to conclude arrangements that will allow them to resume best on best on the Olympic stage.”
COVID-19 insurance is not part of the agreement, though Fasel confirmed the IIHF will provide a $5 million fund for any lost salary because of the disease. Vaccinations are expected to be required, and players will have their contracts insured for injury.
U.S. coach Mike Sullivan called returning to the Olympics “such an exciting time for hockey.”
Virginia Tech holds off Howell, No. 10 North Carolina, 17-10
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Braxton Burmeister ran for a touchdown and threw for another and Virginia Tech made Sam Howell look pedestrian in a 17-10 victory over No. 10 North Carolina on Friday night in the opener for both teams.
Burmeister scored on a 4-yard run and found James Mitchell for an 11-yard scoring strike as the Hokies built a 14-0 lead they took into halftime.
Howell, who’d thrown eight touchdown passes in two prior games against Virginia Tech, was sacked six times and intercepted three times, the last when he threw wildly while in the grasp of Jordan Williams and found Chamarri Conner at the Hokies 40.
The play was reviewed, and when the officials announced that it was an interception, the sellout crowd at Lane Stadium erupted with relief. Many fans joined the team in celebration on the field after the game, which marked the first time since the 2019 season that fan attendance was not limited.
Howell did become the Tar Heels’ career touchdown pass leader with 69 when Josh Downs took a screen pass 37 yards for a score in the third quarter, but he was unable to find his usual magic late.
NHL to punish unvaccinated players more harshly this season
The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of new protocols for the upcoming season.
Teams will be able to suspend unvaccinated players without pay if they cannot participate in hockey activities as part of the protocols, according to a person with knowledge of the new rules. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the protocols had not been announced.
Fully vaccinated players will have any COVID-19 positives treated as hockey injuries and still be paid. Coaches and other team staff who closely interact with players are required to be fully vaccinated.
Unvaccinated players also will have their movements restricted when on the road. There will still be regular coronavirus testing for vaccinated players.
League officials estimated that between 90 and 95% of players are fully vaccinated or will be before training camps begin later this month. The season begins Oct. 12.
Teams were informed this week of the rules for 2021-22, which were first reported by Sportsnet in Canada. It’s not clear yet how crossing the U.S.-Canada border will affect the season.
The NHL realigned last season to take the border out of the equation until late in the playoffs. The seven Canada-based teams only faced off against each other, and the 24 in the U.S. played a division-only 56-game schedule.
Cubs’ Ross, Hoyer test positive for COVID-19; Green ejected
CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesman for the team said Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine in isolation. Both of them are vaccinated.
Ross and Hoyer likely will have to stay away from the team for at least 10 days, though Major League Baseball has made exceptions for individuals cleared by its medical experts, based on not being infectious.
Bench coach Andy Green will run the team while Ross is away, but he was ejected by second base umpire Tom Hallion in the sixth inning of Friday’s 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Green went out to second to try to get the umpires to review Kevin Newman’s slide on a potential double play that turned into a throwing error on Cubs shortstop Sergio Alcántara, bringing home a run. Green spiked his hat down after he was thrown out, and then continued his argument with Hallion before departing to a round of cheers from the crowd at Wrigley Field.
Johnny Bench tests positive for virus, to miss Hall ceremony
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this year’s induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, New York.
The 73-year-old Bench posted Friday on Twitter that he had the virus.
“Fortunately, I have been vaccinated, otherwise doctor said I would be hospitalized,” Bench said.
Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker will be enshrined in the Hall festivities on Wednesday.
Bench was a two-time NL MVP, a Rookie of the Year, a 14-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover for the Cincinnati Reds while playing from 1967-83.
Bench hit 389 career home runs and was a driving force for the Big Red Machine. He was MVP of the 1976 World Series when Cincinnati won the second of its back-to-back championships.
FIFA pledges action after racist abuse of England in Hungary
After England players faced racial abuse in Hungary, FIFA said Friday it will take “adequate actions” once it has completed its investigation.
The statement from FIFA stopped short of directly condemning Hungary fans for the abuse, which included monkey chanting, in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier at Puskas Arena in Budapest that England won 4-0.
“Following analysis of the match reports, FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings concerning the incidents,” the world governing body said, without specifically referencing discriminatory incidents.
Hungary had recently been ordered to play two matches without fans but the sanction from UEFA didn’t take effect for the visit of England because the game was under FIFA’s jurisdiction. FIFA didn’t explain why it didn’t seek to apply the punishment immediately.
Ferraris top Dutch GP 2nd practice as Hamilton breaks down
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes broke down Friday during the second practice session for the Netherlands Grand Prix, while Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc set the fastest time ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz Jr.
They were followed by Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who was a frustrating fifth in front of his passionate home fans.
Hamilton, who seeks a record-extending 100th F1 win, ended with only the 11th fastest time.
Early into the second practice, he complained he was losing power and his team told him to stop. The seven-time F1 champion climbed out of the car and then made sure it was completely switched off.
Chen, Tennell to compete at Skate America in October
LAS VEGAS — Three-time world champion Nathan Chen will begin his preparation for the Winter Olympics at Skate America in late October in Las Vegas.
Chen, who has won the last five U.S. titles and is undefeated internationally since not medaling at the 2018 Olympics, is considered a strong favorite for the Beijing Games. Skate America is the first of six Grand Prix events leading to the Grand Prix Final in December, which Chen has won three times.
Vincent Zhou, the second-ranked American man, will join Chen in the Las Vegas field.
Also competing at Skate America will be defending national champion Bradie Tennell in the women’s event. Other Americans competing will be Amber Glenn and Audrey Shin.
The ice dance event will feature the top two U.S. couples: Madison Chock and Evan Bates; Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue. Top pairs Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, and Chelsea Liu and Danny O’Shea also will compete.
Min Woo Lee leads Italian Open at halfway stage
GUIDONIA, Italy — Australia’s Min Woo Lee opened up a two-shot lead after the second round of the Italian Open on Friday, while Tommy Fleetwood remained in contention for a sixth European Tour title despite a late stumble.
Lee, who won his second European Tour title at the Scottish Open in July, shot a 3-under 68 at Marco Simone Golf Club, which will host the Ryder Cup in 2023.
That gave the 23-year-old a halfway total of 10-under 132, two shots clear of Fleetwood, Johannes Veerman, Adri Arnaus and Mikko Korhonen.
Steelers acquire CB Ahkello Witherspoon from Seahawks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary depth on the eve of the regular season, acquiring cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon from Seattle in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft.
Witherspoon spent the first four seasons of his career in San Francisco after being taken in the third round of the 2017 draft. He signed a one-year deal with Seattle in May but now finds himself joining the defending AFC North champions.
Pittsburgh lost valuable slot cornerback Mike Hilton in free agency and cut veteran Steve Nelson in a salary-cap move while re-signing Cam Sutton. The plan was for Sutton to take over for Nelson on the outside, but the inability to find a capable replacement for Hilton has forced Pittsburgh to experiment with moving Sutton into the slot and having James Pierre move outside when the team goes to nickel or dime defensive formations.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Witherspoon had 117 tackles and four interceptions in 47 games with San Francisco from 2017-20. His arrival gives the Steelers more flexibility after Pittsburgh initially kept just four cornerbacks on the 53-man roster.
Detroit signs defenseman Filip Hronek to $13.2M, 3-year deal
DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings signed Filip Hronek to a three-year, $13.2 million Friday.
The Czech defenseman will count $4.4 million against the salary cap through the 2023-24 season.
Hronek has 16 goals and 64 assists for 80 points through his first 167 regular-season NHL games. The 23-year-old put up 26 points last season with Detroit.
A second-round draft pick in 2016, Hronek is a candidate to play for his country at the Beijing Olympics this winter after the NHL reached an agreement with international officials to send players after skipping the Pyeongchang Games.
Senators’ Batherson agrees to 6-year, $29.85 million deal
OTTAWA, Ontario — Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson agreed to a six-year, $29.85 million contract Friday.
The 23-year-old Batherson had 17 goals and 17 assists in 56 games last season. He has 23 goals and 30 assists in 99 career games with Ottawa over three seasons.
Jaguars sign former Bills, Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed tight end Jacob Hollister on Friday, three days after Buffalo surprisingly released the fifth-year pro.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Hollister has 74 receptions for 652 yards and six touchdowns in four seasons with New England (2017—18) and Seattle (2019-20). He signed with Buffalo earlier this year.
Hollister adds depth to Jacksonville’s tight end room that includes run-blocking specialist Chris Manhertz, James O’Shaughnessy and rookie Luke Farrell.
Hollister is the 11th player or assistant coach with Seattle ties to land in Jacksonville since coach Urban Meyer took over in January. The list includes running back Carlos Hyde, receiver Phillip Dorsett, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer.
The Jaguars also signed kicker Kaare Vedvik to the practice squad.
US forward Tobin Heath staying in English soccer at Arsenal
LONDON — United States international Tobin Heath is staying in English soccer.
The 33-year-old forward signed for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League on Friday, having played at Manchester United last season.
Heath has played 177 times for the U.S. team, winning the World Cup twice. She returned from a long injury absence to play at the Tokyo Olympics, where she helped the Americans win a bronze medal.
“Tobin’s record speaks for itself,” Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said. “She’s an incredibly talented player who will bring so much experience to our squad.”
China Open removed, Portugal Masters added to European Tour
VIRGINIA WATER, England — The Volvo China Open was removed from the European Tour schedule on Friday and replaced with the Portugal Masters in changes made in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament in China, which is scheduled for Nov. 4-7, will now be played as a national event only, the European Tour said, “due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic.”
The Portugal Masters will be staged on the same dates at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura for the 15th straight edition of the event.
It was initially scheduled to take place in April but was postponed because of travel difficulties during the pandemic.
On Thursday, the tour announced the addition of the Mallorca Golf Open to the schedule from Oct. 21-24, the week vacated by the cancellation of the Trophée Hassan II.
Hassan runs 5th-fastest mile ever at Memorial Van Damme meet
BRUSSELS — Two-time Olympic champion Sifan Hassan ran the fifth-fastest women’s mile ever, clocking 4 minutes, 14.74 seconds at the Memorial Van Damme meeting on Friday.
Hassan set off on pace to beat her own world record but could not maintain it at the end of a grueling season where she took gold in Tokyo over 5,000 and 10,000 meters and bronze in the 1,500.
“It is a beautiful time,” the Dutch track star said. “After Tokyo I was so tired so I just wanted to run the short distance.”
Hassan now has three of the five fastest mile times in history, including the 4:12.33 world record she set two years ago in Monaco.
In yet another tilt at his own pole vault world record, Olympic champion Armand Duplantis came up just short in three attempts to clear 6.19 meters.
Duplantis was still in action fully 30 minutes after the rest of the track and field program had finished in the next-to-last Diamond League meeting in Europe.
The 21-year-old United States-born Swede took the win in a meet record of 6.05, three centimeters higher than his winning clearance in Tokyo.
Fred Kerley, the Olympic silver medalist in the men’s 100, led an American 1-2-3 to win in 9.94 seconds, ahead of Trayvon Bromell and Michael Norman.
De La Hoya pulls out of Sept. 11 fight, says he has COVID
LOS ANGELES — Oscar De La Hoya’s return to the ring will have to wait after the fighter said he tested positive for COVID-19.
The 48-year-old De La Hoya was scheduled to fight on Sept. 11 against former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort in a pay-per-view event at Staples Center in Los Angeles. It would have been his first fight since being stopped by Manny Pacquiao in 2008.
The former boxing champion posted a video online Friday of himself in a hospital bed, saying he caught the virus despite being fully vaccinated.
“I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up,” De La Hoya said.
De La Hoya, who has been a boxing promoter since retiring, was to have fought the 44-year-old Belfort at 185 pounds, 40 pounds heavier than he was for his loss to Pacquiao.
Penix, IU athletes to help promote NHRA US Nationals in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is cashing in before he goes under center for the team’s season opener Saturday at No. 18 Iowa.
Penix, two teammates and three other Hoosier athletes are using social media accounts to post a promo video for this weekend’s NHRA U.S. Nationals race at the suburban Indianapolis drag strip.
It’s the first time a motor sports league has paid prominent college players to help sell tickets, and it plans to add others from campuses near each of this year’s seven remaining events — thanks to new NCAA rules allowing athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses.
Cort Nielsen takes 3rd win at Vuelta, Roglic keeps lead
MONFORTE DE LEMOS, Spain — Magnus Cort Nielsen secured his third stage victory at the Spanish Vuelta on Friday, while Primoz Roglic’s comfortable race lead remained intact with two days remaining.
Cort Nielsen, a Danish rider for EF Education, won a bunch sprint to claim the 19th stage in 4 hours, 24 minutes, 54 seconds. He also won the sixth and 12th stages.
“It’s amazing,” said Cort Nielsen. “It is a dream and I really hope that I don’t wake up.”
Eighteen riders broke away early on the 191-kilometer (118-mile) route that started in the coastal town of Tapia on the Atlantic and finished after three climbs in Monforte de Lemos.
The peloton appeared to have the attackers in striking distance thanks to the work by Bike Exchange, which had the gap down to under 30 seconds.
But a group of seven riders including Cort Nielsen collaborated to perfection over the last kilometers to keep their chasers at bay.
Lawson Craddock set up Cort Nielsen over the final run-in. Quinn Simmons was the first to give it a go, only for Cort Nielsen to swing past him. Rui Oliveira finished second, followed by Simmons in third.
