MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball canceled the first week of spring training games through March 4 in the first public acknowledgement of the disruption caused by the lockout.
The announcement Friday came with the work stoppage in its 79th day, and a day after economic talks between the management and the Major League Baseball Players Association lasted just 15 minutes.
Negotiators are set to resume bargaining on core economics on Monday, and MLB said members of the owners’ negotiating committee will attend the session, just the seventh on the central issues of the dispute since the lockout began Dec. 2.
Spring training was to have started this week, and the exhibition schedule had been set to begin on Feb. 26. There were 16 games set for that day, including the World Series champion Atlanta Braves playing Boston in Florida and the renamed Cleveland Guardians taking on Cincinnati in Arizona.
“We regret that, without a collective bargaining agreement in place, we must postpone the start of spring training games until no earlier than Saturday, March 5,” MLB said in a statement. “All 30 clubs are unified in their strong desire to bring players back to the field and fans back to the stands.”
MLB told the union it thinks Feb. 28 is the last possible date to reach an agreement that would allow a timely start to the season. The union didn’t respond to MLB on whether it agrees with that date or thinks there is additional time.
This is the third straight disrupted spring training, damaging local tourism economies in Florida and Arizona.
CFP to remain 4 teams through ‘25 after expansion talks fail
What started last summer with the enthusiastic unveiling of a plan for a 12-team College Football Playoff has come to a halt with the cold, hard reality that expansion will not happen until at least 2026 — if at all.
The CFP is set to remain a four-team format through the 2025 season after the administrators who manage the postseason failed to agree on a plan to expand before the current contracts run out.
“I’m disappointed we couldn’t get something in place,” American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco told The Associated Press on Friday. “Time was running out. The disappointment also stems from the fact that I think we will eventually get there and I think 12-team is still the most likely scenario.”
The CFP management committee, comprised of 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, met by video conference earlier this week.
Aresco, who released a letter Monday detailing the obstacles to expansion, said the purpose of the call was to determine if anyone’s position had changed.
“Positions hadn’t changed. So at that point, I guess the implications were clear,” he said.
Unable to break an impasse, the commissioners decided to abandon efforts to implement a 12-team format for the 2024 season and recommended staying with the current model to the presidents who oversee the playoff.
The Board of Managers accepted the recommendation Thursday and directed the commissioners to continue discussions on a new format to go into effect for the 2026 season.
No plan for having men’s and women’s Final Four in same city
INDIANAPOLIS — There won’t be a combined men’s and women’s Final Four in the near future, the Division I basketball committees decided Friday.
The unanimous decision was made during a joint meeting of the committees that concluded several months of exploring the concept of one city hosting a joint Final Four.
Having a combined Final Four was one of the recommendations from a report issued last August stemming from inequities between the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
“We are excited about the enhancements that will already be in place for the 2022 championship and Women’s Final Four in Minneapolis for fans and participating student-athletes,” said Duke athletic director Nina King, chair of the women’s basketball committee.
“Before additional modifications are made to the tournament’s format and structure, it is important to us to see, for example, the effect an expanded bracket, the use of March Madness branding, and increased support from corporate partners can have on growing the women’s game and the women’s basketball championship,” she said.
NCAA Division I Board calls for review of NIL policies
INDIANAPOLIS — NCAA Division I’s highest-ranking governing body called for a review Friday of how name, image and likeness compensation policies are impacting recruiting, transfers, academics and athlete’s mental health.
The Division I Board of Directors asked the Division I Council to produce a preliminary report by April and to make formal recommendations by June.
“We are concerned that some activity in the name, image and likeness space may not only be violating NCAA recruiting rules, particularly those prohibiting booster involvement, but also may be impacting the student-athlete experience negatively in some ways,” Georgia President and chairman of the D-I board Jere Morehead said in a statement. “We want to preserve the positive aspects of the new policy while reviewing whether anything can be done to mitigate the negative ones.”
In its announcement, the NCAA said the board is concerned with the involvement of schools in arranging for NIL.
The board also reiterated the NCAA’s plea for help from Congress with a federal NIL law.
The NCAA rolled back its restrictions on athletes making money though sponsorship deals and endorsements last summer. With not detailed rules governing NIL deals and laws that differ from state to state, enforcement of broader NCAA rules against pay-for-play and recruiting inducements has been challenging.
Doneil Henry returns to MLS with Los Angeles FC
LOS ANGELES — Canadian defender Doneil Henry agreed to a contract with Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC on Friday.
The 28-year-old has made 42 appearances for Canada’s national team, which is on the verge of earning its first World Cup trip since 1986.
He debuted with Toronto in 2010, stayed through 2014, then spent time with West Ham, Blackburn and Horsens. He returned to MLS with Vancouver in 2018-19, then spent the past two years with South Korea’s Suwon Bluewings.
US qualifier on March 24 at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca
MIAMI — Mexico will play its March 24 World Cup qualifier against the United States at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, where the Americans have 12 losses and four draws in qualifying.
The match will start at 8 p.m. local time (10 p.m. EDT), the governing body of North and Central America and Caribbean soccer said Friday.
The United States hosts Panama three days later at Orlando, Florida, and finishes qualifying against Costa Rica at San Jose, Costa Rica, on March 30.
All four matches on the final night will have simultaneous kickoffs at 9:05 p.m. EDT, CONCACAF said. Honduras is at Jamaica, El Salvador at Mexico and Canada at Panama.
Canada, seeking its first World Cup appearance since 1986, leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 25 points. The top three nations earn berths for this year’s tournament in Qatar and the fourth-place nation advances to a playoff in June against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand.
Bird is back: Sue Bird finally re-signs with Seattle Storm
SEATTLE — Sue Bird officially re-signed Friday with the Seattle Storm, her only WNBA team, in what is expected to be her final season.
Bird, the oldest player in the WNBA at 41, previously announced she would return for one more season. She waited until Seattle finished its offseason maneuvers — including bringing back Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart — before signing her deal.
The four-time WNBA champion and 12-time All-Star selection was the No. 1 pick of the 2002 WNBA draft by Seattle. The 2022 season will be Bird’s 21st overall with the franchise, but she missed the 2014 and 2019 seasons due to injury.
“It’s rare to have someone play their entire career for one team and Sue has done that for our city, our franchise and our fans,” Seattle general manager Talisa Rhea said in a statement. “To have Sue lead the franchise back home, to the city of Seattle, and Climate Pledge Arena is extremely special.”
For several years, Bird has said she would assess on a yearly basis how much longer she wanted to play. She won her fifth gold medal with the United States at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. A few months later, Seattle was ousted in the second round of the WNBA playoffs by Phoenix. Bird was feted with chants of “one more year” after the Storm lost at home to the Mercury.
Defending champion Sky sign 2019 finals MVP Meesseman
CHICAGO — The defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky signed former All-Star and finals MVP Emma Meesseman on Friday.
The 6-foot-4 forward from Belgium averaged 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over seven seasons for Washington. She was an all-star in 2015 and finals MVP in 2019, when the Mystics beat the Connecticut Sun in five games.
Meesseman averaged 13 points and 5.3 rebounds last season. Chicago now has three former finals MVPs, with Kahleah Copper winning it for the Sky last season and Candace Parker taking the honors for the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016.
64-year-old Langer shoots age to take Chubb Classic lead
NAPLES, Fla. — Three-time champion Bernhard Langer shot his age Friday to take the first-round lead in the Chubb Classic.
Langer, the 64-year-old German star who has six Charles Schwab Cup season titles and 42 victories on the 50-and-over tour, had five straight birdies on the back nine in a bogey-free 8-under 64.
He has bettered his age once and matched it one other time on the tour.
“It’s just fun shooting your age,” Langer said. “It was really fun doing it the first time on my actual birthday. It’s still special because it’s not easy to do. Hopefully, it gets easier as we get older, but we’ll find out. The future will show.”
Playing alongside fellow major champions Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, Langer birdied the par-4 fifth and par-5 ninth on Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course, then birdied the par-4 11th and 12th, par-3 13th, par-4 14th and par-5 15th and 18th in a back-nine 30.
Leafs, Raptors owner to discontinue fan proof of vaccination
TORONTO — Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment said Friday it will discontinue the proof of vaccination requirement for fans entering its venues, beginning March 1.
MLSE owns the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, NBA’s Toronto Raptors, Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC and the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts.
The move follows an announcement from the Ontario government this week that it planned to slightly accelerate plans to ease attendance limits at indoor sports events.
Initially permitted capacity was going to rise to 50% on Monday and 100% on March 14. But on Monday, the Ontario government announced, starting Thursday, 50% of seating capacity would be allowed in large sporting and live music venues and increase to full capacity March 1.
MLSE said in a statement the only exception will be “in cases of league rules that require proof of vaccination for fans and personnel in close proximity to playing surfaces.” However, masking requirements will remain in effect across the province and in MLSE’s venues as well.
Clements returning for second stint as Packers QBs coach
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Tom Clements is back for a second stint as Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach, a move that could reunite him with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Clements, 68, previously worked for the Packers from 2006-16 in roles that included quarterbacks coach (2006-11), offensive coordinator (2012-14) and associate head coach/offense (2015-16). Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced Clements’ return on Friday.
When the Packers won their last Super Bowl title in 2010 and Rodgers earned his first MVP award the following year, Clements was quarterbacks coach. Clements was offensive coordinator when Rodgers won his second MVP in 2014.
Rodgers, who hasn’t announced whether he plans to return to the Packers for an 18th season, praised Clements on a number of occasions this past season. The most recent example came in the days leading up to the Packers’ NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, when Rodgers discussed his own leadership approach.
New Legacy Bowl enhancing exposure for HBCU all-stars
NEW ORLEANS — South Carolina State defensive back Zafir Kelly has spent this week at a downtown, high-rise hotel that has hosted events tied to the Super Bowl and NBA All-Star Game, mingling with NFL scouts in the evenings and preparing to play nationally televised game alongside NFL draft-eligible players who, like him, chose to attend a historically Black college.
The inaugural Legacy Bowl, which kicks off on Saturday afternoon on NFL Network, will “even the playing field for us,” said Kelly. ”We get the short end of the stick because of where we play at. It’s definitely a great opportunity. You see the scouts around, TV, so more exposure.”
Exposure is something HBCU’s have been aggressively pursuing lately — successfully so, and not just in football.
In the hours before the Legacy Bowl kicks off in New Orleans, the Morgan State and Howard basketball teams will clash in the nationally televised NBA HBCU Classic, held this year in Cleveland in conjunction with NBA All-Star weekend.
Meanwhile, former NFL star Deion Sanders has helped raise the profile of HBCU football considerably since taking over as Jackson State head coach, landing a major national endorsement deal with Afflac Insurance, which features Sanders alongside Alabama coach Nick Saban in TV commercials.
And earlier this month, the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, hosted a promotional HBCU tent village and a first-of-its-kind combine specifically for HBCU players.
Britain’s relay team loses Olympic silver over Ujah doping
LONDON — In one of Britain’s biggest Olympic doping scandals, the 4x100-meter relay team was stripped of its silver medal from Tokyo after C.J. Ujah’s doping violation was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday.
Ujah was part of the quartet alongside Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake that finished second to Italy in a close race by 0.01 seconds in August. But a sample taken from Ujah after the race in the Japanese capital was found to contain the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which are muscle-building selective androgen receptor modulators.
Canada will be upgraded to silver with China taking bronze.
Ujah did not challenge the anti-doping rule violation but his claim to have unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement was not accepted. Now the suspended Ujah is waiting for a ruling about a ban from the Athletics Integrity Unit.
NFL hires former SEC chair to investigate Commanders’ Snyder
The NFL has hired former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White to investigate an allegation that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed a team employee more than a decade ago.
White will detail her findings in a written report, which will be released to the public since the allegation against Snyder was made in a public forum, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday.
Following the probe, McCarthy said Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine “any appropriate action” against Snyder, who last year was fined $10 million after a previous investigation into widespread sexual harassment and mistreatment of women by high-ranking team employees. Snyder also temporarily ceded day-to-day operations of the franchise to his wife, Tanya.
The findings of that investigation have been kept from the public, and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform has been pressing the league to hand over documents from the probe. Goodell has said the investigation was kept under wraps to protect the anonymity of team employees who spoke to attorney Beth Wilkinson.
F1 and COTA agree to new 5-year deal for U.S. Grand Prix
AUSTIN, Texas — Formula One announced a new five-year contract with the Circuit of the Americas on Friday to keep the United States Grand Prix at the Texas track through 2026.
The 2022 U.S. Grand Prix is scheduled for Oct. 23 and has been on F1’s official calendar without a formal contract. The track’s original 10-year deal expired with the 2021 race, which drew more than 300,000 fans.
“It says our first decade went really well and all sides want to see it keep going,” track President Bobby Epstein said of the new contract. “Everyone seems to be excited about the future ... Our commitment in building this place was a long-term commitment to the sport.”
The contract also keeps at least two F1 races in the U.S. through 2026. The Miami Grand Prix starts a 10-year race contract in May. Montreal in June and Mexico City in October round out the series’ four races in North America.
Nigerian sprinter Okagbare banned for 10 years for doping
LONDON — Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare received a 10-year ban for being part of an “organized doping regimen” ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Friday.
The former world championships silver medalist was initially suspended in July just before she was due to run in the semifinals of the 100 meters at the Olympics.
Okagbare tested positive for blood booster EPO in Nigeria in June, in addition to another failed test for human growth hormone in Slovakia in July. A ban of five years was imposed by the AIU for the presence and use of multiple prohibited substances and the suspension was doubled for her refusal to cooperate with the investigation.
