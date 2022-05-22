US beats Sweden in overtime at hockey worlds, Canada loses
TAMPERE, Finland — Adam Gaudette scored in overtime for the United States to beat Sweden 3-2 at the world ice hockey championship on Saturday, while Switzerland bested Canada 6-3 in a game between previously unbeaten teams.
Gaudette was involved in all three of the U.S. goals as he scored the first and assisted Nate Schmidt for the second. The win improved the U.S. to 4-1 overall; the lone loss came against host Finland.
Canada’s four-game unbeaten start was ended by Switzerland, with captain Nico Hischier among six players to score goals for the Swiss.
Canada scored all of its goals in the first period before Switzerland rallied with four unanswered goals from 3-2 down.
That puts Switzerland in first place in Group A as the only unbeaten team left in the championship.
The Olympic gold medalist Finns lead Group B after they recorded their fifth win in six games by 3-0 over Austria, leading 39-19 on shots.
In other games, the Czech Republic beat Norway 4-1, Denmark beat France 3-0, and 18-year-old Olympic tournament MVP Juraj Slafkovsky had two assists as Slovakia beat Italy 3-1.
Reddick gives Big Machine Racing 1st NASCAR Xfinity victory
FORT WORTH, Texas — Cup regular Tyler Reddick led the final 31 laps of the NASCAR Xfinity race at Texas after a two-car pass Saturday, giving second-year team Big Machine Racing its first victory and ending a three-race streak in which three different JR Motorsports drivers took the checkered flag.
Reddick finished 1.8 seconds ahead of William Byron, who was driving for JR Motorsports in his first Xfinity race since he was the series champion for that team at 19 years old in 2017. Byron moved up to Cup the next year for Rick Hendrick, who has an ownership stake in JR Motorsports with Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Big Machine Racing is owned by music mogul and seasoned racer Scott Borchetta, who has driven in the sports car Trans-Am Series. He found the musical Big Machine Label Group in 2005, and his second-year racing team got to Victory Lane in its 45th start.
“It’s a huge deal for me. I know how hard everyone at Big Machine Racing has worked to get to where they’re at today, from where they started,” said Reddick, who was in his second race trying to help the team make its cars better.
On lap 137 at the 1 1/2-mile Texas track, Reddick took the lead in the No. 48 Chevrolet by getting by Austin Hill and Brandon Jones through the backstretch. That came just before the 11th and final caution of the race when Alex Labbe got loose in the fourth turn in an incident that collected six other cars. There were 62 caution laps in the 167-lap race.
It was the 10th career Xfinity victory for Reddick, his first since being the series champ in 2018 and 2019 prior to becoming a full-time Cup driver.
US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement
FRISCO, Texas. — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week’s landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame.
“As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field,” Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the responsibility to every young Black girl and boy who’s sitting in the stands or watching on TV.”
Clint Dempsey, Marco Etcheverry and Esse Baharmast were also inducted in the ceremony at the Hall of Fame at Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas.
U.S. soccer announced earlier this week it had reached collective bargaining agreements with both the men’s and women’s teams to equalize their pay going forward. The two teams agreed to share World Cup prize money.
“The history lesson of this is, a couple of days ago there was that equality pay (agreement), but maybe some of you don’t actually know where we started. When we won the World Cup in 1991, we made $15 a day. That was the per diem, no salaries. No bonuses. It was $15 a day,” Hamilton said. “So I think about that. And I think we weren’t winning for the money, obviously. But we wanted to be competitors.”
Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, is tied with Landon Donovan for the U.S. record of 57 international goals. Donovan made 141 appearances for the national team from 2004-17. He played for New England (2004-06), Fulham (2017-12), Tottenham (2012-13) and Seattle (2013-18), and his 82nd-minute chip against Juventus put Fulham into the 2010 Europa League quarterfinals.
Dempsey sobbed as he thanked his parents for launching his career.
“Anything is possible, because if you look at where I came from, I wasn’t supposed to make it and through the craziness my parents were able to fight against the odds,” Dempsey said.
Former U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo was voted into this year’s class but announced last month that she would delay her induction for a year while she participates in an in-patient treatment program following her arrest on a DWI charge in late March.
Leipzig beats Freiburg 4-2 on penalties in German Cup final
BERLIN — Ten-man Leipzig came from a goal down in the German Cup final to beat Freiburg 4-2 on penalties for the club’s first trophy in its short history on Saturday.
Christopher Nkunku equalized in the 76th minute for 1-1 in normal time, sending the game to extra time, then penalties, where Freiburg captain Christian Günter and Ermedin Demirovic both missed. Demirovic, who struck the post in extra time, crashed his effort off the crossbar.
“It fit with the way the game went,” Freiburg coach Christian Streich said.
Maximilian Eggestein fired Freiburg ahead in the 18th minute and Leipzig’s chances of a comeback were dented when Marcel Halstenberg was sent off for pulling back Lucas Höler when the Freiburg forward would have been through on goal.
“When we were leading and there was the red card, then we had something to lose. We played one or two passes too long,” Streich said.
Nkunku popped up with Leipzig’s vital equalizer, squeezing the ball in at the near post after Freiburg failed to properly clear a free kick.
“I’m more than happy, so proud of the team,” said Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco, who was interrupted during his post-game news conference when his players burst in and doused him in beer.
There was a lengthy hold up before the award ceremony due to what the stadium announcer said was a “medical emergency.” Fans held up the lights on their phones around the stadium as first responders attended to the stricken man. He was taken away by ambulance after the announcer said he was stable. Fans responded with applause, and the ceremony resumed.
It’s Leipzig’s first title since its formation in 2009. The club lost the final last year to Borussia Dortmund and in 2019 to Bayern Munich.
Freiburg fans responded with a giant banner saying “(expletive) Red Bull,” referring to the company behind Leipzig.
It was also the first German Cup final to be played with fans present since 2019. The coronavirus pandemic meant German soccer’s end-of-season showpiece was played in an empty stadium the previous two years. More than 74,000 attended Saturday’s final at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.
Mbappe celebrates new deal with 3 goals, Marseille takes 2nd
PARIS — Three more years, three more goals.
Kylian Mbappe celebrated a new-three year deal to stay at Paris Saint-Germain with a hat trick for the French champions against struggling Metz on Saturday, taking his league-leading tally to 28 and his PSG total to 171.
By this time next season, he may well pass Edinson Cavani’s club record of 200 goals.
Elsewhere, there were euphoric scenes for PSG’s bitter rival Marseille after it routed Strasbourg 4-0 to secure second place and automatic entry into the Champions League.
Marseille finished two points ahead of third-placed Monaco, which enters the Champions League qualifying rounds after its nine-match winning run ended with a 2-2 draw at Lens.
Monaco was 2-1 up, thanks to Wissam Ben Yedder’s 25th league goal, with Marseille needing to win 5-0 to overtake on goal difference. Marseille scored deep into injury time for 4-0 and had two minutes left to get a fifth.
Lyon wins Women’s Champions League stunning Barca in final
TURIN, Italy — Lyon has its trophy back.
The French club beat defending champion and favorite Barcelona 3-1 on Saturday to earn a record-extending eighth Women’s Champions League trophy.
“We felt a strength from all the team, I think everyone was motivated 200%,” said player of the match Amandine Henry, who scored a stunning opening goal.
“We had said since the beginning of the season that we wanted to win this trophy back. So we really wanted to make our mark on the field. And I think we did it more through mental strength than physical.”
The final had it all: A contender for goal of the season early on — and an effort that would have given it strong competition had it gone in instead of hitting the woodwork — and a goal from the league’s all-time leading goal-scorer in her comeback season.
That helped put Lyon 3-0 up after just 33 minutes, and some resolute defending saw it cruise home as coach Sonia Bompastor became the first woman to win the competition as a manager as well as a player.
“The feelings,” Bompastor said, “are the same in terms of intensity, as coach or as a player. Because you know all the work that has gone into this, everything that has been done so we can hit this objective.”
She helped Lyon to its first two Champions League titles at the end of her playing career.
Fiorentina edges Atalanta for Europa Conference League spot
ROME — Fiorentina edged Atalanta for Serie A’s final berth in Europe with a 2-0 win over Juventus on Saturday.
With goals from Alfred Duncan and Nicolás González, Fiorentina claimed seventh place and a Europa Conference League spot.
Atalanta lost at home to Empoli 1-0.
Fiorentina finished seventh and Atalanta eighth, ending the Bergamo squad’s run of playing in Europe at five consecutive seasons -- the last three in the Champions League, including a quarterfinal appearance in 2020.
Fiorentina, which won the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1961, had gone five seasons without playing in Europe.
Juventus had already secured a Champions League spot and a fourth-place finish.
In his final match with the club, Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini exited at halftime after getting bloodied during a collision with Krzysztof Piątek. Chiellini is seeking a new club in Major League Soccer.
Also, Lazio and Hellas Verona drew 3-3 and Bologna beat already-relegated Genoa 1-0 with a goal from Musa Barrow.
Ruud retains Geneva Open title beating Sousa in 3-hour final
GENEVA — Casper Ruud retained his Geneva Open title by beating Joao Sousa 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (1) in the final on Saturday.
One day before the French Open starts in Paris, eighth-ranked Ruud’s seventh career title on clay courts lifted his record in finals to 8-3.
The Norwegian has never been beyond the third round at Roland Garros. Ruud has been drawn in the first round against French fans’ favorite, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who will retire after the tournament.
Ruud’s preparation was a three-hour match that was the longest three-set final on the ATP Tour this season.
He was a break of service down in the third set then recovered to create two match-point chances that he wasted before the tiebreaker.
“It was one of the craziest matches that I have ever played,” Ruud said.
Sousa was runner-up at Geneva for a second time, and his ranking will rise from No. 79 to No. 63.
Kerber outlasts Juvan in Strasbourg final for 14th title
STRASBOURG, France — Former No. 1 Angelique Kerber outlasted first-time WTA finalist Kaja Juvan 7-6 (5), 6-7 (0), 7-6 (5) over more than three hours in the Strasbourg International final on Saturday.
Kerber’s 14th career singles title was her first on clay in more than six years.
Juvan upset Kerber at the 2020 French Open, and in her first career final put up a remarkable fight. But Kerber prevailed in the longest final of the year.
The three-time grand slam winner came to Strasbourg with only two match wins this year, and surprised herself with her daily improvement.
Kerber is seeded 21st at the French Open, the only grand slam she hasn’t won, and starts against Magdalena Frech of Poland on Monday. Juvan has qualifier Oksana Selekhmeteva, the 2021 girls’ doubles champion.
Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish GP
MONTMELÓ, Spain — Charles Leclerc’s perfect weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix was almost ruined when his Ferrari spun to a stop late in qualifying.
Instead of panicking, Leclerc showed championship-caliber cool.
He got his car back to the garage for a new set of tires, then ripped off a last-gasp lap to bump reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen for the pole in Saturday qualifying.
Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of qualifying.
“I did a mistake on my first run, but in the end I made it stick,” Leclerc said. “Very happy with that lap and that I made it work with the only chance I had.”
Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.750 seconds around Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. He dropped Verstappen in a Red Bull to second by a margin of 0.323 seconds as Leclerc won his fourth pole of the season and 13th of his career.
Rangers’ Scottish Cup win eases Europa League pain
GLASGOW, Scotland — Rangers ended a tumultuous week by winning the Scottish Cup after beating Hearts 2-0 after extra time in the final on Saturday.
Rangers lost the Europa League final on Wednesday night in a penalty shootout, and it went into another extra time on Saturday thanks to Craig Gordon’s save with his foot from Joe Aribo near the end of regulation time at Hampden Park.
However, they dug deep yet again and two goals in three minutes by substitutes Ryan Jack and Scott Wright gave them the Scottish Cup for the first time since 2009.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst won the cup playing for Rangers in 2000, and captured his first trophy as manager after taking over from Steven Gerrard in November.
Mbappé signs new 3-year PSG deal after rejecting Real Madrid
PARIS — Kylian Mbappé celebrated with fans at Parc des Princes then scored a hat trick after signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and turning down the chance again to join Real Madrid.
Before PSG beat Metz 5-0 in its final home game, France’s World Cup-winning star stood on a platform near the center circle to address fans.
“I’m very happy to continue this adventure, to stay in France, in Paris, my city. I always said Paris was my home,” Mbappe said. “I hope I will continue doing what I love the most, which is to carry on playing football and winning trophies.”
Mbappe then held up a PSG jersey with 2025 written on it as he stood alongside president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who had just announced the new deal.
“I have some very good news to give you. Kylian Mbappe is going to stay until 2025,” said Al-Khelaifi, barely heard as fans chanted Mbappe’s name over and over. “Kylian’s commitment to PSG represents an amazing milestone in the history of our club.”
The PSG contract of one of soccer’s most coveted players was expiring in June, and Mbappé would have been available on a free transfer.
Crowd violence mars Panathinaikos win in Greek Cup final
ATHENS, Greece — Crowd violence and tear gas marred the Greek Cup final where Panathinaikos made a first-half penalty hold up to beat PAOK 1-0 on Saturday.
Also, penalty-scorer Aitor Cantalapiedra was allegedly hit in the hand by a chunk of cement thrown from the crowd.
Only 43,000 tickets were sold for the 70,000-seat Athens Olympic Stadium to keep apart fans from both clubs. Despite that, Panathinaikos fans attempted before the final to get close to PAOK fans, and spilled onto the track around the field.
Riot police forced them back using tear gas, and PAOK supporters threw flares at the retreating Panathinaikos fans. The clashes and the air heavy with tear gas affected many fans, and caused a half-hour delay to the start of the final.
After Cantalapiedra converted the penalty in the 35th minute following a VAR check, he decided to celebrate in front of PAOK fans and was hit in the hand by a projectile. Panathinaikos said it was a chunk of cement.
Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz immediately suspended the final, which resumed 35 minutes later.
Ecuador’s Carapaz takes Giro lead after frenetic 14th stage
TURIN, Italy — Race favorite Richard Carapaz claimed the overall lead of the Giro d’Italia in an action-packed 14th stage which was won by Simon Yates on Saturday.
Carapaz, the Ecuadorian rider who won the Giro in 2019 then the Olympic goldlast year, attacked on the steep climb to Superga with nearly 30 kilometers (19 miles) to go then had to hang on when Jai Hindley, Vincenzo Nibali and Yates caught him on the penultimate ascent to Colle Della Maddalena.
Yates surged on the final small climb to Parco del Nobile and immediately created a gap on Hindley, Carapaz and Nibali.
Yates, the British rider with the BikeExchange-Jayco team, finished 15 seconds ahead of Hindley, Carapaz and Nibali, who all crossed the line together, after nearly four hours.
It was the second victory in this Giro for Yates, who also won the individual time trial in stage two, and his sixth overall at the Italian Grand Tour.
Yates fell out of overall contention during the ninth stage that finished atop the fearsome Blockhaus climb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.