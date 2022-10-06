Protester subdued by Rams’ Wagner files police report
THOUSAND OAKS — A protester who ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers’ Monday night home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the department has an active investigation of the incident, which meant he could provide few other details. Wagner reacted with bemusement when asked about the protester’s complaint, which was made Tuesday.
“I heard about it, but it is what it is,” Wagner said at the Rams’ training complex. “It’s behind me. I ain’t really focused on it. I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him. We don’t know what that (pink smoke) is. You’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do.”
Wagner flattened the protester who ran across the field and toward the Rams’ sideline while waving a device emitting pink smoke shortly before halftime at Levi’s Stadium. Teammate Takk McKinley also helped as Wagner subdued the protester, who had eluded security during the run across the field, while another protester was caught before getting very far onto the field.
Wagner indicated that players and coaches have a right to be concerned in such situations.
“You just never know,” Wagner said. “People run on the field for no reason sometimes. Again, pretty sure it’s going to keep happening, but you never know what that person has got in their pocket, their hands, whatever. ... There’s consequences for your actions.”
Wagner’s actions have been widely applauded around the NFL, including by San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan immediately after the game.
“I think that we all know where Bobby’s intentions were, and I support Bobby Wagner,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday. “I don’t think anybody would disagree.”
Wagner said he was mildly surprised when video of his help with the protester went viral, noting that most field invasions aren’t shown on television broadcasts to discourage the behavior. Peyton and Eli Manning even provided play-by-play commentary on Wagner’s hit during their ESPN broadcast of the game.
“I think a lot of players want to do it, too,” Wagner said.
Thorns fire execs, Louisville apologizes following report
The Portland Thorns have dismissed a pair of team executives in the wake of an investigation into misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League.
The Thorns’ move Wednesday came a day after owner Merritt Paulson removed himself from a decision-making role with the team.
Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler also stepped back from his role.
Meanwhile, Racing Louisville President James O’Connor apologized to fans and a former player who came forward with allegations of sexual abuse.
Fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR offered $2M for ball
The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run.
JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge’s milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
“I feel the offer is way above fair, if he is inclined to sell it,” Cohen said in a telephone interview with the AP on Wednesday.
Youmans grabbed the historic souvenir on the fly as it sailed into the front row of section 31 in left field. The homer pushed Judge past Roger Maris for the AL season record — a mark many consider baseball’s “clean” standard because the only National League players who hit more have been tarnished by ties to steroids.
Youmans, who is from Dallas, works in the financial world. He was asked Tuesday what he planned to do with the prize while security personnel whisked him away to have it authenticated.
“Good question. I haven’t thought about it,” he said.
The record price for a home run ball is $3 million, paid for Mark McGwire’s record 70th from the 1998 season.
Cohen had previously pledged to offer $2 million for Judge’s 62nd homer. He said his company has a good relationship with the Yankees and it would be willing to loan the ball to the team for an exhibit. He added the team has frequently exhibited items owned by Memory Lane at Yankee Stadium.
Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown
NEW YORK — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez finished with the lowest average for an American League batting champion since 1968, and the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil won the National League title.
The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge missed out on a Triple Crown, edged by Arraez .316 to .311 for the AL title Wednesday after sitting out the final day of the regular season. McNeil made it first-time batting champions in both leagues, his .326 average one point ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman. McNeil sat out until the eighth inning and did not have a plate appearance.
Arraez’s average was the lowest for an AL batting champion since Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski at .301 in 1968. The overall major league batting average of .243 was the lowest since the record bottom of .237 in 1968, the last season before the pitcher’s mound was lowered. MLB will ban defensive shifts shifts starting next year, a move likely to help hitters.
“I couldn’t sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,” Arraez said. “I’m living a dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this.”
Arraez was given a black Louis Vuitton roller bag by teammate Carlos Correa to celebrate.
Harvick hit with huge fines for alleged Next Gen infractions
CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR on Wednesday levied a heavy fine against Kevin Harvick, one of the most outspoken drivers about safety concerns on the Next Gen car, for alleged modifications found on his Ford at Talladega Superspeedway.
NASCAR docked both Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing 100 points each, fined crew chief Rodney Childers $100,000 and suspended Childers for the next four races. NASCAR said the penalties were for “modification of a single source supplied part.”
“Seems strange...” Harvick tweeted minutes before the penalty was announced.
NASCAR has a reputation for making things difficult for teams that for various reasons the sanctioning body finds out of line. Harvick’s rants last week about the safety of the Next Gen car may have been why the No. 4 Ford was selected to be taken from Talladega to its North Carolina R&D Center for a deeper inspection.
NASCAR maintains that the selection of cars for postrace inspection at the R&D Center is done randomly. Competitors believe there’s nothing random about the process.
Royals fire manager Mike Matheny after 65-97 end to season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were fired by the Kansas Cty Royals on Wednesday night, shortly after the struggling franchise finished the season 65-97 with a listless 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.
The Royals had exercised their option on Matheny’s contract for 2023 during spring training, when the club hoped it was turning the corner from also-ran to contender again. But plagued by poor pitching, struggles from young position players and failed experiments with veterans, the Royals were largely out of playoff contention by the middle of summer.
The disappointing product led owner John Sherman last month to fire longtime front office executive Dayton Moore, the architect of back-to-back American League champions and the 2015 World Series title team. Moore was replaced by one of his longtime understudies, J.J. Picollo, who made the decision to fire Matheny hours after the season ended.
Matheny finished 165-219 during his three seasons with the Royals, though the number that perhaps is more important to the future of the club is 29 — the number of players that made their Major League debut during his tenure.
LIV Golf trying to get world ranking points via small tour
LIV Golf’s latest bid to get world ranking points is by aligning itself with a little-known tour that offers $75,000 purses and has not held a tournament since early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MENA Tour — Middle East and North Africa — announced Wednesday a strategic alliance that will result in MENA sanctioning LIV Golf Invitational events and making them part of its tour.
The MENA Tour said it would submit the 48-man field from the LIV Golf Invitational-Thailand to the OWGR this week before the 54-hole event starts on Friday. It said all LIV Golf players, such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, have joined the MENA Tour.
“This is a very exciting day for the MENA Tour and our players,” Commissioner David Spencer said in a news release on the circuit’s website. “Through this alliance, our players will now have enhanced playing opportunities and stronger pathways. This is great news for the future of many young players on our tour.”
LIV Golf and its leader, Greg Norman, have been desperate to get world ranking points for its inaugural season of seven tournaments, which began in early June.
Norman filed an application with the Official World Golf Ranking board in early July. Even without some hurdles to overcome, it typically takes at least a year for the OWGR to approve a new tour joining its system.
Among the deficiencies are OWGR guidelines that every tournament be at least 54 holes with a 36-hole cut. LIV Golf has no cut. Guidelines also state that tournaments must average a 75-man field over the course of the season. LIV Golf has 48-man fields.
Perhaps the biggest hurdle is a requirement that a new tour comply with the guidelines for at least one year before it gets admitted.
Commanders’ Robinson practices for 1st time since shooting
ASHBURN, Va. — The moment doctors told Brian Robinson Jr. he would be able to play football again after being shot in an attempted robbery, his thoughts shifted to what it would take to get back on the field. Then he followed through on that path.
Robinson recovered so quickly from two gun shot wounds to his right leg that he practiced with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, just over five weeks since the shooting.
There’s a chance the rookie running back makes his NFL debut as soon as Sunday against Tennessee.
“It was beautiful,” Robinson said of his first day back. “Just getting back on the field, having fun, being around my coaches and team again, it was just a beautiful day for me.”
Neither he nor coach Ron Rivera was prepared to commit to the Alabama product facing the Titans. The game marks six weeks to the day Robinson was shot.
Rivera said Robinson looked solid in practice and was relieved not to see any hesitation. The Commanders have lost three in a row to fall to 1-3, but they’ll also attempt not to rush Robinson, especially given the upcoming short week with a game at Chicago next Thursday night.
Allmendinger to return to Cup Series full time next season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — AJ Allmendinger’s NASCAR career will come full circle in 2023 when he returns to the Cup Series full time to drive for Kaulig Racing.
Allmendinger retired after the 2018 season but was lured back into competition by his close friends Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice. The duo was attempting to build Kaulig Racing into a legitimate team that could move to NASCAR’s top series and coaxed Allmendinger into helping.
He started with five Xfinity Series races in 2019, and Kaulig persuaded Allmendinger to increase his schedule to 11 races the next year. By 2021, as Kaulig was preparing to move up to the Cup Series, Allmendinger ran five Cup races for the team and the full Xfinity Series schedule.
Kaulig Racing is now a two-car Cup team with Justin Haley as its full-time driver; its second car is used for “trophy hunting” and Allmendinger already has driven it 13 times this season.
Now, fresh off a win last week at Talladega Superspeedway that pushed Allmendinger into the next round of the Xfinity Series playoffs, the 40-year-old will return to NASCAR’s top level next year in the No. 16 Chevrolet.
Brady has sore shoulder, Bowles misses Bucs practice, too
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons without Tom Brady and coach Todd Bowles on the practice field.
Brady did not participate Wednesday after taking a hard hit on his throwing shoulder when he was sacked by Kansas City cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and fumbled during last Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.
Bowles missed practice for a personal reason and is expected back on Thursday.
“He’s fine, just had to take care of a personal issue,” said assistant head coach Harold Goodwin, who ran practice in Bowles’ absence.
Brady was sacked late in the first half, losing a fumble that led to a Chiefs touchdown. The 45-year-old quarterback remained in the game and finished 39 of 52 passing for 385 yards, three TDs and no interceptions.
Raiders DE Crosby on baby watch ahead of game vs Chiefs
HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby looked as if he was in pursuit of a quarterback the way he sprinted out of the locker room with urgency on Wednesday at the team’s practice facility.
Everyone in the room — teammates, staff and media members — immediately came to attention.
False alarm. Crosby was just getting some water.
As the Raiders (1-3) prepare for what is the biggest game of their young season, Crosby remains on baby watch.
Fiancée Rachel Washburn’s due date with their daughter was Monday, a day after the Raiders earned their first win of the season, 32-23 over Denver. And with the first-place Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) on deck for a Monday night showdown in a key AFC West battle, Crosby’s attention has become a bit of organized chaos.
“I talked about it a little bit today, just being able to compartmentalize, whenever I step in the building I’m focused on my job 100%,” said Crosby, who leads the team with seven quarterback hits and has four of the Raiders’ five sacks this season. “We’re already staying ahead of it. I got people ready to call me whenever that is, so I’m not stressing about things I can’t control. She’s gonna be whenever she’s ready, so I’m just waiting.”
And while Crosby is trying to remain calm, albeit with anxiety sprinkled in, it hasn’t stopped his teammates from asking if his daughter’s arrived when he shows up at the facility, or first-year Josh McDaniels from offering advice on how to expedite Washburn going into labor.
A father of four, McDaniels said the organization will assist with a plan in place as well, in full support of the couple’s first child.
Wizards’ Kispert out 4-6 weeks with sprained left ankle
WASHINGTON — Corey Kispert is expected to miss four to six weeks because of a sprained left ankle, the Washington Wizards announced Wednesday.
Kispert stepped on an opponent’s foot during Sunday’s preseason game in Japan against the Golden State Warriors.
The Wizards open the regular season Oct. 19 at Indiana, so this timetable would certainly keep Kispert out for the first few games.
The 6-foot-6 Kispert, Washington’s first-round draft pick before last season, averaged 8.2 points in 77 games as a rookie.
Djokovic near flawless to reach 2nd round in Astana
ASTANA, Kazakhstan — Novak Djokovic delivered a near-flawless performance to ease into the second round of the Astana Open with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Cristian Garin on Wednesday as he goes for a third straight tournament title.
Djokovic dropped just six points on his serve and won the last five games to seal the win in just 62 minutes.
Djokovic is coming off a victory in Tel Aviv last week and — aside from a match at the Laver Cup — the Wimbledon champion hasn’t lost since the French Open quarterfinals.
“From the start to the end, (it was) a great performance,” Djokovic said. “Playing in a new tournament, different conditions, the first match is never easy. Obviously you are looking to see how you are going to adapt, but I did it perfectly, really, played as well as I can.”
Djokovic will next play Botic van de Zandschulp.
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz lost in the opening round on Tuesday in his first match since winning the U.S. Open title to capture the No. 1 spot.
Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the quarterfinals by beating 19-year-old Luca Nardi of Italy 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3). Nardi was playing just his fifth tour-level main-draw match and impressed the third-seeded Greek, who didn’t earn a single break point.
WR Cole Beasley retires after 2-week stint with Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. — Veteran receiver Cole Beasley retired Wednesday after a two-week stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Beasley, who played most of an 11-season NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, was signed to the Bucs practice squad to fill a need at receiver while Mike Evans was a serving a one-game suspension and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones were out with injuries.
Tampa Bay elevated the 33-year-old Beasley to the active roster each of the past two games. He had three receptions for 12 yards in his Bucs debut against the Green Bay Packers, then had one catch for 5 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday night.
Beasley played seven seasons with the Cowboys before spending the past three with the Buffalo Bills, who released him last winter. He has 554 receptions for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Castiglione, Cohen, Campbell among Frick Award finalists
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Boston’s Joe Castiglione, the Mets’ Gary Cohen and former major leaguers Dave Campbell, Steve Stone, Duane Kuiper and Ernie Johnson Sr. are among the 10 finalists for Hall of Fame’s 2023 Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting.
Other finalists announced Wednesday include Jacques Doucet, Tom Hamilton, Jerry Howarth and Pat Hughes.
The winner will be announced Dec. 7 at the winter meetings in San Diego and honored July 22 as part of the Hall of Fame induction weekend.
Clemson DBs Greene, Davis II sued by accident victim
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson defensive backs Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis II are being sued by a U.S. postal worker whose car Davis collided with last year.
The suit was filed Wednesday in Pickens County Common Pleas Court, a form of civil court.
The suit alleges that Greene and Davis were racing their cars and driving recklessly when Davis’ vehicle hit a mail delivery truck driven by Karen Alvarez in July 2021.
Davis was arrested by the Clemson Police Department and charged with reckless driving after the accident. That charge is a misdemeanor in South Carolina, punishable by a maximum of 30 days in jail, a fine of $200 and six points against your driver’s license.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said at the time that Davis’ punishment from the team would be handled internally.
Man City, Real Madrid march on in Champions League; PSG held
GENEVA — Manchester City and Real Madrid marched on with a third straight win in the Champions League on Wednesday, and former Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui was fired by struggling Sevilla minutes after a 4-1 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund.
Paris Saint-Germain was held for the first time despite Lionel Messi’s fine opening goal in a 1-1 draw at Benfica.
Erling Haaland was needed on the field for only the first half yet still scored twice in what has become a routine rout for Man City this season, 5-0 at home to Copenhagen.
It is now five goals in three Champions League games and 19 in 12 club games overall for the relentless Norwegian forward.
Madrid is making less spectacular progress in defense of its title yet had 35 attempts on goal in holding off Shakhtar Donetsk for a 2-1 win.
First-half goals from Madrid’s young Brazilian forwards, Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior, opened a five-point lead in Group F over Shakhtar before their return game in Poland next week.
