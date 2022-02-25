Aikman expected to leave Fox for ESPN ‘Monday Night’ booth
NFL free agency doesn’t begin for a few more weeks, however business is about to pick up when it comes to shuffling among the network broadcast teams with perhaps the biggest surprise of them all.
Troy Aikman is expected to become the lead analyst on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” after 22 years with Fox. The New York Post reported that Aikman will sign a five-year deal that would rival the $17.5 million per year Tony Romo is making at CBS.
ESPN and Fox had no comment on Aikman’s future.
Aikman has been with Joe Buck on Fox’s top crew since 2002, but there have been rumblings the past couple of months that the Hall of Fame quarterback had been looking to move on.
Many thought that Aikman would join Al Michaels at Amazon, which takes over “Thursday Night Football” next season. Instead, it is ESPN, which has its star quarterback after falling short with Romo and Peyton Manning in recent seasons.
ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro had tried to get Manning for years to join the “Monday Night Football” booth since he retired after the 2015 season. Pitaro’s patience paid off last year when the Manningcast with Peyton and Eli Manning debuted to rave reviews. The 10-game “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” package runs through 2024.
Djokovic to be replaced at No 1 by Medvedev after Dubai loss
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Novak Djokovic will fall from No. 1 in the ATP rankings and be replaced by Daniil Medvedev after losing 6-4, 7-6 (4) to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships on Thursday.
Djokovic’s latest stay atop the rankings began on Feb. 3, 2020, and his total of 361 weeks there are the most for any man since the tour’s computerized rankings began in 1973.
On Monday, Medvedev will move up from No. 2 for the first time and become the 27th man to reach No. 1. He won the U.S. Open last September and was the Australian Open runner-up each of the past two years.
Medvedev is the first man other than Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to be No. 1 since Feb. 1, 2004.
“It’s great for tennis, I think, to have somebody new at world No. 1 again,” Vesely said in his on-court interview. “Tennis needs, of course, new No. 1s. A new generation is coming up. I think it’s just great.”
It was the 34-year-old Djokovic’s first tournament since being deported from Australia last month for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus, preventing him from being able to defend his Australian Open title.
Medvedev is currently playing at the Mexican Open, winning in the second round on Wednesday.
Brazilian soccer players trapped in Ukraine appeal for help
KYIV, Ukraine — Brazilian soccer players at Ukraine’s two biggest clubs issued an appeal to the Brazilian government on Thursday, saying they are trapped by the Russian military attack on Ukraine.
A group of players from Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv posted a video together with their families from a hotel where they called for support from the Brazilian authorities, joined by Uruguayan player Carlos de Pena of Dynamo. They said the borders were closed and fuel supplies had run out.
“We are really desperate. We are going through chaos,” Shakhtar defender Marlon Santos wrote on Instagram. “We have the support from our club. But the desperation is agonizing. We wait for the support from our country. We speak in the name of all the Brazilians in Ukraine.”
Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar reposted the video on his Instagram account, and added he is praying for his countrymen in Ukraine. Top Brazilian clubs have also posted the video and pressured authorities to take action.
Similar messages were posted by Brazilian players living elsewhere in Ukraine, including by forward Marlyson and two teammates from Metalist 1925 in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, near the Russian border, and three players from Zorya Luhansk, a club based in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.
NYC Marathon returning to 50,000 runner field in November
NEW YORK — The New York City Marathon will return to full capacity with 50,000 runners this year after the race was canceled in 2020 and limited last fall due to the coronavirus.
The announcement for the Nov. 6 event was made Thursday by New York Road Runners, which operates the marathon.
After the 2019 NYC Marathon set a world record with 53,627 finishers, the 2020 race was called off that June as the city dealt with a public health crisis created by COVID-19.
The marathon returned for its 50th running in November with a shrunken field of 25,010 runners, all of whom were required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the race. Spectators were encouraged to maintain social distancing, and some race-adjacent entertainment elements were scaled back.
Organizers hope the 2022 race will bring the event back to its former standard, including the restoration of on-course entertainment throughout the five-borough course. Runners will have to show proof of full vaccination to enter.
Nick Kyrgios writes about ‘suicidal thoughts,’ depression
Tennis pro Nick Kyrgios says he had “suicidal thoughts” and dealt with depression and abuse of drugs and alcohol in the past, the latest in a series of high-profile athletes to speak publicly and frankly about their mental health.
The 26-year-old Australian, who has been ranked as high as No. 13 in singles and recently won the Australian Open men’s doubles title, wrote in a message posted Thursday on his verified Instagram account that he now is “proud to say I’ve completely turned myself around and have a completely different outlook on everything.”
Kyrgios included a photograph of himself sitting at a tennis court that he said was taken three years ago at the Australian Open.
He called that time “one of my darkest periods” and pointed out that his right arm in that photo displays what he called evidence of “self harm.”
Marshall granted restraining order in C-USA arbitration bid
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Marshall was granted a temporary restraining order Thursday against Conference USA after the league filed a request for arbitration in the school’s bid to expedite an early move to the Sun Belt.
The order by Cabell County Circuit Judge Christopher Chiles prohibits Conference USA from proceeding with arbitration. Chiles said the order is good for 10 days but could be extended. He set another hearing for March 16.
Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi accepted invitations to the Sun Belt during the fall. Each announced earlier this month they planned to terminate memberships in C-USA on June 30 to join their new conference. C-USA has said the three schools are contractually obligated to stay put for another year.
Marshall sued Conference USA earlier this week, claiming among other things that as an arm of the state, it was entitled to sovereign immunity under the state and federal Constitutions.
Duval to make third PGA Tour Champions start in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. — The second chapter of David Duval’s playing career has been a slow roll.
Entering his third PGA Tour Champions start, Duval is still trying to find the rhythm of playing competitive golf on a regular basis again. It’s no wonder, considering he hasn’t played a full schedule in nearly a decade.
“It’s just getting the rust off more than anything, figuring out the routines of it again, budgeting your time because there is something to just naturally getting into that flow of knowing how to get everything you need to get done in a day,” Duval said.
Duval is at least in a familiar place, even if he doesn’t fully remember everything about the course.
The Cologuard Classic at tricky Tucson National, the third stop in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup, is where Duval picked up one of his four PGA Tour victories in 1998. Duval shot a second-round 62, built a seven-shot lead and won by four with a long birdie on No. 18 after Justin Leonard tracked him down with four holes to go.
Brazilian soccer players trapped in Ukraine appeal for help
KYIV, Ukraine — Brazilian soccer players at Ukraine’s two biggest clubs issued an appeal to the Brazilian government on Thursday, saying they are trapped by the Russian military attack on Ukraine.
A group of players from Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv posted a video together with their families from a hotel where they called for support from the Brazilian authorities, joined by Uruguayan player Carlos de Pena of Dynamo. They said the borders were closed and fuel supplies had run out.
“We are really desperate. We are going through chaos,” Shakhtar defender Marlon Santos wrote on Instagram. “We have the support from our club. But the desperation is agonizing. We wait for the support from our country. We speak in the name of all the Brazilians in Ukraine.”
Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar reposted the video on his Instagram account, and added he is praying for his countrymen in Ukraine. Top Brazilian clubs have also posted the video and pressured authorities to take action.
Similar messages were posted by Brazilian players living elsewhere in Ukraine, including by forward Marlyson and two teammates from Metalist 1925 in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, near the Russian border, and three players from Zorya Luhansk, a club based in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.
AP Source: Russia to no longer host Champions League final
UEFA will no longer host the Champions League final in St. Petersburg after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, the Associated Press has learned.
An extraordinary meeting of the UEFA executive committee will be held on Friday to discuss the geopolitical crisis and when officials are set to confirm taking the May 28 showpiece game out of Russia, a person with knowledge of the process said on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks.
UEFA did publicly rebuke Russia and said it was dealing with the “situation with the utmost seriousness and urgency” while confirming the meeting for 0900 GMT on Friday.
“UEFA shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine,” the governing body said in a statement.
“We remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people.”
As Russia’s threats toward Ukraine had grown through the week, the British government and fan groups had already called for the final not to be play in St. Petersburg, where the stadium is sponsored by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.
Zverev fined $40K, loses prize money, points for outburst
ACAPULCO, Mexico — Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev was fined $40,000 by the men’s professional tennis tour and will forfeit more than $30,000 in prize money and all rankings points from the Mexican Open after hitting the chair umpire’s stand with his racket following a loss in doubles.
In addition to those penalties, the ATP announced Thursday it would undertake “a further review of the incident.”
Zverev was the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up. He is currently ranked No. 3 and was the defending singles champion in Acapulco.
The 24-year-old German was kicked out of the tournament after yelling and cursing at official Alessandro Germani and violently striking the umpire’s chair no fewer than four times.
Zverev and partner Marcelo Melo had just lost a doubles match to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara. Just before the match ended, Germani gave Zverev a code violation for yelling and swearing while arguing about a shot that was ruled in, setting up match point.
F1’s Vettel won’t race in Russia after attack on Ukraine
Sebastian Vettel said Thursday he will not race in the Russian Grand Prix following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and the Haas F1 team removed the logos of its Russian sponsor from its cars.
Formula One is in Barcelona this week for preseason testing and Vettel, the four time champion, said he woke up “shocked” by the news that President Vladimir Putin had launched a military operation against neighboring Ukraine.
“Obviously if you look at the calendar we have a race scheduled in Russia. My own opinion is I should not go, I will not go,” Vettel said. “I think it’s wrong to race in the country. I’m sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed (for) stupid reasons and a very strange and mad leadership.”
The Russian Grand Prix is scheduled for Sept. 25, and F1 said Thursday it is “closely watching the very fluid developments.” F1 team principals planned to meet Thursday night to discuss the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.