Tommy Lasorda memorialized at Dodger Stadium service
LOS ANGELES — Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda was memorialized during a private service at Dodger Stadium before his burial on Tuesday.
Lasorda died Jan. 7 after a heart attack at age 93.
His casket, covered with a huge assortment of blue and white flowers, was placed on the pitcher’s mound with a blue 2, signifying Lasorda’s jersey number, on the back of the mound.
Lasorda’s wife of 70 years, Jo, attended in a wheelchair, along with their daughter, Laura. The mourners stood socially distanced around the mound.
Former Dodgers catcher and Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia, retired player and major league manager Bobby Valentine, retired Dodgers first baseman Eric Karros, retired player and coach Mickey Hatcher, former Dodgers pitcher Charlie Hough, and former NBA coach Mike Fratello were among the 10 pallbearers. Each wore jerseys with Lasorda’s No. 2 on the back.
Karros and Hatcher, along with Sketchers president and co-founder Michael Greenberg, and personal friends Steve Brener and Chris Leggio spoke at the stadium and served as pallbearers, along with businessman Warren Lichtenstein. Wearing masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they carried Lasorda’s casket to a white hearse parked in front of the dugout.
The national anthem was sung and Lasorda’s image was projected on the stadium’s videoboards.
A motorcade traveled from the stadium to Rose Hills Memorial Park in nearby Whittier, where Lasorda was buried. The group had just arrived at the cemetery when they received word that Dodgers Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton died earlier Tuesday at age 75.
Oregon State ends USC’s 6-game win streak with a 58-56 win
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jarod Lucas and Ethan Thompson scored 13 points apiece and Oregon State beat Southern California 58-56 on Tuesday night, snapping the Trojans six-game winning streak.
Both teams struggled offensively down the stretch as Oregon State did not make a field goal in the final 3:13 and USC did not score in the last 2:19.
Rodrigue Andela made a pair of foul shots for the Beavers to cap the scoring with 1:49 left. USC’s Drew Peterson missed a 3-pointer with five seconds to go.
Roman Silva added 12 points for Oregon State (7-5, 3-3 Pac-12) on 6-for-7 shooting.
Evan Mobley scored 12 points and Peterson added 10 for the Trojans (11-3, 5-2).
NCAA announces tighter schedule for March Madness
INDIANAPOLIS — That much-anticipated opening Thursday of March Madness will belong to the play-in teams, part of a scrambled and modestly condensed schedule for the 2021 tournament released Tuesday.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the NCAA to move the entire 67-game tournament to Indiana, which means the schedule doesn’t have to be built with travel concerns in mind.
The so-called “First Four” — two games pitting the last four at-large teams in the field and another two featuring the lowest-rated conference champions — will take place on Thursday, March 18.
That day typically would have marked the start of play in the main bracket. Instead, the first two full days of action are now scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 19-20, with the round of 32 taking place Sunday and Monday, March 21-22.
The Sweet 16 will run Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28, with none of the games scheduled to overlap, as they often do when they take place on the second Thursday and Friday nights of the tournament. Those winners will face off in the Elite Eight on the following Monday and Tuesday evenings.
The Final Four is still scheduled for Saturday April 3 and Monday April 5.
Purdue and the University of Indiana will host early games, along with Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Lucas Oil Stadium.
3 more COVID-19 cases linked to Australian Open, total is 10
MELBOURNE, Australia — Three more people linked to the Australian Open have tested positive for COVID-19 in Melbourne, increasing to 10 those associated with the Grand Slam tennis tournament which begins Feb. 8.
Victoria state Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville confirmed the new cases had been detected on Wednesday, adding that authorities are “very confident” one of the cases is a tennis player who is shedding the virus and is not infectious.
The player is already in hard lockdown as they were on board a flight into Melbourne with another positive case. The other two cases are a player and their support person.
Those 10 positive cases mean a total of 72 players remain in hard lockdown after being deemed close contacts of those positives on three charter flights into Melbourne from Abu Dhabi, Doha and Los Angeles.
There were 17 tournament charter flights which arrived into Australia over three days last week so players and their entourages could undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine ahead of the tournament.
Australian Open director Craig Tiley said 3,200 tests have been conducted on the more than 1,200 players, support staff and tournament officials.
LeVert, Pacers await test results before plotting next move
INDIANAPOLIS — Caris LeVert said Tuesday he was awaiting additional test results on a small mass in his left kidney before establishing a treatment plan or a timeline for his Indiana Pacers debut.
Team doctors found the growth during a routine post-trade physical late last week. LeVert said he doesn’t yet know if the mass is cancerous.
Indiana acquired LeVert as part of a four-team, blockbuster trade that sent All-Star James Harden from Houston to Brooklyn. The Rockets sent the 6-foot-6 guard to the Pacers in exchange for Victor Oladipo.
Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard announced the results of the physical Saturday.
LeVert, who hadn’t missed any games with the Nets this season prior to the trade, said he never felt any lower back pain and had no indication anything even might be wrong.
“I haven’t gotten anything removed yet, we’re waiting for more results,” he said.
Sarah Thomas to be 1st female to officiate at Super Bowl
NEW YORK — Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female to officiate the Super Bowl in NFL history.
Thomas, a down judge, is part of the officiating crew announced Tuesday by the NFL.
“Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official,” said Troy Vincent, Sr., the NFL’s executive vice resident of football operations. “Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor.”
Referee Carl Cheffers will lead the seven-person crew of on-field game officials for the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Cheffers has been a game official for 21 seasons in the NFL and was promoted to referee in 2008. He has worked 17 playoff games, including the Super Bowl in 2017.
The crew includes umpire Fred Bryan, line judge Rusty Baynes, field judge James Coleman, side judge Eugene Hall, back judge Dino Paganelli and replay official Mike Wimmer. The crew has 88 years of NFL experience with 77 combined playoff games.
This will be the first Super Bowl for Coleman as well as Thomas and second for Cheffers, Bryan, Baynes, Hall and Paganelli.
Kyrie Irving rejoins Nets, says he ‘just needed a pause’
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving rejoined the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, saying he took a leave of absence because he “just needed a pause.”
Irving practiced with the team and could play Wednesday in Cleveland. He has missed the last seven games, five while away from the team and two more while regaining his conditioning after he was eligible to return.
Resting his head on his arms folded in front of him while he spoke during a Zoom interview, Irving didn’t give a clear reason for his absence, saying he had a lot of family and personal stuff going on.
Irving was fined $50,000 for violating the NBA’s health and safety protocols after he was seen in a video posted on social media during his absence at an indoor family party while not wearing a mask. He also lost nearly $900,000 of his $33.5 million salary because two of the games he missed were during a mandated quarantine period.
Carolina-Nashville 1st NHL postponement since season started
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NHL has postponed its first game since the league’s season began, calling off Tuesday night’s game between Carolina and the Predators hours after the Hurricanes won the first of a two-game set in Nashville.
“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the league said.
The NHL did not specify which team prompted the postponement. The NHL already postponed the start of the Dallas Stars’ season after six players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
For the Hurricanes, captain Jordan Staal had been the only player on the NHL’s unavailability list due to COVID-19 protocols. Staal had been on that daily list since Friday, with the Hurricanes losing at Detroit on Saturday then winning 4-2 at Nashville on Monday in that span.
Nashville had forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Luca Sbisa on the unavailability list Jan. 13 and 14 with the Predators claiming Sbisa off waivers from Winnipeg on Jan. 12. Granlund has remained on the list. He arrived Jan. 15 from Finland and currently is in quarantine.
Warriors rally from 14 down in 4th, beat Lakers 115-113
LOS ANGELES — Stephen Curry scored 26 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 23 and the Golden State Warriors rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-113 on Monday night.
LeBron James’ 3-pointer gave the Lakers a 97-83 advantage early in the fourth before the Warriors battled back. They trailed 106-97 with 5:52 remaining before going on a 15-2 run that gave Golden State its first lead. Oubre had tied it at 108 with a driving layup and Draymond Green’s layup with 2:40 remaining gave the Warriors their first lead of the night.
James had a chance to win it at the end, but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Lakers had their five-game winning streak snapped.
Dennis Schröder led Los Angeles with 25 points and James added 19. Anthony Davis had 17 points and 17 rebounds.
Gibson posts shutout, Ducks hold off Wild 1-0 in home opener
ANAHEIM — John Gibson made 33 saves in his 20th career shutout, and Nicolas Deslauriers scored early in the third period of the Anaheim Ducks’ 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Monday night.
After two scoreless periods dominated by Gibson and Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot, Deslauriers converted a superb pass from new Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk for his first goal of the season. The Ducks hung on to earn their first win of the season while winning their home opener for the fifth consecutive year.
Talbot stopped 27 shots in the Wild’s first loss of the season. Minnesota began the year just up the I-5 freeway in Los Angeles by rallying from a pair of two-goal deficits to win twice in the third period, becoming the first team in NHL history to pull off the feat in its first two games.
The Wild went 0 for 5 on the power play, dropping to 0 for 16 to begin the season.
Talbot has given up seven goals in his first three games with his new team, but the veteran made several sharp saves at Honda Center.
Blazers guard CJ McCollum has fracture in left foot
PORTLAND, Ore. — Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a hairline fracture in his left foot, the team said.
McCollum will wear a walking boot and be reevaluated in four weeks. He was injured Saturday during a game against the Atlanta Hawks.
McCollum was averaging a career-best 26.7 points, as well as five assists, per game when he got injured.
McCollum’s injury is the latest to befall the Blazers. Center Jusuf Nurkic fractured his wrist during a game last week against the Indiana Pacers and is out indefinitely.
In his eighth NBA season, McCollum was first thought to have a sprain but the team said additional imaging showed a hairline fracture to the lateral cuneiform.
It was unclear when he was injured but it appeared that Atlanta’s Clint Capela stepped on his foot following a layup in the opening quarter. The Blazers went on to win the game 112-106.
Mewis’ hat trick leads US women past Colombia 4-0
ORLANDO, Fla. — Samantha Mewis scored three goals and her big sister Kristie Mewis added another to give the United States a 4-0 exhibition victory over short-handed Colombia on Monday.
The U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 33 matches. The defending World Cup champions have a 49-game undefeated streak on home soil.
The teams were set to play at Exploria Stadium again on Friday.
It was the first home game for the Americans since the SheBelieves Cup last March. Colombia did not play a match last year.
Alex Morgan was not with the team because she contracted the coronavirus over the holidays. Carli Lloyd started up top against the Colombians.
Megan Rapinoe also started after taking much of last year off because of concern over COVID-19.
Rapinoe served up a perfectly placed cross to Samantha Mewis in front of the goal in the fourth minute.
Samantha Mewis, who plays for Manchester City of the FA Women’s Super League, scored again in the 33rd minute. She converted a penalty kick early in the second half to complete the hat trick.
NHL pulls microchipped ‘tracking’ pucks 6 days into season
The NHL is temporarily ditching microchipped pucks six days into the season after concerns were raised about their performance.
The league announced games from Tuesday night on would be played with pucks made for last season. A review showed the first supply of pucks used for tracking weren’t finished the same way as those from the playoffs, when player and puck tracking made its debut in the conference finals.
The first 44 games this season were played with the “tracking” pucks that players and coaches could tell were a little off.
“I was aware that the NHL was using a different puck,” Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. “I thought a couple times it didn’t slide as well on the ice. We didn’t know if that was the puck or the ice surface.”
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said off-hand Monday, “These pucks are bouncing everywhere.”
Texans interview Bieniemy, 3 others in coaching search
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans said Monday they had interviewed four more candidates to replace fired coach Bill O’Brien.
The Texans said they completed interviews with Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Buffalo assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Baltimore assistant head coach/receivers coach David Culley on Monday.
The Texans did not initially request to interview Bieniemy, and Sports Illustrated reported that the decision further upset Deshaun Watson. The quarterback was already unhappy that owner Cal McNair did not take his opinion into account when hiring general manager Nick Caserio, according to reports from ESPN and the NFL Network. Houston requested to interview Bieniemy last week.
The Texans have interviewed former Detroit coach Jim Caldwell, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis and Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady in the last month.
Romeo Crennel finished the season as interim coach of the Texans after O’Brien, who served as both coach and general manager, was fired after an 0-4 start.
3 more COVID-19 cases linked to Australian Open arrivals
Two players are among the three latest COVID-19 cases that have emerged from testing conducted on passengers who arrived on charter flights bringing people to Melbourne for the Australian Open.
Tournament director Craig Tiley said the players weren’t considered to be contagious, though, and hadn’t been taken out of the regular quarantine hotels.
The first six positive tests were reported over the weekend and connected to flights from Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi and Doha, Qatar.
All passengers on those flights, including 72 elite tennis players, were classified by local health authorities as close contacts of people infected with the coronavirus and forced into hard lockdown. That means they’re not allowed to leave their hotel rooms for the mandatory 14-day quarantine period. The six infected people, including a member of the aircrew on one flight and two coaches on different flights, were transferred to a medical hotel.
The Victoria state government announced three new positive tests on Tuesday, the first to involve players.
The Australian Associated Press quoted Tiley as saying the health department “will need to confirm that they are viral shedding but I can tell you that they’re not in the medical hotel.”
Mets fire GM after he sent explicit texts to female reporter
NEW YORK — Jared Porter went from rising star to unemployed — literally overnight.
Just more than a month after joining the New York Mets as general manager, Porter was fired Tuesday for sending sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office.
ESPN reported late Monday that Porter sent dozens of unanswered texts to the woman, including a picture of “an erect, naked penis.” ESPN said it obtained a copy of the text history, and many of the messages and photos he sent were displayed in the report online.
About nine hours later, new Mets owner Steve Cohen posted on Twitter that Porter had been fired.
“We have terminated Jared Porter this morning,” Cohen wrote Tuesday. “In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it. There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”
Approximately 30 minutes after that, the Mets released a statement from team president Sandy Alderson saying the move was effective immediately.
Ravens release RB Mark Ingram, who lost starting job in 2020
Three-time Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram has been released by the Baltimore Ravens, who used the 10-year veteran as a starter for the first seven games this season before dropping him deep on the depth chart.
The 31-year-old Ingram was on the inactive list for four of Baltimore’s last five games, including playoff matchups against Tennessee and Buffalo. He finished with 299 yards on a career-low 72 carries and two touchdowns.
By the time Ingram sprained an ankle in a 30-28 win at Philadelphia on Oct. 18, the Ravens had already been providing most of the carries to Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins. Ingram returned on Nov. 15 and received only 22 carries the rest of the way.
Florida facility plans alternate NFL combine for players
MIAMI, Fla. — A South Florida-based performance facility founded by former star wide receiver Brandon Marshall will try to help fill the void left by the NFL not allowing in-person workouts for the scouting combine because of the coronavirus pandemic.
House of Athlete announced Tuesday the performance facility will be hosting its own combine for players preparing for this year’s draft. Up to 50 players will have the chance from March 3-5 to show off their skills for NFL teams, with the event expected to be broadcast live.
The NFL told its teams Monday that the league won’t allow in-person workouts due to health and safety precautions because of COVID-19 concerns. The NFL combine is typically held in Indianapolis in late February. Any workouts this year will take place on the individual pro days on college campuses. Interviews of prospects and psychological testing and assessments will be done virtually.
Avs send Cole to Wild for Pateryn in swap of defensemen
DENVER — Colorado and Minnesota swapped veteran defensemen on Tuesday, with the Avalanche acquiring Greg Pateryn and the Wild receiving Ian Cole.
The trade represents a significant salary-cap savings for Colorado from Cole’s $4.25 million hit to Pateryn’s $2.25 million. It also frees up a spot on the left side of the blue line for 19-year-old Avalanche prospect Bowen Byram.
“The trade really works for them and the trade really works for us,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said. “And that’s what’s most important, I think, in making deals is you make a fair deal.”
The 30-year Pateryn had two assists in three games for the Wild this season. Cole, who turns 32 in February, didn’t register a point through two games.
Since being selected in the fifth round of the 2008 draft by Toronto, Pateryn has four goals and 37 assists over 270 career games with Montreal, Dallas and Minnesota. He had a career-high 12 assists in ‘17-18 with the Stars.
US men to play Trinidad and Tobago on Jan. 31 in Orlando
CHICAGO — The U.S. men’s soccer team will open its 2021 schedule with an exhibition against Trinidad and Tobago on Jan. 31 at Orlando, Florida.
A roster missing all Europe-based regulars has been working out in preparation for the match, which is not on a FIFA international match date. Fans will be required to wear face coverings to attend the game, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday, and there will be at least 6 feet of space between each group of fans in the stands.
The U.S. expects to have most of its regular starters available for a pair of exhibitions being planned in Europe for March 22-30.
Falcons name Saints’ Terry Fontenot as general manager
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday named Terry Fontenot the team’s first Black general manager, finding new leadership from within their division.
The 40-year-old Fontenot spent 18 seasons with NFC South rival New Orleans.
Fontenot helped build a consistent winner as the Saints’ vice president and assistant general manager in charge of pro personnel. The Falcons fired general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn following a 0-5 start this season, which led to a 4-12 finish, Atlanta’s third consecutive losing season.
The Falcons signed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as their head coach on Saturday, a day after agreeing to terms.
Lions hire GM Brad Holmes after he wasn’t on original list
DETROIT — Brad Holmes was not even a candidate when the Detroit Lions began their search for a general manager nearly two months ago.
After a process that included interviewing him and 11 others for the vacancy, Holmes won the Lions over and landed a job he didn’t dream of when his NFL career began as a public relations intern in 2003.
“He stood out to us as the perfect fit,” team owner Sheila Ford Hamp on a Zoom call with reporters on Tuesday, days after the team agreed to a deal with Holmes.
The Lions love Holmes’ combination of leadership skills, intelligence and personality along with his collaborative approaches.
Holmes’ ability to use analytics to project which players will have success in the league, drawing on his 18 years of experience with the Los Angeles Rams, particularly impressed the Lions.
Padres bring Musgrove home in 3-team trade with Bucs, Mets
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres brought right-hander Joe Musgrove to his hometown team Tuesday, adding yet another starting pitcher in a seven-player trade involving the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets.
The Padres, who believe they can contend for the World Series title, will send major league reliever David Bednar and three prospects —outfielder Hudson Head, left-hander Omar Cruz and right-hander Drake Fellows — to the Pirates. As part of the agreement, the Padres will send left-hander Joey Lucchesi to New York, and the Pirates will receive catcher Endy Rodríguez from the Mets.
Musgrove, who played at Grossmont High in suburban El Cajon, California, joins a rotation that includes Yu Darvish and Blake Snell, who were obtained in blockbuster trades after Christmas.
Musgrove heads from a Pirates team that had the worst record in the majors during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season to a Padres club that ended a 13-year playoff drought and believes it can make a deep postseason run in 2021.
Anchored by a star-studded infield with Fernando Tatis Jr. at shortstop and Manny Machado at third base, San Diego won a wild-card series against St. Louis before being swept out of the NL Division Series by the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, who went on to win the World Series.
AP sources: Saints’ Nielsen passes on LSU job, stays in NFL
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen informed LSU on Tuesday that he will not take the Tigers’ defensive coordinator job after initially agreeing in principle to do to so, two people familiar with the situation said.
The people spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition on anonymity because negotiations have not been made public by LSU or the Saints. A person told the AP on Monday that Nielsen had agreed in principle to take the LSU position, but that some outstanding contract issues still needed to be resolved.
Another person told the AP on Tuesday that the Saints have promoted Nielsen to assistant head coach.
LSU will continue its search for its third defensive coordinator in three seasons.
Carr transfers to No. 9 Baylor women from Texas Tech
WACO, Texas — Chrislyn Carr has transferred to Baylor and joined the No. 9 Lady Bears after two-plus seasons at Big 12 rival Texas Tech.
Baylor announced Carr’s addition on Tuesday, though the school said the 5-foot-5 sophomore guard’s eligibility and availability to play for her new team was still being determined.
“She brings a scoring ability and quickness that will be a great addition to our backcourt,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “CC is already in Waco, taking classes and getting acclimated to her new home.”
Carr was the Big 12 freshman of the year in 2018-19, when her 18 points a game were the most among freshmen nationally. She started 30 of 31 games, and also averaged 3.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. She averaged 13.9 points and five assists per game last season.
Women-led race team gearing up to run in Indianapolis 500
INDIANAPOLIS — Beth Paretta has a vision for her new IndyCar team.
She wants to send the first female driver to victory lane at the Indianapolis 500 with the support of a predominantly female cast. And then Paretta hopes to turn it into a full-time pipeline for women in racing.
On Tuesday, she announced the formation of Paretta Autosport and the intention to run this May at Indianapolis. Additional races could be added later this year, she said, with the hope of competing in every IndyCar race next season.
“I didn’t grow up in a racing family, I grew up as a racing fan and I could not have dreamed this for myself,” Paretta said at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “It’s that idea if you find something that you love and you work hard at, maybe the result isn’t a race team but there’s somewhere you can fit. There’s something there for you.””
Paretta certainly wants to make an impact on girls, who might feel left out in what has largely been a male-dominated sport.
But she also wants to send another message: Don’t give up on big dreams.
Paretta took this route once before when she announced she would form an all-female team with driver Katherine Legge to qualify for the the 100th running of the 500 in May 2016. But when Paretta’s team couldn’t find a suitable car just weeks before the race, the effort stalled.
Dillon lands Daytona 500 ride with rebuilding Gaunt Brothers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ty Dillon landed a Daytona 500 ride with Gaunt Brothers Racing, a pairing of a driver and team both trying to rebuild in 2021.
Dillon spent four seasons driving for Germain Racing but lost his ride when lack of sponsorship led the team to close. Gaunt Brothers last year ran its first full Cup season but struggled in part because COVID-19 protocols wiped out almost all practice, qualifying and testing.
Bass Pro Shops and Black Rifle Coffee Company will sponsor the No. 96 Toyota as Dillon attempts to qualify for NASCAR’s Feb. 14 opener at Daytona International Speedway. It’s the only race Dillon has announced for 2021, but he’s eligible for the Busch Clash and could land the 23XI Racing seat for the exhibition event on Daytona’s road course.
Dillon views Daytona as a chance to make a splash in a Toyota and potentially land more races with Gaunt Brothers or other teams.
5 members of NC State basketball program in quarantine
RALEIGH, N.C. — Five members of North Carolina State University’s basketball program are in quarantine after two people tested positive for COVID-19, the team’s head coach said.
Kevin Keatts made the comments Monday, a day after the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the Wolfpack’s Wednesday game against the University of Virginia was being postponed, The News & Observer reported.
It marks the third ACC game the team has had postponed this season. Keatts said he’s not sure if those games will be made up, but says it’s possible for the missed games to be played if the ACC Tournament dates could be pushed back.
Leicester piles more misery on Chelsea to go top of EPL
Five years after achieving the unthinkable, Leicester is back atop the Premier League and making another improbable run at the title.
For big-spending Chelsea and its under-pressure manager, Frank Lampard, any ambitions of winning the league already appear to be dashed.
Leicester beat Chelsea 2-0 on Tuesday to jump above the two Manchester clubs, United and City, and reach the midway stage of its league campaign in first place.
Even if its latest time at the summit lasts just one night — City and United are both in action on Wednesday, after all — Leicester is showing it means business again. Just like in the 2015-16 season, when the team managed by Claudio Ranieri famously delivered one of the biggest underdog triumphs in sporting history to win the league at odds of 5,000-1.
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said it was “still too early” to talk about his team as a title contender.
Twins tap Toby Gardenhire to manage new Triple-A affiliate
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Toby Gardenhire, the son of former major league manager Ron Gardenhire, will manage Minnesota’s new Triple-A affiliate, the St. Paul Saints.
The Saints and Twins made the announcement Tuesday. The 38-year-old Toby Gardenhire was supposed to manage Minnesota’s Triple-A team, the Rochester Red Wings, last season before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled minor league competition. He instead supervised the Twins’ alternate training site in St. Paul, where the team now has its primary affiliate.
Gardenhire has served two previous seasons as a minor league manager for the Twins, with Class A Cedar Rapids in 2018 and Class A Fort Myers in 2019. His father logged 16 years as a major league manager: 13 seasons with the Twins (2002-14) and three seasons with the Detroit Tigers (2018-20).
Lionel Messi suspended 2 matches for hitting opponent
MADRID — Lionel Messi avoided a tougher sanction and was suspended for only two matches on Tuesday after hitting an opponent in an incident away from the ball in the Spanish Super Cup final.
The Barcelona forward was facing a suspension of up to 12 matches for swinging his arm at an Athletic Bilbao player at the end of the team’s 3-2 loss on Sunday. The Spanish soccer federation’s competition committee did not deem the incident to be too serious and applied a less severe penalty. The committee also fined the club 700 euros ($845) and Messi 600 euros ($725).
Barcelona said it would appeal Messi’s suspension.
After passing the ball out to the left flank, Messi swung his right arm at the head of Athletic forward Asier Villalibre as they ran toward the box. Villalibre immediately fell to the ground and after a video review Messi was given his first red card in 753 appearances with Barcelona’s main squad.
Mandžukić returns to Italy, signs for league leader AC Milan
MILAN — AC Milan signed 34-year-old Mario Mandžukić on Tuesday, giving 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic support in attack for the Italian league leader’s title challenge.
Milan said the Croatia veteran “agreed on a deal until the end of the current season with an option to extend the contract for the next one.”
Mandžukić returns to Serie A — where he won four straight titles with Juventus from 2015-19 — after a spell in Qatar with league champion Al-Duhail.
Milan is seeking its first Serie A title in 10 years and leads city rival Inter by three points. Milan is also in the round of 32 of the Europa League and faces Red Star Belgrade next month.
Frenchman Thibaut Pinot will skip Tour to focus on Giro
PARIS — Frenchman Thibaut Pinot won’t compete at the Tour de France this year, skipping his home race to focus on the Giro d’Italia.
Pinot, a talented rider with flair and strong climbing abilities, has enjoyed mixed fortunes at cycling’s biggest event. Last year, he went into the race with the goal of ending a 35-year drought for France but crashed in the opening stage and finished 29th in the general classification.
It was the latest setback for Pinot at the Tour. A third-place finisher in 2014, the Groupama-FDJ rider has only finished it twice since then.
Pinot skipped the Tour three years ago to focus on the Giro, where he was forced to abandon because of severe pneumonia while fighting for the title. He returned to the Tour in 2019, looking like the strongest climber in the Pyrenees only to quit the race in tears within touching distance of Paris because of a left-leg injury.
