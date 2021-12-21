NHL shuts down Wednesday through Saturday
The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed.
The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday. The decision, reached in coordination with the NHL Players’ Association, means five additional games scheduled for Thursday will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49.
Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as scheduled. Teams will then report back for COVID-19 testing and practice on Sunday, a day before games are set to resume. Players and members of each team’s traveling party will be required to test negative before being allowed back in their respective facilities.
The decision to begin the break early comes a day after the NHL and NHLPA issued a joint statement announcing they were attempting to avoid a leaguewide shutdown by making decisions on a team-by-team basis. The holiday break was previously supposed to run from Friday to Sunday.
USA Basketball announces Kerr as next Olympic men’s coach
Steve Kerr saw everything that Gregg Popovich went through as coach of the U.S. men’s national team, saw exactly how difficult it was last summer for the Americans to emerge from the Tokyo Olympics with another gold medal.
And when he walked off the floor for the last time in Tokyo, he was drained.
“It wasn’t easy,” Kerr said.
It was just further proof that the days of U.S. cakewalks to gold are over. He decided to take the job anyway.
Kerr was formally announced as the next coach of the U.S. men’s team on Monday in San Francisco, a not-very-well-kept secret in recent weeks that the Golden State coach would be taking over for Popovich and leading the Americans — if they qualify — into the 2023 Basketball World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kerr’s assistants will be Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and Gonzaga coach Mark Few.
Williams has been an assistant before, under former U.S. coach Mike Krzyzewski. Spoelstra and Few were involved in coaching the U.S. select team, which was assembled to practice against the Olympic team, this past summer.
MLB sued by 4 former affiliates over minor league cuts
NEW YORK — Four minor league teams that lost their big league affiliations before the 2021 season have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Major League Baseball, using a law firm that has represented players’ unions.
Parent companies of the Staten Island Yankees, Tri-City Valley Cats, Norwich Sea Unicorns and Salem-Keizer Volcanoes filed suit Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, accusing the baseball commissioner’s office of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act.
MLB ended the Professional Baseball Agreement that governed the relationship between the majors and minors in late 2020, after minor league seasons were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Affiliates were cut from a minimum of 160 to 120, the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues that had governed the minors since 1901 was shut down and MLB took over operation of the minors.
“The takeover plan is nothing less than a naked, horizontal agreement to cement MLB’s dominance over all professional baseball,” the lawsuit said. “There is no plausible procompetitive justification for this anticompetitive agreement.”
The suit alleged MLB made decisions to retain minor league teams based on whether they were owned by parent clubs or had political ownership, citing Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s interest in North Carolina’s Class A Asheville Tourists.
MLB said at the time that the changes would cut travel and improve conditions for minor leaguers. The league had no immediate comment Monday.
Peng Shuai tells paper she never wrote of being assaulted
BEIJING — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied saying she was sexually assaulted, despite a November social media post attributed to her that accused a former top Communist Party official of forcing her into sex.
Lianhe Zaobao, a Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper, posted video of Peng it says was taken Sunday in Shanghai in which she said she has been mainly staying at home in Beijing but was free to come and go as she chose.
“First of all, I want to emphasize something that is very important. I have never said that I wrote that anyone sexually assaulted me. I need to emphasize this point very clearly,” Peng told the newspaper’s reporter.
The reporter did not ask how or why the lengthy and highly detailed Nov. 2 post appeared or whether Peng’s account had been hacked.
The newspaper said it interviewed Peng at a promotional event for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games which begin Feb. 4. She was filmed on the observation deck of a facility where she watched a freestyle ski competition alongside former NBA star Yao Ming and other Chinese sports figures.
Peng dropped out of sight after the accusation against former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli briefly appeared on her verified Weibo social media before being swiftly removed. Screen shots of the post were shared across the internet, drawing widespread concern about Peng’s safety from politicians, fellow tennis stars and the Women’s Tennis Association, which announced it was suspending all events in China indefinitely.
AP Source: Several asymptomatic NFL players test positive
Several asymptomatic, vaccinated NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of “targeted” testing, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press on Monday.
Overall, 47 players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because of privacy issues, didn’t specify how many of the players are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated.
Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa and Lions quarterback Jared Goff are among the players who landed on the reserve list. Bosa will miss this week’s game, according to coach Brandon Staley.
Players who test positive must quarantine until they’re cleared to return. Under the NFL’s revised protocols which went into effect Monday, asymptomatic, vaccinated players can return in less than 10 days.
Kelce, cornerback Charvarius Ward and kicker Harrison Butker tested positive. All played last Thursday night against the Chargers, when Kelce had a career-high 191 yards receiving and caught the tying touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the winner in overtime.
Kansas City already has defensive tackle Chris Jones, wide receiver Josh Gordon and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. on the list.
Also added with Goff were Detroit receiver Quintez Cephus and tackle Matt Nelson.
Other Chargers added were DBs Trey Marshall, Kemon Hall and Tevaughn Campbell, linebacker Chris Rumph, center Corey Linsley and WR Andre Roberts.
New England was hit hard as WR Kendrick Bourne, LBs Harvey Langi and Cameron McGrone, and DE Ronnie Perkins went on the list.
Philadelphia saw starting guard Landon Dickerson and backup tackle Andre Dillard added, meaning they could miss Tuesday night’s game.
EPL plays on, urging 16% of players unvaccinated get jabbed
LONDON — Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.
While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose.
Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling from 42 to 90. It reflects a spike in infections across Britain — up some 60% in the last week — with more than 90,000 daily cases reported in three of the last four days.
Premier League clubs met virtually on Monday after six of the weekend’s 10 games were called off.
“While recognizing a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and challenges,” the league said after the call, “it is the league’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.
“The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the league will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution.”
Due to the looming fixture congestion to play postponed games, it was announced Monday that plans for replays in the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup have been scrapped.
The league has urged players to get vaccinated to avoid squads being depleted and games called off due to coronavirus cases.
No. 20 Kentucky-Louisville men’s game postponed by COVID
Kentucky and Texas have had their schedules altered by COVID-19 issues just as both teams also rose in the rankings.
This week’s men’s basketball showdown between the No. 20 Wildcats and archrival Louisville in Lexington was postponed because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals’ program.
Louisville interim athletic director Josh Heird stated in a release that team-related activities have been paused indefinitely.
The Bluegrass rivalry matchup that was scheduled for Wednesday between the school located 80 miles apart has been played annually since the 1982-83 season. With the schools monitoring developments to reschedule that meeting, Wildcats coach John Calipari announced on his radio show Monday night his team will now host Western Kentucky. The game Wednesday night will be the first matchup between the Wildcats and Hilltoppers since the 2012 NCAA Tournament.
Bucs’ Godwin out for season with torn ACL in right knee
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be out for the remainder of the season.
Godwin was injured early in the second quarter of a 9-0 loss to New Orleans on Sunday night after catching a pass from Tom Brady over the middle and taking a hard hit directly on the knee from Saints cornerback P.J. Williams.
The tackle flipped the receiver into the air and Godwin remained on the ground momentarily before being helped to his feet and walking off the field under his own power. He was later seen running on the Buccaneers sideline, but did not re-enter the game.
Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that the hit was legal, but is the type of play that needs to be examined as part of ongoing efforts to make the game safer.
“You feel bad for him because he was having such a great year, and the type of hit it was — totally legal, but I think that’s one of the things we have to look at in the offseason,” Arians said.
“We’re so concerned about hitting people in the head and we’re getting a lot of knee injuries now because of that type of tackle,” the coach added. “But it is legal and wasn’t a bad play at all.”
Godwin was well on his way to a third consecutive game with at least 10 receptions and 100 yards receiving with six for 49 when he was hurt with just under 13 minutes remaining in the first half. The fifth-year pro finished with a career-best 98 catches for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns (five receiving, one rushing).
Giants shut down Daniel Jones for season with neck injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants are shutting down Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season because of a sprained neck.
Coach Joe Judge said Monday the team’s medical staff reviewed Jones’ medical scans over the past 24 hours and determined it would be best if he did not play in the team’s final three games.
The doctors have said Jones only needs rest at this point to get over the injury. Surgery is not an option at this point, Judge said, adding the injury is nothing more than a sprained neck.
Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in 2019, was hurt on Nov. 28 in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. The injury was diagnosed after the game.
The Giants (4-10) will face the Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia. Judge said either veteran Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm would start.
Glennon has started the past three games with Jones out. New York has lost all three, including a 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Fromm made his NFL regular-season debut on the Giants’ final series and moved the team 84 yards before the drive ended on downs at the Cowboys 9.
Jones finished the season 232 of 361 for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 298 yards, although he sustained a concussion near the goal line on an attempt against Dallas on Oct. 10. He started the next game.
NC State put on NCAA probation following investigation
North Carolina State men’s basketball program has been placed on probation for one year for NCAA recruiting violations following an independent investigation.
It was the first decision issued through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, which was created out of proposals from the commission led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2018 to reform college basketball amid the federal corruption investigation into the sport.
On Monday, the Independent Resolution Panel announced it had reduced scholarships and issued penalties for violations by a former Wolfpack head coach and assistant for violations tied to the recruitment of one-and-done player Dennis Smith Jr.
The penalties issued by the IRP included vacating victories in which Smith played; show-cause orders for former head coach Mark Gottfried and ex-assistant Orlando Early; public reprimand and censure.
More than 50 pages of the panel’s public report detailed numerous NCAA violations and concluded that N.C. State committed five that were Level I, which are considered the most serious infractions. Penalties for high-level infractions could have included a postseason ban, an option arbitrator and IRP chief member Dana Welch said was considered for a mitigating case such as this one.
Jags’ Bevell gives up play-calling duties to Schottenheimer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator and interim head coach Darrell Bevell is giving up play-calling duties for the rest of the season.
Bevell said Monday he will delegate that role to quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer for the remaining three games, beginning at the New York Jets (3-11) on Sunday.
The Jaguars (2-12) have scored just seven touchdowns in their past eight games, with three of those coming in the fourth quarter while trailing by double digits.
Bevell called plays from the sideline during Sunday’s 30-16 loss to Houston. Giving up that responsibility should allow him to “take on more of the head coach role that I’m being asked to do,” he said.
Schottenheimer replaced Bevell as Seattle’s play-caller in 2018 and spent three years in that position before joining Urban Meyer in Jacksonville.
“We have another really accomplished play caller in our midst,” Bevell said. “We’ll be able to let Brian take an opportunity at it and put his own personality into the offense as well.”
Guardians talking with minority owner with NHL, NBA ties
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have had discussions with David Blitzer, a part owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, to become a minority owner with the Major League Baseball team.
Guardians owner Paul Dolan has been seeking a minority owner to boost finances for the small-market club since John Sherman, who had secondary shares in the franchise, left to buy the Kansas City Royals in 2019.
Following a report in Sportico, the Guardians, who recently switched their name from Indians, issued a statement linking them to Blitzer.
“While I can confirm meaningful discussions with David Blitzer about purchasing a minority ownership interest in the Cleveland Guardians, we can’t comment any further,” Dolan said.
Sportico said Blitzer’s interest could lead to “a pathway to majority ownership.”
The Guardians have struggled to compete in the free-agent market, and a financial infusion could help the team be more aggressive in signing players as well as extending contracts to their own players.
The Dolan family purchased the franchise in 1999 from Dick Jacobs for an estimated $323 million.
Dolan recently hired Allen & Co. to assist in the search for a minority owner. The firm previously brought Dolan and Sherman together.
The Guardians recently reached a lease agreement with the city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County that will keep them at Progressive Field for another 15 years.
The team is also in partnership with the city, county and state of Ohio to help fund $435 million of enhancements and improvements to their ballpark, which opened in 1994.
Lawrence Taylor charged with failing to report new address
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor is facing felony charges in South Florida after failing to report an address change as required because of his status as a registered sex offender, authorities said.
Taylor, 62, was booked into the Broward County jail Thursday on two counts of failing to alert authorities to an address change, according to court records. He turned himself in after Pembroke Pines police informed him of an active warrant for his arrest. Taylor was released shortly after his booking on $500 bail.
Taylor’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, said in statement that Taylor has been compliant with all the rules and regulations regarding his legal status for the past decade.
“Sadly he is in the middle of a divorce and his local police department suggested it would be best if he slept at a nearby hotel,” Aidala said. “Mr. Taylor was constantly a resident of the marital home where he was registered, but on advice of local law enforcement he was sleeping outside the home. We are confident that this will be resolved favorably for Lawrence at the first court hearing.”
Taylor pleaded guilty in New York in 2011 to misdemeanor criminal charges of sexual misconduct and patronizing an underage prostitute. He was sentenced to six years of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.
Taylor spent his entire 13-season career with the New York Giants and helped the team win Super Bowl titles in 1987 and 1991.
Nadal positive for virus after returning from Abu Dhabi
MADRID — Rafael Nadal tested positive for the coronavirus after playing in an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, the Spaniard said Monday.
Nadal wrote on Twitter that the positive result came from a PCR test he took after arriving in Spain.
Nadal said he is enduring “unpleasant moments” but hopes to improve “little by little.” He is in isolation at home and everyone who has been in contact with him was informed of his positive result.
Among those possibly in contact with Nadal was Spain’s former monarch, Juan Carlos I, who has been living in the United Arab Emirates since allegations of financial scandals swirled and embarrassed the Spanish royal household last year.
According to Spain’s El Mundo newspaper, Nadal and Juan Carlos, who is 83, shared a meal on Saturday. The paper also published photos of both of them posing together without masks.
Nadal said he had been tested every two days while away and all results had come back negative, with the last one on Saturday.
Nadal said that as a consequence of the positive result he will have to be flexible with his playing schedule. He said he will analyze his upcoming options depending on his condition.
Nadal played his first match in more than four months on Friday, losing in straight sets to Andy Murray at the exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi. The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s chronic foot injury had forced him to sit out the final months of this season.
Nadal had not competed since early August when he lost to Lloyd Harris in Washington. He missed Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the U.S. Open.
Terre Haute’s Larry Bird museum targeted for 2023 opening
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Organizers of a planned museum about basketball great Larry Bird in Terre Haute have pushed back its expected opening until 2023.
The museum will be part of the new Terre Haute Convention Center that is scheduled for a March 2022 opening. The museum section, however, is awaiting decisions on about what memorabilia will be available, the Tribune-Star reported.
The museum opening is “going to be about a year behind” the convention center’s opening, Gerard Hilferty of museum planning group Hilferty and Associates told Vigo County Capital Improvement Board last week.
Hilferty said designing the museum space will take about six months to complete, followed by six to nine months for audio visual production and exhibit constriction.
“We want the experience to work for hard core Larry Bird fans, as well as schoolchildren and a broad range of audiences,” Hilferty said.
Bird grew up in the southern Indiana town of French Lick. He created excitement during his days at Indiana State in Terre Haute when he led the school to the NCAA title game in 1979, although the Sycamores lost to Magic Johnson’s Michigan State team.
When the Celtics won the 1984 NBA Championship, Bird dedicated the win to Terre Haute. He was the Indiana Pacers coach and a top team executive after his playing career.
The museum is budgeted for $1.5 million as part of the $28 million convention center project.
