AP source: Albert Pujols signing with Los Angeles Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Los Angeles Dodgers are signing veteran first baseman Albert Pujols to a major league deal.
The source spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal isn’t expected to be finalized until Monday. The Los Angeles Times first reported the agreement.
The 41-year-old Pujols left the Los Angeles Angels earlier this month after nearly 10 seasons with the Dodgers’ Orange County rivals. The oldest player in the majors batted .198 this season with five homers and 12 RBIs for the Angels.
Pujols was in the final season of a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels, who didn’t win a playoff game during his tenure.
The slugger is making $30 million this season, and the Dodgers will pay him only the pro-rated portion of the major league minimum salary for the rest of the season, roughly $420,000. The rest will be paid by the Angels.
Pujols is fifth in major league history with 667 career homers and 13th with 3,253 hits, but he has been a low-impact contributor to the Angels for the past half-decade. The Angels said Pujols requested his departure from Anaheim because he didn’t want to be a backup, instead intending to play every day for another team.
Yet there’s almost no chance of the three-time NL MVP Pujols playing every day for the defending World Series champion Dodgers, who have veteran Max Muncy as their everyday first baseman along with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger, who has been out with an injury since the first series of the season.
Chicharito scores 7th goal, LA Galaxy beat Austin FC 2-0
CARSON — Javier “Chicharito” Hernández continued his early season rampage with his Major League Soccer-leading seventh goal, leading the LA Galaxy to a 2-0 victory over expansion Austin FC on Saturday.
Sebastian Lletget also scored in the first half for the Galaxy, who are off to a 4-1-0 start under new coach Greg Vanney. Chicharito has scored in each of their four victories, and he slid between two Austin defenders to knock home a superb pass from Julian Araujo at close range in the 77th minute.
Chicharito also had a penalty saved by Austin’s Brad Stuver in the first half of the first meeting between MLS’ newest team and the league’s record five-time champions. The Galaxy improved to 7-0-1 in Carson against expansion teams in their debut seasons since 2009.
New goalkeeper Jonathan Bond posted his first shutout for the Galaxy, while Austin was shut out in the Los Angeles area for the second time already. LAFC blanked Austin 2-0 in the franchise’s inaugural game last month.
French forward Kévin Cabral made his Galaxy debut in the second half and appeared to score in the 85th minute, but he was ruled offside. The Galaxy signed the 21-year-old Cabral from Valenciennes in April as their third designated player.
Chicharito drew a penalty in the 26th minute when Jhohan Romana took him down in the box after a long run, but his fairly well-placed kick was saved by a diving Stuver to keep it scoreless.
The Galaxy showed superior creativity and aggression throughout the half, and they finally broke through in the 35th minute when Lletget ran onto a long pass from Daniel Steres at the same time Austin defender Héctor Jiménez fell down with an apparently serious leg injury. Lletget beat Stuver for his first goal of the season.
Jiménez, a native of the Los Angeles suburbs who played three seasons for the Galaxy from 2011-13, left the field on a stretcher.
Cindric romps in NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Dover
DOVER, Del. — Austin Cindric saved his car from a serious spin early in the race and dominated late Saturday at Dover International Speedway and won his third Xfinity Series race of the season.
The 22-year-old Cindric showed flashes throughout his career on the one-mile concrete track that he could take the checkered flag. Cindric was second and third in two Xfinity races last season and had never finished worse than ninth in six previous Dover starts.
“God, I love this track,” he said on his radio after crossing the finish line.
He connected with Ty Gibbs near the end of the first stage and the No. 22 Ford swiveled a bit until Cindric straightened it and kept it on pace for the win. Cindric led the final 51 laps.
Cindric stood in the window and pumped his fists toward thousands of fans who turned out at Dover a year after they were banned from attending because of the coronavirus pandemic. Dover said Sunday’s Cup race was sold out, with capacity capped at 20,000 ticketed fans.
The reigning Xfinity champion, Cindric opened this season with a win at Daytona and again won four races later at Phoenix. He finished 30th last week at Darlington but still came into Saturday with a 39-point lead over Daniel Hemric in the points standings.
Burns still leads Nelson despite more Spieth magic on 18
McKINNEY, Texas — Sam Burns still has the lead going into the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson despite more magic on the 18th green from local favorite Jordan Spieth.
Now it’s a race to beat the weather in Texas in the final round with a good number of the players headed to the PGA Championship in South Carolina.
Burns shot a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke lead over K.H. Lee, who had a 67. Spieth, Matt Kuchar and Charl Schwartzel each shot 66 and were three strokes back along with Alex Noren, who shot 70.
The players will switch from twosomes back to threesomes going off the first and 10th tees soon after daybreak Sunday with heavy rain in the forecast. Without delays, the tournament will finish about four hours earlier than normal.
Spieth rolled in another eagle at the par-5 18th, this time a shorter, bending putt from the fringe behind the hole. This time it just trimmed his deficit after Spieth’s 55-footer up a hill that splits the green gave him a share of the first-round lead.
The roar was the same, though, from the biggest gallery on the new course of his hometown event, the TCP Craig Ranch in McKinney, about 30 miles north of Dallas. It’s the third venue in the past four Nelsons.
Seamus Power holed out on a 35-foot bunker shot on the par-4 15th for a 67 and was tied with 2017 U.S. Amateur winner Doc Redman at 16 under. Redman shot 69.
Scott Stallings and Harris English shot matching 63s after making the cut on the number at 6 under, a record low for the Nelson on a course that hosted Korn Ferry Tour Championships but looks overmatched against some of the game’s best.
Leicester wins FA Cup for first time beating Chelsea 1-0
LONDON — Even sweeter than the powerful long-range strike from Youri Tielemans was Leicester being able to celebrate winning the FA Cup for the first time surrounded by its fans.
And even louder than the Leicester supporters’ cheers at Wembley that greeted the sublime strike in the 63rd minute was the moment VAR denied Chelsea an equalizer in the 89th minute.
It was former Leicester defender Ben Chilwell’s cross that looked to have been deflected into his own net by veteran captain Wes Morgan. But video replays detected an offside that ensured, after four losing finals, Leicester would finally win world football’s oldest cup competition by 1-0 in the 140th final.
Top-pick Collier makes her debut, Wings beat new-look Sparks
LOS ANGELES — Allisha Gray scored 23 points, No. 1 overall pick Charli Collier had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Dallas beat the new-look Los Angeles Sparks 94-71 on Friday night for coach Vickie Johnson’s first victory with the Wings.
Collier, a rookie from Texas, was 4 of 6 from the field in her debut and fellow top-five pick Chelsea Dungee played the final two minutes for the Wings. Awak Kuier, the No. 2 selection in Dallas’ busy draft, did not play.
Arike Ogunbowale added 17 points, Marina Mabrey had 11 and Isabelle Harrison 10 for Dallas, which shot 53.1% from the field. Kayla Thornton grabbed 11 rebounds.
Dallas took control during a 24-14 second quarter, and led 44-41 at the break behind 15 points from Gray. Ogunbowale scored 10 points in the third quarter to help build a 70-60 lead.
Los Angeles did not have Candace Parker, a former league MVP, on its roster for the first time since 2007. Parker, another No. 1 overall pick, headed home to Chicago in the offseason after playing her entire 13-year career in Los Angeles.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 18 points and Chiney Ogwumike added 12 for Los Angeles. Kristi Toliver scored 11 points and moved into 16th place for WNBA career assists. Nia Coffey added 10 points.
Rinus VeeKay becomes IndyCar’s newest first-time winner
INDIANAPOLIS — Rinus VeeKay continued IndyCar’s youth movement Saturday by scoring his first career victory with a win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Dutchman became the third first-time winner through five races this season — the most at this point in the season since 2013.
The 20-year-old is the fourth winner 24 or younger to reach victory lane this season, joining Alex Palou, Colton Herta, and Pato O’Ward in what is quickly becoming a changing of the guard in IndyCar.
Only six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon has been to victory lane so far this year for the veterans as the series heads next week into preparations for the Indianapolis 500.
VeeKay sliced through the center of Palou and Jimmie Johnson on a gutsy three-wide pass to show early how aggressive he was at Indy and then chased down pole-sitter Romain Grosjean to take his first lead of the race on Lap 45.
Grosjean reclaimed the lead when VeeKay pitted, setting up a potential second showdown. But this time Grosjean was not able to beat VeeKay off pit road and VeeKay was easily past Grosjean before Grosjean got back onto track.
VeeKay beat him to the finish line by nearly 5 seconds.
Paul Goydos takes Mitsubishi Electric Classic lead
DULUTH, Ga. — Paul Goydos shot a bogey-free 3-under 69 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Billy Andrade into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Mitsubishi Electric Classic.
The 56-year-old Goydos had an 8-under 136 total at TPC Sugarloaf. He has five senior victories after winning twice on the PGA Tour.
Andrade eagled the par-5 18th in a 68.
First-round leader Stephen Ames followed his opening 66 with a 72 to drop into a tie for third at 6 under with 2019 winner Scott McCarron (68), 2014 champion Miguel Angel Jimenez (68), Dicky Pride (67) and Kirk Triplett (68). McCarron also won two PGA Tour events at TPC Sugarloaf.
Lawsuit alleges sexual assault by hockey coach, cover-up
MINNEAPOLIS — A 1980s University of Minnesota hockey recruit is among five men suing a former Gophers assistant coach and the school as well as other hockey organizations on allegations they were sexually assaulted by the coach and it was covered up.
The federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Minnesota accuses Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas of blindfolding his teenage and college-age victims and sexually assaulting them while making them believe a woman named “Sheila” was performing a sex act on them.
Former Gophers recruit Mike Sacks alleges that when the University of Minnesota athletic director at the time, Paul Giel, was told of the abuse he failed to alert law enforcement and instead reported Adrahtas’ actions to the Board of Regents, which also failed to act on it. Giel died in 2002.
The suit alleges that the plan was to fire head coach Brad Buetow without explanation, allow Adrahtas to resign and kick Sacks out of the hockey program two months after being promised a full athletic scholarship, the Star Tribune reported.
Bland wins first European Tour event at 478th attempt
BIRMINGHAM, England — Richard Bland won his first European Tour event at the 478th attempt after beating Guido Migliozzi in a playoff for a dramatic finish at the British Masters on Saturday.
Bland became the oldest first-time winner in European Tour history at 48 when he parred the first extra hole at The Belfry after Migliozzi three-putted from long range.
“It’s probably going to take a few days to sink in,” an emotional Bland said. “It’s what I’ve worked for for 20 years. I’ve had a few close calls and I assume someone up there was looking down on me quite favorably today.
“A big incentive for me this year was to get to 500 events and this will allow me to do that, which I’ll be hugely proud of.”
Bland carded a superb final round of 66 to set the clubhouse target on 13 under par, but looked in danger of cruelly being denied victory by the fast-finishing Migliozzi.
Birdies on the 15th and 16th gave Migliozzi a share of the lead and he then found the green in two on the par-five 17th, but missed from five feet for birdie after lipping out from long range for an eagle.
Migliozzi’s tee shot on the 18th plugged in the wet grass on the edge of a bunker but, after receiving a free drop, he hit his approach into a greenside bunker and got up and down to force extra holes.
Americans dominate first World Triathlon Series women’s race
It was quite a day for American women at the season-opening World Triathlon Championship Series race outside Tokyo, one that bodes well for them at the Olympics in less than two months.
Taylor Knibb won the Yokohama Triathlon to book her place on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Games in July, albeit on a different course than the one used Saturday. The 23-year-old Knibb finished the Olympic distance of a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer cycle and 10-kilometer run in 1 hour, 54 minutes, 27 seconds.
Summer Rappaport, who had already qualified for the Tokyo Games, was second, while Taylor Spivey finished fourth. Maya Kingma of the Netherlands was third, preventing an all-American podium.
Rappaport was 30 seconds behind Knibb. Kingma finished in 1:55.05 with Spivey 18 seconds behind Kingma. Austrian Julia Hauser was fifth, three seconds behind Spivey.
Djokovic plays twice as Nadal cruises into Rome final
ROME — Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal had starkly different days at the Italian Open on Saturday.
Djokovic regained his cool after throwing his racket off the court in a grueling, rain-delayed quarterfinal victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas by 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, then was to play his semifinal later against local favorite Lorenzo Sonego in the second match of the day for both players.
“I haven’t played too many matches this year, so I don’t feel too exhausted,” Djokovic said. “I’m pumped to get another win today.”
Nadal, meanwhile, kept his time on court to a minimum by ending the surprising clay-court run of big-serving American Reilly Opelka by 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals.
The 6-foot-11 (2.11-meter) Opelka hadn’t dropped a set this week and threatened early against Nadal with a series of huge forehands. But Nadal saved four break points in the fourth game of the match then broke in the next game to take control and move within one victory of a record-extending 10th title at the Foro Italico.
The women’s final will feature French Open champion Iga Swiatek against 2019 Rome champion Karolina Pliskova.
Swiatek also had to play twice on Saturday. First, she eliminated two-time Rome champion Elina Svitolina 6-2, 7-5 then she beat 17-year-old Coco Gauff 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Pliskova reached her third consecutive Rome final by outlasting Petra Martic 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.
Juve beats Inter to keep alive CL bid, Atalanta qualifies
ROME — Juventus kept alive its Champions League qualification hopes by winning at Serie A champion Inter Milan 3-2 on Saturday, when Atalanta clinched a place in Europe’s premier competition.
Atalanta consolidated second place in Serie A with a thrilling 4-3 win at Genoa and can no longer finish outside the top four.
Juan Cuadrado scored twice for Juventus, converting a clinching penalty kick in the 88th minute. Juventus rose to fourth ahead of its final game at Bologna next weekend. Napoli, two points behind, still has two games to play.
Juventus will be hoping for a favor from Fiorentina against Napoli on Sunday.
Lewandowski ties Bundesliga goal record; Hertha finally safe
BERLIN — Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski equaled the Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season and Augsburg, Mainz and Hertha Berlin all clinched survival in the penultimate round on Saturday.
Lewandowski converted an early penalty in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg and the Poland forward matched Gerd Müller’s record from 1972. Bayern secured the title last weekend.
Augsburg secured top-tier status with a 2-0 win over relegation rival Werder Bremen, which dropped into the playoff place ahead of the last round. Augsburg moved five points clear of Bremen in the relegation zone.
Arminia Bielefeld moved a point above Bremen after drawing against Hoffenheim 1-1.
Both Bielefeld and Bremen can still be overtaken by Cologne, which is a point behind Bremen after battling to a scoreless draw at Hertha.
That was enough for Hertha to move to four points clear of the relegation zone, ensuring its survival after a season that didn’t go to plan. Hertha had been targeting European qualification.
Lafay claims 1st pro victory, Valter keeps Giro lead
SANFRAMONDI, Italy — French cyclist Victor Lafay won the eighth stage of the Giro d’Italia for the first victory of his professional career and Attila Valter kept the pink jersey on Saturday.
Lafay, who rides for Cofidis, attacked on the steep uphill finish of the 170-kilometer (106-mile) leg from Foggia to Sanframondi and soloed to victory.
Lafay raised his arms and beamed in delight as he crossed the line 36 seconds ahead of Francesco Gavazzi. Nikias Arndt was third, a second further back.
“I attacked in the last few kilometers and saw that no one was following me,” Lafay said. “I cannot believe it, I have just won a stage at the Giro!”
All three were part of a nine-man breakaway about a third of the way through the stage.
“I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway,” Lafay said. “There were several attempts but the peloton didn’t leave much space. Then finally the breakaway went clear. Once the gap started to increase I was able to recover some energy.”
Valter finished safely in the peloton to remain 11 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel overall, and 16 seconds ahead of Egan Bernal.
