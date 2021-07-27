Singer Pink backs beach handball team on ‘sexist’ clothing
HELSINKI — U.S. pop singer Pink has offered to pay a fine given to the Norwegian female beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms.
Pink said she was “very proud” of the team for protesting against the rule that prevented them from wearing shorts like their male counterparts.
In a tweet posted on Sunday, Pink said: “The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies.” She added that “I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.”
At the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria last week, Norway’s female team was fined 1,500 euros ($1,770) for what the European federation called improper clothing and “a breach of clothing regulations.” The rules stipulate that women must wear bikini bottoms while men wear shorts.
The Norwegian Handball Federation didn’t contest the decision, seen by the Norwegian team and several others as unfair, and announced earlier that it was ready to pay the fine.
The European Handball Federation acknowledged the commotion that the incident had triggered in media outlets and social media, and said Monday that it would donate the amount paid by the Norwegian Handball Federation “to a major international sports foundation which supports equality for women and girls in sports.”
“We are very much aware of the attention the topic has received over the past days, and while changes cannot happen overnight, we are fully committed that something good comes out of this situation right now which is why the EHF has donated the fine for a good cause promoting equality in sports,” European Handball Federation President Michael Wiederer said in a statement.
Wiederer said that handball already was ahead of other sports in some respects, such as the parity given to the men’s and women’s competitions. He said such parity had been achieved in beach handball much sooner than it had in soccer, for example.
US women notch another beach volleyball win
The American “A-Team” of April Ross and Alix Klineman have guaranteed themselves at least one more beach volleyball match at the Tokyo Olympics.
The U.S. women beat Spain 21-13, 21-16 on Tuesday morning for their second straight win. With one more game in the preliminaries left, they can do no worse than a three-way tie for first, which would be broken during a “lucky loser” matchup after the round-robin.
Ross, a three-time Olympian who has already won silver and bronze, and first-timer Klineman will play the Dutch team of Sanne Keizer and Madelein Meppelink on Friday.
Duffy wins Bermuda’s first Olympic gold and first medal since 1976
Flora Duffy has won the Olympic women’s triathlon, earning Bermuda’s first Olympic gold medal and its first medal of any kind since 1976.
Duffy is a two-time former world triathlon series champion. She’s competing in her fourth Olympics and is one of just two athletes representing Bermuda in Tokyo.
The start of the race was delayed 15 minutes because of storm conditions around Tokyo Bay. Duffy pumped her arms over her head as she finished the swimming, cycling and running course in 1 hour, 55:36 minutes.
The 33-year-old Duffy had never finished higher than eighth in her previous three Olympic triathlons. Bermuda hadn’t medaled at the Olympics since boxer Clarence Hill’s bronze in heavyweight boxing in Montreal.
Great Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown won the silver medal and American Katie Zaferes won bronze.
Packers’ CEO ‘hopeful’ about sorting things out with Rodgers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy remains hopeful quarterback Aaron Rodgers the three-time MVP will play for them this season, but says he doesn’t know whether Rodgers will arrive for the start of training camp.
“We’ve been in constant communication,” Murphy said Monday after the NFL’s only publicly owned team held its annual shareholders meeting. “It’s been obviously months. I’m hopeful that we can have it all resolved.”
Murphy’s comments followed an NFL Network report that Rodgers has indicated to people close to him he does plan to play for the Packers this season. ESPN later reported that Rodgers and the Packers were close to an agreement that would include voiding the 2023 season from his contract.
Rodgers’ agent, David Dunn, didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.
The Packers hold their first training camp workout Wednesday. Murphy said there’s no scenario under which the Packers would trade Rodgers.
Rodgers didn’t participate in organized team activities this spring – a change from his usual offseason routine – and skipped the Packers’ mandatory minicamp. Under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, Rodgers would be subject to a $50,000 fine for each day he holds out during training camp.
Rodgers’ future with the Packers has been arguably the NFL’s biggest offseason story since ESPN reported i n the hours leading up to the draft that the reigning MVP didn’t want to return to Green Bay.
“We want him back,” Murphy told the 3,900 shareholders who gathered at Lambeau Field. “We’re committed to him for 2021 and beyond. He’s our leader. We’re looking forward to winning another Super Bowl with him.”
Yankees acquire righty reliever Holmes from Pirates
NEW YORK — Reliever Clay Holmes was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday for infielders Hoy Park and Diego Castillo.
Holmes, a 28-year-old right-hander, is 3-2 in 44 relief appearances with 44 strikeouts and 35 walks in 42 innings. He has held right-handed batters to a .173 average (17 for 98). Holmes is 5-7 with a 5.57 ERA in four major league seasons.
Park, 25, appeared in one major league game, on July 16 against Boston. He is batting .307 with 10 doubles, 11 homers and 32 RBIs for Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Castillo, 23, is hitting .277 with 17 doubles, 11 homers and 32 RBIs at Double-A Somerset.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees returned catcher Rob Brantley to Scranton.
Pirates trade All-Star 2B Frazier to Padres
The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the playoff-contending San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers.
Frazier was the National League starter in the All-Star Game this month. He leads the majors with 125 hits and is batting .324. He’ll join a potent Padres infield that includes Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer.
Pittsburgh is receiving infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-hander Michell Miliano in the swap. Pittsburgh is sending $1,403,575 to the Padres in the deal, accounting for most of the remaining $1,572,043 in Frazier’s $4.3 million salary. The MLB trade deadline is this Friday.
The Padres are 58-44 and third in the NL West, and hold a cushion for the second wild-card spot. The Pirates have the second-worst record in the NL.
Frazier was pulled in the eighth inning as part of a double switch in Sunday’s 6-1 loss at San Francisco.
Marcano is San Diego’s No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The 21-year-old shortstop made his big league debut this year, hitting .182 in 44 at-bats with the Padres. He was sent down to Triple-A El Paso in early June. He’s hit .272 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 44 games for El Paso this year.
Suwinski, a 15th-round draft pick by the Padres in 2016, has hit .269 with 15 homers and 37 RBIs for Double-A San Antonio this season. The 21-year-old Miliano has made 22 relief appearances this year with two Class A teams, going 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA.
AP Source: Pelicans, Grizzlies, agree to multi-player trade
NEW ORLEANS — The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade center Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for center Steven Adams, guard Eric Bledsoe and a swap of multiple draft choices, a person familiar with the situation said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because no trade can become official until Aug. 6.
The trade, first reported by ESPN, sends New Orleans’ 10th and 40th overall draft choices to Memphis for the Grizzlies’ 17th and 51st overall picks this year.
Memphis also will receive a protected 2022 first-round choice from New Orleans.
The deal comes on the heels of New Orleans’ decision to hire Willie Green, their third head coach in three seasons, as the franchise faces mounting pressure to inspire confidence in star forward Zion Williamson after missing the playoffs his first two NBA campaigns.
Valanciunas has played nine seasons in the NBA, averaging 12.9 and 9.2 points per game. The 29-year-old center from Lithuania has spent his past three seasons with Memphis. Last season, he averaged 17.1 points and 12.5 rebounds to help the Grizzlies reach the playoffs.
The deal clears the way for young Pelicans guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis Jr. — both first-round draft choices in the past two years — to see more playing time. The move also gives New Orleans more than $20 million in additional space under the salary cap heading into free agency. Valanciunas is due $14 million this season, while Bledsoe is set to earn $18 million and Adams $17 million.
Bledsoe is an 11-year veteran who averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 assists and and 3.4 rebounds in his lone season with the Pelicans, who had acquired him from Milwaukee during the 2020 offseason as part of a trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Bucks.
Adams is an eight-year veteran who averaged 8.9 rebounds and 7.6 points for New Orleans last season after spending his first seven NBA campaigns with Oklahoma City.
Announcer back at Minnesota racetrack after racist rant
FAIRMONT, Minn. — An announcer who was fired by an Iowa racetrack after a racist rant was back behind the microphone in southern Minnesota last weekend, but he did not receive a standing ovation as promised because he was apparently uncomfortable with that plan, according to the promoter of Fairmont Raceway.
Lon Oelke is the full-time announcer at Fairmont Raceway, where he worked Friday — days after the Kossuth County Speedway in Algona, Iowa, cut ties with him after he went on a racist rant this month against Black fans and athletes who kneel during the national anthem as a protest against racial inequality.
The Kossuth County Speedway said in a statement that its leaders “do not condone” Oelke’s comments, adding that management did not hear them during the race, but only after they gained attention on social media.
“I think perhaps the whole thing is taken a little out of context with social media these days,” Fairmont track promoter Jon McCorkell told the Star Tribune, adding that he’ll “stick by my guy.”
In a video that was posted Thursday on Twitter, Oelke told the crowd during a July 15 race that he wanted to make “a social service announcement” before the national anthem. He condemned those who “won’t stand for our flag” or who “take a knee” during the anthem.
“I’ve got four words for you: Find a different country if you won’t do it,” he said. “Get the hell out of dodge.”
Cheers in the crowd can be heard at that point. Oelke added that he was outraged that the NFL is considering playing the Black national anthem before games this season “for those folks, I guess the darker toned skin color, I’ll just say, Blacks.”
“They want a different national anthem and the NFL is thinking about doing it,” he said. “I just say shut the TVs off and let them play in front of nobody.”
After Oelke’s firing in Iowa, McCorkell wrote on Facebook that he agreed with Oelke’s comments and said Oelke would “absolutely be announcing” races Friday night and would receive a standing ovation. McCorkell’s Facebook post has since been removed, and on Friday, there was no standing ovation. McCorkell told the Star Tribune that Oelke was uncomfortable with it.
Oelke was not available to comment to the Star Tribune on Friday. His phone number has been disconnected.
McCorkell told the newspaper that Oelke has support in the area.
“Anybody local is basically of the same belief we are,” McCorkell said. “We are one nation under God, one national anthem and you stand for it.”
