Rendon suspension reduced to 4 games by MLB, appeal dropped
SEATTLE — Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon says he is dropping his appeal after his suspension was reduced to four games by Major League Baseball for his altercation with a fan last week.
Rendon spoke before the Angels opened a series in Seattle on Monday night and said the league had agreed to reduce his suspension from five games to four. The initial five-game suspension was handed down by MLB senior vice president Michael Hill earlier Monday and the appeal by Rendon was immediate.
Rendon’s suspension began Monday and he will sit the entire series against Seattle.
“It sucks. My emotions got the best of me. I’m usually pretty good about interacting with fans. Always like to chirp back at them, kind of have fun with it,” Rendon said in his first comments about the incident.
Rendon grabbed a fan by the shirt through the bleacher guardrails after Thursday night’s 2-1 loss at Oakland. Rendon looks to have grabbed the fan’s shirt near his chest through the bars of the railing and exchanged words with him before appearing to take a swipe at the bill of the man’s ballcap and walking into the tunnel.
A video showed the fan, dressed in A’s colors, approach the railing as Rendon turns toward him from the tunnel walkway below. Rendon grabs the man’s shirt and asks him what he just said, accusing the fan of calling him a derogatory term before swiping at his ballcap.
Rendon said he spoke with the fan on the phone earlier Monday.
“We both apologized about what had happened. We’re both ready to move forward,” Rendon said.
Rendon was initially listed in the lineup for the Angels on Monday night before deciding to begin his suspension once it was reduced. He’ll also miss the Angels home opener against Toronto.
“He’s a great leader on our team. He’s accepted responsibility as a good leader and person would and we move on from it,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said.
Kings wrap up playoff spot with win over Canucks
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Alex Iafallo scored twice, Joonas Korpisalo made 21 saves and the Los Angeles Kings wrapped up a playoff spot with a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.
Los Angeles improved to 45-22-10, winning for the second straight night after topping Seattle on Saturday.
“That’s a hell of an accomplishment for our group,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said. “I thought tonight was a tough night for us to play, a lot of heavy games on this trip and to play back-to-back, short turnaround, complete team win tonight.”
Arthur Kaliyev and Blake Lizzote — into an empty net — each had a goal and an assist for the Kings. Anze Kopitar added a pair of assists.
Conners wins in Texas
SAN ANTONIO — Corey Conners won the Valero Texas Open for the second time in five years Sunday for his second PGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over rookie Sam Stevens.
Also the 2019 winner, Conners had a 15-under 273 total on TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. The Canadian now heads to the Masters, where he tied sixth last year for his second straight top-10 finish at Augusta National.
A shot behind Patrick Rodgers starting play, Conners had a three-shot lead after he birdied No. 15. Stevens eagled the 17th, but missed a 9-foot birdie putt at 18 that would have tied it. Connors ended it with a 3-foot par putt on 18.
Stevens shot a 66. Sam Ryder (66) and Matt Kuchar (68) followed at 13 under.
Yin tops LA Open to become LPGA’s second Chinese winner
PALOS VERDES ESTATES — Ruoning Yin became the second Chinese winner in LPGA Tour history, holding off Georgia Hall in the DIO Implant LA Open.
The 20-year-old Yin closed with an eventful 1-under 70 for a one-stroke victory over Hall, the English player whose 5-foot birdie try on the 18th to force a playoff slid by the right side. Recently retired Shanshan Feng is the other only other Chinese champion, winning 10 times on the LPGA Tour.
“I dreamt about this for so many times and it finally came true today,” Yin said. “Wasn’t easy at all.”
Yin finished at 15-under 269 at Palos Verdes Golf Club, making six birdies and five bogeys in the final round. She had a nine-hole stretch without a par, making a birdie on No. 2, three straight bogeys, four straight birdies and a bogey on No. 10. After dropping a stroke on 13, she birdied 14 and parred the final four.
Hall closed with a 67, making four birdies in a bogey-free round. She also was second last week in Arizona, losing a playoff to Celine Boutier.
Olympian Sunisa Lee says kidney issue ended Auburn season
AUBURN, Ala. — Olympic gymnastics champion Sunisa Lee said a kidney issue cut short her college career, but she still has her sights set on the Paris Games next year.
Lee, who already had announced plans to leave college and resume training at the elite level this spring, missed the end of the regular season, the Southeastern Conference championships and the NCAA regional because of what Auburn described as a “non-gymnastics health issue.” She revealed Monday in a post on social media that it was related to kidney problems.
“It’s been challenging to end my Auburn career early, but I am thankful for all the love and support,” Lee wrote. “I will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future. I appreciate all the love and support, and I want to especially thank my doctors, coaches, and the Auburn medical staff for their care during this time.”
Lee was the 2020 women’s all-around gymnastics champion in Tokyo. She then became the first reigning Olympic champion to compete at the NCAA level, taking advantage of new name, image and likeness rules that allow college athletes to make money while competing.
Lee said in November that this would be her final season at Auburn before focusing on preparations for her second Games.
As a freshman, she won the NCAA title on the balance beam and was runner-up in the all around. Before shutting down for the season in late February, Lee set a program record with nine perfect scores in less than two seasons, five on the beam and four on bars.
“For my safety, the medical team did not clear me to train and compete over the last few weeks,” Lee wrote. “I am blessed and thankful to be working with the best specialized medical team to treat and manage my diagnosis. My focus at this time is my health and recovery.”
UFC and WWE combine to create $21.4B entertainment company
WWE and the company that runs Ultimate Fighting Championship will combine to create a $21.4 billion sports entertainment company.
A new publicly traded company will be formed that houses the UFC and WWE brands, with Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. taking a 51% controlling interest in the new company. Existing WWE shareholders will hold a 49% stake.
The companies put the enterprise value of UFC at $12.1 billion and WWE at $9.3 billion.
The new business will be lead by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. Vince McMahon, executive chairman at WWE, will serve in the same role at the new company.
The announcement comes after Vince McMahon, the founder and majority shareholder of WWE, returned to the company in January and said that it could be up for sale.
Rumors swirled about who would possibly be interested in buying WWE, with chatter focusing on companies such as Endeavor, Disney, Fox, Comcast, Amazon and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
Industry experts had viewed WWE as an attractive acquisition target given its global reach and loyal fanbase, which includes everyone from minors to seniors and a wide range of incomes.
The company held its marquee event, WrestleMania, over the weekend. Last year, WWE booked revenue of $1.3 billion.
Ex-Hoosiers coach Bob Knight out of hospital, son says
Former Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight was released from a hospital in Bloomington, Indiana, and returned home after being admitted with an illness over the weekend, his son said Monday.
“On behalf of the Knight Family, we thank you for your thoughts and prayers. As many have heard, my dad was hospitalized over the weekend with an illness and has since been released from the hospital,” according to a statement from Pat Knight posted online. “We ask for your privacy as he is cared for and resting at home in good hands.”
An email from the university about Knight’s health was sent to former Indiana basketball players on Friday, asking for prayers and saying Knight hoped to return home soon after being hospitalized with an undisclosed illness.
The university did not have an update on Knight’s condition on Monday.
The 82-year-old Knight won three national championships, 11 Big Ten titles and 662 games at Indiana before being fired in September 2000 after he allegedly grabbed a student by the arm in a hallway. The incident violated a zero-tolerance policy instituted by the university following an investigation into accusations of physical and verbal abuse made by former player Neil Reed, who died of a heart attack in 2012.
Texas Tech hired Knight in 2001, and he stayed there until retiring in 2008 with a then-Division I record 902 career wins.
Stephen F. Austin’s Mark Kellogg named WVU women’s coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Stephen F. Austin women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg was named to the same position at West Virginia on Monday.
Kellogg compiled a 195-55 record in eight seasons at Stephen F. Austin, leading the Ladyjacks to two conference tournament titles and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2022. His teams won at least 23 games in each of the last seven seasons.
Kellogg replaces Dawn Plitzuweit, who left West Virginia after one season to become coach at Minnesota.
Prior to Stephen F. Austin, Kellogg spent 10 years combined coaching at three Division II schools: West Texas A&M, Northwest Missouri State and Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.
“Mark Kellogg is an established winner who has made a name for himself by building championship programs and preparing his student-athletes to be leaders on and off the court,” West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement. “He has had tremendous success at every stop along his coaching career journey and has done so with great integrity.
Kellogg has a career record of 445-120.
Under Plitzuweit, West Virginia lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Arizona.
Brazil volleyballer suspended for online abuse of Lula
SAO PAULO — Olympic volleyball gold medalist Wallace de Souza was suspended for one year by Brazil’s Olympic Committee on Monday for online abuse of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
The committee’s ethics council agreed unanimously to suspend de Souza “due to the anti-ethical action of promoting and stimulating violence” on social media.
He’s been suspended from club activities since Jan. 31 after he conducted a social media poll asking whether Lula deserved to be shot in the face. De Souza is a staunch supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right leader and pro-gun activist.
Lula beat Bolsonaro in October elections and returned on Jan. 1 to the job he held from 2003-10.
The Olympic committee ruling also sidelined de Souza for 90 days from national competitions, which forces him out of the knockout stages of Brazil’s top-flight volleyball league. He plays for Cruzeiro, one of the favorites for the Brazilian Superleague title.
De Souza helped Brazil win gold at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 but he’s already retired from international competitions.
White Sox closer Hendriks starts final round of chemotherapy
CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he was beginning his final round of chemotherapy on Monday.
Hendriks, battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma, made the announcement in an eight-second video shown prior to Chicago’s home opener against the San Francisco Giants.
“Happy opening day, Sox fans. Just want to let you know I’m starting my last round of chemo today so I’ll see you guys on the South Side soon. Play ball,” he said.
Hendriks, a three-time All-Star, announced the diagnosis in January.
General manager Rick Hahn said Hendriks and Garrett Crochet (left elbow surgery) are “progressing,” though the White Sox won’t have a timeline on their returns until they begin rehab assignments. He said the two relievers are on the 15-day injured list rather than the 60-day IL “for a reason.”
“We are headed the right away and currently have a very real chance of having them both back prior to 60 days into the year,” Hahn said.
Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team last season. He led the American League with a career-high 38 saves in 2021, after leaving Oakland to sign a $54 million, three-year contract with the White Sox.
Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago.
Peru removed as host of this year’s men’s Under-17 World Cup
ZURICH — Peru was stripped of hosting the men’s Under-17 World Cup on Monday because FIFA said the country was not ready to stage the tournament later this year.
FIFA did not name a replacement host for the 24-team tournament scheduled to be played from Nov. 10-Dec. 2.
The decision comes one week after FIFA took the men’s Under-20 World Cup from Indonesia because that country did not want to host Israel at its tournament in May.
FIFA cited Peru’s inability “to fulfill its commitments to completing the infrastructure required to stage the tournament.”
“There is now not sufficient time to secure the required investment and complete the necessary work with the Peruvian government ahead of the tournament start date,” FIFA said.
FIFA picked both Peru and Indonesia in 2019 to host the respective 2021 editions of the tournaments. Both have been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Argentina wants to stage the Under-20 World Cup. FIFA is expected to confirm a host nation this week.
