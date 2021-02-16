Editor’s Note
Due to an earlier deadline of 8 p.m. throughout the pandemic, some games might not make it into the print edition of your Valley Press. Please find the following full story on our website at www.avpress.com: NBA — Heat at Clippers; NHL — Ducks at Sharks.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis to rest injured Achilles; no rupture
LOS ANGELES — Forward Anthony Davis’ injured Achilles tendon is not ruptured, and he will be reevaluated when the Los Angeles Lakers return from their road trip.
The defending NBA champions made the announcement Monday after an MRI exam for Davis, who is out indefinitely.
The All-NBA first-teamer left the Lakers’ game at Denver in the second quarter Sunday night with an apparent aggravation of the tendonosis that has bothered his right heel for at least two weeks. The seven-time All-Star had already missed five games this season with various minor injuries.
The Lakers (21-7) have nine games left before the All-Star break, starting Tuesday at Minnesota. Sitting in second place in the Western Conference, they are likely to be cautious with their superstar big man with an eye on keeping him healthy for the stretch run.
Davis’ offensive production is down this season with the Lakers less reliant on him after the additions of Dennis Schröder, Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol.
The nine-year veteran is averaging 22.5 points — his lowest scoring average since his second NBA season — along with 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.
Davis was reinjured when he bumped into the leg of Nikola Jokic while driving to the hoop in Denver.
Davis sat out two games last week to rest his Achilles tendon, but returned with a 35-point game against Memphis last Friday.
Barnes, Dodgers agree to $4.3M, 2-year deal, avoid hearing
LOS ANGELES — Catcher Austin Barnes and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a salary arbitration hearing when they agreed to a $4.3 million, two-year contract.
The 31-year-old Barnes hit .244 with one homer and nine RBIs in 86 bats over 29 games during the pandemic-shortened season.
Barnes gets a $300,000 signing bonus payable on March 1 and salaries of $1.5 million this year and $2.5 million in 2022. His 2022 salary can escalate by up to $200,000 for games played this year: $100,000 each for 70 and 80.
He can earn $200,000 in performance bonuses in 2022: $100,000 apiece for 70 and 80 games.
Barnes was behind the plate for Clayton Kershaw’s postseason starts and for Walker Bueher’s Game 3 World Series start, hitting .325 in the postseason with one homer and three RBIs. His solo homer off Tampa Bay’s John Curtiss in the sixth inning of Game 3 extended the Dodgers’ lead to 6-1.
Barnes earned $407,407 in prorated pay from a $1.1 million salary last year. He is eligible for free agency after the 2022 season.
Barnes had been scheduled for arbitration on Tuesday and was the last Dodgers player scheduled for a hearing. Buehler agreed to an $8 million, two-year deal last week.
Osaka advances to Australian Open semis by beating Hsieh
MELBOURNE, Australia — Naomi Osaka advanced Tuesday (Monday PST) to a potential semifinal showdown against Serena Williams at the Australian Open.
Osaka earned her 19th victory in a row by overpowering Hsieh Su-wei 6-2, 6-2, and will next meet the winner of the quarterfinal match Tuesday night between Williams and No. 2-seeded Simona Halep.
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room
BRANDON, Fla. — Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
A housekeeper discovered the 38-year-old’s body at around 11:30 a.m. Monday, official said.
There were no signs of trauma and the medical examiner’s office was looking into a cause of death at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, near Tampa.
Sheriff’s officials said his family initially reported Jackson missing on Wednesday. Deputies tracked him down to the hotel two days later, spoke with him and canceled the missing persons case.
Sheriff Chad Chronister said his department has opened an investigation.
“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” Chronister said in a statement posted on social media.
“Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else,” the sheriff said, noting that Jackson, a South Tampa resident, was made an honorary deputy.
Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers for seven seasons before becoming a free agent because of a contract dispute. He then went on to play five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making his last appearance in 2016. He recorded 57 receiving touchdowns and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times.
The son of military parents, Jackson founded the Jackson In Action 83 Foundation, a nonprofit to support military families.
“We are all mourning the loss of our beloved @VincentTJackson. His wife and family ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” the foundation tweeted Monday.
Mourning his death, Jackson’s former teams highlighted his dedication to community service.
“During his five seasons with our franchise, Vincent was a consummate professional, who took a great deal of pride in his performance on and off the football field,” Buccaneers owner and co-chairman Bryan Glazer said in a statement, noting Jackson’s work in the community.
“His greatest achievements as a Buccaneer were the four consecutive nominations he earned as our Walter Payton Man of the Year,” the team said, referring to the award given to NFL players for their service to the community.
The Chargers, now based in Los Angeles, said Jackson was “gone too soon.”
“We are shocked and deeply saddened by news of Vincent Jackson’s sudden passing. Vincent was a fan favorite not only for his Pro Bowl play on the field but for the impact he made on the community off of it,” the team said on Twitter.
NBA says strict protocols will be in place for All-Stars
Parties may be part of NBA All-Star weekend next month.
They just won’t include NBA All-Stars.
Players taking part in All-Star weekend in Atlanta will largely have to remain in their hotels when not at the arena, the league told teams on Monday, and all players and coaches — whether part of All-Star events or not — will have to continue getting tested daily for COVID-19.
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed on those rules, the league said in the memo laying out the health and safety protocols that will apply during the break. The league plans to announce starters for the All-Star Game on Thursday, and the reserves on Feb. 23.
The first half of the season ends March 4, and All-Star event participants arrive in Atlanta on March 6. The game and skills contests are March 7 and — for some teams — games will resume March 10, or a day earlier than initially planned. Other teams will resume play on March 11 and March 12.
All-Star participants will be traveling to Atlanta by private planes or cars, facilitated by the NBA, and must arrive by 7 p.m. on March 6. They’ll be tested that night and again on game-day morning.
Each player can bring up to four guests, examples of which include family members, longtime close friends, agents and child-care providers. In some cases, players may be permitted to bring up to six guests, provided the additional names on their list are their children. They will not be permitted to exceed the list of four for additional friends or agents.
All guests will have to participate in seven days of at-home quarantine — with exceptions for essential activities — starting Feb. 27, and return four negative coronavirus tests from March 2 through March 5.
Spurs game at Detroit called off over virus-related concerns
Tuesday’s game between San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons has been postponed, marking the second time this month that the NBA has called off a game because of coronavirus-related issues.
The NBA made the announcement Monday, saying the Spurs have someone who tested positive and that, combined with contact tracing, meant they would not have the league minimum of eight players available to begin a game.
The NBA does not announce the names of players who test positive; some have revealed positive tests on their own. The Spurs were without guard Quinndary Weatherspoon for their game Sunday against Charlotte because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols; Weatherspoon had played 10 minutes on Friday in Atlanta, then was flagged by the protocols over the weekend.
Pistons holding out Griffin while resolving his future
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons plan to keep Blake Griffin out of the lineup while he and the organization work out a decision on his future, a sign the star forward’s days with the team could be numbered.
“After extensive conversation with Blake’s representatives, it has been determined that we will begin working to facilitate a resolution regarding his future with the team that maximizes the interests of both parties,” Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said in a statement Monday. “We respect all the effort Blake has put forth in Detroit and his career and will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved.”
Griffin, who turns 32 next month, came to Detroit in a trade during the 2017-18 season, but the Pistons have made just one postseason appearance with him and have spent much of the last year overhauling their roster in earnest. Detroit is 8-19 this season, and Griffin has already missed seven games.
If he is traded or leaves via a buyout, it could give the popular veteran a chance to play more meaningful games than what Detroit can offer at this stage.
“I am grateful to the Pistons for understanding what I want to accomplish in my career and for working together on the best path forward,” Griffin said.
Jaguars announce hires of veteran executive Gamble, Stamper
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the hiring of veteran NFL executive Tom Gamble and former Florida linebacker Ryan Stamper as director of player assessment Monday.
Gamble was named senior personnel executive and will assist general manager Trent Baalke in every aspect of the team’s front office. Stamper will work in player evaluation, assessment and culture development.
Stamper is the lone addition to Jacksonville’s staff who worked with new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer at Ohio State. He also played for Meyer at Florida.
Gamble is entering his 30th NFL season. He most recently served as assistant general manager of the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes in 2020 after working as a senior advisor to the head coach and player personnel at Michigan (2017-19). Gamble worked alongside Baalke for years in San Francisco.
Stamper, a Jacksonville native, spent the past nine seasons of his career overseeing player development at Ohio State. He worked under Meyer for seven seasons.
World’s longest hockey game played in deep freeze in Alberta
SHERWOOD PARK, Alberta — The world’s longest hockey game carried on in ghastly cold weather.
Forty people took turns playing hockey on an outdoor rink 24 hours a day, seven days a week since Feb. 4., all in the name of cancer research.
Temperatures plunged at times between a bone-shaking minus 40 and minus 67 Fahrenheit (minus 40, minus 55 Celsius). Pucks were shattered as players passed them along the boards, skate blades broke in half, pieces of masks fell off as glue let go and goalie pads cracked.
The game was played on a rural property during an extreme cold weather warning that persisted for much of the last 10 days.
“The players were troupers,” said Kate Gallagher, one of the event’s organizers. “They were warriors.”
The seventh edition of the game has raised about $1.5 million for cancer research at the University of Alberta. The game hit the 252-hour goal at dawn Monday and will break its own Guinness World Record.
The final score, according to the event’s Facebook page, was 2,649 to 2,528 for Team Hope.
“But the real winners? Cancer patients at the Cross Cancer Institute,” the post said.
Michael Jordan gives $10M for North Carolina health clinics
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Basketball legend Michael Jordan is donating $10 million to launch two medical clinics in underserved communities near his hometown in North Carolina, a regional health care system announced Monday.
The Novant Health clinics are set to open in early 2022 in New Hanover County along North Carolina’s southeastern coast, according to a statement from the system. The gift marks one of the largest ever from the Basketball Hall of Fame athlete, news outlets reported.
Jordan previously gave $7 million to open Michael Jordan Family Clinics in Charlotte in 2019 and 2020. Those clinics have since seen more than 4,500 patients and have administered nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines, Novant Health said.
“I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown,” Jordan said in a statement. “Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance.”
Novant said the new clinics would bring services to “more rural and rural-adjacent communities” and to those who are uninsured or underinsured.
Jordan grew up in Wilmington before going on to play at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He later played 15 seasons in the NBA, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls.
“Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.