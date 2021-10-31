Chargers activate defensive lineman Justin Jones from IR
COSTA MESA — Defensive lineman Justin Jones has been activated off injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers. Jones, who is in his fourth season, has missed the past five games after suffering a calf injury in the Sept. 12 opener at Washington.
The Chargers (4-2) waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill on Saturday to make way for Jones.
Jones, a third-round pick by Los Angeles in 2018, has made 25 career starts with 82 tackles, including eight for loss, and 1 1/2 sacks.
Running back Austin Ekeler remains questionable for Sunday’s game against New England due to a hip injury that kept him out of practice on Thursday and Friday.
Sharks lose 7 team members, head coach to COVID-19 protocol
SAN JOSE — Seven members of the Sharks and coach Bob Boughner were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday, delaying the start of San Jose’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Forwards Andrew Cogliano, Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto, defensemen Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic, along with Boughner were sidelined.
The team did not confirm that any of the players or Boughner tested positive, just that they were placed in COVID-19 protocol.
The start of Saturday’s game was delayed 30 minutes.
Sharks center Logan Couture also missed the game due to feeling ill, but the Sharks’ captain was not placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocol, the team said.
Sharks assistant coach John MacLean assumed head coaching duties. Development coach Mike Ricci also joined the bench.
The Sharks called up five players for Saturday’s game from their AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda: Forwards John Leonard and Nick Merkley and defensemen Jaycob Megna, Nicolas Meloche and Ryan Merkley (no relation to Nick Merkley).
Barracuda forward Noah Grego was also placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
Gragson backs promise to win way into Xfinity championship
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Noah Gragson said he’d win at Martinsville Speedway to earn a spot in the Xfinity Series championship and did just that Saturday night in NASCAR’s most compelling title race.
Gragson, the confident 23-year-old from Las Vegas, had to win at Martinsville to make the winner-take-all Xfinity finale and did it in two overtimes before joining the crowd in celebration. He chugged a beer handed to him through the Martinsville fence by a spectator as he prodded the fans for more cheers.
“We’re going to the Final Four, baby!” Grangson screamed into the television camera after rambling through his post-win emotions.
Gragson beat Austin Cindric in a drag race to join the reigning champion in the Xfinity Series title race. He then burned the tires off his Chevrolet in victory celebration, and led his JRM crew as they climbed a spectator fence.
Gragson stood atop the wall along the grandstands and accepted the beer, egged on the crowd for more enthusiasm, then chugged the beer and tossed the can back toward the crowd.
Breathless after, Gragson was emotional in showing part of what has made the Xfinity Series championship race more entertaining than the Cup and Truck Series. Kyle Larson is the heavy favorite to win the Cup championship, and nobody knows what could happen in the trucks after favorite and dominant driver John Hunter Nemecheck seemed to be deliberately wrecked by non-playoff driver Austin Wayne Self.
Nemechek still advanced, but drivers up and down the grid complained about lousy on-track etiquette and amateur racing.
Smith races into Truck Series finale with Martinsville win
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Zane Smith raced his way into the Truck Series championship finale with a Saturday victory in overtime at Martinsville Speedway, where a three-wide scramble to the finish vaulted him into title contention.
Smith was last in the eight-driver field at Martinsville and had to win to earn a spot in next week’s winner-take-all finale. It was his first win of the season.
Smith is looking for a 2022 seat because current team GMS Racing is moving to the Cup Series next year.
NHL Commissioner meets with Kyle Beach, offers league’s help
CHICAGO — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman talked to Kyle Beach on Saturday about what the league can do to better protect its players after the former first-round pick said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach in 2010 and his allegations were largely ignored by the Chicago Blackhawks.
Donald Fehr, the leader of the NHL players’ association, also met with Beach in a separate video conference call.
Susan Loggans, an attorney representing Beach in a lawsuit against the team, said Bettman expressed his “sincere regret” over what Beach had experienced. He also offered the NHL’s help with psychological services for him and his family and anything else that the league had available.
“There was discussion about what could be done in the future to assure this kind of thing did not occur again,” Loggans said in an email to the AP.
A message was left by the AP seeking comment from the NHL.
Loggans said Beach’s meeting with Fehr covered the league’s substance abuse and behavioral health program, which did not follow up when Beach reported what happened.
“They looked at it as though it was a privileged communication and they couldn’t do anything,” Loggans said. “And they want to carve out a mechanism whereby if abusive behavior is taking place they can take action.”
The NHLPA has scheduled a Monday call for its executive board. What happened with Beach is expected to be discussed during the meeting.
The AP does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly. Beach spoke with TSN on Wednesday and posted a statement on Twitter on Thursday expressing gratitude for the support he had received in the past few days.
The NHL fined Chicago $2 million for “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response” to Beach’s allegations that he was sexually assaulted by Brad Aldrich during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010.
According to a report by an outside law firm, commissioned by the team in response to lawsuits by Beach and a former high school student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan, senior leaders with the Blackhawks discussed Beach’s accusations at a meeting on May 23, 2010, right after Chicago advanced to the Stanley Cup. Aldrich told investigators the encounter was consensual.
Accounts of what was said during the meeting vary, but the report found there was no evidence that anything was done about the accusations before then-team president John McDonough contacted the team’s director of human resources on June 14 — a delay that violated the organization’s sexual harassment policy.
Bears coach Matt Nagy to miss 49ers game because of COVID-19
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will miss Sunday’s game against San Francisco because of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol.
The team announced Saturday that special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach against the 49ers.
Nagy said Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 43-year-old coach, who is vaccinated, announced the result during a Zoom call minutes after his usual in-person session was switched.
Chicago (3-4) had four players on the COVID-19 list for last weekend’s 38-3 loss at Tampa Bay, with linebacker Caleb Johnson and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson joining star linebacker Robert Quinn and veteran tight end Jimmy Graham before kickoff. Running back Damien Williams was removed from the list a day before the game.
Teixeira upsets Błachowicz, claims 205-pound belt at UFC 267
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Glover Teixeira stopped Jan Błachowicz by submission in the second round at UFC 267 on Saturday night, with the 42-year-old Brazilian veteran claiming Błachowicz’s light heavyweight belt and becoming the oldest first-time champion in UFC history.
Teixeira (33-7) finished the 38-year-old Błachowicz (28-9) by rear naked choke in an impressive upset victory that capped a remarkable late-career surge.
Petr Yan also won an interim bantamweight title with a hard-hitting decision victory over Cory Sandhagen. Earlier, rising stars Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev returned to the cage with impressive wins on the show at the Etihad Arena.
Błachowicz was a significant favorite in the second-oldest combined title fight in UFC history, but Teixeira earned his sixth consecutive victory in style. After largely controlling the first round, Teixeira made an exceptional takedown in the second round and worked his way into position to sink the winning choke at 3:02.
Teixeira hadn’t fought for a UFC title since 2014, when his 20-fight winning streak was snapped in a clear decision loss to Jon Jones. After struggling through a 5-5 stretch of his career, Teixeira rededicated his training and reeled off five straight victories since the start of the 2019 to earn this title shot.
Jets QB Wilson not placed on IR, could miss only 2 games
NEW YORK — The New York Jets are optimistic about quarterback Zach Wilson’s sprained knee, choosing to not place him on injured reserve Saturday with the hope the rookie could return after missing just two games.
Wilson sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Jets’ 54-13 loss at New England last Sunday. He had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.
Coach Robert Saleh said Friday the team was still weighing its options with Wilson, whose initial recovery time was set at two to four weeks. By placing him on IR, the Jets wouldn’t have Wilson available again — if healthy — until their home game against Miami on Nov. 21.
New York has a short turnaround with a game next Thursday night at Indianapolis, so he’ll also sit out that game. But by not putting Wilson on IR on Saturday, the Jets left the door open for Wilson to potentially return Nov. 14 against Buffalo at home.
Mike White will make his first NFL start against the Bengals on Sunday. Josh Johnson was elevated from the practice squad Saturday and will serve as White’s backup.
The Jets traded for veteran Joe Flacco last Monday, but he didn’t practice with the team until Friday and will be inactive Sunday. He could be in the mix to start next Thursday night if White falters.
Late birdies stake Taylor Pendrith to 3-shot lead in Bermuda
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Taylor Pendrith’s big game is working just fine on the PGA Tour’s shortest course, giving the Canadian a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Pendrith ran off four straight birdies around the turn at Port Royal, and then picked up two more birdies late in his round Saturday for a 6-under 65. He is going after his first PGA Tour title just four starts into his rookie season, and two weeks after he got married.
“I knew I was going to get on a run at some point during the round,” Pendrith said. “Was able to get four in a row and kind of really jump start the round.”
Pendrith was at 17-under 194.
Danny Lee holed a tough 6-foot par putt on the 18th cap off a 65 and stay in range, just three shots behind. Lee is the only player among the top five on the leaderboard who has won on the PGA Tour, though that was six years and 173 tournaments ago at the Greenbrier Classic.
“I didn’t come here just to play golf, I came over here to play some good — really good — golf,” Lee said. “I’m doing it right now, so it’s good to see that happening right now. I just need one more day like this.”
Lucas Herbert of Australia, a two-time winner on the European Tour, had his second straight round of 65 and was four shots behind.
The first two years of the Bermuda Championship on the 6,828-yard Port Royal course were won by Brian Gay and Brendon Todd, two of the shorter hitters in today’s power era.
Durant fined $25,000 for forcefully throwing ball into seats
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for forcefully throwing the ball into the stands, a play that a referee acknowledged should have led to the Nets star’s ejection.
Durant was fouled with 4:40 left in the third quarter of Brooklyn’s 105-98 home victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. He then grabbed the ball and threw it hard well past the basket into the crowd.
Durant was called for a technical foul, but crew chief Sean Wright said after the game that he should have been thrown out.
“In real time, the official that made the call did not think the ball entered the stands with force. After seeing the video postgame, we did see that the ball did go into the stands with force and Kevin Durant should’ve been ejected,” Wright said.
NBA champion Bucks to visit White House on Nov. 8
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the White House on Nov. 8 to celebrate their NBA championship, the first title for the franchise in 50 years.
“We’re very excited, very appreciative of the invite,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Saturday. “We know it’s an honor and special, and we’re looking forward to visiting the White House.”
The Bucks won the title by beating the Phoenix Suns in six games in the NBA Finals, concluding with a Game 6 victory in Milwaukee on July 20 when Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points.
The Bucks will play the Wizards in Washington on Nov. 7 and take part in the White House ceremony the following day before traveling to Philadelphia.
Milwaukee will be the first NBA champion to be feted at the White House since 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers visited former President Barack Obama.
The Golden State Warriors (2017 and ’18) and Toronto Raptors (2019) did not visit under former President Donald Trump, and the Los Angeles Lakers (2020) did not go due to travel issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Solskjær gets vital win for United; City, Liverpool setbacks
LONDON — After all those doubts about his future at Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjær achieved what Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp couldn’t do on Saturday: Win in the Premier League.
It just needed United to face a Tottenham side devoid of any attacking ingenuity that allowed Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani — with a combined age of 70 — to both score before Marcus Rashford netted.
After collecting one point from four games, the 3-0 win in north London will give Solskjær some breathing space even though United is still eight points from first place.
“Of course this week has been a difficult one for the players, fans they haven’t been happy,” Solskjær said. “The experience came through.”
Particularly from the 36-year-old Ronaldo, who got on the end of a high ball from Bruno Fernandes and peeled away from defender Ben Davies before netting from a first-time volley across goal in the 39th minute. Ronaldo turned provider for Cavani, who clipped in the second in the 64th before Rashford came off the bench and produced a curling strike.
“I hope this time we have changed the page,” Ronaldo said. “Everyone knows his role in the team, it’s not only the coach that many point out (for criticism), it’s the players as well.
“I believe that something happened for a reason and we have to be happy for this amazing afternoon, we win 3-0 in an away stadium against a difficult team and we are so pleased for that and happy.”
Rather than Solskjær feeling the heat — United fans were back singing “Ole’s at the wheel” — the Tottenham supporters were booing their team and chanting at manager Nuno Espirito Santo: “You don’t know what you’re doing.”
Tottenham failed to register a single shot on target and Nuno has now lost half of his 10 league games in charge
“The booing and disappointment of the fans is understandable,” Nuno said.
Chelsea was able to extend its lead at the Premier League summit to three points with a 3-0 win at Newcastle secured by a double from Reece James and Jorginho’s penalty.
Klopp’s second-place Liverpool threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Brighton.
Defending champion Manchester City is two points further back after Guardiola’s 200th league game in charge of the club ended in a 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace.
The Arsenal revival continued with a 2-0 win at Leicester putting the north London club behind United on goal difference in sixth place.
Spurs-West Ham, Liverpool-Leicester headline League Cup draw
LONDON — After dispatching Manchester United and Manchester City in previous rounds, West Ham will have to get past another of English soccer’s so-called “Big Six” to reach the semifinals of the League Cup.
West Ham was pitted against Tottenham in the draw for the quarterfinals that was made on Saturday.
With City — the winner of the competition in each of the last four seasons — out, the draw looks wide open.
Premier League leader Chelsea is away to Brentford in another London derby, Liverpool hosts Leicester while third-tier Sunderland — the only team remaining not from the top flight — will play away to Arsenal.
The matches will be played in the week starting Dec. 20.
Halep, Kontaveit ease into final in Romania
CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania — Simona Halep reached a WTA final for the 12th straight season after routing Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk 6-0, 6-1 Saturday and setting up a title match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Transylvania Open.
Kontaveit, who won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last week, extended her winning streak to nine matches by beating Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-3, 6-2 .
Halep had to hold off a break point in the opening game but was in full control afterward, only conceding the first game of the second set when the 55th-ranked Kostyuk managed to hold serve.
The top-seeded Romanian is 3-0 against second-seeded Kontaveit and didn’t drop a set in those matches, including a 6-1, 6-1 win in the quarterfinals of last year’s Australian Open.
Halep, who is seeking her 23rd WTA title, has won a tournament in Romania twice before — in Bucharest on clay in 2014 and ‘16.
Qualifier Tiafoe stuns Sinner, faces Zverev in Vienna final
VIENNA — American qualifier Frances Tiafoe rallied from a set and 5-2 down to beat Jannik Sinner 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 Saturday and set up a final against Alexander Zverev at the Erste Bank Open.
Zverev defeated Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-3 to reach his fifth tour-level final of the season.
The seventh-seeded Sinner had won his previous 11 matches and 22 sets on indoor hardcourt and the 20-year-old Italian looked set to continue his streak when he came within one game of another two-set win.
However, the 49th-ranked Tiafoe won eight of the next nine games to take the second set and build a 3-1 lead in the third. He added another break before closing out the win with his seventh ace of the match.
Tiafoe is after his second career title, three years after winning in Delray Beach as a 20-year-old and becoming the youngest American winner on the ATP tour since Andy Roddick was 19 when he triumphed in Houston in 2002.
Bayern hits back with 5-2 win at Union Berlin in Bundesliga
BERLIN — Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich restored some lost pride with a 5-2 win at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Bayern was smarting from Wednesday’s 5-0 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the cup, and it rebounded by ending Union’s 21-game unbeaten run at home in the league.
It was a clinical performance from the table-topping visitors, with Lewandowski starring early on and Leroy Sané getting the third goal, before Kingsley Coman and Thomas Müller made sure of the result after Niko Gießelmann and Julian Ryerson had kept Union’s hopes alive.
Union fans had been waiting more than two years to see their team host Bayern at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei since earning promotion in May 2019. Bayern’s previous two games in Berlin’s eastern borough of Köpenick were played without fans present due to coronavirus restrictions. Some 16,500 were allowed Saturday despite rising infection rates for Union’s biggest crowd since the pandemic started.
Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, who remained away for the fourth game due to his own coronavirus infection, made four changes to the team that slumped to Bayern’s biggest defeat in 43 years on Wednesday. Niklas Süle started in place of the overwhelmed Dayot Upamecano. Assistant coach Dino Toppmöller again took charge from the sideline.
Nagelsmann will have been pleased with Bayern’s opening 35 minutes, with the team cruising after a penalty and free kick from Lewandowski before Sané made it 3-0.
Just like dad: Giovanni Simeone making his mark in Serie A
ROME — Giovanni Simeone is finally starting to emerge from his father’s shadow in Serie A.
The son of Diego Simeone, the former Argentina international and current Atletico Madrid coach, scored twice as Hellas Verona beat struggling Juventus 2-1 on Saturday.
The younger Simeone is having quite a week. He also scored all four goals in Verona’s 4-1 win over Lazio — one of his father’s former teams — last Sunday.
“Dad did his thing and I’m doing mine,” the 26-year-old Simeone said. “Every day, every year, I get more mature.
“I’ve found the right balance and everything is working well right now.”
Simeone now has eight goals in 10 matches this season, leaving him behind only Ciro Immobile of Lazio (nine goals) on the Italian league’s scoring chart. He’s also scored twice against Juventus with Genoa and Cagliari.
Juventus, meanwhile, now has as many losses (four) as it has wins. The Bianconeri, which are struggling to regroup after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Manchester United, also lost to Sassuolo on Wednesday after conceding a late winner.
The result left Juventus in ninth place, level on points with Verona, and 13 points behind leaders Napoli and AC Milan, which both play on Sunday.
Vinícius double leads Madrid to 2-1 win at 10-man Elche
BARCELONA, Spain — Vinícius Júnior took over the scoring duties from Karim Benzema by netting twice to help Real Madrid win 2-1 at 10-man Elche on Saturday and join two other teams at the top of a tightly contested Spanish league.
Sevilla kept pace with Madrid by beating Osasuna 2-0, while Real Sociedad is level on points with the other two front-runners before it hosts Athletic Bilbao in a regional derby on Sunday.
Vinícius opened the scoring at Elche with a 22nd-minute strike. After midfielder Raúl Guti was sent off for a second booking, the Brazilian winger then put the result beyond doubt in the 73rd.
Elche substitute Pere Milla pulled one back with four minutes to play, but it was not enough to keep his side unbeaten at home this campaign.
The 21-year-old Vinícius once again showed his much-improved finishing. The double took his tally in all competitions to nine in 14 appearances this season, compared to six goals in 47 outings in 2020-21.
