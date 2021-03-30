USC has quick turnaround
Southern California coach Andy Enfield didn’t really get to celebrate his team’s milestone win over Oregon.
After arriving at the hotel about 1 a.m. Monday, Enfield spent the next three hours watching video of the Trojans’ opponent in the West Region final, top-seeded Gonzaga. The wake-up call came at 11:15 a.m. and then it was off to the NCAA’s mandated news conference and an early practice at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“It is a quick turnaround time, especially when you played a late game and your players get to bed at 3 in the morning,” Enfield said. “So we’ll to do our best to get rested, take a nap this afternoon and then be up be ready to go Tuesday night.”
USC will have several hours less rest than Gonzaga before the game. The Zags played the first of Sunday’s four regional semifinals. USC played in the final game of the day.
The Trojans won’t complain after reaching the Elite Eight for the first time in 20 years.
“This is what it is. It’s March Madness,” USC guard Tahj Eaddy said. “It’s been a crazy year all year due to COVID-19. This is really no surprise. We’re going to make the most of it.”
NBA picks July 29 as date for this season’s draft
NEW YORK — The NBA has scheduled this year’s draft for July 29, though it has yet to announce the location for the event.
Other key dates going into the draft were also revealed Monday: The draft combine is scheduled for June 21 through June 27, the draft lottery will be held June 22 and July 19 is the deadline for early-entry candidates to withdraw from the draft.
Early-entry candidates must apply for the draft by May 30, the NBA said.
The locations for the draft combine and lottery are also still undecided. In recent years prior to the pandemic, those events took place in Chicago and the lottery preceded a game in either the Eastern or Western conference finals.
This season’s NBA Finals, if they go the full seven games, are scheduled to end July 22.
MLB to relax virus protocols when 85% on field vaccinated
NEW YORK — Card games, car pools and eating at restaurants may be back in the major leagues later this season. Trips to church and sponsor events may return, too.
Mask use would be dropped from dugouts and bullpens, and electronic tracing devices would be eliminated when 85% of major league players and primary field staff are vaccinated. Communal clubhouse video would return before and after games. Pool tables would be restored, along with team saunas.
A three-page memorandum from Major League Baseball and the players’ association sent to players and staff on Monday and obtained by The Associated Press also stated “all players and staff are strongly encouraged to receive one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines when eligible.”
“For purposes of this memo, individuals are considered `fully vaccinated’ two weeks after receiving their second dose of a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) or two weeks after their first dose of a single dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson),” the memo stated.
Not many players have been vaccinated, according to MLB, but it expects the pace to increase after teams return to their home cities from spring training. Opening day is Thursday.
MLB’s Tier 1 restrictions in place since last summer cover players, managers, coaches, bullpen catchers, team physicians, athletic trainers, physical therapists, and strength and conditioning coaches.
Nationwide joins growing list of NWSL sponsors
Nationwide has become a sponsor of the National Women’s Soccer League, the latest in a string of league partnerships that have been growing since the Women’s World Cup in 2019.
The multiyear deal with Nationwide will help expand the league’s community initiatives, including an annual service and grant program. As part of the deal, Nationwide and the league will recognize an NWSL team with a postseason award for community service.
The league, in its ninth season, currently counts Nike, Budweiser and Verizon as national sponsors. Secret Deodorant will sponsor the upcoming preseason Challenge Cup tournament. CBS and Twitch are the league’s broadcast partners.
The Challenge Cup opens April 9 with a rematch of the tournament’s final last summer between the Chicago Red Stars and the Houston Dash.
The league’s regular season opens May 15. The NWSL this season is welcoming Racing Louisville, bringing the league to 10 teams, with two more expansion clubs set to join in 2022. The Utah Royals were disbanded following the 2020 season with a new team in Kansas City taking its place.
Nationwide is an insurance and financial services company based in Columbus, Ohio.
Cal Poly opts out of remainder of football season
Cal Poly has opted out of the remainder of its spring football season, the school said Monday.
Director of Athletics Don Oberhelman said the decision was made because of a high number of serious, season-ending injuries to players and because many seniors decided to defer spring quarter enrollment to the fall so they can play a full season.
Out of a roster of 110 student athletes, Cal Poly would have had only 49 available to play on Saturday, below Big Sky minimum requirements, a statement said.
Cal Poly’s 2020-21 spring season included the second half of winter quarter and the first three weeks of spring quarter, which began Monday.
The team began preparing for the season on Jan. 29 but a few days later COVID-19 protocols forced a 17-day shutdown that delayed its first two games.
The 0-3 Mustangs lost to Southern Utah 34-24, were run over by UC Davis 73-24 and again by Eastern Washington 62-10.
The decision to opt out of the remainder of the season cancels Saturday’s road game at Northern Arizona and home games against UC Davis and Weber State.
The 2021 fall season begins Sept. 4 at the University of San Diego.
Giants manager, some players, get vaccinated
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, some of his players and staff received the coronavirus vaccine that’s more readily available in Arizona before the club departed the desert.
Kapler said he experienced no side effects from his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. He said others, who looked into vaccination possibilities in the Phoenix area at the end of spring training, had Moderna or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots.
Opening day is Thursday at Seattle, and Kapler says any of his players who need some downtime before then will have it.
Chattanooga football ends season
Chattanooga’s football team is calling off the rest of its spring season.
Coach Rusty Wright announced the decision Monday. School officials said COVID-19 opt-outs made it impossible to field the required number of players in key position groups to meet Southern Conference playing guidelines.
Wright was disappointed in the outcome but said his Championship Subdivision team was dealing with coronavirus issues throughout the process of preparing and playing football.
A statement from the Southern Conference said the league supports the school’s decisions and its remaining scheduled games would be recorded as no contests.
The Mocs were 3-2 this spring and were set to head to Western Carolina for a game on Saturday.
North Dakota’s football game scratched for 2nd straight week
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Missouri Valley Football Conference said Monday it has canceled the game between North Dakota and Missouri State scheduled Saturday in Grand Forks, because of the coronavirus.
The league said in a release that the move was due to positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing among North Dakota’s players, coaches, managers and staff. The game cannot be rescheduled because the two teams do not share any future open weekends.
It’s the second straight week that the Fighting Hawks have been shut down because of their virus tests. Last week’s postponement of the game at Youngstown State has been rescheduled to April 17.
North Dakota (4-1) won its first four games of the spring season before losing to North Dakota State 34-13 on March 20.
The release said the league will follow all guidelines meant to “safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.”
African basketball league to go ahead in Rwanda in May
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The inaugural African basketball league will take place in Rwanda in May after a delay of more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The new date for the 12-team tournament was announced Monday by the NBA and FIBA, who co-run the event. The Basketball Africa League will start May 16 with the final on May 30.
The BAL is the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America. It was scheduled to tip off last March, just as the pandemic reached Africa.
The games will now all take place at the Kigali Arena in the Rwandan capital. They were due to be spread across seven countries, with Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria, Angola, Morocco and Tunisia hosting the early stages of the tournament and Rwanda staging a Final Four.
The format has also been changed, with teams now divided into three groups of four. Eight teams will qualify for the playoffs, which will be single-elimination games.
The BAL said it has created “robust health and safety protocols for the 12 teams and personnel traveling to Rwanda” to deal with the threat of the virus. It said its protocols were based on guidance from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, with advice from public health officials and medical experts.
FIBA hosted an African national championship qualifying tournament in Rwanda late last year and in the midst of the pandemic without major problems. That experience “will contribute to a safe and successful inaugural BAL season,” FIBA Africa and BAL board president Anibal Manave said.
The league’s first season will feature the national champions from Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia. Another six teams from Algeria, Cameroon, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique and Rwanda came through qualifying in 2019.
