Witness alerted police to physical altercation between Julio Urías and woman outside MLS stadium
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested after someone saw a physical altercation between a man and a woman outside a Major League Soccer stadium and contacted police, according to the arrest report released Thursday.
The report by the Department of Public Safety provided details on Urías’ arrest late Sunday on South Hoover Street outside BMO Stadium in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles.
The report said DPS officers were patrolling outside the stadium after the soccer match in which Lionel Messi played in front of numerous celebrities. They were contacted by someone, whose name was not publicly identified, regarding a physical altercation between a man and a woman.
The report said DPS officers talked to the individuals involved and determined a physical altercation occurred. The investigation resulted in Urías’ arrest on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released early Monday. He is due in court on Sept. 27.
DPS is handling the investigation and is asking for any witnesses with information to contact it.
Urías was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball on Wednesday.
The leave was imposed under baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ association in 2015 and can be the first step toward a suspension. Players are paid but cannot play while on leave.
MLB and the union agreed to the leave, which did not specify a length. Absent an agreement, MLB could have imposed a leave of up to seven days with the possibility of a seven-day extension.
Urías, a 27-year-old Mexican-born pitcher, was arrested in May 2019 for domestic battery. He was suspended 20 games by MLB, but he wasn’t prosecuted by the Los Angeles city attorney on the condition he complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program. No player has been suspended twice under MLB’s joint domestic violence policy.
Urías is the second star player on a contending team placed on administrative leave by MLB in recent weeks after Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who is being investigated by authorities in the Dominican Republic for an alleged relationship with a minor.
Shohei Ohtani nears return to Angels’ lineup, takes swings before game against Guardians
ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani took swings in the batting cage and did other baseball activities Thursday, nearing a return to the Los Angeles Angels’ lineup after straining his right oblique muscles early in the week.
Ohtani wasn’t in the Angels’ starting lineup for the fourth straight game when they hosted the Cleveland Guardians, but Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin said the two-way superstar might be available to pinch-hit.
“He’s moving around good,” Nevin said. “The swings were close, but not close enough to start tonight. So we may ramp up later, and he’s got a chance to pinch-hit.”
Nevin sounded optimistic about the chances of an imminent return for Ohtani, who has already been shut down for the season as a pitcher. Nevin said Ohtani wanted to be in the lineup Tuesday, just one day after he injured his oblique in batting practice, but the Angels are asking him to slow down.
“I think it’s more (Ohtani is) just a little uncomfortable,” Nevin said. “With those (oblique muscles), it has to be 100% for me, because if you rip that, it’s not a fun time. You don’t want to risk anybody at any time for that.”
Ohtani is still considered the strong frontrunner for his second AL MVP award in three years. His 44 homers are two behind Atlanta’s Matt Olson for the major league lead, while his 95 RBIs are the sixth-most in the majors and his 1.066 OPS is tops in the sport.
The Angels are in freefall without Ohtani and Mike Trout, losing six straight and 13 of 16 to fall out of the AL playoff race. Ohtani wants to return this season as a hitter even after he tore a ligament in his right elbow Aug. 23, ending his season on the mound.
Anthony Rendon took swings off a tee Thursday in his first announced baseball activity since the $245 million third baseman fouled a ball off his leg July 4, causing a deep bone bruise.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow becomes NFL’s highest-paid player with $275 million deal, AP source says
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in the NFL on Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $275 million contract extension, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The contract includes more than $219 million guaranteed, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn’t been announced.
The deal, which will pay Burrow an average of $55 million a year, puts him ahead of other top quarterbacks in the league who signed new deals in the off-season.
Signing the 2022 Pro Bowler and 2021 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year to an extension was a goal of the team this summer, but the deal wasn’t finalized until three days before the Bengals’ season opener at Cleveland.
“This is where I want to be my whole career,” Burrow told reporters on Wednesday. “You’ve seen what the front office has done and what Zac (Taylor) has done in their time here. I’m a small part of that. I’m excited to be a part of that. And we have great people in the locker room that grind every day, that are excited to go and showcase their talents and excited to go and do it in the city of Cincinnati.”
Ram, Salisbury reach US Open men’s doubles final, aim for 3rd straight title
NEW YORK — Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury have a chance for the first U.S. Open men’s doubles three-peat in more than 90 years.
The No. 3-seeded team pulled out a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 victory over the No. 2-seeded duo of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek on Thursday, moving into the finals with their 17th straight victory in Flushing Meadows.
Ram and Salisbury will face 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, the No. 6 seeds, on Friday. Bopanna and Ebden beat the veteran French team of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the first semifinal.
Ram, an American, and Salisbury, from Britain, haven’t lost at the U.S. Open since the 2020 semifinals. They are the first team to reach three straight finals in Flushing Meadows since the famed Australian duo of Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde from 1994-96, and can become the first to win it three straight times since Americans John Doeg and George Lott Jr. from 1928-30.
They surged ahead by breaking Dodig’s serve in the second game of the third set en route to a 3-0 lead, and the 39-year-old Ram eventually closed it out with a dominant service game in which Dodig and Krajicek could only get one ball back into play.
Bopanna, from India, and Ebden, an Australian, cruised through the second set in 29 minutes after needing 65 minutes to take the first. Bopanna became the oldest men’s doubles Grand Slam finalist in the Open era, dating to 1968, and can win his first major men’s doubles title.
Ebden is seeking his second, having joined fellow Australian Max Purcell to win Wimbledon in 2022.
Lowry, Meronk and McIlroy make solid starts at Irish Open as Bjorn shares early lead
Shane Lowry needed a good start at the Irish Open to justify getting picked for the Ryder Cup.
Adrian Meronk wanted one to show Europe captain Luke Donald was wrong to leave him off the team. Both got what they were after on Thursday.
Lowry made seven birdies and shot 4-under 68 at The K Club to lie two shots off the lead midway through the first round of the European tour event.
Aggrieved at being overlooked by Donald, Meronk started birdie-birdie and shot 69 in a solid start to his title defense.
On a day when Rory McIlroy — the big draw this week as a home favorite — felt the love of the crowds and also shot 69, the lead was shared on 6 under by two Englishmen, Jordan Smith and Ross Fisher, and a 52-year-old Dane, Thomas Bjorn, who knows all about the joy and pain of Ryder Cup selection.
Bjorn was the winning Ryder Cup captain from Le Golf National in 2018 who, 12 years earlier, called Ian Woosnam “the most pathetic captain I have ever seen” after being snubbed for a pick for the 2006 event at The K Club — where the Irish Open is taking place this week.
YES Network cameraman returns to work, 2 months after he was hit in the face by a wild throw
NEW YORK — YES Network cameraman Pete Stendel returned to work Thursday night, two months after he was hit in the face by a ball.
Stendel worked the center field camera during the New York Yankees’ game against Detroit, YES spokesman Eric Handler said.
Stendel sustained an orbital fracture when he was hit by an errant throw from Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson on July 5. Stendel was positioned next to the Yankees’ dugout on the first-base side.
After Henderson’s errant throw, that game was delayed about 17 minutes as the Yankees’ athletic training staff and medical personnel tended to Stendel in the camera well. Baltimore players came off the field and waited in their dugout as Yankees and Orioles, including Henderson, watched in obvious concern at a hushed ballpark.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to Stendel shortly after the incident. He did not know Stendel had returned and said he planned to speak to him before Friday’s series opener against Milwaukee.
“That’s great news,” Boone said Thursday. “I had a chance to talk to him probably a day or two after the incident to hear him in good spirits because I know seeing him in real time, really scary, really scary ,and to hear the following day that he was doing well and looking like he was going to make a full recovery, I did not know that and that is awesome news and try to get a chance to hopefully see him tomorrow.”
Pelicans say Trey Murphy has arthroscopic surgery and is likely out 10-12 weeks
METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, who hurt his left knee during a workout this week, has undergone arthroscopic surgery to repair his meniscus and is expected to return to “basketball activities” in 10 to 12 weeks, the club said Thursday.
In addition to a meniscectomy, the Pelicans said, Murphy received a biologic injection that is meant to slow or stop inflammation around the injured joint.
Murphy is a 2021 first-round draft choice out of Virginia who emerged as a frequent starter and reliable scorer last season, averaging 14.5 points.
Murphy shot 41% from 3-point range during the 2022-23 season and also distinguished himself as a player who could finish with a flourish above the rim — so much so that he was invited to participate in the NBA All-Star weekend dunk contest. Murphy finished second in the dunk contest behind Philadelphia’s Mac McClung.
The Pelicans open the regular season on Oct. 25 at Memphis. Murphy could return as early as mid- to late-November.
Chandler Jones again posts, then deletes criticism of Raiders’ management
HENDERSON, Nev. — Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones once again took to social media to criticize team officials, posting and then deleting Wednesday night that the club sent someone from the city of Las Vegas’ crisis response team to his home.
Jones showed a picture on his Instagram account he said was the badge of the person at his door.
“Raiders sent her to my place said .. You need to come with us ‘You’re in danger,’” Jones wrote.
He also threatened to publicize unspecified information on Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels if Jones doesn’t play Sunday when the Raiders open their season at the Denver Broncos.
This is the second time this week Jones took to Instagram to show his discontent. He also criticized McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler on Tuesday, saying he was locked out of the team facility. Jones also deleted that post.
“Now I understand why players turn to social media,” Jones said in the post Wednesday that he later took down. “At first I frowned upon it. But it’s our only outlet. If I didn’t do this, it would’ve been kept under wraps..”
McDaniels was asked about Jones when he met with the media on Wednesday and called it a “private matter.”
“If there’s something to report on it, then we’ll do that,” McDaniels said. “But as of right now, no.”
McDaniels did say the situation was “day to day” and that Jones wasn’t in the facility. Jones’ status for the game at Denver was unclear.
“We’re dealing with it internally,” McDaniels said.
If Jones doesn’t play, Tyree Wilson is listed as his backup on the depth chart. The Raiders drafted Wilson seventh overall this year out of Texas Tech. Third-year pro Malcolm Koonce is another possibility.
Charges dropped, Riquna Williams wants to rejoin Las Vegas Aces after domestic violence arrest
LAS VEGAS — Criminal charges were dropped Thursday against Las Vegas Aces player Riquna Williams after the alleged victim in a July domestic violence incident at their home stopped cooperating with prosecutors ahead of a preliminary hearing to determine if the case should go to trial.
Williams’ attorney, Brandon Albright, told reporters that Williams hopes to rejoin the team for WNBA playoffs that begin next week. Williams did not speak in court and declined outside court to comment.
“It’s our hope that in short order she’ll be able to join her team,” Albright said.
The 33-year-old shooting guard nicknamed “Bay Bay” was a key member of last year’s Aces championship run. But she hasn’t played this season because of a back injury. She is on the roster but was barred from the team following her arrest.
Outside the courtroom, Albright said Williams was “cleared physically to be on the court, and this case was the final hurdle to allow her to rejoin her teammates.” Albright also said Williams was continuing treatment for “a mental health disorder,” but he cited privacy rights and declined to specify any diagnosis.
Aces officials did not immediately respond to telephone and text messages about Williams’ status. The team is 32-6, atop the Western Division and playoff-bound with two games to play before the regular season ends Sunday.
LSU, Kim Mulkey agree on 10-year, $32M contract, AP source says
Kim Mulkey, the coach of defending national champion LSU, has agreed to a 10-year contract worth about $32 million that will set a new mark for the richest coaching contract in women’s college basketball, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because contract details, first reported by The Advocate of Baton Rouge, have not been made public. The deal also still needs approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors, who are scheduled to vote on it Friday.
The Hall of Fame coach has been at LSU for two seasons, during which she has taken a program that missed the NCAA Tournament three seasons ago and elevated it to the pinnacle of its sport.
It was her fourth national title as a head coach — the first three coming at Baylor, where she coached from 2000 to 2021. Her record at LSU in two seasons combined is 50-8, with NCAA Tournament appearances both years.
LSU will return as a national title favorite this coming season, led by power forward Angel Reese and guard Hailey Van Lith, a graduate transfer from Louisville who led the Cardinals in scoring twice in the past three seasons.
Mulkey’s new average annual salary of $3.2 million puts her slightly ahead of the average yearly pay for UConn’s Geno Auriemma, who has won 11 NCAA titles, and South Carolina’s Dawn Staley, who has won two NCAA titles.
Racing Louisville, North Carolina Courage advance to NWSL Challenge Cup final on Saturday
SEATTLE — Kirsten Davis scored and Racing Louisville beat OL Reign 1-0 Wednesday night to advance to the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup title game.
Louisville will face the defending champion North Carolina Courage, a 1-0 winner over the Kansas City Current in the earlier semifinal.
The title match is sent for Saturday at Cary’s WakeMed Soccer Park.
The NWSL Challenge Cup is an in-season tournament among the league’s 12 teams that has a $1.1 million prize pool.
OL Reign had a free kick in the defensive half in the 28th minute and mistakenly passed directly to Davis at the top of the 18-yard box on the reset. Davis took one touch to her right and fired a shot into the left corner.
The Reign put a lot of pressure on Louisville after the goal, getting off 16 shots, but couldn’t score the equalizer at Lumen Field.
In the earlier game, Brianna Pinto came off the bench and scored the winner in the 96th minute, sending the Courage past Kansas City.
North Carolina had most of the possession and shots at the start. The Current didn’t register a shot until the 57th minute.
Just when it appeared the match might end in penalties, Pinto scored. The Courage took a long throw-in and the ball bounced around in the box. After a few attempts that were blocked by Kansas City, Pinto slipped a shot into the right corner with her left foot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.