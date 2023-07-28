U.S. Women’s World Cup tie vs. Netherlands draws combined audience of 7.93 million on Fox, Telemundo
LOS ANGELES — The United States’ 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup drew 7.93 million viewers, making it the largest combined English- and Spanish-language audience for a group stage match involving the American women.
The first U.S. match on Friday night against Vietnam had a combined audience of 6.26 million.
The game on Thursday afternoon in Wellington, New Zealand, which kicked off at 9 p.m. EDT Wednesday night, averaged 6,429,000 viewers on Fox, making it the most-watched group stage telecast since Fox started covering it in 2015. Fox and Nielsen said the audience peaked at 8.45 million for the final 15 minutes.
The previous U.S. English-language Women’s World Cup group stage mark was 5,337,000 in 2019 for a game against Chile.
Wednesday night’s match ranks seventh in most viewers for a Women’s World Cup match on Fox, ABC or ESPN. It is the third most-watched, non-final, surpassed only by the 2015 and 2019 U.S. semifinal matches.
The Spanish-language audience of 1.51 million across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms was the second-largest Women’s World Cup audience regardless of round. It was just shy of the 1.55 million that viewed the 2019 final, which was also between the Americans and the Dutch.
Telemundo is a division of Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal.
Ratings for the next U.S. match on Tuesday against Portugal are likely to show a marked decrease because it will kick off at 3 a.m. EDT.
Paula Reto the surprise leader at Evian Championship after 1st round
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Paula Reto had eight birdies as she carded a 7-under 64 to take a surprise first-round lead at the Évian Championship on Thursday.
The 33-year-old South African holds a two-shot lead over 2015 champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand and three other players locked on 66: Frenchwoman Celine Boutier, American Alison Lee, and Thai golfer Wichanee Meechai — who recovered from a bogey and a double bogey early on.
“I had so much fun,” Reto said. “The views and everything, it’s just awesome to be here. I hit some good quality shots beginning of the round and just gave myself opportunities.”
Reto’s stellar round was perhaps surprising because she has only won one tournament on the LPGA Tour and has never placed higher than 18th at a major championship.
“You never know out here with this golf course. Anything is possible,” Reto said. “You’ve just got to give yourself the best opportunity to make par and birdie.”
Her only blemish was a bogey on the 11th hole at the Évian Resort Golf Club, which celebrated its 10th anniversary as a major.
Lee Hodges has first-round lead in 3M Open; Justin Thomas 6 back in bid for playoffs, Ryder Cup
BLAINE, Minn. — Lee Hodges got off to a good start in his bid to make the FedEx Cup playoffs, shooting an 8-under 63 on Thursday for a one-stroke lead in the first round of the 3M Open.
Two-time major champion Justin Thomas, who’s trying to make both the playoffs and the U.S. Ryder Cup team, opened with a 69 in windier afternoon conditions at the TPC Twin Cities.
Kevin Streelman had the best of the afternoon rounds with a 64, matching Hideki Matsuyama, Brandt Snedeker and Tyler Duncan. Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy and Justin Suh were another shot back, and defending champion Tony Finau was one of nine players to shoot 66.
Hodges entered the week having missed the cut in three of his past four tournaments and 14 of 29 events this season. He’s 74th in the FedEx Cup standings; the top 70 will make the playoffs that begin in two weeks.
He got off to a hot start with back-to-back birdies.
“To see that wedge shot go to an inch on the first hole and then make that 40-footer on the second hole, I was like, ‘All right, here we go, might as well make a lot of birdies if we’re gonna make a couple,’” Hodges said.
Finau was 5 under through his first four holes but stalled from there.
“I didn’t miss a shot for the first seven holes really. That was a pretty hot start, it was a nice way to start my title defense this week and kind of calmed my nerves,” Finau said.
Along with winds topping 20 mph, players in the afternoon had to deal with a heat index of 105 degrees Fahrenheit.
Bengals QB Burrow carted off practice field after calf injury
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field after he came up hobbling from a scramble on Thursday.
The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after the play near the end of the afternoon practice.
Coach Zac Taylor later said it was a calf injury. Burrow was wearing a sleeve on it and came up limping.
Several teammates gathered around while trainers tended to the Pro Bowl quarterback before he was helped on to the back of a cart.
“Sometimes players feel a little sore after the first day,” Taylor said when asked about Burrow wearing the sleeve on his right calf.
“I’m not the expert here, but my gut says Joe will be OK,” center Ted Karras said in the locker room.
“I’m not going to talk about another player’s injuries, but I know about calf strains all too well, and they are painful but aren’t the end of the world,” defensive end Sam Hubbard said. “They do linger a bit, but I think the training staff and Joe are going to do the right thing and to take care of this early in camp and be ready to go.”
Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.
49ers QB Brock Purdy returns to practice for the first time since elbow surgery
SANTA CLARA — When Brock Purdy tore the ligament in his throwing elbow less than six months ago in an NFC title game loss, there was uncertainty about whether he’d back in time for the start of the 2023 season.
So the fact he stepped into the huddle Thursday with the first-team offense on the second day of training camp practice for the San Francisco 49ers was a major milestone and cause for much excitement.
“Obviously to end the year like we did last year, it was heartbreaking and everything,” Purdy said. “So just to go through surgery, rehab, the offseason, everything and missing OTAs, just to be able to get out and say a play to my teammates and break a huddle, I was so excited just thinking about that. It was almost like last night, it was like Christmas, you’re excited for the next day.”
The months of grueling rehab paid off for Purdy as his arm strength looked similar to what it was before the injury. But he knows it will still take time to get back into rhythm after not taking part in the offseason program.
He threw an interception on his second pass of team drills and then overthrew Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings on a couple of deep passes.
“There’s just some rust I still got to knock off,” he said. “I obviously didn’t get any reps and OTAs or anything like that with 11-on-11, seven-on-seven, whatever. Just the pace of the game, seeing a defense, dropping back, going through reads. So today it was good just to get out there, go through some reads and stuff, let it rip.”
After getting only a couple of reps each practice period last year as a third-stringer, Purdy began this camp with the first-team offense. He won’t practice more than two straight days to begin camp as he builds up arm strength but should be on a normal practice plan in a couple of weeks, according to coach Kyle Shanahan.
Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on the first drive of a 31-7 loss in the NFC title game against Philadelphia on Jan. 29.
Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey to undergo knee surgery and miss start of season, AP source says
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey will undergo surgery Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, a person familiar with the diagnosis told The Associated Press.
Ramsey was injured and he was carted off the field at the end of Miami’s practice on Thursday. The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t released details, said the severity of Ramsey’s injury will be determined during surgery.
Miami opens the season on September 10 at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ramsey collided with receiver Tyreek Hill during an 11-on-11 drill. Ramsey went down grabbing at his left knee and was attended to by trainers.
Ramsey was helped up but didn’t appear to put any weight on the leg. He was carted back to the locker room as Miami’s second full-team practice of training camp closed.
“I’ll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time!” Ramsey tweeted Thursday evening. “This SO minor for God’s child! I trust fully & know He got me! I’m forever grateful to worship His name!”
The Dolphins acquired the All-Pro cornerback Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March.
Roger Craig, Tom Coughlin and Mike Shanahan advance in Hall of Fame consideration
Versatile running back Roger Craig, and two-time Super Bowl-winning coaches Tom Coughlin and Mike Shanahan advanced to the next stage of consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The selection committees cut down the list of candidates from 31 seniors and 29 coaches and contributors to 12 in each category in results announced Thursday.
The 12-person committees for each group will meet next month to pick up to three senior candidates among players who last played no later 1998, and one coach and contributor. The finalists will be part of the Hall’s class of 2024 if they are supported by at least 80% of voters next January.
Craig was a key part of San Francisco’s dynasty in the 1980s with his ability as a physical runner and as a receiver out of the backfield. Craig was the first player ever to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season in 1985, and led the NFL with 2,036 yards from scrimmage in 1988 when he helped the 49ers win the Super Bowl.
Craig was also part of the title-winning teams in San Francisco in the 1984 and 1989 seasons. His 410 yards from scrimmage in those Super Bowl wins are the third- most ever behind only Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Franco Harris.
Among the other senior candidates are former league MVP Ken Anderson, 1978 Defensive Player of the Year Randy Gradishar and AFL star receivers Otis Taylor and Art Powell.
The other remaining semifinalists are Maxie Baughan, Joe Jacoby, Albert Lewis, Steve McMichael, Eddie Meador, Sterling Sharpe and Al Wistert.
Pittsburgh Pirates send 1B Carlos Santana to the Brewers
MILWAUKEE — Veteran first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana has grown accustomed to changing teams quite a bit during his productive major league career, yet his latest move caught him a little off guard.
The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Santana in a Thursday trade that sent minor league infielder Jhonny Severino to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The move takes Santana from last place to first place in the NL Central.
“A little bit surprised,” Santana said on a conference call. “Most of the time, a team doesn’t try to trade a player to the same division.”
The 37-year-old Santana hit .235 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs in 94 games for the Pirates, who have fallen off significantly after a fast start. He also leads all major league first basemen with six defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs.
His career also has included stops in Cleveland, Philadelphia, Kansas City and Seattle.
“We value what he does on both sides of the ball,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said. “That’s kind of been our DNA all year. We talk about adding offense. I think all of us want to try adding a bat, but I think we also don’t want to do it at the expense of our defense. I think that has been a strength of ours. With somebody like Carlos, we feel like we were able to check a lot of boxes there.”
The Brewers lead the NL Central despite ranking just 25th in runs scored, thanks in large part to a lack of production from the first base and designated hitter spots all season.
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck defends program against allegations he calls ‘baseless’
INDIANAPOLIS — Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck brushed off allegations that he runs a toxic program on Thursday, saying they mostly come from players and employees who have been dismissed or departed on their own.
“These allegations are baseless,” Fleck said during Big Ten media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. “We have full support of our athletic director, Mark Coyle, and our university leadership. This is a similar story that gets peddled every single year, and the majority of the players have been dismissed or removed from our football team.”
Multiple former players and employees have been quoted anonymously in reports, including by Front Office Sports, examining the program’s culture, including an accusation that Fleck has interfered with medical protocols to get injured players to return earlier than anticipated.
“We also have around a half-dozen anonymous reporting avenues within our football program that players can go to if they have an issue,” Fleck said. “And our athletic director, Mark Coyle, gives his cellphone number to every single football player to call him if they have any issue. To this date, there have been zero claims on this issue. Zero.”
Fleck said he knows where most of the complaints have originated.
“Oh absolutely, players talk,” he said. “Players have a lot of pride in what and how we do it. Sometimes, the negative voices are the loudest voices.
“Look at our team’s response, that’s going through that culture and that program right now. ... You’ve got to make some really hard decisions. You stand firm on what you believe in. You’re as transparent as you can possibly be. Our administration, they know what we do and how we do it. They’re there all the time.”
Fleck is entering his seventh season with the Gophers. He is 44-27 with four bowl victories.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning agrees to an extension through the 2028 season
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning have agreed to a contract extension that will extend his deal through the 2028 season.
The Oregon Board of Trustees unanimously approved the terms of the contract Thursday. Lanning’s new deal will pay him a total of $45 million in base salary over six years. There are incentives in the contract that will add an additional year if Oregon wins 10 games at any point of the contract with a max of three years added on.
Lanning, 37, led Oregon to a 10-3 record, including a victory in the Holiday Bowl, in his first season in charge of the Ducks in 2022.
Lanning would have to pay a $20 million buyout if he leaves for another job prior to the completion of the contract.
Senators sign free-agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a 1-year, $5 million deal
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators signed free-agent right wing Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year, $5 million deal Thursday.
A six-time 30-goal scorer, Tarasenko had 18 goals and 32 assists in 69 games last season with the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers.
The 31-year-old Russian played his first 11 NHL seasons with St. Louis, helping the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019. He has 270 goals and 204 assists in 675 career regular-season games and 40 goals and 20 assists in 97 playoff games.
Geno Smith starts training camp as the QB in charge for Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. — At this time a year ago, every snap Geno Smith took, every pass he made during the Seattle Seahawks training camp was being charted and analyzed and compared.
He was under a microscope because of his past performance and in the midst of a quarterback competition.
To hear Smith talk now about what happened over the past year, not much has changed. Despite being the NFL’s comeback player of the year, helping lead his team to an unexpected playoff berth and gaining the financial payday he long hoped to earn, his mindset seems the same as it was last summer when he had a job to win.
“I mean, there are advantages. Having more reps, being able to rep more with the starters and with the guys,” Smith said on Thursday. “But mentality-wise, nothing changes. Nothing changes and things can change quickly in NFL so I’m not really worried about that type of stuff.”
What Smith is worried about is adjusting to a new center, getting a rookie No. 3 wide receiver up to speed and making sure there’s no backsliding from the level he performed at last season.
But the atmosphere around Seattle’s quarterback situation is massively different than a year ago when Smith was in an open competition with Drew Lock for the starting role. In the time since Smith won the starting job, he threw for a franchise-record 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns in the regular season, helped Seattle win nine games and sneak into the postseason, was selected to his first Pro Bowl and rewrote the narrative about his career arc.
His reward came this offseason when he signed a three-year contract worth $75 million that provided the security and a pedestal that’s been absent for most of his career.
A tough win for Casper Ruud and an upset loss for Andrey Rublev at the Hamburg European Open
HAMBURG, Germany — Casper Ruud fought back after being “destroyed” in the first set to beat Cristian Garin at the clay-court Hamburg European Open on Thursday, while Daniel Altmaier upset Andrey Rublev in the second round.
In the Hamburg women’s competition, up-and-coming German player Noma Noha Akugue reached the semifinals in her first WTA Tour event.
French Open runner-up Ruud came back to win 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 for a place in the quarterfinals in a match that proved far more difficult than the world rankings would suggest.
Ruud is ranked fourth and Garin 120th, but the Chilean qualifier won five career titles on clay before recent struggles with form and injury, and had won three of his four previous matches against Ruud. The first set was all Garin, who broke Ruud in the opening game, but a break of serve for Ruud at 2-2 in the second allowed the Norwegian a path back into the match.
“I was destroyed in the first set, didn’t really have anything to challenge his game,” Ruud said. “I’m very happy that I stuck (with it) and fought all the way to the end.”
Ruud’s quarterfinal opponent is 19-year-old French player Arthur Fils.
Second-seeded Rublev was upset 6-2, 6-2 by Altmaier in a match lasting just 75 minutes. Altmaier will face Zhang Zhicheng for a place in the semifinals.
Last year’s Hamburg winner Lorenzo Musetti completed a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Jozef Kovalik in a match that had been suspended Wednesday part-way through the second set.
The 19-year-old Noha Akugue is making a big impression in her first WTA Tour main draw after getting a wild card. Noha Akugue, who was born in the Hamburg suburbs, was in tears after she booked her place in the semifinals with a 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 win over Martina Trevisan.
Noha Akugue faces another 19-year-old player, Diana Shnaider, in the semifinals after Shnaider upset defending champion Bernarda Pera 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.
Miguel Angel Jimenez takes 1st-round lead at the Senior British Open
BRIDGEND, Wales — Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 5-under 66 to take the first-round lead at the Senior British Open on Thursday, five years after he became the first Spaniard to win the tournament.
Jimenez is two shots ahead of Alex Cejka and Mario Tiziani at Royal Porthcawl. Vijay Singh and Jeev Milka Singh are three shots off the lead.
“I am playing very solid on all parts of the game, from the tees to the greens, putting working also,” Jimenez said.
Jimenez, who edged Bernhard Langer by one shot at St. Andrews in 2018, made six birdies and one bogey.
“I was little bit rushing myself there,” he said of his bogey on the 14th. “That was the only bad thing.”
Defending champion Darren Clarke’s 73 included a double bogey on the par-4 No. 1.
Coyotes sign prized prospect Cooley; 3rd pick in 2022 draft played 1 college season at Minnesota
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes signed 2022 first-round draft pick Logan Cooley on Thursday to a three-year, entry-level contract, after the center changed his mind about returning to Minnesota for another college season.
The 19-yeaer-old Cooley was the third overall pick last year. The Pittsburgh native led Minnesota in scoring as a freshman with 22 goals and 38 assists in 39 games, helping the Gophers reach the NCAA championship game. The 5-foot-10, 181-pound Cooley was second in the country with 60 points and had at least one point in 32 games.
Cooley played for the bronze-winning U.S. team at the World Junior Championship in Canada earlier this year, finishing second in the tournament in scoring.
Cooley initially announced he would return to the Gophers for the 2023-24 season. He said on his Instagram account that he realized “deep down” he was ready to move up.
Jeremy Pruitt returns to alma mater as PE teacher, junior high hoops coach
RAINSVILLE, Ala. — Former Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt is returning to his high school alma mater to teach physical education and coach junior high basketball after the NCAA imposed a six-year show cause against him for rules violations.
Plain View High School principal Chris Clark said the DeKalb County Board of Education unanimously approved Pruitt’s hiring on Thursday with “no issues” in the northeast Alabama town of about 5,500. That’s less than two weeks after Tennessee was fined more than $8 million, and the NCAA issued a scathing report outlined more than 200 infractions during Pruitt’s three-year tenure before his firing in early 2021.
“He’s a hometown hero,” said Clark, who was one of Pruitt’s assistant coaches at the school. “He’s made a name for himself. Even before Tennessee, he was a well-known defensive coordinator at Alabama. He’s always kept close ties to the community.
“He was a great fit for what we needed and our basketball coach was thrilled to death to hire him.”
The NCAA’s ruling made it unlikely for Pruitt to land another college job in the near future. His show-cause mandates a suspension for his first year if he’s hired in athletics at an NCAA school.
The NCAA found that Pruitt or his wife, Casey, were involved in impermissible payments to two prospects who later signed with Tennessee. The mother of one player received $6,000 from Pruitt’s wife as a down payment on a car.
Spain and Manchester City great David Silva ends career at 37 because of serious knee injury
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — Spain great David Silva announced the end of his career Thursday at age 37, one week after suffering a serious knee injury.
“Today is a sad day for me,” Silva said in a video posted on his social media accounts. “It is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to.”
He had been preparing for another Champions League campaign after helping Real Sociedad finish fourth in Spain’s La Liga last season. He damaged the ACL in his left knee in training last week.
Silva is in the elite group of Spain players that was on each title-winning squad from the 2008 European Championship, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.
In that 2012 final he scored the opening goal with a header in a 4-0 rout of Italy in Kyiv. It was arguably the peak performance of Spain’s dominant era playing the high-tempo, possession-based style known as tiki-taka.
Silva also won four English Premier League titles in a decade with Manchester City, where there is a statue of him outside the stadium.
Frances Tiafoe launches a charitable fund at the tennis center where he grew up
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Frances Tiafoe stood with his hands on his hips and feigned disappointment Thursday after his partner during a doubles drill dumped an overhead into the net.
Moments earlier, on the same courts at the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC) where he learned the game not far from the nation’s capital, Tiafoe jokingly chastised another of his temporary teammates — all aged 10 or under — for not celebrating a good shot properly, explaining the importance of yelling and punching the air.
A semifinalist at the U.S. Open last year and now ranked in the ATP Top 10, he took part in the clinic with dozens of kids after a ceremony to announce the launch of The Frances Tiafoe Fund in conjunction with the USTA Foundation, the charitable arm of the sport’s national federation.
“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time. It’s something I’ve always been passionate about. I love people. I love helping people,” the 25-year-old Tiafoe said. “I’m a product of this place. I’m a guy who was given a chance — who wouldn’t have really had one — and look what I was able to do with it. I feel like more people need to be given that, especially in this area, and especially people who look like me. I know how much influence I have in this area, so I’m happy to start it here in D.C.”
His parents emigrated from Sierra Leone in the 1990s during a civil war there. They moved to Maryland, where his dad helped construct the JTCC in College Park, then worked as a maintenance man there.
So that’s where, and why, Frances and his twin brother, Franklin — who took part in Thursday’s on-court drills, too — picked up tennis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.