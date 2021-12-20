NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 6th team
NEW YORK — The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of a sixth team on Sunday in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league.
The Detroit Red Wings were added to the list of teams told to shut down operations, joining the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins. Detroit’s home game against Colorado on Monday previously had been postponed and will not take place as scheduled, and the Red Wings’ trip to Minnesota for Thursday’s game was called off.
Canadian-based teams will not play U.S.-based teams from Monday through Thursday, with those postponed games expected be rescheduled. The league said in a release the decision was made, in part, because of the “fluid nature of federal travel restrictions.”
All told, 27 games have been postponed through Saturday and 12 more through Thursday will be pushed to another date. Roughly 10% of the 700-plus players were in the league’s virus protocol as of Saturday.
Washington Mystics win WNBA draft lottery for 1st time
The Washington Mystics have won the WNBA draft lottery for the first time in franchise history.
Washington had the third best chance — 17.8% to get the top pick — and with star guard Natasha Cloud in attendance, the Mystics bucked the odds on Sunday.
“This is a huge moment for us,” Mystics coach and general manager Mike Thibault said. “I remember 10 years ago sitting and watching Sheila Johnson’s face when I was still not with the team, when the team had the best odds, and she was sitting there so sad when they got the fourth pick. ... So this is a changer for us.”
The Indiana Fever, who had a 44.2% chance to earn the top pick, will draft second. Atlanta will pick third and Dallas fourth.
Washington had the first pick in the 1999 draft, but there was no lottery back then. Chamique Holdsclaw was the Mystics’ pick.
NaLyssa Smith of Baylor could go No. 1. A few minutes after her fifth-ranked team lost to Michigan, Smith said she’d be thrilled to go to Washington.
New York will pick fifth, followed by Dallas, Chicago, Minnesota, Seattle, Indiana, Las Vegas and Connecticut. The Lynx acquired Phoenix’s pick via New York and Seattle. The Fever got Minnesota’s No. 10 pick.
Lottery odds are based on the cumulative records of the two most recent regular seasons (2020 and 2021). With a cumulative record of 12-42, the Fever had the best shot at No. 1.
Blackhawks forward Connolly suspended for 4 games
NEW YORK — Chicago forward Brett Connolly was suspended for four games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for interference against Dallas forward Tanner Kero.
Connolly was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct in the first period of Chicago’s 4-3 overtime loss at Dallas on Saturday night.
Connelly rode Kero into the boards. Kero was taken from the ice on a stretcher with his head immobilized. Kero taken to a hospital for precautionary measures and evaluation, and coach Rick Bowness said after the game that the player had a concussion.
The suspension will cost Connolly $70,000.
Ohio State-UT Martin game off due to Buckeyes’ COVID issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The men’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday between No. 15 Ohio State and Tennessee-Martin was canceled Sunday due to continuing COVID-19 issues within the Buckeyes’ program.
Word of the cancellation came two days after Ohio State was supposed to play No. 21 Kentucky in Las Vegas in the CBS Sports Classic, a game that also was scrapped. Neither game will be rescheduled.
“The safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and Ohio State community continue to remain the highest priority,” the school said Sunday in a statement. “All team related activities will remain suspended, and the players and staff will continue to be tested according to Ohio State protocols in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.”
Ohio State (8-2) last played on Dec. 11, a 73-55 victory over then-No. 22 Wisconsin. The Buckeyes’ next scheduled game is Dec. 28 at home against New Orleans.
Elsewhere, a day after Memphis canceled Saturday’s game with No. 18 Tennessee less than an hour before tipoff, Memphis announced that its game Tuesday against Alabama State would not be played due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program.
US Open champ Raducanu is BBC sports personality of the year
LONDON — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu was voted the BBC’s sports personality of the year Sunday to cap an incredible rise throughout 2021.
The 19-year-old Raducanu became the first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title with her triumph in New York in September after not dropping a set in the tournament.
She was the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a major tournament, enabling her to beat Olympic gold medalists — diver Tom Daley and swimmer Adam Peaty — to the BBC honor.
“All the support I’ve received this past year has been absolutely insane,” Raducanu said, “and the energy I felt at Wimbledon this year playing in front of my home crowd is something I’ve never felt before.”
Gareth Southgate won the coach of the year award after steering the England men’s football team to its first major final in 55 years at the European Championship. England was beaten on penalties by Italy in the final at Wembley Stadium in July, but the achievement was also recognized with the team of the year accolade.
Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore was voted world sports star of the year. She was the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March and followed up a month later with victory at the Grand National — the first woman to triumph in the race.
Four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles was given the BBC’s lifetime achievement award.
Final ranking of year puts Masters field at 83 and counting
The top 50 from the final world ranking of the year was set on Sunday, adding 10 players to the field for the Masters in April.
The list included Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes of Canada and Ryan Palmer, who are exclusive members of the PGA Tour.
The final ranking, along with other criteria, puts the field at 83 players.
The list also includes Tiger Woods, who is recovering from severe injuries to his right leg from a Feb. 23 car crash. He has not determined whether he will be able to walk and compete at Augusta National on April 8-11.
Woods played the PNC Championship this week with his 12-year-old son, though he was riding a cart and has said he remains a long way off before he can play at the tour level.
Augusta National prefers to keep the field for the Masters at under 100 players, a target it has met every year dating to 1966 and would appear to be on pace to continue.
Players still can qualify by winning a PGA Tour event that offers full FedEx Cup points, or by getting into the top 50 in the world on March 27, a full week before the tournament. There also is a spot reserved for next month’s Latin American Amateur Championship.
Finishing at No. 50 in the world at the end of the year was Takumi Kanaya of Japan, whose 67 in the final round of the last Japan Golf Tour event moved him up to third place.
Kanaya will be one of three Asia-Pacific Amateur champions from Japan in the field, joining current champion and world No. 1 amateur Keita Najakima and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.
The other six players to get in through the world ranking were Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Min Woo Lee.
Goggia takes super-G for 5th win in 17 days; Shiffrin 5th
VAL d’ISÈRE, France — Sofia Goggia won the last women’s World Cup super-G of the calendar year Sunday, a day after the Italian also triumphed in the downhill.
Goggia wasn’t the fastest starter but mastered the tricky middle section of the O.K. course to beat Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway by 0.33 of a second.
“This was the best super-G of my career. I stayed calm, was fluid from top to bottom and never slowed down,” Goggia told Italian TV.
Italian teammates Elena Curtoni and Federica Brignone were third and fourth, respectively, followed by Mikaela Shiffrin, who finished 0.75 off the lead.
It was the fifth win in 17 days for Goggia, who increased her lead over Shiffrin in the overall standings to 65 points. The American initially planned to sit out the race and only decided last Wednesday to compete.
Sunday’s race was the last speed event until mid-January. Next up are eight technical races, where Shiffrin usually scores more points than Goggia.
Brignone had won the previous super-G, in St. Moritz a week ago. While officially still part of the Italian team, Brignone this season has been working separately more often with her brother and coach, Davide.
“We know that united we’re stronger. My relationship with Federica has improved over the last few months and it’s great to share these results with her and Elena,” said Goggia, adding she dedicated her victory to Italian great Alberto Tomba, who turned 55 Sunday.
Mowickel, a two-time Olympic silver medalist in 2018, earned her first podium in nearly three years, having worked her way back from a severe knee injury.
The Norwegian started 19th and prevented an Italian sweep of the podium, as Curtoni and Brignone were still ranked second and third before the Norwegian’s run.
Shiffrin’s teammate Breezy Johnson, coming off a third place in Saturday’s downhill, finished 1.09 off the lead in ninth.
World champion Lara Gut-Behrami, the only skier other than Goggia or Brignone to win a super-G this season, missed the race weekend after testing positive for COVID-19. The Swiss former overall champion will also sit out two giant slaloms in nearby Courchevel on Tuesday and Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.