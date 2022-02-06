China wins 1st gold of home Olympics in short track relay
BEIJING — China won its first gold medal of the Beijing Games, emerging victorious Saturday in short track speedskating’s mixed team relay in the event’s Olympic debut.
Wu Dajing edged Pietro Sighel of Italy by .016 seconds — or half a skate blade — to claim gold. Hungary earned bronze.
Qu Chunyu, Fan Kexin and Ren Ziwei joined Wu for the historic victory. The small number of Chinese fans at Capital Indoor Arena cheered and waved tiny flags.
The results were delayed while the referee reviewed the race. Canada was penalized for pushing from behind and causing contact with Hungary late in the race.
That set the stage for China to build a big lead over Italy going into the latter stages of the race. But the Italians rallied, careening around the rink in hot pursuit of the home team. Sighel nearly caught Wu in what would have been a huge upset.
China was the gold-medal favorite coming in, having led the World Cup standings this season.
Leona Maguire first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Leona Maguire became the first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history Saturday, closing with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory in the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony.
“It’s huge for Irish golf,” Maguire said. “There was never an Irish player on the tour, let alone a winner. Hopefully, there is a lot of people watching at home tonight with big smiles on their faces and little girls watching knowing they can do that, too.”
Tied with Marina Alex for the second-round lead after a 65 on Friday, Maguire had seven birdies and two bogeys — the last on the par-5 18th with the outcome decided. The 27-year-old former Duke star finished at 18-under 198.
“It’s a bit surreal,” Maguire said. It’s been 17 years in the making, and you kind of wonder if it’s ever going to happen. Just really proud of how I played all week, especially today. Dermot (Byrne) was incredible on the bag. ... Probably more relief now than anything else.”
Lexi Thompson was second after a 65.
Sarah Schmelzel had a 64 to finish third at 14 under, Alex (72) was another stroke back with Stacy Lewis (68), Patty Tavatanakit (67), Xiyu Lin (63) and Brittany Altomare (68).
Spieth goes from cliff’s edge to contention at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH — Jordan Spieth put himself into the mix Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title, and he lived to tell about it.
On a day when Seamus Power went backward to allow a half-dozen other players back in the game, Spieth went backward just to make sure he didn’t fall over a 60-foot cliff
Even if it might have looked more dangerous than it was, his approach from the edge of the cliff on the eighth hole at Pebble Beach stole the show on a Saturday that typically belongs to Bill Murray, Macklemore and the rest of the celebrities.
Spieth had a 9-under 63, his career low at Pebble Beach, to go from 10 strokes behind Power to one shot behind the leading trio of Beau Hossler, Andrew Putnam and Tom Hoge.
“That was by far the most nerve-wracking shot I’ve ever hit in my life,” Spieth said to caddie Michael Greller after his shot went just left of the green.
His tee shot ran out through the fairway, short of going over the edge. Keeping all the weight on his right leg, Spieth hit the shot and immediately backpedaled to level ground. From the rough, he chipped down the slippery green to 18 feet and made the par putt.
Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game.
Uzomah’s playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati’s 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline.
Uzomah sat out the Bengals’ previous practices this week, but rode a stationary bike Saturday and did some easy running while using a resistance band, according to a pool report.
Right guard Jackson Carman sat out a second straight day with a back injury after practicing in full earlier this week.
The Bengals practice indoors again at the University of Cincinnati and will take off from practice Sunday. They’ll arrive in Los Angeles on Tuesday, five days ahead of the Super Bowl.
Ridder, Pickett help lead National to 20-10 Senior Bowl win
MOBILE, Ala. — Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and the National team’ had eight sacks in a 20-10 victory over the American team in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.
Ridder helped finish off a job started by Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist who was 6-of-6 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown despite only playing the first quarter.
The National pass rushers made it a tough afternoon for their quarterback counterparts polishing off the weeklong showcase for top NFL prospects.
Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey, Penn State’s Jesse Luketa and Minnesota’s Boye Mafe each had two sacks. Luketa and Mafe also both forced a fumble on sacks of North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.
Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis were among the Senior Bowl passers vying with Mississippi’s Matt Corral to be the first quarterback picked.
Willis started for the American team and mainly flashed his running and scrambling ability. He passed for just 11 yards but ran for a game-high 54 on four carries in the first quarter, flirting with a touchdown on a 27-yard scamper to end the first quarter.
Giants make Abrams senior VP of operations and strategy
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants made Kevin Abrams senior vice president of football operations and strategy Saturday.
Abrams, 50, is entering his 24th season with the Giants. He was a salary-cap analyst for three seasons and has been assistant general manager for 20 years. He added the title of vice president of football operations in 2018.
Abrams has worked with the college scouting and pro personnel departments. He’s been responsible for strategic planning, compliance with the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, data and innovation, managed the salary cap, and negotiated player contracts.
“Kevin has been and will continue to be an invaluable resource for me and our staff,” general manager Joe Schoen said in a statement Saturday. “In his new role, Kevin will be assisting with the day-to-day football operation, administration and strategy of the organization moving forward.”
Abrams came to the Giants in 1999 from the NFL Management Council, where he helped monitor the league-wide salary cap and analyzed all new player contracts.
Herta, Johnson lead Team USA to surprise 2nd spot in Sweden
The father-son tandem of Petter and Oliver Solberg beat the surprisingly competitive American team of Colton Herta and Jimmie Johnson on the the frozen Baltic Sea to win the Race of Champions (ROC) Nations Cup.
Team Norway was led Saturday by 47-year-old Petter Solberg, the 2003 World Rally Champion and two-time World Rallycross Champion. His son, Oliver, is a 20-year-old rising rallying driver. The knockout-round style event was held on the snow- and ice-covered course in Pite Havsbad, Sweden, 60 miles south of the Arctic Circle.
Herta was a last-minute replacement for Travis Pastrana, who broke his back and hip in a BASE jumping accident late last month. The 21-year-old IndyCar star replaced Pastrana and left for Sweden after leading his team to a class victory last Sunday in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR champion who is headed into a full IndyCar season this month, returned to ROC for a second time. He represented the United States alongside Jeff Gordon in their upset 2002 win in Spain.
“Who would have thought two California guys would be here on snow and ice and finish second in the Race of Champions Nations Cu” Johnson said in a social media video. “Awesome day for us both. I think we kind of surprised ourselves. Then I really think we had a shot at the final.
“I had a car break and a mechanical, which took me out of an opportunity in the first round. Came back and won in the Porsche. Colton was right there on pace and just came up a little short to the Solberg family. Just a super fun day. We exceeded expectations and looking forward to having some fun tonight.”
Johnson was scheduled to compete Sunday for the “Champion of Champions” title in the individual ROC category.
Johnson and Herta advanced to the semifinals Saturday by beating the German team of four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher.
Then they knocked off Team Finland, with Herta beating two-time F1 champion Mika Hakkinen to get Team USA into the final. Herta also faced four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves in the first round.
The Race of Champions “Snow + Ice” World event pits drivers against one another in a variety of vehicles that focus on electric power.
Hamilton ends silence, posts ‘I’m back!’ on social media
Lewis Hamilton returned to social media Saturday following a lengthy silence that dates to last season’s controversial Formula 1 finale.
Hamilton had dropped out of public sight after he was denied a record eighth championship in the December finale in Abu Dhabi. He re-emerged Saturday with a post that showed the seven-time champion smiling from what appears to be the Grand Canyon.
“I’ve been gone. Now I’m back!” wrote Hamilton.
Hamilton did one brief postrace interview following his Dec. 12 loss to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. He skipped the mandatory news conference, skipped the gala in Paris, and his last public appearance was three days after the Abu Dhabi race when Hamilton received his knighthood at Windsor Castle.
Hamilton declined to speak to the media at Windsor Castle and his last social media post had been the night before t he season finale.
Speculation has swirled that Hamilton, who turned 37 last month, will retire from F1 over his disgust on how the championship was decided. Hamilton and his Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, both skipped the mandatory season-ending awards ceremony held four days after the finale.
Hamilton’s failure to attend the gala is under investigation by the FIA, which elected new president Mohammed Ben Sulayem the morning after the gala. Sulayem has also promised a mid-February report on the results of the FIA’s extensive review of the Abu Dhabi finale.
From 3-0 down, Cameroon wins 3rd-place match on penalties
YAOUNDE, Cameroon — Cameroon produced an epic fightback from 3-0 down to finish at 3-3 before winning the third-place match against Burkina Faso in a 5-3 penalty shootout at the African Cup of Nations on Saturday.
It won’t erase the host team’s disappointment at missing out on the final but it meant Cameroon at least ended its tournament with a win.
That outcome seemed far-fetched when Burkina Faso went 3-0 up in the 49th minute with a header by Djibril Ouattara.
Tournament leading scorer Vincent Aboubakar came on as a second-half substitute to turn things around for Cameroon.
Stéphane Bahoken pulled the first goal back for Cameroon and Aboubakar scored in the 85th and 87th minutes, helped by two errors by Burkina Faso goalkeeper Farid Ouédraogo, to send the game to penalties.
Blati Touré had the only miss in the shootout, when Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana saved down low with his left hand to make up for his own blunder and own-goal in normal time.
The penalty miss allowed Ambroise Oyongo to step up and win the shootout for Cameroon and at least soften the pain of losing in a shootout to Egypt in the semifinals.
Ravens still trying to reach a new deal with Lamar Jackson
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are working under quarterback Lamar Jackson’s timeline when it comes to a potential contract extension.
Jackson’s contract status was at the forefront of news conference held by Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta. The 2019 NFL MVP is playing under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23.02 million this season.
DeCosta addressed several issues in his first news conference since the season ended, but probably none more than Jackson’s situation.
The quarterback is one of a handful of NFL players not represented by a traditional sports agent, so contract talks can be tricky. And there doesn’t appear to be a sense of urgency for a new deal as of yet.
“This is an unusual negotiation because I’ve been dealing with the player and I would never divulge a conversion with a player,” DeCosta said. “What can I say is that Lamar and I have had five or six conversations over the last year in regards to his contract. I think at this point we are working at Lamar’s pace. He’s comfortable where we are right now.”
Jackson, selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 37-12 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 9,967 yards with 84 touchdowns and 31 interceptions over his four-year career.
Jackson was limited to 12 games last season because of an illness and an ankle injury. He completed 246 of 382 passes for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was also sacked a career-high 38 times.
Chicago Blackhawks interview Scott Mellanby for GM job
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have interviewed former NHL forward Scott Mellanby for their general manager job.
The team announced Mellanby’s interview on Saturday.
Mellanby, 55, had 364 goals and 476 assists in 1,431 regular-season games over 21 years in the NHL. He was the assistant general manager for the Montreal Canadiens from 2014 until he resigned in November.
Chicago also has announced completed interviews with interim GM Kyle Davidson and Eric Tulsky, the assistant GM for the Carolina Hurricanes.
Davidson was elevated to the interim job after longtime general manager Stan Bowman resigned in October in the wake of a report by an outside law firm that found the organization mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010.
The report also played a role in the departure of Al MacIsaac, another of Chicago’s top hockey executives, and the NHL fined the team $2 million for “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response.”
Former Blackhawks forwards Eddie Olczyk, Marian Hossa and Patrick Sharp are helping the team with its GM search, and CEO Danny Wirtz has said the organization plans to interview candidates “both inside and outside of hockey.”
Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that’s a good thing.
Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars’ coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke.
It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s only other EVP was two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin, who held the job for three seasons (2017-19) and was in place when Jacksonville last made the playoffs.
Khan went with a traditional coach-GM (Doug Marrone-Dave Caldwell) model in 2020 after Coughlin was fired and then hired Meyer to head a coach-centric model in 2021, a setup that ended in less-than-desirable fashion. Meyer was fired in mid-December after 13 games, one of the most turbulent tenures in NFL history.
“One of the reasons we had the search was not only looking for the head coaching candidate but really to learn about other organizations,” Khan said. “I mean, that’s a byproduct of the coaching search.
“So some of the practices, some of the structure that works, we got a great insight into it. So strengthening the football operations, more staff, definitely, that’s part of our goal. We’ve had too flat an organization, and we want to add brainpower and more people to strengthen that.”
Khan plans to hire an EVP as well as an assistant general manager to work under Baalke, who came under fire in recent months after Khan opted to keep him instead of cleaning house. The Jags already interviewed former Minnesota GM Rick Spielman, who could end up filling either spot. Under NFL rules, Jacksonville must also interview two external minority candidates for the EVP job.
Bucks sign veteran center Greg Monroe to 10-day contract
MILWAUKEE — Veteran center Greg Monroe is back with the Milwaukee Bucks on a 10-day contract.
Monroe, 31, played 165 games for the Bucks from 2015-17. He played five games earlier this season with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards while on 10-day contracts with each of those teams.
In his five games of action this season, Monroe has averaged 5.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1 block in 16.2 minutes.
The 6-foot-11 center has played 637 career regular-season games with Detroit, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Washington. Selected out of Georgetown with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 draft, Monroe has career averages of 13.1 points, 8.3 rebound, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals.
During his previous stint with Milwaukee, Monroe averaged 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He started 67 of the 165 games he played for the Bucks.
